Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth
Palm Springs, CA, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Two of Palm Springs' most recognized and community-connected businesses have joined forces to open a shared facility at 1130 N. Valdivia Way, Suite C, Palm Springs, CA 92262 - a move that is less about real estate and more about the evolution of a friendship, six years in the making.
Roadrunner Print & Ship, the independently owned printing and shipping company co-founded by Bob and Ben Kincaid, has opened a new manufacturing and fulfillment hub at the location. Sharing the space as its first official headquarters is Taste Specific, the full-service marketing firm founded by Joel Robbins in 2021. It has since grown from a spin-off in survival mode to a national powerhouse serving global, regional, and local brands across a multitude of industries.
The 4,500-square-foot, fully air-conditioned office and warehouse sits adjacent to Palm Springs International Airport and just off Gene Autry Trail, offering direct access to I-10 and prominent visibility along one of the valley's highest-traffic corridors.
A Friendship That Started with a Handshake and a Promise
The two met at a business event six years ago. Joel walked up to Roadrunner's booth, asked what they did, and when Bob told him they were in printing, Joel didn't hesitate: "We're going to do business together." That first exchange led to coffee, then to a genuine friendship, and eventually to the kind of working relationship where the line between business partner and trusted friend disappears entirely.
"Bob and I have been in each other's corners for years," said Robbins. "We bounce ideas off each other, send business to each other, and now share a building. It just makes sense. We have a solid foundation of friendship and our business models perfectly complement each other. Together, we provide the full spectrum of services, from strategy and design to printing and packing - and everything in between.”
"Joel has been one of our most consistent supporters - professionally and personally," said Kincaid. "Having Taste Specific here isn't just good for business. It's just right."
A Home Base Five Years in the Making
For Taste Specific, the new hub represents a milestone that has been anticipated since 2021. Robbins founded the agency following the dismantling of his department at a previous firm - and instead of walking away and starting over, he brought the team back together, re-engaged their clients, and launched Taste Specific within weeks. Nearly all of their clients came with them and the work never stopped so they became independent professionals working from home and that remains today.
“We managed to turn a crisis into a company and didn’t lose anything - except some corporate bureaucracy and an actual home base. I've been running Taste Specific from local coffee shops since 2021," said Robbins. "Now, I finally have an office - with a direct view of the airport and planes I’ve watched for years. I’ve always been fascinated by flight - by the idea that you can be anywhere in the world in a matter of hours. And now I have a desk with a runway view and a business partner next door who helped me build something worth flying home to."
For Roadrunner, the new hub extends the brand's production and fulfillment footprint well beyond its retail presence. They currently operate three retail locations and a robust online store shipping products to customers nationwide - making the expanded warehouse capacity at Valdivia Way a natural next step.
Recognition Built on More Than Business
Both companies bring significant community credibility to the partnership. Roadrunner Print & Ship has been honored as a California EMPLOYability Company for its work helping people with disabilities enter the workforce, was named Best Print Shop in the Coachella Valley Independent's Best of the Desert 2024, and Bob and Ben Kincaid received the Stonewall Community Leader Award for their sustained commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy and community building. As a proud LGBTQ-owned business, Roadrunner has built its reputation by serving all clients - individuals, nonprofits, corporations, and small businesses - with the same level of care and quality regardless of who's walking through the door.
Community investment is not an afterthought at Roadrunner - it is woven into the business model. The company actively supports Palm Springs Pride, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Cathedral City Senior Center, Revolution Stage Company, Boys & Girls Club of the Coachella Valley, and the Armed Services YMCA, embracing the full breadth of the community it calls home.
Both Kincaid and Robbins are active leaders within the Desert Business Association, the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for the Coachella Valley. Kincaid recently completed his term as DBA president. Robbins has been selected to succeed him - a passing of the torch between business partners that reflects both companies' deep investment in the broader Palm Springs business community.
What the Hub Means for Clients
For clients of both companies, the co-location of Roadrunner and Taste Specific creates a uniquely powerful resource. Taste Specific offers end-to-end marketing services - from brand strategy and creative development to digital campaigns, and culinary services - by a team of seasoned marketers. Now, those services sit alongside Roadrunner's expanded printing and shipping infrastructure.
"One of the things we hear most from clients is that they want a single point of contact who can handle everything," said Robbins. "That's exactly what we've built here - and now it comes with a loading dock."
The new facility is entirely independent of any prior occupants of the space. Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific have no affiliation, connection, or business relationship with any previous tenant.
Roadrunner Print & Ship, the independently owned printing and shipping company co-founded by Bob and Ben Kincaid, has opened a new manufacturing and fulfillment hub at the location. Sharing the space as its first official headquarters is Taste Specific, the full-service marketing firm founded by Joel Robbins in 2021. It has since grown from a spin-off in survival mode to a national powerhouse serving global, regional, and local brands across a multitude of industries.
The 4,500-square-foot, fully air-conditioned office and warehouse sits adjacent to Palm Springs International Airport and just off Gene Autry Trail, offering direct access to I-10 and prominent visibility along one of the valley's highest-traffic corridors.
A Friendship That Started with a Handshake and a Promise
The two met at a business event six years ago. Joel walked up to Roadrunner's booth, asked what they did, and when Bob told him they were in printing, Joel didn't hesitate: "We're going to do business together." That first exchange led to coffee, then to a genuine friendship, and eventually to the kind of working relationship where the line between business partner and trusted friend disappears entirely.
"Bob and I have been in each other's corners for years," said Robbins. "We bounce ideas off each other, send business to each other, and now share a building. It just makes sense. We have a solid foundation of friendship and our business models perfectly complement each other. Together, we provide the full spectrum of services, from strategy and design to printing and packing - and everything in between.”
"Joel has been one of our most consistent supporters - professionally and personally," said Kincaid. "Having Taste Specific here isn't just good for business. It's just right."
A Home Base Five Years in the Making
For Taste Specific, the new hub represents a milestone that has been anticipated since 2021. Robbins founded the agency following the dismantling of his department at a previous firm - and instead of walking away and starting over, he brought the team back together, re-engaged their clients, and launched Taste Specific within weeks. Nearly all of their clients came with them and the work never stopped so they became independent professionals working from home and that remains today.
“We managed to turn a crisis into a company and didn’t lose anything - except some corporate bureaucracy and an actual home base. I've been running Taste Specific from local coffee shops since 2021," said Robbins. "Now, I finally have an office - with a direct view of the airport and planes I’ve watched for years. I’ve always been fascinated by flight - by the idea that you can be anywhere in the world in a matter of hours. And now I have a desk with a runway view and a business partner next door who helped me build something worth flying home to."
For Roadrunner, the new hub extends the brand's production and fulfillment footprint well beyond its retail presence. They currently operate three retail locations and a robust online store shipping products to customers nationwide - making the expanded warehouse capacity at Valdivia Way a natural next step.
Recognition Built on More Than Business
Both companies bring significant community credibility to the partnership. Roadrunner Print & Ship has been honored as a California EMPLOYability Company for its work helping people with disabilities enter the workforce, was named Best Print Shop in the Coachella Valley Independent's Best of the Desert 2024, and Bob and Ben Kincaid received the Stonewall Community Leader Award for their sustained commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy and community building. As a proud LGBTQ-owned business, Roadrunner has built its reputation by serving all clients - individuals, nonprofits, corporations, and small businesses - with the same level of care and quality regardless of who's walking through the door.
Community investment is not an afterthought at Roadrunner - it is woven into the business model. The company actively supports Palm Springs Pride, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Cathedral City Senior Center, Revolution Stage Company, Boys & Girls Club of the Coachella Valley, and the Armed Services YMCA, embracing the full breadth of the community it calls home.
Both Kincaid and Robbins are active leaders within the Desert Business Association, the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for the Coachella Valley. Kincaid recently completed his term as DBA president. Robbins has been selected to succeed him - a passing of the torch between business partners that reflects both companies' deep investment in the broader Palm Springs business community.
What the Hub Means for Clients
For clients of both companies, the co-location of Roadrunner and Taste Specific creates a uniquely powerful resource. Taste Specific offers end-to-end marketing services - from brand strategy and creative development to digital campaigns, and culinary services - by a team of seasoned marketers. Now, those services sit alongside Roadrunner's expanded printing and shipping infrastructure.
"One of the things we hear most from clients is that they want a single point of contact who can handle everything," said Robbins. "That's exactly what we've built here - and now it comes with a loading dock."
The new facility is entirely independent of any prior occupants of the space. Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific have no affiliation, connection, or business relationship with any previous tenant.
Contact
Taste SpecificContact
Cozette Phifer, CMO
602-469-3199
tastespecific.com
Joel Robbins, 410.707.1704
Cozette Phifer, CMO
602-469-3199
tastespecific.com
Joel Robbins, 410.707.1704
Categories