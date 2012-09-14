PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - November 27, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Choosing Industrial Ethernet Switches for Harsh Transportation Environment Public transportation has improved throughout the years. Not only has the population increased that led to the rise of need but also in- time information and passenger safety has become more important. An efficient design of the system can ensure non-stop data communication, decrease the downtime and... - October 23, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Magna5 Selects Squire Technologies to More Efficiently Deliver Managed Services and Voice Solutions Magna5 today announced it has selected Squire Technologies to integrate innovative signaling and interconnection technologies into Magna5’s managed cloud-based network to ensure robust delivery of services to customers. - October 22, 2019 - Squire Technologies

Ethernet Switch Solution for Wind Power Plant Monitoring Wind energy is a green and sustainable way to provide power and is still gaining its importance nowadays. The US Department of Energy had released a report which states that by 2050, more than one third of nations electricity will be provided by wind power. However, designing an efficient network can... - September 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Industrial 12 Port Gigabit Switch Series for Secure Surveillance Application Korenix is glad to launch its new industrial 12 port gigabit Ethernet series. The new Ethernet switch is designed with 8 port RJ-45, 4 port Gigabit SFP socket for optical fiber network connection. The series come with a variant selection of models that meets different projects and needs. The Ethernet... - September 20, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Ethernet Switch with 10G SFP for Reliable and Fast Data Transmission Korenix is glad to introduce its new industrial rackmount Ethernet switch 7628X series. The new industrial switch series supports 4- port 1/10 Gbps SFP and 24 Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Base TX). Also, the family comes with a variety of models, including selections between L2 /L3 switch and PoE or... - July 30, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Wireless Solution for Warehouse Automation in Zhejiang, China Overview By Utilizing Automated Storage, Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) in warehouse or factory automation, business owners can enhance operational efficiency and save operating cost. In addition, it can also improve productivity of the factory. However, high stability is... - July 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Introducing the JSR App - The New JetWave Feature to Manage Your Wireless Devices Easily Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronic Group, is glad to introduce its new monitor App - JetWave Smart Remote (JSR) for creating a smarter and easier way to connect and manage Korenix JetWave products. In industrial networking environment, IT engineers are often not at the field site when an issue occurred... - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Introducing Korenix Easy-to-Install and High Performance Industrial 8-Port Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch JetNet3008G Korenix JetNet 3008G industrial 8-port full gigabit Ethernet switch is specifically designed to carry high-bandwidth and high-speed data in large scale industrial networks. With the supported QoS, broadcast storm filtering as well as up to 9K Jumbo Frame technologies, the switch ensures real-time and high-quality data transmission without any packet loss. - May 29, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Cellular Router/ IP Gateway Jetwave 2411/2111 Series for M2M Markets Korenix is glad to launch its new cellular gateway JetWave 2411/2111 series. The series are slim size cellular router/ IP gateway which are designed with only 35mm wide. The design allows it to easily fit into small cabinets or machines when space is limited. It is also equipped with embedded 4G LTE... - April 19, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix at Embedded Show 2019 Korenix has successfully exhibited in the Embedded world Exhibition & Conference2019 from Feb.26th - Feb. 28th. The Exhibition is the world’s leading trade fair for IIoT, M2M and automation, etc. Held in Nuremberg this year, it has 1,117 exhibitors from 42 countries and has more than 30 thousand of visitors that participate the show. Korenix has exhibited in the M2M zone, Hall 3/3-638. - March 28, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Fieldbus Gateway Product Line JetLink Series to Connect Different Protocol Efficiently Korenix had launched its new product line- JetLink, the Industrial Fieldbus Gateway series. It is divided into two different categories: Modbus gateway and Protocol switch. The new product line allows multiple connections and facilitate various Ethernet protocol communications, such as Modbus RTU/TCP... - January 26, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

LightPointe Offers Breakthrough Price Point for High Capacity 10 Gbps Point-to-Point Radios Designed for Building Connectivity, 5G LTE, and Smart City Networks LightPointe announces limited-time lower pricing on its AireLink 60 10Gig radios. V-Band radios (60 GHz) deliver high-speed, low-latency, full-duplex wireless transmission license-free. Such radios can be less expensive and easier to deploy than licensed 70 GHz, 80 GHz, and 90 GHz V-Band radios. - January 16, 2019 - LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Poe Switch for Surveillance in ITS Korenix is glad to announce its new industrial 8FE + 2G combo DC booster switch JetNet 5810G. the Din-Rail type managed switch is designed with 8 10/100 TX ports and 2 Gigabit RJ-45/ SFP ports. - December 27, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Join Korenix at Embedded Show 2019 Korenix Technology, a global leading manufacturer providing Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking Solutions, will attend the Embedded Show 2019 held in Nuremberg, Germany from 2/26 -2/28. Date: 26-28 February 2019 Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany Booth: Hall 3/ 3-638 To fulfill the fast... - November 30, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Everest Networks' High-Capacity Wi-Fi Solution Deployed in New Top-Tier Gaming Venue Everest Networks have announced that Century Link, one of its leading partners, successfully completed a Wi-Fi install in a recently opened large Tier-1 gaming venue stretching over several thousand square feet. The deployment consisted of Everest Networks’ AP1004WRi, its flagship high-capacity... - November 27, 2018 - Everest Networks

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks

Korenix Launches New Industrial Gigabit Ethernet L3 Switch JetNet 7020G: Minimized Size with Maximized Performance Korenix JetNet 7020G is a layer 3 routing switch that has high port numbers with 16 ports Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 and 4 ports Gigabit with RJ-45 or SFP combo design. The high port number allows you to customize your switch to meet the specific needs of your network, no matter which industry you’re... - October 17, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix at CIIF 20th China International Industry Fair Korenix technology (a Beijer electronic group) has successfully exhibited in the 20th CIIF China International Industry Fair. The exhibition was held from 19th September to 23th September. The 20th edition of CIIF 2018 comprised nine thematic shows welcoming more than 2,500 exhibiting companies and 160,000... - October 12, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Purple WiFi Analytics Integration with Everest Networks APs Everest Networks have announced the integration of their High-Density WLAN access points with an industry leader in WiFi Analytics, Purple. Purple’s Captive Portal helps improve the guest experience when connecting to your WiFi network. By utilizing Everest Networks API, Purple’s analytics... - October 11, 2018 - Everest Networks

Korenix Introduces New Version of Industrial Gigabit Ethernet Media Converter- JetCon3401G V2 with Slimmer Case and Higher Performance The JetCon 3401G V2 is an industrial Gigabit Ethernet Media Converter that is designed with slim metal box, IP-31 water protection and can tolerate temperatures from -40 °C to 75 °C. With a smaller model and strong characteristics, JetCon 3401G is suitable for harsh environments. - October 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Wireless AP JetWave 2212X for Smart City Solution Korenix(Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2212X. JetWave 2212X industrial 2T2R wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability. Jetwave... - September 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Ursalink Brings More Security to School Buses School bus security is a major concern to all school employees and parents. News accounts appear almost weekly with stories of children being left alone on a school bus for hours at a time; regardless of how much training takes place in this area, incidences of children being left behind still occur. - August 31, 2018 - Ursalink Technology Co., Ltd.

JetNet5728G Version 2: High Secure and High Energy Efficiency The jetNet 5728G V2 Industrial 20FE+8G Gigabit Managed PoEPlus Ethernet Switch expands the first generation of JetNet 5728G. It now provides the Korenix patented PoE technology: the Korenix cyber security+, the Korenix cyber redundancy+, and the isolated redundant power supplies to ensure the high secure and high availability for mission critical industrial applications. - August 29, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Gigabit PoE Media Converter-JetCon3701G Korenix Technology (Sweden Beijer Electronics Group) is pleased to launch the new JetCon 3701G industrial Gigabit PoE Ethernet media converter which provide the users with the selection of Ethernet, Power-over-Ethernet, Transportation Management solutions. - July 27, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Ursalink Proudly Announces Its Renewal of ISO 9001:2015 Ursalink is excited to announce it’s been formally certified by the newly revised standards ISO 9001:2015. - July 24, 2018 - Ursalink Technology Co., Ltd.

Korenix Technology at the CommunicAsia 2018 Korenix Technology has successfully exhibited at the CommunicAsia 2018 from 6/26 to 6/28 in Singapore. More than 15 products were presented at the show including Industrial Managed/Unmanaged Ethernet Switches, Industrial Managed/Unmanaged PoE Switches, Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solutions, and... - July 15, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

LightPointe 20th Year Customer Appreciation Celebration Continues as It Rolls Out Limited Time Summer Savings on AireLink 60 GHz and 80 GHz Wireless Bridges LightPointe, a San Diego-based manufacturer of outdoor radios used to connect buildings and telecom towers, is offering special savings on many of its AireLink radios now through July 31st, 2018. - July 11, 2018 - LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Ursalink Chinese Distributors Conference 2018 Ursalink Chinese Distributors Conference 2018 has successfully held its annual Chinese Distributors Conference at its headquarters, in the presence of executives and employees of Ursalink, and some 40 distributors from different regions of China. - July 11, 2018 - Ursalink Technology Co., Ltd.

Korenix EN50121-4 Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch for IP Surveillance Market Korenix (Beijer Electronics Group) Industrial L3 Managed PoE Switch- JetNet 7310G. It is specially designed for IP Surveillance market with the NEMA-TS2 characteristics and EN50121-4 compliance. - July 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches a Series of Industrial Ethernet Gigabit Switches for SMART City Applications Korenix Technology is pleased to launch the new JetNet 7000 series which provide the users with the selection of Ethernet, Power-over-Ethernet, L2+, and L3 solutions. - June 14, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Introduces New Remote Monitoring Solution for Power Plant DCS Korenix Technology has announced its latest Remote Monitoring Solution for Power Plant Distributed Control Systems. A large amount of Industrial Cellular Router/Gateway is applied to the network to provide high reliability for field data transmission. - May 16, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launching New JetNet 7000 Series at the CommunicAsia 2018 Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the CommunicAsia from 6/26-6/28 at booth 1C3-10. A series of Ethernet, PoE, and Wireless solutions will be shown during the three day show. Also, the JetNet 7000 Series will be first launched at the Xperience Zone on 6/26 12:15-12:30 p.m. - May 12, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix High Performance Industrial Cellular PoE Gateway at the ISC West 2018 Korenix Technology has successfully exhibited at the ISC West 2018 from 4/11-4/13 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. During the show, Korenix Industrial Ethernet Switches and Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solutions were highly appraised by the 100+ visitors of Korenix booth from the U.S., Panama,... - May 05, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

LightPointe Delivers Affordable 80 GHz Radios to Leading Telecom Service Providers, Enabling Redundant Wired & Wireless Connectivity to Data Center Customers High capacity wireless solutions are integral to N+1, 2N, and 2N+1 data center redundancy, helping reduce costly downtime. Backhaul radio redundancy is essential for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) for Enterprise, Managed Services, Colocation, Wholesale, and the Cloud. - April 26, 2018 - LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Ursalink Will Release the LoRaWAN Gateway at NXT Asia 2018 Ursalink will announce its worldwide release of LoRaWAN Gateway at NXT Asia 2018. - April 23, 2018 - Ursalink Technology Co., Ltd.

Korenix Industrial 5-Port Compact Fast Ethernet Switch for Flexible Harsh Environment Applications Korenix JetNet 2005 is an Industrial 5-port 10/100Base-TX Ethernet switch. It adopts slim industrial design to save rail space for compact systems. In order to survive in the harsh environment, it is designed with the industrial-grade aluminum case with IP31 grade protection ability against dust and... - April 15, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Join Korenix at the 27th Japan IT Week Spring Together with AIDEN CO., LTD., Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the 27th Japan IT Week Spring (booth 西3-45/West 3-45) from 5/9 – 5/11 at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight) in Japan. - April 11, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Achieve Easy Factory Automation with Korenix Industrial Din-Rail Unmanaged Ethernet Switches Korenix Technology has developed six main product lines which cover Industrial Ethernet Switch, Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switch, Industrial Wireless & Cellular Solution, Industrial Media Converter, Industrial Computer & Serial Server & I/O, and Ethernet SFP/SFP + Fiber Transceiver to provide its customers with comprehensive selections for various needs of applications. - March 22, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix New Industrial Ethernet Switch with 20SFP Ports for Reliable Long Distance Surveillance Applications Korenix’s new Industrial 8FE+16SFP+4G Gigabit Managed Ethernet Switch - JetNet 5428G-20SFP is a high-performance product with advanced security features, can fulfill stable and reliable long distance surveillance. - March 14, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Ursalink Unveils UR5X Compact and Cost-Effective Industrial Cellular Router at Embedded World 2018 Ursalink rolls out the best price-performance ratio industrial cellular router - UR5X series. - March 09, 2018 - Ursalink Technology Co., Ltd.

Korenix Launching New Industrial Cellular PoE Gateway with 4 PoE Ports at ISC West 2018 Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the ISC West from 4/11-4/13 at booth 29088. A series of Surveillance and Security solutions will be shown during the three-day show. - March 09, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

LightPointe, Manufacturer of Highest Capacity, Ultra Low Latency Point-to-Point Backhaul Radios, Announced Widespread Availability of Long Distance 20 Gbps Radio Solution LightPointe's portfolio of radios includes various models from entry-level low cost enterprise versions to extreme high performance and long distance versions designed for 5G LTE telecom carriers, high speed stock trading networks, and data warehousing centers. - March 08, 2018 - LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Korenix Golden Industrial L3 PoE Switch Made a Buzz at the Intersec Dubai 2018 From 1/21-1/23, Korenix Technology has successfully exhibited at the Intersec Dubai 2018. - February 28, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Launches New Industrial Fast Ethernet to Fiber Media Converter for Intensive Vibration & Shock Environment Korenix Technology is pleased to announce its new Industrial Fast Ethernet to Fiber Media Converter-JetCon 2301S Slim Media Converter. With only 30mm in width, it can be deployed flexibly while providing high performance under heavy machinery industry and interferes electromagnetic allying power substation environments. - February 10, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Ursalink and Elmark Plus Announce Distribution Partnership Ursalink enters into distribution partnership with Elmark Plus and team up together to provide best-in-class IoT products for global market. - February 08, 2018 - Ursalink Technology Co., Ltd.

Korenix Golden Industrial Ethernet & PoE Switches Only at the Intersec Dubai 2018 Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the Intersec Dubai from 1/21-1/23 at booth 1-F34. A series of Surveillance and Security solutions will be shown during the three-day show. Moreover, Korenix golden Industrial L3 Ethernet Switch-JetNet 7014G and golden Industrial L3 PoE Switch-JetNet 7310G will be first released at the show. - January 16, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Korenix Youtube Channel Online with Its New Industrial Cellular PoE Gateway Video Korenix latest Industrial Wireless Solution- JetWave 2714 LTE/WIFI Series Industrial Cellular + 2GT PSE + 2G SFP Gigabit PoE Switch is now available in the market. To ensure the customers fully understand the concept of the product, a product introduction video is announced accordingly on Korenix YouTube Channel. - January 10, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.