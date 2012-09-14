PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

Disy Releases New Version of Spatial ETL Tool for Talend Disy Informationssysteme GmbH today announced the release of a functionally enhanced version of its plug-in "GeoSpatial Integration for Talend." This spatial extension software designed for Talend platform allows SDE.ST_GEOMETRY spatial data, which is frequently used in ArcGIS environments,... - December 05, 2018 - Disy Informationssysteme GmbH

Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd

FALCOM and PodM2M to Demo Customized Telematics Solutions at IAA Commercial Vehicles Show Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group

ATrack, Gurtam, and PodM2M Show Total Fleet Management Solutions at NAFA 2018 ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group

PodM2M to Launch Hierarchical IoT Billing Platform at Mobile World Congress 2018 Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group

Podsystem Group Introduces New Brand and Latest Innovations in IoT Connectivity at Mobile World Congress Americas Podsystem Group, a global provider of data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market, has today launched a new corporate identity, which includes its specialist divisions Podsystem M2M, a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in M2M/IoT connectivity, and Podsystem Solutions, which provides customized IoT solutions for enterprises and operators. - September 02, 2017 - Pod Group

MSP SEO Factory to Exhibit at CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 – Booth #513 MSP SEO Factory, a Company Specializing in Content Creation, to Showcase MSP Marketing Services at the IT Industry’s Premier Conference for Education, Networking and Partnering in Austin, Texas #ChannelCon17 MSP SEO Factory today announced it is exhibiting at CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 “Be... - July 26, 2017 - MSP SEO Factory

PodsystemM2M and Anytrek Respond to Growing Trend in "Strategic" Cargo Theft Through Covert Tracking Device Cybercriminals are not limited to hackers on the web. Businesses lose more than US $55bn a year due to interruptions in the supply chain according to a report from BSI.* One of the biggest causes of this loss in revenue is cargo theft and criminals are becoming increasingly savvy at detecting and disabling tracking devices used to prevent this type of crime. New technology available to criminals makes these “strategic” thefts more difficult to prevent. - May 26, 2017 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M and Wyssen Increase Safety of Ski Season by Deploying Resilient IoT Connectivity in Avalanche Detection Devices PodsystemM2M’s Best signal Multi-Network SIMs have been selected to provide connectivity for Wyssen’s avalanche towers. - March 22, 2017 - Pod Group

Cintel Launches New Software and Hardware Cintel Launches the CLAIRTY LPR Software Platform and the CAPTURE Series Line of LPR Cameras. - March 10, 2017 - Cintel

Adveez Raises €3.3M in Series B Funding Adveez raises 3.3M EUR in Series B funding to expand market presence and accelerate product development of IoT commercial data capture and healthcare safety solutions. - March 08, 2017 - Adveez

Idrive Dual Video IoT Devices Include PodsystemM2M Connectivity to Help Fleets Reduce Road Accidents by Over 50% Agreement will Enable Idrive to Incorporate Mission Critical Connectivity into its Monitoring Solutions. - February 09, 2017 - Pod Group

Kweli Wireless is Preparing to File for Their FCC 214 Authorization. They Are Poised to Becoming the First Major Black Owned Wireless Service Provider in America. Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless

Extreme Adventure Racing Benefits from the IoT with Tracktherace Connected by PodsystemM2M Software Firm Trileuco to Use PodsystemM2M Connectivity in Tracktherace Platform - November 18, 2016 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M and Rewire Security Announce Deal to Connect Tiny Trackers Worldwide Flexible data connectivity solution adds resilience to global tracking application. - September 21, 2016 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M Launches Mobile App for F2M SIM Management Platform Intuitive application sends alerts via push notification to give customers instant, real-time access to SIM information on the move. - September 19, 2016 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M Connects “Internet of Things” Parenting App from MyFamily Mobile MyFamily Mobile and PodsystemM2M introduce the latest in wearable childcare. - July 20, 2016 - Pod Group

PodsystemM2M Announces Strategic Partnership with ATrack Combination of resilient hardware and connectivity enable telematics solution providers to offer future proof applications. - June 25, 2016 - Pod Group

Podsystem and iMotion Sign Deal to Power Remote IoT Applications Cloud PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) industries and Italian company iMotion Software have signed a deal to enable iMotion’s CloudMonitor24 IoT platform with PodsystemM2M’s best signal multi-network SIMs. - May 20, 2016 - Pod Group

Austin Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Mazin Foteh, Improves Patient Outcomes and Reduces Costs Dr. Mazin Foteh, Vascular Surgeon, is a US leader in improving patient outcomes and reducing costs in today's shift to value based healthcare. - May 11, 2016 - Bang Surgical

PodsystemM2M Announces Partnership Program to Facilitate Quick Time to Market for M2M and IoT Solutions Gurtam, Betaar3 and Gosafe announce participation: PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and IoT industries has today announced a new partnership program for providers of M2M and IoT hardware and software which aims to fast track solutions to market by providing tried and tested components for companies looking to develop end-to-end solutions. - September 19, 2015 - Pod Group

What Will Flood Warning Systems of the Future Look Like? OneRain's Mike Zucosky will be taking a look at flood warning systems of the future in his presentation at the National Hydrologic Warning Council’s 2015 Training Conference & Exposition in Indianapolis, Indiana, June 15-18, 2015. OneRain Inc., a leading provider of real-time and historical hydrologic and rainfall-related data solutions, software and services, is a title sponsor and one of the main contributors of the biennial conference. - June 13, 2015 - OneRain Incorporated

OneRain Announces Participation in 2015 U.S. Society on Dams Conference OneRain Incorporated announced today that James Logan, Chief Executive Officer, and Blake Kellum, Systems Consultant, are scheduled to participate at the upcoming 2015 U.S. Society on Dams (USSD) Annual Meeting and Conference taking place at the Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, KY, April 13-17, 2015. - March 29, 2015 - OneRain Incorporated

Hive Minds and the Internet of Bees Arnia Remote Hive Monitoring Now Listening to Bees Across the Atlantic with Podsystem "Best Signal" M2M SIMs and Flat-Rate Data - December 05, 2014 - Pod Group

Podsystem M2m Introduces "Continuous Direct Support" as Part of Its Freedom-2-Manage (F2m) Customer Support Service Free support service provides 18 hours of continuous office hours support daily, as well as 24/7/365 emergency support with M2M and IoT experts - November 06, 2014 - Pod Group

Podsystem Launches M2M "Startup Support Packs" to Burgeoning Hardware Startup Sector M2M Connectivity Support for Hardware Startups and Internet of Things Applications Developers - July 12, 2014 - Pod Group

How Orthopedic and Cardiology Implantable Device Manufacturers Can See Double Digit Growth Using Bang Surgical Bang Surgical and Orthopedic and Cardiology implant manufacturers modernize sale rep/distribution model and obtain double digit growth in 2015. - July 11, 2014 - Bang Surgical

Podsystem Launches New M2M Solution to Enable Rapid Expansion of M2M Applications Across EU and USA Flat rate data across both AT&T and T-Mobile in the US and multiple networks across the EU on one APN. - June 11, 2014 - Pod Group

OneRain Announces Sponsorship of ALERT Users Group 25th Flood Warning Systems Symposium OneRain Incorporated announces that it is a Platinum-level sponsor for the ALERT User Group's 25th Flood Warning Systems Training Symposium, which will be held May 6-9, in Reno, Nevada. This nationally known and respected training symposium event has been held since 1982, and brings together many Federal,... - April 06, 2014 - OneRain Incorporated

ITP VoIP - Internet Telephone Providers - Introduces Free Year of Full Phone Service Offer by Referring Others to Sign Up The Contest entails signing up family or friends and results in a full year of free phone service. - February 28, 2014 - ITP VoIP

Mira Telecom Has Completed the Deployment of Research Project Co-Financed by EU Funds Mira Telecom SRL announces the completion of project deployment "Development of Mira Telecom’s infrastructure and research capability in the field of integrated communications and security systems." - September 21, 2013 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Awarded for Best Education Project Within the Competition Romanian CSR Awards MIRA TELECOM has won the 1st prize in the education section, companies with less than 500 employees category, within the competition "Romanian CSR Awards," organized for the first time. - April 08, 2013 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom and RFI România, Partners at the International Book Exhibition from Paris Mira Telecom will partner RFI România at the International Book Exhibition from Paris, where Romania is guest of honor. - March 25, 2013 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Held Two Presentations on Security Themes at the Civil Protection Day, Organized by IGSU Mira Telecom participated with two presentations on security themes at the symposium “80 years of Civil Protection in Romania,” dedicated to the Civil Protection Day. - March 11, 2013 - Mira Software

OneRain Incorporated Names Fritz Law as Director of U.S. Sales OneRain Incorporated, headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, recently announced that Fritz Law has joined the company as Director of U.S. Sales. Fritz will lead the effort to broaden the use of the company’s early flood warning and end-to-end hydrologic monitoring systems into areas such as dam safety... - February 08, 2013 - OneRain Incorporated

Mira Telecom Involved in a European Telecommunication Project, with Partners from Seven Countries Mira Telecom will start a new project with European financing, in the telecommunication field. - January 14, 2013 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Awarded Best Research - Development Project Prize, at the Mobile Communication Gala 2012 Mira Telecom was awarded the “Best R&D Project” prize at the Mobile Communication Gala 2012. - December 10, 2012 - Mira Software

Stelian Ilie: Mira Telecom Finalized a New Security Project Mira Telecom finalized a new security project, dedicated to rapid intervention in emergency situations, generated by calamities such as floods, fires, blasts, landslides or earthquakes. - November 19, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom to Develop Portable Kit for Detecting Trapped and Buried People in Ruins, with EU Financing Mira Telecom is developing a portable kit for detecting trapped and buried people in ruins and avalanches within an EU funded project. “RescueCell” is a project that includes 8 partners from Spain, Hungary, Germany, France, Greece and Romania. - November 14, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Present with Integrated Security Management System at Romanian Security Fair 2012 Mira Telecom was present with one of its most important security products, at the international exhibition for security systems and services Romanian Security Fair 2012. - November 05, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Installed Three Radar Systems for ROMATSA in Bucharest, Constanta and Arad Mira Telecom finalized the installation of three radar systems for ROMATSA (Romanian Air Traffic Service Administration) in Bucharest, Constanța and Arad. - November 05, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Delivered 127 Camera Urban Video Surveillance System in Drobeta Turnu Severin Mira Telecom finalized a new security project in Drobeta Turnu Severin. The company delivered a street urban video surveillance system, within the project “Social safety and security in Drobeta Turnu Severin, through video surveillance systems.” - October 27, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Creates Innovative Collagen Fibers Shrinkage Measurement System to Support Cultural Patrimony Objects Preservation Mira Telecom presented a scientific paper on collagen fibers shrinkage measurement, at the 1st International Seminar and Workshop on “Emerging Technology and Innovation for Cultural Heritage- Preservation of Parchment, Leather and Textiles,” held between 24- 26 September 2012 at the National Museum of Romania’s History in Bucharest. - October 02, 2012 - Mira Software

MIRA TELECOM Supported Environment Care at PARK(ing) Day Bucharest is one of the most polluted cities in Europe. - October 02, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom, Granted EU Funding for Scientific Research Which Will Ground New Security Products Development Mira Telecom started a nanotechnology research, which will ground the development of new security products in its private R&D center located in Joița (Giurgiu county). The project called “Advanced detection of low frequency mechanical vibrations” (DAVME) is worth 11,235 Euro and benefits from EU funding worth around 10,000 de Euro, through the National Research, Development and Innovation Programme II (PNCDI II) 2007- 2013. - September 22, 2012 - Mira Software

Winners of Informatics Contest "Mira Telecom Challenges You – Play to Win!," Rewarded with High Tech IT & Telecom Equipment Mira Telecom rewarded the winners of IT creation contest "Mira Telecom challenges you – Play to Win!," launched in partnership with the National College Cantemir Vodă and WitchHut. The three winners, all pupils at the National College, were rewarded with high tech IT& telecom equipment. - September 13, 2012 - Mira Software

Mira Telecom Grants Financial and Scientific Support to Complex Physics Research Presented at Eucmos 2012 Mira Telecom, in collaboration with the Physics Faculty (University of Bucharest) and Horia Hulubei National Institute of Physics and Nuclear Engineering - IFIN HH, carried a complex physics research, the conclusions of which were presented at the 31st European Congress on Molecular Spectroscopy, EUCMOS 2012 (http://www.phys.ubbcluj.ro/eucmos2012/ ) held in Cluj, Romania, between 26th and 31st of August 2012. - September 08, 2012 - Mira Software