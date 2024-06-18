A system integrator needed to integrate the railway substations SCADA system in Asia. In the project, 18 substations are required to be updated and the monitor data needed to be integrated and transmit to the main control station. Korenix has provided reliable data transmission solution to transmit and monitor the data from the RTU. Through a L3 Ethernet switch in the upper level, the data will be integrated and send to the main station through fiber. - February 28, 2020 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.