John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI.
Paso Robles, CA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, has been authorized as an Internet reseller for business customers as a sub-agent of DSI. For over four decades, John Whitford and his team have been installing cutting-edge solutions, and now, they are bringing Starlink to business clients.
As a licensed contractor serving California and Arizona, John Whitford Communications now offers a managed Starlink plan—far beyond standard service—ideal for wineries, RV parks, and businesses of any kind, whether in remote areas or right in the city. John Whitford Communications provides tailored monthly and annual plans, offering flexible connectivity options for a range of business needs.
John Whitford says, “We’ve installed Starlink systems for RV parks, mines, hotels, farms, ranches, wineries, HOAs, and campgrounds. Starlink can provide a reliable internet connection in many locations, and we also offer property-wide solutions.”
Importantly, Starlink can support a range of business connectivity needs and can also serve as a redundancy and backup solution. If you already have a primary internet provider, Starlink can serve as a reliable fail-safe, helping reduce the risk of connectivity interruptions.
Securing this authorization was a long, tedious process, but John Whitford and his team are incredibly proud and excited to bring this to their clients.
For more information or to design a tailored business plan, contact John Whitford Communications today.
John Whitford Communications is an Authorized Business Internet Reseller as a sub-agent of DSI.
John Whitford Communications is not affiliated with Starlink or SpaceX. Starlink is a registered trademark of SpaceX.
As a licensed contractor serving California and Arizona, John Whitford Communications now offers a managed Starlink plan—far beyond standard service—ideal for wineries, RV parks, and businesses of any kind, whether in remote areas or right in the city. John Whitford Communications provides tailored monthly and annual plans, offering flexible connectivity options for a range of business needs.
John Whitford says, “We’ve installed Starlink systems for RV parks, mines, hotels, farms, ranches, wineries, HOAs, and campgrounds. Starlink can provide a reliable internet connection in many locations, and we also offer property-wide solutions.”
Importantly, Starlink can support a range of business connectivity needs and can also serve as a redundancy and backup solution. If you already have a primary internet provider, Starlink can serve as a reliable fail-safe, helping reduce the risk of connectivity interruptions.
Securing this authorization was a long, tedious process, but John Whitford and his team are incredibly proud and excited to bring this to their clients.
For more information or to design a tailored business plan, contact John Whitford Communications today.
John Whitford Communications is an Authorized Business Internet Reseller as a sub-agent of DSI.
John Whitford Communications is not affiliated with Starlink or SpaceX. Starlink is a registered trademark of SpaceX.
Contact
John Whitford CommunicationsContact
John Whitford
805-461-3030
www.johnwhitford.com
John Whitford
805-461-3030
www.johnwhitford.com
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