Midwest Biotech Supply Launches Offerings to Support Biotech Companies Focused on Improving the Human Condition Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

Cambridge-Lee Introduces "Readi-Protector," a Coated Copper Product for Installations Where Corrosion Resistance is Required Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC announces the rollout of a copper coil product directed to industries for whom corrosion resistance and identification is a specific requirement. - June 24, 2017 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Lanair Launches New Website New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair

Plumbing Leaks Waste Billions For Fix a Leak Week March 20-26, FloLogic Offers Leak Prevention Advice - March 08, 2017 - FloLogic

PVC Fittings Online Expands Furniture Fittings Product Line PVC Fittings Online, a top online provider of PVC products and accessories, is excited to announce an extensive addition to their already large catalog. In response to growing customer demand, the company is offering more furniture grade PVC fittings at competitive, discount prices. On December 18, 2015,... - December 20, 2015 - PVC Fittings Online

Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20 National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology

WHCI Plumbing Supply Announces Deal to Acquire USAVE Distribution Operations Alliance between two of the Bay Area’s longest-tenured plumbing suppliers will help WHCI better address the accelerating demand for service, tools and fixtures. - September 18, 2015 - WHCI Plumbing Supply

Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning Celebrates 25 Years in Business For 25 years, Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning has served countless residents as the trusted Jackson, MI HVAC contractor. The company has a proud tradition of helping people throughout the region stay comfortable no matter the weather. - May 04, 2015 - Comfort 1 Heating & Air Conditioning

Revolutionary Coffee Maker Water Filling System Seeking Seed Funding Mark Bennett, Inventor of Magic Filler, has a vision. Even though his vision is technically mono-vision (more on that later), his business plan is better than 20/20. Mr. Bennett is setting his new-found sight to change the way we all make our coffee every day. “Magic Filler” is designed to fit on any coffee maker to allow automatic water filling, eliminating the often messy transfer from sink to coffee maker we are all used to. - April 04, 2015 - Magic Filler

Wallo™ Expanding Product Line at AHR EXPO: Introducing Commercial-Sized Spring-Loaded Round Ceiling/Wall Access Panels Wallo Brands LLC’s round shaped and spring-loaded circular access panels will soon be moving in much bigger circles. The revolutionary 4.75” home décor circular panels will debut in commercial sizes (7” and 9”) at booth #5796 at the upcoming 2015 AHR EXPO Trade Show in Chicago January 26-28. http://www.ahrexpo.com/. - December 05, 2014 - Wallo Brands LLC

Cambridge-Lee Received Manufacturing Achievement Honors Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC, a copper-focused manufacturer and distributor for the Plumbing, HVAC, Industrial and OEM markets, headquartered in Reading, PA was honored May 7, 2014 by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania with its Manufacturing AchievementInnovation Award. - July 11, 2014 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Westside Wholesale, Nationwide Wholesale Distributor, Launches VIP Membership Program Westside Wholesale, a nationwide wholesale distributor of commercial and residential products, is pleased to announce the launch of their VIP Membership Program. The program is dedicated to customer satisfaction, allowing members to save on all of their orders from Westside Wholesale. - January 20, 2014 - WestSideWholeSale

Westside Wholesale Launches New Website Westside Wholesale, a major nationwide wholesale distributor of commercial and residential products, announces their new, improved website. The website, westsidewholesale.com, is specifically designed for customers as it offers improved navigation and a revamped design. “The ultimate goal of the... - January 14, 2014 - WestSideWholeSale

Bliss Tubs Hosts "Staying Put in Pasadena" Event Bliss Tubs hosts Staying Put at Home event promoting senior independence and providing education on adapting the home for the senior years. - October 24, 2013 - Bliss Tubs

Westside Wholesale Now Offers LG Ductless Air Conditioning Westside Wholesale Inc. pays great attention to its customer needs and expectations offering first-class solutions in air conditioning at the most affordable prices. WestsideWholesale.com presents a line of innovative air conditioning systems from one of the industry’s leading manufacturers, LG... - September 09, 2013 - WestSideWholeSale

Cambridge-Lee Announces New CEO In a planned succession, Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC announces the appointment of Andrea J. Funk as its new CEO. Funk assumed responsibilities as CEO effective August 3, 2013 and is succeeding Edward Kerins, who has retired from Cambridge-Lee after 39 years of service, in which he served as CEO for... - August 11, 2013 - Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Rick's Plumbing Services Purchases Kubota KX 121-3 Super Series Excavator Rick's Plumbing Services in Milledgeville, Ga., purchases Kubota KX 121-3 in order to provide first class excavation services in middle Gerorgia. - July 12, 2013 - Rick's Plumbing Services

Westside Wholesale Revamps Website Contractors, homeowners, plumbers, HVAC installers, and building managers - your lives just got easier. WestsideWholesale.com, one of the leading wholesale distributors of electrical, lighting, heating and cooling, air quality, plumbing, security, and pool supplies, has a brand new look and feel. Visitors... - June 19, 2013 - WestSideWholeSale

Kirk Young Plumbing Now Provides Redding with 24/7 Emergency Services Kirk Young Plumbing, a Redding California based plumber with over 25 years of experience, announcing 24 hour emergency plumbing services. Kirk's newly launched plumbing website offers details concerning the new, round-the-clock emergency services and all of the other jobs that Kirk Young Plumbing can do. - August 18, 2012 - Kirk Young Plumbing

Go Digital with Gainsborough Showers Gainsborough showers this month released two new showers into their mixer shower range. The showers are digital and the simple push button control is all it takes to start the shower running. There is also a shower boost button to get that something extra. - February 24, 2012 - Gainsborough Showers

Roadrunner II Receives WaterSense Certification: Exceeds Standard While Maximizing Comfort Saving water and energy doesn't have to mean taking a wimpy shower; ShowerStart's Roadrunner II showerhead outperforms the WaterSense pressure test by 186%. - February 08, 2012 - ShowerStart LLC

New Caravan Hot Water Systems Offers Continuous Caravan Hot Water Through New Website Advances in caravan hot water technology now run continuously. Caravan hot water systems offer an easy, efficient solution to camping hot water. Customers can choose camping hot water taps for their caravans or RV easily through this new website. - January 28, 2012 - Hey Presto Instant Hot Water

Tankless Hot Water Systems Offer Instant Hot Water Systems Through New Website Tankless Hot Water Systems, the provider of instant hot water systems in the country, recently unveiled their new website. Customers can choose hot water taps for their homes and these can be easily purchased using this website. - January 27, 2012 - Hey Presto Instant Hot Water

7AC Technologies Announces Completion of Investment Round for Energy Efficient Air Conditioning 7AC Technologies Inc. announces the completion of an investment round led by the Clean Energy Venture Group (CEVG) and 1&12 Ventures. - September 16, 2011 - 7AC Technologies Inc.

IsopureWater.com Takes a Website Reboot Isopure Water has over 2000 water filtration products at incredibly low prices and have recently redesigned the website to make it more user friendly to find them. - September 15, 2011 - Isopure Water

Snapshot of Americans' Hand Washing Habits Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings. In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation

Varmia Norge Ltd Incorporated in London Varmia Norge opens it's doors to the Nordic heating markets with offices in Oslo and Magnor. - July 23, 2011 - Varmia Norge Ltd

Sun City Solar and Tulsa Tech Form Sponsoring Company Partnership The Tulsa Technology Center and Sun City Solar Energy have formed a work-based program for the Technology Center’s electrical students. Master Electrician Larry Batson from Tulsa Technology and Installation Manager Garret Roth of Sun City Solar Energy will teach students how to install solar electric... - April 22, 2011 - Sun City Solar Energy

C&W Plumbing Expanding Dallas-Fort Worth Area Service Lewisville based Plumbing Company Also Servicing Flower Mound, Plano, Coppell & Frisco, TX offering leak detection, drain cleaning water heaters and slab leak detection. - April 05, 2011 - C & W Plumbing

Lewisville Slab Leak Experts, C & W Plumbing, Offers Slab Leak Detection and Advice Lewisville Plumbing Company C & W Plumbing offers slab leak detection for all of Dallas and the surrounding areas. “A slab leak can be very costly to homeowners. A leak in the slab is caused by plumbing pipes deteriorating under the foundation of your home,” says the Lewisville Plumbing... - June 03, 2010 - C & W Plumbing

Dallas Plumbing Company C & W Plumbing Offers Plumbing Tips Online Lewisville Plumbing Company C & W Plumbing has launched an online initiative designed to ensure that information, tips and resources are readily available for families and businesses on leaks, water heaters, drain cleaning and other plumbing tips. With the launch of their new site, the Dallas Plumbers... - April 07, 2010 - C & W Plumbing

Brazetek - Manufacturer of Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers - Launched a New Website Brazetek - Manufacturer of brazed plate heat exchangers - launched a new website: www.brazetek.com - December 04, 2009 - Brazetek Heat Exchangers

SolarAttics Recycled Solar Heat Technology Significantly Reduces High Energy Bills SolarAttic, Inc. announced that recycling the solar heat energy found within roofs and attics, either commercial or residential is significantly reducing energy bills. - July 30, 2009 - SolarAttic, Inc

Aircon Helps Prevent Workers Productivity Slumping on Hot Days Surrey company, Cool Concerns Mechanical provides affordable ways to keep your aircon working effectively for maximum employee performance. - July 10, 2009 - Cool Concerns Mechanical Ltd

IAQ Technology Breakthrough Whole House IAQ and Whole House Bathroom Ventilation From a Single System - March 21, 2009 - American Aldes Ventilation Corporation

New Look, New Products, New People at Leading Ventilation Manufacturer Leading Ventilation Manufacturer is growing despite the economy by anticipating new codes and staying one step ahead. - January 18, 2009 - American Aldes Ventilation Corporation

Plumbing Do-It-Yourself Videos Save Hundreds of Dollars with Plumbing Project How-to Videos. - October 17, 2008 - Cal's Plumbing Online