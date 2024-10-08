Recent Headlines
Within Wireless Telephone Handsets
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
SwitchBin Announces First Regulation Crowdfunding on StartEngine
SwitchBin, Inc., the company bringing automation to the retailing of smartphones and other connected devices announces first Regulation Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine. - July 20, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Tech Entrepreneur/Investor Joins SwitchBin Advisor Board
Autonomous Retail Tech Start-up Continues to Add Talent and Experience. - February 03, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Clear Rate Communications Announces New Executive Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth
Clear Rate Communications, LLC, a leading telecommunications service provider offering fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions to over 25,000 business and residential customers nationwide, hires key executives to facilitate growth, introduce new innovative products and expand... - January 31, 2022 - Clear Rate
SwitchBin Adds Wireless Industry Leader Glenn Lurie to Advisory Board
Autonomous Retail Tech Start-Up Continues to Assemble Influential Advisory Board - January 25, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Retail Veteran Bob Kilinski Appointed CEO of SwitchBin
SwitchBin, the autonomous retail technology start-up, names an industry veteran as CEO to lead the company as it prepares to launch its products in 2022. - December 29, 2021 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Mietubl Launch New Screen Protector Cutting Machine
Mietubl is one of China's leading screen protector wholesale supplier. the company has long been committed to establishing a complete product system. In 2020, Mietubl has launched a new product, series-intelligent screen protector cutting machine. Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch... - August 16, 2020 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Cell4pets.com is Paying Top Dollar for Your Used Cell Phones & Tech
The mission at cell4pets.com is to find responsible and loving homes for the millions of abandoned and abused dogs and cats. They achieve this by buying then reselling your device and taking a portion of every sale and donating it to a no-kill animal shelter. - February 21, 2020 - cell4pets.com
Reagan Wireless Celebrating Over 10 Years of Giving Back to the Inspiring Adults with Special Needs at Boca’s Habilitation Center
Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, is celebrating over 10 years of giving back to the inspiring adults with special needs by partnering with the Habilitation Center in Boca Raton. - October 31, 2019 - Reagan Wireless Corp
Kido Announces X3 Smartwatch for Kids, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform
Kido (www.kido.com.cn) announced today, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit event in Hong Kong, its latest flagship smartwatch designed for kids, the Kido X3. Based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, Kido X3 is Kido’s third generation product and is packed with a rich... - October 28, 2018 - Kido
On Second Thought and Ultra Mobile Partner to Bring Message Delay and Recall Technology to All Ultra Mobile Subscribers
On Second Thought® (OST) today announced its partnership with Ultra Mobile to bring message delay and recall technology to Ultra Mobile’s global network of subscribers. Ultra Mobile subscribers will now be able edit, delay and recall messages in real-time using OST’s patented... - December 06, 2017 - On Second Thought
SocialPay™ to Partner with On Second Thought to Enhance User Experience
On Second Thought and SocialPay™ partnering to bring delay/recall to peer-to-peer mobile payments. - November 16, 2017 - On Second Thought
RugGear Exhibits PTT-Enabled Devices at MWC Americas 2017, San Francisco
Visit the RugGear booth between 12-14 September to test the newest outdoor mobile phones. - September 03, 2017 - RugGear Mobile
RugGear Launches RG160 PRO in Singapore
The new RugGear phone that supports Push-To-Talk is now available in Singapore. - July 02, 2017 - RugGear Mobile
Clay Launches Unlimited High-Speed Data Across Europe for Indian Travellers
First Time Ever to launch Unlimited Data across Europe at competitive prices; Now Chat, Browse, Download & Stay Online on Facebook/Whatsapp etc. 24*7 during Trip to Europe. - June 27, 2017 - Clay Telecom
RugGear Empowers PTT with Ruggedness at Critical Comms World, 16-18 May
Visit RugGear’s Booth #C12 at Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong - May 17, 2017 - RugGear Mobile
Erick Robinson Joins Beijing East IP, Best Patent Firm in China, as Director of Patent Litigation
Beijing East IP, the top intellectual property firm in China, has hired Erick Robinson as Director of Patent Litigation. Mr. Robinson was most recently Chief Patent Counsel Asia Pacific at Rouse International in Beijing and Shanghai and previously served as Director of Patents for Qualcomm in Asia. Mr. Robinson is an experienced U.S. patent attorney and trial lawyer and a trusted authority on patent and antitrust law in China. He is the author of ChinaPatentBlog.com. - March 27, 2017 - Beijing East IP
Trabug Provides Smart Solution for Smart Travellers to India
Trabug India announces the launch of its flagship product: Trabug®, a solution suite that addresses a host of long-standing travel worries: how to stay in touch while on the move, how to discover new places of interest, how to stay safe, and how to do all of the above without running up a... - January 05, 2017 - Trabug LLP
Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America.
Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless
Clay Telecom Introduces Broadcast Pro App to offer Travel Risk Management Solution
Clay Telecom is proud to introduce Broadcast Pro, a travel risk management app that offers integrated critical information on the traveler’s smartphone on-the-go. - November 24, 2016 - Clay Telecom
Headsets Plus Announces the Release of New Touch Screen Telephone Headset Technology from Jabra
The new touch screen technology for telephone headsets is revolutionary. Headsets Plus reports that the enhanced ergonomic features that a touch screen can provide far exceeds consumer expectations. Three models in particular shine when it comes to the touch screen experience: the Jabra 9460, 9470, and Motion Office. Read More. - November 08, 2016 - HeadsetsPlus.com
Professional vs Consumer Grade Headsets and the Headsets Helpline at Headsets Plus
Until now, there hasn't been one central place for information about headset compatibility for both Professional Grade and Consumer Grade Headsets. The Headsets Plus website, www.headsetsplus.com offers consumers the Headsets Helpline to answer all the quality and compatibility questions they may have about any headset, from anywhere. - November 08, 2016 - HeadsetsPlus.com
Clay Telecom Offers Complimentary Axis Bank Multi-Currency Forex Cards to Travellers
Believing in providing complete customer satisfaction, Clay Telecom has partnered with Axis Bank to provide protection to the travellers from the volatility of currency fluctuations by offering complimentary Multi-currency Forex cards. - August 11, 2016 - Clay Telecom
Clay Telecom Introduces Lookout App in India to Offer 100% Mobile Security
Clay Telecom introduces Lookout App for iOS and Android users to provide 100% mobile security solution at attractive rates. The security app offers data back-up and protection, location tracking of the missing/lost device, anti-virus, and safe browsing & downloading experience. - July 31, 2016 - Clay Telecom
NorthernAxcess Appointed as Iridium Authorized Repair Center in the USA
NorthernAxcess announces it is now an iridium approved Authorized Repair Service Center for iridium satellite phones in the USA. NorthernAxcess has proven its expertise as one of the authorities on satellite phone repairs over the years & now Iridium has awarded NorthernAxcess as one of its Authorized Repair Centers which will specialize in satellite phone repairs, trends in manufacturing, and decreasing repair turn-around time. - November 03, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
NorthernAxcess Paves the Way for PrePaid Inmarsat iSatHub Airtime Service Plans
NorthernAxcess Brings Prepaid Airtime to the Inmarsat iSatHub Satellite Internet Hotspot. The release of the iSatHub brought the most affordable pricing to the satellite internet field, but NorthernAxcess made it into a more efficient way of getting no contract satellite internet airtime for the device such as the Wideye iSavi iSatHub. - September 15, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
Clay Telecom Announces Facebook Contest on Independence Day
Clay Telecom is celebrating the glory of incredible India by running #AmazingIndia contest on its official Facebook Page from 20th July to 15th August, 2015. The duration of the contest is four weeks wherein different facets of India are covered such as rich culture, history, memorable sports... - August 08, 2015 - Clay Telecom
Clay Telecom Launches International Prepaid SIM Card for Dubai
Clay Telecom introduces country-specific international prepaid SIM card for Dubai travellers. Whether it’s a personal or business travel, it enables you to stay in touch without incurring international roaming costs. - June 25, 2015 - Clay Telecom
Clay Telecom Launches Exclusive Offer Through Its Recent Ad Campaign
As data usage is at peak, Clay Telecom launches an exclusive offer for international travellers to enjoy unlimited data across 120 countries at minimal cost of Rs. 199/day only. - June 04, 2015 - Clay Telecom
Cellmefree Selected to Pitch at Collision Conference 2015
Online marketplace for pre-owned smartphones invited as a top exhibitor to global tech conference. - April 30, 2015 - Cellmefree
Clay SIM Users Can Experience 4G Services in USA
Clay Telecom, a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 200+ countries launched 4G Services in the USA. Customers carrying a Clay US SIM can now experience high speed 4G services on their devices. They can enjoy 4G services in their existing voice and data plans, no need to... - April 17, 2015 - Clay Telecom
TPG Launches New Accessories for Leading Brands
As Samsung Galaxy, BlackBerry and Apple launch their new mobile phones this 2015, The Peterson Group prepares with the latest mobile paraphernalia which can now be purchased by various retail mobile industries in Asia. - April 10, 2015 - The Peterson Group Wholesaler
iGear Sapphire Collection Tempered Glass for Mobile Phones to be Featured at Secret Room Events 2015 Beauty Bar & Luxury Lounge Honoring the 87th Academy Award Nominees
Sapphire Collection Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protectors by iGear will be made available to celebrities at the 87th annual Academy Awards Red carpet event. - February 20, 2015 - QWirelessSolutions
SmartphoneCorner.com Releases the List of Top 10 Smartphones
SmartphoneCorner.com has released the list of Top 10 Smartphones that you can buy this holiday season. In the list, you can see smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, LG and Google. - November 14, 2014 - SmartphoneCorner
Join Prepaid Wireless Expo 2015 Trade Show in Sunny San Diego
Prepaid Wireless Expo 2015 gives you access to the entire Prepaid Wireless Industry. Connecting you with Industry Leaders such as Phone Providers, MVNO’s Providers, Wireless Master Dealers, Wholesalers, Phone Distributors & Wholesalers, OEM Manufactures, Phone Accessories, New Wireless Dealers, Technology Investors and other Financial Decision Makers. All About Prepaid Wireless period. Powerful tools to help you grow your business. - November 13, 2014 - US Prepaid Wireless Inc.
Clay Telecom Offers Special Plans for Student Travellers
Clay Telecom, a renowned international mobility solutions provider, has joined hands with Avanse Education Loans to offer lucrative plans to students going out for studies across the world. The special offer is valid up to 31st March, 2015 wherein students can enjoy complimentary SIM and huge... - November 06, 2014 - Clay Telecom
Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
Give your “Dumb TV” Some Longevity; The world’s first all-in-one HDMI Dongle … IPHOXY has just released a new project called “IPHOXY TV.” It is a project raising money for a new piece of technology that can change the way we update and adapt our TVs forever. - October 29, 2014 - IPHOXY Accessories
Cellmefree Steps Into the Smartphone Swap & Switch Game
Cellmefree is the first comparison website where consumers can both buy and sell used devices and finally break free from the grip of cell phone carriers. - October 20, 2014 - Cellmefree
Wi-Fi Telecom Calls Out GSM Network
Voice Encrypting Simplistic Wi-Fi Phone Questions Smartphone Concept - October 15, 2014 - Decibit Co., Ltd.
Clay Telecom Introduces IP Calling in Thailand
Clay Telecom, a leading voice and data solutions provider has recently introduced IP Calling in Thailand. Now Clay Prepaid SIM subscribers can experience hassle-free mobility services for staying in touch with their loved ones while they are traveling in Thailand, yet they have to pay only about... - September 18, 2014 - Clay Telecom
Clay Telecom Launches Saudi Arabia Prepaid SIM
Clay Telecom, one of the leading international voice and data solutions providers, has recently launched Saudi Arabia Prepaid SIM. - September 18, 2014 - Clay Telecom
Clay Telecom Partners with PayU
Clay Telecom, a leading voice and data solutions providers has partnered with PayU to offer its customers the safest, quickest and hassle-free for online transactions. - August 25, 2014 - Clay Telecom
Reagan Wireless New Hire Brings Total Work Force to 136
Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, today announced another new hire, bringing the total work force at the companys Deerfield Beach, Florida headquarters to 136. Mariana Malca has joined the customer service team attending Reagan... - August 23, 2014 - Reagan Wireless Corp
Enjoy the 68th Independence Day with Clay Freedom Packs
Clay Telecom, the company renowned to offer true value with uninterrupted connectivity to its international travellers has launched FREEDOM PACKS on the eve of 68th Independence Day. Clay Freedom Pack would empower Clay Subscribers to Enjoy the Freedom of making Unlimited Calls to India from USA,... - August 16, 2014 - Clay Telecom
Clay Telecom on Customized Plans and Aggressive OOH Branding
Clay Telecom, a leading voice and data solutions provider to International Travellers has initiated its Pan India brand recognition and expansion campaign in the major IT hubs. In the south zone the campaign targets the maximum OOH space in IT Parks of Hyderabad and Chennai; in the east zone,... - August 15, 2014 - Clay Telecom
Reconiz Signals Next Step in Social Journalism Era with App Release
Reconiz is a microblogging, and social networking platform that empowers users to publish their own entertainment news content instantly. iOS users can download Reconiz for free on the iTunes App Store starting July 31. - August 01, 2014 - Reconiz, Inc.
Elite Phone Buyers Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Retail Store in Springdale
Elite Phone Buyers, the #1 trusted local buyer of new, used and broken smart devices, is celebrating the grand opening of its first retail store at 11804 Springfield Pike in Springdale, Ohio, from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, July 26th. Elite is a family owned and operated business, offering a safe and convenient place to bring smart devices, such as smart phones, iPads, MacBooks and iMacs. - July 17, 2014 - Elite Phone Buyers
Clay Further Strengthens Its Presence with Upgraded Website
Clay Telecom, a leading country specific and international voice and data solutions provider strengthens its web presence with the launch of all new revamped Clay.co.in this weekend. - July 09, 2014 - Clay Telecom
NorthernAxcess Prepares for Iridium GO! Release with Its Own Style of Branding, and Marketing That's Leading the Industry
NorthernAxcess, and Iridium are preparing for the release of the awaited Iridium GO!, which will bring satellite voice, SMS, email, SOS, and tracking to be used over smartphones, and tablets through a Control App, and a WiFi hotspot. To do this NorthernAxcess has brought its own style of branding, and marketing to the table to assist in broadening its horizon. - June 24, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications