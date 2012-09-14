PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
Disy Informationssysteme GmbH today announced the release of a functionally enhanced version of its plug-in "GeoSpatial Integration for Talend." This spatial extension software designed for Talend platform allows SDE.ST_GEOMETRY spatial data, which is frequently used in ArcGIS environments,... - December 05, 2018 - Disy Informationssysteme GmbH
Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data.
The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd
Flexible Combinations of Hardware, Software and Connectivity Create Resilient, Cost Effective Tracking Solutions - September 07, 2018 - Pod Group
ATrack Technology Inc., a world-class telematics technology company in the smart fleet and asset management marketplace, Gurtam, a leading telematics platform provider, and PodM2M, (a division of Pod Group), a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global connectivity solutions for the... - April 17, 2018 - Pod Group
Pod Billing Captures Recurring Revenue from an Infinite Hierarchy of IoT Users - February 24, 2018 - Pod Group
Podsystem Group, a global provider of data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market, has today launched a new corporate identity, which includes its specialist divisions Podsystem M2M, a global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in M2M/IoT connectivity, and Podsystem Solutions, which provides customized IoT solutions for enterprises and operators. - September 02, 2017 - Pod Group
MSP SEO Factory, a Company Specializing in Content Creation, to Showcase MSP Marketing Services at the IT Industry’s Premier Conference for Education, Networking and Partnering in Austin, Texas #ChannelCon17
MSP SEO Factory today announced it is exhibiting at CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 “Be... - July 26, 2017 - MSP SEO Factory
Cybercriminals are not limited to hackers on the web. Businesses lose more than US $55bn a year due to interruptions in the supply chain according to a report from BSI.* One of the biggest causes of this loss in revenue is cargo theft and criminals are becoming increasingly savvy at detecting and disabling tracking devices used to prevent this type of crime. New technology available to criminals makes these “strategic” thefts more difficult to prevent. - May 26, 2017 - Pod Group
PodsystemM2M’s Best signal Multi-Network SIMs have been selected to provide connectivity for Wyssen’s avalanche towers. - March 22, 2017 - Pod Group
Cintel Launches the CLAIRTY LPR Software Platform and the CAPTURE Series Line of LPR Cameras. - March 10, 2017 - Cintel
Adveez raises 3.3M EUR in Series B funding to expand market presence and accelerate product development of IoT commercial data capture and healthcare safety solutions. - March 08, 2017 - Adveez
Agreement will Enable Idrive to Incorporate Mission Critical Connectivity into its Monitoring Solutions. - February 09, 2017 - Pod Group
Kweli Wireless' primary target is ethnic-based. There are 43 million black Americans, 50 million Latino Americans and a few million Native Americans, when you add in pop culture the numbers run over 100 million people as a potential subscriber base. About 2/3 of their base are at least 16 years old or older. Some of them use more than one device or service. Kweli is projecting they will register at least 10% of their base and become a billion dollar corporation within their first two years. - December 18, 2016 - Kweli Wireless
Software Firm Trileuco to Use PodsystemM2M Connectivity in Tracktherace Platform - November 18, 2016 - Pod Group
Flexible data connectivity solution adds resilience to global tracking application. - September 21, 2016 - Pod Group
Intuitive application sends alerts via push notification to give customers instant, real-time access to SIM information on the move. - September 19, 2016 - Pod Group
MyFamily Mobile and PodsystemM2M introduce the latest in wearable childcare. - July 20, 2016 - Pod Group
Combination of resilient hardware and connectivity enable telematics solution providers to offer future proof applications. - June 25, 2016 - Pod Group
PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and Internet of Things (IoT) industries and Italian company iMotion Software have signed a deal to enable iMotion’s CloudMonitor24 IoT platform with PodsystemM2M’s best signal multi-network SIMs. - May 20, 2016 - Pod Group
Dr. Mazin Foteh, Vascular Surgeon, is a US leader in improving patient outcomes and reducing costs in today's shift to value based healthcare. - May 11, 2016 - Bang Surgical
Gurtam, Betaar3 and Gosafe announce participation: PodsystemM2M, the expert in connectivity for the M2M and IoT industries has today announced a new partnership program for providers of M2M and IoT hardware and software which aims to fast track solutions to market by providing tried and tested components for companies looking to develop end-to-end solutions. - September 19, 2015 - Pod Group
OneRain's Mike Zucosky will be taking a look at flood warning systems of the future in his presentation at the National Hydrologic Warning Council’s 2015 Training Conference & Exposition in Indianapolis, Indiana, June 15-18, 2015. OneRain Inc., a leading provider of real-time and historical hydrologic and rainfall-related data solutions, software and services, is a title sponsor and one of the main contributors of the biennial conference. - June 13, 2015 - OneRain Incorporated
OneRain Incorporated announced today that James Logan, Chief Executive Officer, and Blake Kellum, Systems Consultant, are scheduled to participate at the upcoming 2015 U.S. Society on Dams (USSD) Annual Meeting and Conference taking place at the Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, KY, April 13-17, 2015. - March 29, 2015 - OneRain Incorporated
Arnia Remote Hive Monitoring Now Listening to Bees Across the Atlantic with Podsystem "Best Signal" M2M SIMs and Flat-Rate Data - December 05, 2014 - Pod Group
Free support service provides 18 hours of continuous office hours support daily, as well as 24/7/365 emergency support with M2M and IoT experts - November 06, 2014 - Pod Group
M2M Connectivity Support for Hardware Startups and Internet of Things Applications Developers - July 12, 2014 - Pod Group
Bang Surgical and Orthopedic and Cardiology implant manufacturers modernize sale rep/distribution model and obtain double digit growth in 2015. - July 11, 2014 - Bang Surgical
Flat rate data across both AT&T and T-Mobile in the US and multiple networks across the EU on one APN. - June 11, 2014 - Pod Group
OneRain Incorporated announces that it is a Platinum-level sponsor for the ALERT User Group's 25th Flood Warning Systems Training Symposium, which will be held May 6-9, in Reno, Nevada. This nationally known and respected training symposium event has been held since 1982, and brings together many Federal,... - April 06, 2014 - OneRain Incorporated
The Contest entails signing up family or friends and results in a full year of free phone service. - February 28, 2014 - ITP VoIP
Mira Telecom SRL announces the completion of project deployment "Development of Mira Telecom’s infrastructure and research capability in the field of integrated communications and security systems." - September 21, 2013 - Mira Software
MIRA TELECOM has won the 1st prize in the education section, companies with less than 500 employees category, within the competition "Romanian CSR Awards," organized for the first time. - April 08, 2013 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom will partner RFI România at the International Book Exhibition from Paris, where Romania is guest of honor. - March 25, 2013 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom participated with two presentations on security themes at the symposium “80 years of Civil Protection in Romania,” dedicated to the Civil Protection Day. - March 11, 2013 - Mira Software
OneRain Incorporated, headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, recently announced that Fritz Law has joined the company as Director of U.S. Sales. Fritz will lead the effort to broaden the use of the company’s early flood warning and end-to-end hydrologic monitoring systems into areas such as dam safety... - February 08, 2013 - OneRain Incorporated
Mira Telecom will start a new project with European financing, in the telecommunication field. - January 14, 2013 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom was awarded the “Best R&D Project” prize at the Mobile Communication Gala 2012. - December 10, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom finalized a new security project, dedicated to rapid intervention in emergency situations, generated by calamities such as floods, fires, blasts, landslides or earthquakes. - November 19, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom is developing a portable kit for detecting trapped and buried people in ruins and avalanches within an EU funded project. “RescueCell” is a project that includes 8 partners from Spain, Hungary, Germany, France, Greece and Romania. - November 14, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom was present with one of its most important security products, at the international exhibition for security systems and services Romanian Security Fair 2012. - November 05, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom finalized the installation of three radar systems for ROMATSA (Romanian Air Traffic Service Administration) in Bucharest, Constanța and Arad. - November 05, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom finalized a new security project in Drobeta Turnu Severin. The company delivered a street urban video surveillance system, within the project “Social safety and security in Drobeta Turnu Severin, through video surveillance systems.” - October 27, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom presented a scientific paper on collagen fibers shrinkage measurement, at the 1st International Seminar and Workshop on “Emerging Technology and Innovation for Cultural Heritage- Preservation of Parchment, Leather and Textiles,” held between 24- 26 September 2012 at the National Museum of Romania’s History in Bucharest. - October 02, 2012 - Mira Software
Bucharest is one of the most polluted cities in Europe. - October 02, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom started a nanotechnology research, which will ground the development of new security products in its private R&D center located in Joița (Giurgiu county). The project called “Advanced detection of low frequency mechanical vibrations” (DAVME) is worth 11,235 Euro and benefits from EU funding worth around 10,000 de Euro, through the National Research, Development and Innovation Programme II (PNCDI II) 2007- 2013. - September 22, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom rewarded the winners of IT creation contest "Mira Telecom challenges you – Play to Win!," launched in partnership with the National College Cantemir Vodă and WitchHut. The three winners, all pupils at the National College, were rewarded with high tech IT& telecom equipment. - September 13, 2012 - Mira Software
Mira Telecom, in collaboration with the Physics Faculty (University of Bucharest) and Horia Hulubei National Institute of Physics and Nuclear Engineering - IFIN HH, carried a complex physics research, the conclusions of which were presented at the 31st European Congress on Molecular Spectroscopy, EUCMOS 2012 (http://www.phys.ubbcluj.ro/eucmos2012/ ) held in Cluj, Romania, between 26th and 31st of August 2012. - September 08, 2012 - Mira Software
Shimmer Research has launched a full range of development tools and applications to support rapid development of wearable WSN applications with the Shimmer Platform. - September 08, 2012 - Shimmer Research