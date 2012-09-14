PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Reagan Wireless Celebrating Over 10 Years of Giving Back to the Inspiring Adults with Special Needs at Boca’s Habilitation Center Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, is celebrating over 10 years of giving back to the inspiring adults with special needs by partnering with the Habilitation Center in Boca Raton. - October 31, 2019 - Reagan Wireless Corp

Kido Announces X3 Smartwatch for Kids, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform Kido (www.kido.com.cn) announced today, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit event in Hong Kong, its latest flagship smartwatch designed for kids, the Kido X3. Based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform, Kido X3 is Kido’s third generation product and is packed with a rich feature-set... - October 28, 2018 - Kido

On Second Thought and Ultra Mobile Partner to Bring Message Delay and Recall Technology to All Ultra Mobile Subscribers On Second Thought® (OST) today announced its partnership with Ultra Mobile to bring message delay and recall technology to Ultra Mobile’s global network of subscribers. Ultra Mobile subscribers will now be able edit, delay and recall messages in real-time using OST’s patented technology. - December 06, 2017 - On Second Thought

SocialPay™ to Partner with On Second Thought to Enhance User Experience On Second Thought and SocialPay™ partnering to bring delay/recall to peer-to-peer mobile payments. - November 16, 2017 - On Second Thought

RugGear Exhibits PTT-Enabled Devices at MWC Americas 2017, San Francisco Visit the RugGear booth between 12-14 September to test the newest outdoor mobile phones. - September 03, 2017 - RugGear Mobile

RugGear Launches RG160 PRO in Singapore The new RugGear phone that supports Push-To-Talk is now available in Singapore. - July 02, 2017 - RugGear Mobile

Clay Launches Unlimited High-Speed Data Across Europe for Indian Travellers First Time Ever to launch Unlimited Data across Europe at competitive prices; Now Chat, Browse, Download & Stay Online on Facebook/Whatsapp etc. 24*7 during Trip to Europe. - June 27, 2017 - Clay Telecom

RugGear Empowers PTT with Ruggedness at Critical Comms World, 16-18 May Visit RugGear’s Booth #C12 at Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong - May 17, 2017 - RugGear Mobile

Erick Robinson Joins Beijing East IP, Best Patent Firm in China, as Director of Patent Litigation Beijing East IP, the top intellectual property firm in China, has hired Erick Robinson as Director of Patent Litigation. Mr. Robinson was most recently Chief Patent Counsel Asia Pacific at Rouse International in Beijing and Shanghai and previously served as Director of Patents for Qualcomm in Asia. Mr. Robinson is an experienced U.S. patent attorney and trial lawyer and a trusted authority on patent and antitrust law in China. He is the author of ChinaPatentBlog.com. - March 27, 2017 - Beijing East IP

Trabug Provides Smart Solution for Smart Travellers to India Trabug India announces the launch of its flagship product: Trabug®, a solution suite that addresses a host of long-standing travel worries: how to stay in touch while on the move, how to discover new places of interest, how to stay safe, and how to do all of the above without running up a massive... - January 05, 2017 - Trabug LLP

Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America. Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless

Clay Telecom Introduces Broadcast Pro App to offer Travel Risk Management Solution Clay Telecom is proud to introduce Broadcast Pro, a travel risk management app that offers integrated critical information on the traveler’s smartphone on-the-go. - November 24, 2016 - Clay Telecom

Headsets Plus Announces the Release of New Touch Screen Telephone Headset Technology from Jabra The new touch screen technology for telephone headsets is revolutionary. Headsets Plus reports that the enhanced ergonomic features that a touch screen can provide far exceeds consumer expectations. Three models in particular shine when it comes to the touch screen experience: the Jabra 9460, 9470, and Motion Office. Read More. - November 08, 2016 - HeadsetsPlus.com

Professional vs Consumer Grade Headsets and the Headsets Helpline at Headsets Plus Until now, there hasn't been one central place for information about headset compatibility for both Professional Grade and Consumer Grade Headsets. The Headsets Plus website, www.headsetsplus.com offers consumers the Headsets Helpline to answer all the quality and compatibility questions they may have about any headset, from anywhere. - November 08, 2016 - HeadsetsPlus.com

Clay Telecom Offers Complimentary Axis Bank Multi-Currency Forex Cards to Travellers Believing in providing complete customer satisfaction, Clay Telecom has partnered with Axis Bank to provide protection to the travellers from the volatility of currency fluctuations by offering complimentary Multi-currency Forex cards. - August 11, 2016 - Clay Telecom

Clay Telecom Introduces Lookout App in India to Offer 100% Mobile Security Clay Telecom introduces Lookout App for iOS and Android users to provide 100% mobile security solution at attractive rates. The security app offers data back-up and protection, location tracking of the missing/lost device, anti-virus, and safe browsing & downloading experience. - July 31, 2016 - Clay Telecom

NorthernAxcess Appointed as Iridium Authorized Repair Center in the USA NorthernAxcess announces it is now an iridium approved Authorized Repair Service Center for iridium satellite phones in the USA. NorthernAxcess has proven its expertise as one of the authorities on satellite phone repairs over the years & now Iridium has awarded NorthernAxcess as one of its Authorized Repair Centers which will specialize in satellite phone repairs, trends in manufacturing, and decreasing repair turn-around time. - November 03, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

NorthernAxcess Paves the Way for PrePaid Inmarsat iSatHub Airtime Service Plans NorthernAxcess Brings Prepaid Airtime to the Inmarsat iSatHub Satellite Internet Hotspot. The release of the iSatHub brought the most affordable pricing to the satellite internet field, but NorthernAxcess made it into a more efficient way of getting no contract satellite internet airtime for the device such as the Wideye iSavi iSatHub. - September 15, 2015 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

Clay Telecom Announces Facebook Contest on Independence Day Clay Telecom is celebrating the glory of incredible India by running #AmazingIndia contest on its official Facebook Page from 20th July to 15th August, 2015. The duration of the contest is four weeks wherein different facets of India are covered such as rich culture, history, memorable sports moments,... - August 08, 2015 - Clay Telecom

Clay Telecom Launches International Prepaid SIM Card for Dubai Clay Telecom introduces country-specific international prepaid SIM card for Dubai travellers. Whether it’s a personal or business travel, it enables you to stay in touch without incurring international roaming costs. - June 25, 2015 - Clay Telecom

Clay Telecom Launches Exclusive Offer Through Its Recent Ad Campaign As data usage is at peak, Clay Telecom launches an exclusive offer for international travellers to enjoy unlimited data across 120 countries at minimal cost of Rs. 199/day only. - June 04, 2015 - Clay Telecom

Cellmefree Selected to Pitch at Collision Conference 2015 Online marketplace for pre-owned smartphones invited as a top exhibitor to global tech conference. - April 30, 2015 - Cellmefree

Clay SIM Users Can Experience 4G Services in USA Clay Telecom, a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 200+ countries launched 4G Services in the USA. Customers carrying a Clay US SIM can now experience high speed 4G services on their devices. They can enjoy 4G services in their existing voice and data plans, no need to migrate... - April 17, 2015 - Clay Telecom

TPG Launches New Accessories for Leading Brands As Samsung Galaxy, BlackBerry and Apple launch their new mobile phones this 2015, The Peterson Group prepares with the latest mobile paraphernalia which can now be purchased by various retail mobile industries in Asia. - April 10, 2015 - The Peterson Group Wholesaler

SmartphoneCorner.com Releases the List of Top 10 Smartphones SmartphoneCorner.com has released the list of Top 10 Smartphones that you can buy this holiday season. In the list, you can see smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, LG and Google. - November 14, 2014 - SmartphoneCorner

Join Prepaid Wireless Expo 2015 Trade Show in Sunny San Diego Prepaid Wireless Expo 2015 gives you access to the entire Prepaid Wireless Industry. Connecting you with Industry Leaders such as Phone Providers, MVNO’s Providers, Wireless Master Dealers, Wholesalers, Phone Distributors & Wholesalers, OEM Manufactures, Phone Accessories, New Wireless Dealers, Technology Investors and other Financial Decision Makers. All About Prepaid Wireless period. Powerful tools to help you grow your business. - November 13, 2014 - US Prepaid Wireless Inc.

Clay Telecom Offers Special Plans for Student Travellers Clay Telecom, a renowned international mobility solutions provider, has joined hands with Avanse Education Loans to offer lucrative plans to students going out for studies across the world. The special offer is valid up to 31st March, 2015 wherein students can enjoy complimentary SIM and huge discounts... - November 06, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV Give your “Dumb TV” Some Longevity; The world’s first all-in-one HDMI Dongle … IPHOXY has just released a new project called “IPHOXY TV.” It is a project raising money for a new piece of technology that can change the way we update and adapt our TVs forever. - October 29, 2014 - IPHOXY Accessories

Cellmefree Steps Into the Smartphone Swap & Switch Game Cellmefree is the first comparison website where consumers can both buy and sell used devices and finally break free from the grip of cell phone carriers. - October 20, 2014 - Cellmefree

Wi-Fi Telecom Calls Out GSM Network Voice Encrypting Simplistic Wi-Fi Phone Questions Smartphone Concept - October 15, 2014 - Decibit Co., Ltd.

Clay Telecom Launches Saudi Arabia Prepaid SIM Clay Telecom, one of the leading international voice and data solutions providers, has recently launched Saudi Arabia Prepaid SIM. - September 18, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Clay Telecom Introduces IP Calling in Thailand Clay Telecom, a leading voice and data solutions provider has recently introduced IP Calling in Thailand. Now Clay Prepaid SIM subscribers can experience hassle-free mobility services for staying in touch with their loved ones while they are traveling in Thailand, yet they have to pay only about one... - September 18, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Clay Telecom Partners with PayU Clay Telecom, a leading voice and data solutions providers has partnered with PayU to offer its customers the safest, quickest and hassle-free for online transactions. - August 25, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Reagan Wireless New Hire Brings Total Work Force to 136 Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, today announced another new hire, bringing the total work force at the companys Deerfield Beach, Florida headquarters to 136. Mariana Malca has joined the customer service team attending Reagan Wireless... - August 23, 2014 - Reagan Wireless Corp

Enjoy the 68th Independence Day with Clay Freedom Packs Clay Telecom, the company renowned to offer true value with uninterrupted connectivity to its international travellers has launched FREEDOM PACKS on the eve of 68th Independence Day. Clay Freedom Pack would empower Clay Subscribers to Enjoy the Freedom of making Unlimited Calls to India from USA, UK,... - August 16, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Clay Telecom on Customized Plans and Aggressive OOH Branding Clay Telecom, a leading voice and data solutions provider to International Travellers has initiated its Pan India brand recognition and expansion campaign in the major IT hubs. In the south zone the campaign targets the maximum OOH space in IT Parks of Hyderabad and Chennai; in the east zone, Kolkata;... - August 15, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Reconiz Signals Next Step in Social Journalism Era with App Release Reconiz is a microblogging, and social networking platform that empowers users to publish their own entertainment news content instantly. iOS users can download Reconiz for free on the iTunes App Store starting July 31. - August 01, 2014 - Reconiz, Inc.

Elite Phone Buyers Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Retail Store in Springdale Elite Phone Buyers, the #1 trusted local buyer of new, used and broken smart devices, is celebrating the grand opening of its first retail store at 11804 Springfield Pike in Springdale, Ohio, from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, July 26th. Elite is a family owned and operated business, offering a safe and convenient place to bring smart devices, such as smart phones, iPads, MacBooks and iMacs. - July 17, 2014 - Elite Phone Buyers

Clay Further Strengthens Its Presence with Upgraded Website Clay Telecom, a leading country specific and international voice and data solutions provider strengthens its web presence with the launch of all new revamped Clay.co.in this weekend. - July 09, 2014 - Clay Telecom

NorthernAxcess Prepares for Iridium GO! Release with Its Own Style of Branding, and Marketing That's Leading the Industry NorthernAxcess, and Iridium are preparing for the release of the awaited Iridium GO!, which will bring satellite voice, SMS, email, SOS, and tracking to be used over smartphones, and tablets through a Control App, and a WiFi hotspot. To do this NorthernAxcess has brought its own style of branding, and marketing to the table to assist in broadening its horizon. - June 24, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

Clay Telecom Launches Summer Value Packs 2014 Now add an extra value to your travel this summer by taking international mobility solutions from Clay Telecom. The product experts have customised voice and data plans for a few of the most-travelled countries to ensure value with uninterrupted connectivity throughout the trip. - June 13, 2014 - Clay Telecom

NorthernAxcess Revolutionizes Satellite Communication Into a New Era Through Eye Catching Designs, Easy Navigation, and Personalized Support for Satphones, and BGAN'S NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications has gone outside the the box of typical satellite phone voice, and data websites to take the time to give their customers an experience that is sure to please. The originality towards the industry is refreshing and, just in time for the release of the iridium GO!, and the Inmarsat IsatHub. - May 28, 2014 - NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

Clay Telecom Announces the Launch of Ecommerce Website With e-commerce functionality, Clay is geared up to focus all market segments with affordable international telecom packages for their overseas travel from India. - April 04, 2014 - Clay Telecom

BeBold Technologies, LTD Launches Series of Automated SmartWatch with Service Plans BeBold Technologies, LTD, launches The BOLD Band® Series, the 1st truly Smart Automated DroidWatch™, today announced it will be Launching its iSporTix, 1ST Generation DroidWatch online and taking pre-orders (started 20 March 2014) at BoldBandWatch.com and the BeBold Technologies team will be presenting in New York on July 23-24, 2014, at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, NY. The Wearable Technologies EXPO event will uncover further developments. - March 26, 2014 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

Clay Telecom Participates in SATTE 2014 Exhibition Participating in SATTE2014 has been a great opportunity for Clay Telecom to strengthen its networking with partners and create new business relationships within travel & technology sector. - February 05, 2014 - Clay Telecom

Bold Band Innovates Cutting-Edge Wireless SmartWatch with Android OS Partners at DNC Distributors, LLC plan on releasing two models of a wireless standalone, Android based smart watch by the end of the first quarter of 2014. Creators of the Bold Band are seeking final manufacturing investment capital through crowd funding on Indiegogo.com and KickStarter.com. - November 16, 2013 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

Clay Telecom Offers Free Talktime for ITB Asia Travellers The ITB Asia is an ideal platform for the Asian travel market to meet top international buyers of travel markets. It is to be held in Singapore from 23-25 October 2013. - October 20, 2013 - Clay Telecom

BlackJack Handsfree to Feature Its Latest Hands-Free Audio Product the Rock 'N' Talk at SEMA 2013 with 1968 Shelby GT350E Demonstration BlackJack Handsfree Corp. announced today the availability of the BlackJack Handsfree Corporation's latest hands-free & stereo audio streaming device, the "Rock 'N' Talk" retractable driving cable. A compact non-Bluetooth hands-free and music solution for all Smartphones to be shown at... - October 18, 2013 - BlackJack Handsfree Corp.