The missing link in the recycling puzzle arena is food waste. More than ever, people should start looking at food waste as the way to reach zero waste and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Treating organic waste onsite is the ideal option. Landfill is a short-term solution that contaminates; it comes at a price both to organizations’ bottom line and to the environment. There is little to no awareness of the damage caused when sending food waste to landfills. - October 26, 2011 - NATH Sustainable Solutions