Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions
Melville, NY, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wilen today announced a strategic investment of more than $10 million across its integrated marketing, technology, and digital manufacturing platform, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term client success.
The investment includes the addition of the new HP PageWide T4250 HDR, expanded inline and offline finishing capabilities, enhancements to manufacturing and workflow infrastructure, and continued development of dmIQ™, Wilen's proprietary suite of workflow, automation, and production intelligence solutions.
The announcement represents the latest step in Wilen's ongoing commitment to providing clients with access to leading-edge technology while supporting the increasing demand for highly personalized, data-driven marketing programs.
As marketers continue to increase their focus on personalization, speed-to-market, and measurable performance, Wilen remains committed to investing in the technology, infrastructure, and talent needed to help clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The HP PageWide T4250 HDR complements Wilen's existing digital manufacturing platform while providing additional flexibility across a broad range of applications—from highly personalized trigger-based communications and customer lifecycle marketing programs to large-scale customer acquisition, affinity, affiliate, retention, and loyalty initiatives. Combined with expanded inline and offline finishing technologies and next-generation workflow automation, the investment further strengthens Wilen's ability to deliver efficient, end-to-end solutions while opening the door to more sophisticated direct mail formats, advanced personalization techniques, and enhanced campaign performance.
In addition to its manufacturing investments, Wilen continues to expand dmIQ™, the company's internally developed software platform designed to bring greater intelligence, automation, visibility, and quality management to the production process. Developed specifically for the demands of modern direct marketing, dmIQ™ helps streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, enhance quality control, and provide deeper insights throughout campaign execution.
Unlike traditional production providers, Wilen combines strategic marketing, analytics, creative services, technology, and advanced manufacturing within a single organization. Bringing these disciplines together enables clients to move seamlessly from audience strategy and creative development through production and deployment with greater speed, transparency, and accountability.
The investments further strengthen the integration of Wilen's agency, analytics, technology, and manufacturing capabilities. By bringing strategy and execution together under one roof, Wilen enables clients to develop more sophisticated marketing programs while accelerating speed-to-market and simplifying campaign deployment.
"One of our greatest strengths is the connection between our agency, analytics, technology, and manufacturing teams," said Paul Caravello, President of Wilen. "When strategy and execution work together from the start, clients benefit from smarter campaigns, faster deployment, and better results."
"Wilen has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Vahaaj Khan, Head of Commercial Sales, HP Americas PageWide Inkjet. "The addition of the HP PageWide T4250 HDR further strengthens their ability to deliver highly personalized, high-volume applications while maintaining the speed, quality, and reliability their clients expect."
The investments are expected to further enhance Wilen's ability to support everything from highly targeted one-to-one communications to some of the largest and most sophisticated customer acquisition, affinity, affiliate, retention, loyalty, and direct marketing programs in the country.
"This investment is about much more than equipment," Caravello added. "It's about giving our clients access to new technologies, advanced automation, and innovative marketing solutions that help them execute more sophisticated personalized campaigns and achieve better results."
As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, Wilen remains committed to making strategic investments that help clients engage customers more effectively while delivering the quality, efficiency, innovation, and performance they have come to expect.
About Wilen
Wilen is a technology-enabled marketing and communications company that combines strategy, analytics, creative, proprietary software, and advanced manufacturing to help brands acquire, engage, and retain customers. Through a unique combination of agency expertise, data intelligence, proprietary technology, and world-class production capabilities, Wilen delivers measurable business results across customer acquisition, retention, loyalty, affinity, affiliate, and customer engagement programs for many of the nation's leading brands.
With integrated capabilities spanning audience intelligence, AI-powered marketing solutions, creative services, campaign execution, digital manufacturing, postal optimization, and proprietary workflow technology, Wilen helps organizations transform customer data into personalized communications that drive response, engagement, and growth. The company's continued investments in advanced technology, automation, and innovation position Wilen as a leading partner for brands seeking measurable marketing performance at any scale.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.
The investment includes the addition of the new HP PageWide T4250 HDR, expanded inline and offline finishing capabilities, enhancements to manufacturing and workflow infrastructure, and continued development of dmIQ™, Wilen's proprietary suite of workflow, automation, and production intelligence solutions.
The announcement represents the latest step in Wilen's ongoing commitment to providing clients with access to leading-edge technology while supporting the increasing demand for highly personalized, data-driven marketing programs.
As marketers continue to increase their focus on personalization, speed-to-market, and measurable performance, Wilen remains committed to investing in the technology, infrastructure, and talent needed to help clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
The HP PageWide T4250 HDR complements Wilen's existing digital manufacturing platform while providing additional flexibility across a broad range of applications—from highly personalized trigger-based communications and customer lifecycle marketing programs to large-scale customer acquisition, affinity, affiliate, retention, and loyalty initiatives. Combined with expanded inline and offline finishing technologies and next-generation workflow automation, the investment further strengthens Wilen's ability to deliver efficient, end-to-end solutions while opening the door to more sophisticated direct mail formats, advanced personalization techniques, and enhanced campaign performance.
In addition to its manufacturing investments, Wilen continues to expand dmIQ™, the company's internally developed software platform designed to bring greater intelligence, automation, visibility, and quality management to the production process. Developed specifically for the demands of modern direct marketing, dmIQ™ helps streamline workflows, improve operational efficiency, enhance quality control, and provide deeper insights throughout campaign execution.
Unlike traditional production providers, Wilen combines strategic marketing, analytics, creative services, technology, and advanced manufacturing within a single organization. Bringing these disciplines together enables clients to move seamlessly from audience strategy and creative development through production and deployment with greater speed, transparency, and accountability.
The investments further strengthen the integration of Wilen's agency, analytics, technology, and manufacturing capabilities. By bringing strategy and execution together under one roof, Wilen enables clients to develop more sophisticated marketing programs while accelerating speed-to-market and simplifying campaign deployment.
"One of our greatest strengths is the connection between our agency, analytics, technology, and manufacturing teams," said Paul Caravello, President of Wilen. "When strategy and execution work together from the start, clients benefit from smarter campaigns, faster deployment, and better results."
"Wilen has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and operational excellence," said Vahaaj Khan, Head of Commercial Sales, HP Americas PageWide Inkjet. "The addition of the HP PageWide T4250 HDR further strengthens their ability to deliver highly personalized, high-volume applications while maintaining the speed, quality, and reliability their clients expect."
The investments are expected to further enhance Wilen's ability to support everything from highly targeted one-to-one communications to some of the largest and most sophisticated customer acquisition, affinity, affiliate, retention, loyalty, and direct marketing programs in the country.
"This investment is about much more than equipment," Caravello added. "It's about giving our clients access to new technologies, advanced automation, and innovative marketing solutions that help them execute more sophisticated personalized campaigns and achieve better results."
As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, Wilen remains committed to making strategic investments that help clients engage customers more effectively while delivering the quality, efficiency, innovation, and performance they have come to expect.
About Wilen
Wilen is a technology-enabled marketing and communications company that combines strategy, analytics, creative, proprietary software, and advanced manufacturing to help brands acquire, engage, and retain customers. Through a unique combination of agency expertise, data intelligence, proprietary technology, and world-class production capabilities, Wilen delivers measurable business results across customer acquisition, retention, loyalty, affinity, affiliate, and customer engagement programs for many of the nation's leading brands.
With integrated capabilities spanning audience intelligence, AI-powered marketing solutions, creative services, campaign execution, digital manufacturing, postal optimization, and proprietary workflow technology, Wilen helps organizations transform customer data into personalized communications that drive response, engagement, and growth. The company's continued investments in advanced technology, automation, and innovation position Wilen as a leading partner for brands seeking measurable marketing performance at any scale.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.
Contact
Wilen GroupContact
Paul Caravello
631-439-5000
wilengroup.com
Paul Caravello
631-439-5000
wilengroup.com
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