ecotera health Submits Decentralized Urine Microplastics / Nanoplastics Observational Study for IRB Review
Study will evaluate an at-home approach to longitudinal microplastics / nanoplastics monitoring in urine using the EcoExposure™ platform
Cincinnati, OH, August 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ecotera health announced today that its observational study evaluating longitudinal microplastics / nanoplastics monitoring in urine has officially been submitted for Institutional Review Board (IRB) review.
The study is designed to evaluate a decentralized, at-home approach to collecting longitudinal data using ecotera health’s EcoExposure™ platform.
While interest in the potential presence and health implications of microplastics and nanoplastics in the human body has grown rapidly, significant questions remain about how exposure varies within individuals over time and how human microplastics monitoring can be performed practically at larger scale.
Much of the emerging human microplastics / nanoplastics literature has focused on measurements collected at a single point in time. ecotera health’s study is designed to explore a different question: What can we learn when exposure is measured repeatedly over time?
“Microplastics exposure is unlikely to be a static measurement,” said Dr. Melinda B. Chu, Founder, CEO and inventor at ecotera health. “What I’m particularly interested in understanding is how these measurements change within the same person over time. A decentralized approach could make it possible to collect longitudinal data at a scale that would be extremely difficult using conventional laboratory-centered study models.”
Moving Microplastics Research Beyond a One-Time Snapshot
The observational study is designed to evaluate the feasibility and usability of an at-home workflow for repeated urine measurements over time.
The research will examine areas including longitudinal variability, image and data quality, participant adherence, workflow feasibility and the completeness of accompanying exposure-related information.
The study represents part of ecotera health’s broader work developing scalable approaches for understanding microplastics and nanoplastics exposure.
EcoExposure™ uses an optical and computational approach designed to support decentralized data collection rather than requiring every measurement to originate within a centralized laboratory environment.
“We still have an enormous amount to learn about microplastics in the human body, including variability over time, sources of exposure and how best to measure exposure at scale,” Chu said. “Building larger longitudinal datasets could help us start answering questions that simply cannot be addressed by isolated measurements.”
Microplastics and the Emerging Question of Nanoplastics
ecotera health’s experimental work with the EcoExposure™ assay has also demonstrated optical detection of nanoplastic-associated signals in urine-based experiments, expanding the research questions beyond microplastics alone.
Nanoplastics are of particular scientific interest because their much smaller size may influence how they interact with biological systems. Researchers are actively investigating whether these differences in size, transport and biological interactions could have implications for human health.
“Nanoplastics may ultimately prove to be particularly important when we think about human exposure and potential biological effects,” said Dr. Melinda B. Chu, Founder, CEO and inventor at ecotera health. “Their small size raises fascinating questions about where these particles can travel and how they may interact with tissues. But there is still an enormous amount we don’t know. That uncertainty is exactly why developing practical ways to measure both microplastics and nanoplastics, and to follow those measurements over time, is so important.”
The EcoExposure™ platform is being developed to investigate both microplastic and nanoplastic exposure. ecotera health’s current observational study is intended to generate foundational longitudinal data and evaluate the feasibility of decentralized, at-home monitoring; it is not designed to diagnose disease or determine an individual's health risk.
The IRB submission represents a regulatory and research milestone for the program. The study has been submitted for review and has not yet received IRB approval. ecotera health is not announcing participant recruitment at this time.
About ecotera health
ecotera health develops decentralized approaches for measuring and understanding environmental exposures in human biological samples. Its work includes the EcoExposure™ platform and research focused on making longitudinal exposure monitoring more accessible and scalable.
For additional information or research and collaboration inquiries:
ecotera health
hello@ecoterahealth.com
The study is designed to evaluate a decentralized, at-home approach to collecting longitudinal data using ecotera health’s EcoExposure™ platform.
While interest in the potential presence and health implications of microplastics and nanoplastics in the human body has grown rapidly, significant questions remain about how exposure varies within individuals over time and how human microplastics monitoring can be performed practically at larger scale.
Much of the emerging human microplastics / nanoplastics literature has focused on measurements collected at a single point in time. ecotera health’s study is designed to explore a different question: What can we learn when exposure is measured repeatedly over time?
“Microplastics exposure is unlikely to be a static measurement,” said Dr. Melinda B. Chu, Founder, CEO and inventor at ecotera health. “What I’m particularly interested in understanding is how these measurements change within the same person over time. A decentralized approach could make it possible to collect longitudinal data at a scale that would be extremely difficult using conventional laboratory-centered study models.”
Moving Microplastics Research Beyond a One-Time Snapshot
The observational study is designed to evaluate the feasibility and usability of an at-home workflow for repeated urine measurements over time.
The research will examine areas including longitudinal variability, image and data quality, participant adherence, workflow feasibility and the completeness of accompanying exposure-related information.
The study represents part of ecotera health’s broader work developing scalable approaches for understanding microplastics and nanoplastics exposure.
EcoExposure™ uses an optical and computational approach designed to support decentralized data collection rather than requiring every measurement to originate within a centralized laboratory environment.
“We still have an enormous amount to learn about microplastics in the human body, including variability over time, sources of exposure and how best to measure exposure at scale,” Chu said. “Building larger longitudinal datasets could help us start answering questions that simply cannot be addressed by isolated measurements.”
Microplastics and the Emerging Question of Nanoplastics
ecotera health’s experimental work with the EcoExposure™ assay has also demonstrated optical detection of nanoplastic-associated signals in urine-based experiments, expanding the research questions beyond microplastics alone.
Nanoplastics are of particular scientific interest because their much smaller size may influence how they interact with biological systems. Researchers are actively investigating whether these differences in size, transport and biological interactions could have implications for human health.
“Nanoplastics may ultimately prove to be particularly important when we think about human exposure and potential biological effects,” said Dr. Melinda B. Chu, Founder, CEO and inventor at ecotera health. “Their small size raises fascinating questions about where these particles can travel and how they may interact with tissues. But there is still an enormous amount we don’t know. That uncertainty is exactly why developing practical ways to measure both microplastics and nanoplastics, and to follow those measurements over time, is so important.”
The EcoExposure™ platform is being developed to investigate both microplastic and nanoplastic exposure. ecotera health’s current observational study is intended to generate foundational longitudinal data and evaluate the feasibility of decentralized, at-home monitoring; it is not designed to diagnose disease or determine an individual's health risk.
The IRB submission represents a regulatory and research milestone for the program. The study has been submitted for review and has not yet received IRB approval. ecotera health is not announcing participant recruitment at this time.
About ecotera health
ecotera health develops decentralized approaches for measuring and understanding environmental exposures in human biological samples. Its work includes the EcoExposure™ platform and research focused on making longitudinal exposure monitoring more accessible and scalable.
For additional information or research and collaboration inquiries:
ecotera health
hello@ecoterahealth.com
Contact
ecotera healthContact
Melinda B. Chu, M.D. M.B.A.
513-278-7420
https://www.ecoterahealth.com/
@ecoterahealth X, LinkedIn, Instagram
Melinda B. Chu, M.D. M.B.A.
513-278-7420
https://www.ecoterahealth.com/
@ecoterahealth X, LinkedIn, Instagram
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