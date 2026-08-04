New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
Rockville Centre, NY, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office located at 50 N Park Avenue, 2nd Floor, Rockville Centre, NY 11570.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Drory to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His outstanding clinical training, commitment to evidence-based care, and dedication to excellence in patient care make him an exceptional addition to our team. Dr. Drory’s expertise further strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality cancer care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Drory is committed to providing patient-centered care and has experience treating patients with a broad range of hematologic and oncologic conditions. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Jacobi Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, followed by a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center, where he served as a Chief Fellow. Dr. Drory earned his Doctor of Medicine from Albert Einstein College of Medicine after completing a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a minor in Political Science at Yeshiva University.
“I am honored to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and become part of a team dedicated to delivering exceptional care,” said Dr. Drory. “I look forward to helping patients navigate their treatment with compassion, evidence-based medicine, and individualized care while supporting them throughout every stage of their journey.”
Throughout his training, Dr. Drory participated in clinical research in hematology, oncology, infectious diseases, and heart failure, contributing to peer-reviewed publications and scientific presentations. Additionally, Dr. Drory dedicated years of clinical training to treating patients from medically underserved areas in the Bronx and Brooklyn. He has also been recognized with numerous honors, including election to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, the Gold Humanism Honor Society, and multiple awards for clinical excellence, teaching, and research.
To make an appointment with Dr. Drory, please call (516) 336-5255 . For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Drory to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “His outstanding clinical training, commitment to evidence-based care, and dedication to excellence in patient care make him an exceptional addition to our team. Dr. Drory’s expertise further strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality cancer care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Drory is committed to providing patient-centered care and has experience treating patients with a broad range of hematologic and oncologic conditions. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Jacobi Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, followed by a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center, where he served as a Chief Fellow. Dr. Drory earned his Doctor of Medicine from Albert Einstein College of Medicine after completing a Bachelor of Arts in Biology with a minor in Political Science at Yeshiva University.
“I am honored to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and become part of a team dedicated to delivering exceptional care,” said Dr. Drory. “I look forward to helping patients navigate their treatment with compassion, evidence-based medicine, and individualized care while supporting them throughout every stage of their journey.”
Throughout his training, Dr. Drory participated in clinical research in hematology, oncology, infectious diseases, and heart failure, contributing to peer-reviewed publications and scientific presentations. Additionally, Dr. Drory dedicated years of clinical training to treating patients from medically underserved areas in the Bronx and Brooklyn. He has also been recognized with numerous honors, including election to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, the Gold Humanism Honor Society, and multiple awards for clinical excellence, teaching, and research.
To make an appointment with Dr. Drory, please call (516) 336-5255 . For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
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New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
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