New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves.
Richmond, VA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a time when governments and investors are pouring trillions of dollars into artificial intelligence, a new book by Stephen Hawley Martin challenges the central assumption driving the AI revolution. Entitled Why The AI Bubble Is Likely to Burst & You May Exist Forever, Martin argues that today's extraordinary valuations of AI companies are based on a belief that larger and more powerful language models will eventually be able to think independently, enabling them to replace much of the human workforce, but that the probability of that happening is extremely unlikely.
Drawing on recent developments in neuroscience, consciousness research, quantum theory, and the science behind artificial intelligence itself, Martin presents a case that while AI systems can process information at astonishing speeds, they lack, and will never be able to acquire, the quality necessary to think and plan that would be required for them to work independently and fully replace large numbers of mid-level or higher white collar workers.
He presents evidence suggesting that AI cannot and will not become sentient. He also points to a radically different understanding of human consciousness than that held currently by many scientists, which raises profound questions about personal identity, the nature of reality, and the possibility that consciousness survives bodily death.
To make his case, Martin examines peer-reviewed research, scientific discoveries, and verified human abilities that have reopened one of humanity's oldest questions: What are we? No stranger to controversial ideas, Martin is a former principal of The Martin Agency, one of America's leading advertising firms. He has written extensively on consciousness, spirituality, artificial intelligence, and human potential. His books challenge conventional thinking while drawing upon emerging scientific research and decades of investigation into some of humanity's deepest unanswered questions.
As AI rapidly reshapes the global economy, Why the AI Bubble Is Likely to Burst & You May Exist Forever invites readers to consider a possibility few may have imagined: The greatest revolution of the twenty-first century might not be artificial intelligence—but the discovery of what consciousness really is, and most important, what humans actually are.
Why The AI Bubble Is Likely to Burst & You May Exist Forever can be purchased on Amazon and is available in casebound hardcover, trade paperback, as a Kindle ebook, and as an audio book.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and has more than 230 books in print.
Drawing on recent developments in neuroscience, consciousness research, quantum theory, and the science behind artificial intelligence itself, Martin presents a case that while AI systems can process information at astonishing speeds, they lack, and will never be able to acquire, the quality necessary to think and plan that would be required for them to work independently and fully replace large numbers of mid-level or higher white collar workers.
He presents evidence suggesting that AI cannot and will not become sentient. He also points to a radically different understanding of human consciousness than that held currently by many scientists, which raises profound questions about personal identity, the nature of reality, and the possibility that consciousness survives bodily death.
To make his case, Martin examines peer-reviewed research, scientific discoveries, and verified human abilities that have reopened one of humanity's oldest questions: What are we? No stranger to controversial ideas, Martin is a former principal of The Martin Agency, one of America's leading advertising firms. He has written extensively on consciousness, spirituality, artificial intelligence, and human potential. His books challenge conventional thinking while drawing upon emerging scientific research and decades of investigation into some of humanity's deepest unanswered questions.
As AI rapidly reshapes the global economy, Why the AI Bubble Is Likely to Burst & You May Exist Forever invites readers to consider a possibility few may have imagined: The greatest revolution of the twenty-first century might not be artificial intelligence—but the discovery of what consciousness really is, and most important, what humans actually are.
Why The AI Bubble Is Likely to Burst & You May Exist Forever can be purchased on Amazon and is available in casebound hardcover, trade paperback, as a Kindle ebook, and as an audio book.
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and has more than 230 books in print.
Contact
The Oaklea Press Inc.Contact
Stepheh Hawley Martin
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Stepheh Hawley Martin
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
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Why The AI Bubble Is Likely to Burst - PDF
This is a PDF of the print edition of the book for those who wish to review it.
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