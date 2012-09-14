PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fort Worth Pallets Company Now Ships Nationwide Finding recycled pallets and reclaimed wood materials for decor and construction is made easier with an option for shipping within Continental USA when ordering from home or a smartphone. - May 30, 2015 - Fort Worth Pallets

One-Year Anniversary of Reclaimed Lumber Line of Products Fort Worth Pallets celebrates first year of offering recycled lumber products to creative minds. - January 06, 2015 - Fort Worth Pallets

Rock Salt in New Jersey and Staten Island is Now Available for the 2014 - 2015 Winter Season ATAK Trucking, a company offering bulk delivery of rock salt in NJ and Staten Island at competitive prices, has rock salt in stock for the upcoming winter season. The company also offers convenient pick-up of rock salt in East Brunswick, NJ. - November 18, 2014 - Atak Trucking

ATAK Trucking Provides Sand for Shore-Themed NHL Draft Event ATAK Trucking, a NJ sand supplier, trucked in tons of genuine NJ sand to create a shore-themed event outside of Newark’s Prudential Center in conjunction with the city’s hosting of the 2013 NHL Draft. - July 17, 2013 - Atak Trucking

KLeN Laundry Partners with Brand Equity Showroom KLeN Laundry, producers of environmentally conscious apparel and accessories utilized by action sports enthusiasts, professional athletes and those that appreciate a quality product with a charitable aspect have inked a deal with Brand Equity Showroom to represent the brand. “We were immediately... - August 06, 2012 - KLeN Laundry

Suffolk Salvation Army Corps is Making Environmental History in Virginia by Launching an A500 Rocket® Model Food Composter, the First One in the State The Suffolk Salvation Army Corps is making environmental history in Virginia by installing an A500 Rocket® model food composter, becoming the first Salvation Army soup kitchen in the nation to use this cutting-edge technology. The unit was provided by a grant from Birdsong Peanuts to the Salvation Army and it uses peanut hulls and wood chips as bulking agents for composting. - May 01, 2012 - NATH Sustainable Solutions

Green Things That Make You Go "Wow!" Largo firm transforms a common household product into art and invites contractors, builders and home-owners to an open house “art show” on the last Friday and first Friday of February, March & April. - February 23, 2012 - Molded Acrylic Surfaces

Food for Thought Video - Food Waste the Missing Link in Recycling The missing link in the recycling puzzle arena is food waste. More than ever, people should start looking at food waste as the way to reach zero waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Treating organic waste onsite is the ideal option. Landfill is a short-term solution that contaminates; it comes at a price both to organizations’ bottom line and to the environment. There is little to no awareness of the damage caused when sending food waste to landfills. - October 26, 2011 - NATH Sustainable Solutions

AHA Bolivia Established Fair Trade Manufacturer Launches Customer Focused Website AHA Bolivia has launched a website to easily communicate services, products and benefits to customers around the world. - September 12, 2011 - AHA Bolivia

World Centric Screening of Award Winning Film, Bag It, with Producers/Directors, Jeb Berrier and Suzan Beraza, Wednesday, January 5, 7PM World Centric Presents, Bag It, Is Your Life Too Plastic? Wednesday, January 5th, 7pm. Join them for this great documentary as well as a discussion, question and answer session from the producers/directors, Jeb Berrier and Suzan Beraza. - December 31, 2010 - World Centric

Rock Salt Now Available in New Jersey and Staten Island for Winter Season ATAK Trucking offers convenient rock salt pick-up in East Brunswick, NJ, as well as bulk delivery of rock salt in NJ and Staten Island, for the 2010-2011 winter season. - December 18, 2010 - Atak Trucking

Vintage Tech Recyclers Earns BBB Accreditation Vintage Tech Recyclers, a leading electronic equipment recycling company in Romeoville, IL is now a BBB Accredited Business. - December 01, 2010 - Vintage Tech Recyclers

Chatham Township Receives Grant for an A500 Rocket Composter from Sustainable Jersey Funded by Walmart Chatham School District will set the standard in Environmental Sustainability Chatham School district is the proud recipient of a $25,000 grant from Sustainable Jersey. These funds will be used to acquire a Rocket Composter. The program “On-Site School Food Composting” will reduce food waste,... - September 09, 2010 - NATH Sustainable Solutions

Making a Difference in March; A Special Thanks Special thanks to members of the police force, fire fighters, clergy, schoolteachers, and social service workers. Through out March members of these five professions will receive a discount and a special gift when they stop in at Global Hand Made Hope. - January 27, 2010 - Global Handmade Hope

WHOA! FAT™ - Kitchen Waste Oil Disposal Box Available for the Holiday Season Island Shell LLC released today a new product designed to reduce occurrence of sewage backups and spills by helping reduce the point source of fats, oils and grease from residential kitchens. - November 25, 2009 - Island Shell LLC

TummyTub USA Announces CPSIA Compliance TummyTub USA is pleased to announce that all products in the TummyTub® line (including all four colors of TummyTubs and all three colors of the Two-Step Stool) have been tested and passed all of the requirements of the new CPSIA regulations. - November 05, 2009 - TummyTub USA

Building and Landscaping Materials Now Available for Pick-Up in East Brunswick, N.J. ATAK Trucking now offers a location in East Brunswick, New Jersey for pick-up of small quantities of sand, stone, topsoil and other building, landscaping and construction materials. - July 06, 2009 - Atak Trucking

Materials Calculator Benefits Construction and Landscape Project Planning ATAK Trucking offers new materials calculator online to assist in planning for construction and landscaping projects. - May 15, 2009 - Atak Trucking

SoCal Cash 4 Cars Now in San Diego and Los Angeles County SoCal Cash 4 Cars buys used cars, trucks, vans, SUV's, RVs, damaged cars, salvage vehicles or junk cars. Everyone can help the environment by selling their vehicles that doesn’t run to them because they either recycle or recondition it for resale. - May 12, 2009 - SoCal Cash 4 Cars

Surplus Broker Seminar™ Will Prepare You for a Career as a Broker in the Thriving Multi-Billion Dollar Surplus Industry in the One Day Government agencies, industrial and commercial businesses are selling surplus inventory of virtually every description, available in unbelievable quantities, on a year-round basis. And they’re selling it for pennies on the dollar. Learn the inside information very few people know anything about and get the training needed to become successful with a home business in this unique industry. Receive Live Step-by-Step Training in a One Day Surplus Broker Seminar™ with a Money Back Guarantee. - May 06, 2009 - Surplus Brokers Seminar

New Eco-Friendly Characters Teach Little Sprouts the Fun of Celebrating Earth Day Year-Round Idbids™ Toys Teach Children ‘Iddy Biddy’ Steps Make Big Environmental Change - April 19, 2009 - Eco-Alberta Sales Agency

Scrap Aluminum Processors Opens New Store on the Southside Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. expands withe Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc. Local based recycling company expands its operation to the Southside of Jacksonville. Scrap Aluminum Processors, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida is proud to announce the grand opening of their second store, Scrap Aluminum... - January 23, 2009 - Scrap Aluminum Processors Two, Inc.

The Great Tag Sale & Auction at Belcourt Castle, Newport, RI Belcourt Castle, a great Newport, RI mansion is having a grand Tag Sale on November 7 & 8 that will offer household items, antiques, and rarities from many famous old houses and long demolished buildings. Entry tickets can be purchased at www.lldspecialtysales.com - October 20, 2008 - AntiquesYes.com

Susan Jablon Mosaics.com Introduces "ORGANiKS" - 100% Certified Recycled Mosaic Glass Tile International attention has been gained with the introduction by Susan Jablon Mosaics of "ORGANiKS" — 100% Certified Recycled Mosaic Glass Tile. This introduction has also brought jobs to the local economy. - March 21, 2008 - Susan Jablon Mosaics.com