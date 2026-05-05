Durgapurcity.In is situated in a little city called "Durgapur" situated in the West Bengal India. Inside one years of its establishment, the organization has indicated fast advance by grow various customers from over the India and raising their total employee number to over 50. By providing online classifieds services to local and national customers, the organization has constructed a strong name in the business sector. - April 30, 2016 - Durgapurcity.In