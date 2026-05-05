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MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Marshmallow Studio Ushers in a New Age for AI with Losi, Unified Intelligence for Everybody
"I never knew how much more I could do with AI till I used Losi, it is one of the greatest things I ever used," shared Lash - November 23, 2024 - Marshmallow Studio
Queryloom LLC Launches Pre-Registration for Groundbreaking Social Media Platform
Queryloom LLC, a Texas-based startup, launches pre-registration for its innovative social media platform. Beyond standard Q&A, users can filter responses by demographics and locations for deeper insights, fostering meaningful dialogue and understanding. Full launch scheduled for August 2024. - June 20, 2024 - Queryloom LLC
The Luxxle.com Search Engine Announces New Lenses Feature so Users Can Sort Content by Political Leaning
Luxxle.com, America's new search engine, announces the addition of Lenses, a tool that gives users control over their results. - April 13, 2023 - Luxxle
EU Trade Portal is Border Ready
Users of the EU Trade Portal are able to comply with customs regimes and destinations, declaration of goods, their classification and origin, quotas. - November 25, 2020 - European Portals
European Portals Gives Update on the EU Trade System
The EU Trade Portal is now fully operational and has fine-tuned the technical processes due to the support and involvement of significant numbers of UK trade associations and their respective departments. - November 11, 2020 - European Portals
Brexit - EU Trade Portal Has Launched a Solution for UK Businesses - As Time is Running Out
EU Trade Portal has launched the solution for UK businesses who need help to get ready for Brexit as time is running out. - October 20, 2020 - European Portals
EU Trade Portal Receives More Than 450 Applications in Its First Week
Since its launch last week EU Trade Portal have received in excess of 450 member applications; thus highlighting the need for help and assistance to comply with the new Brexit regulations coming into effect on 01/01/2021. All UK exports will have to make full customs procedures and many controlled... - September 30, 2020 - European Portals
Website to Find Black Owned Eateries Comes to Canada
A 2018 Nielen report stated that black consumers in the United States spend $1.2 trillion dollars annually. That number is expected to grow to $2 billion in the next few years. However, many black owned businesses only get a small percentage of those dollars. There are several factors for this, but... - December 24, 2019 - Eat Black Owned
EatBlackOwned.com is a New Locator for Black Owned Eateries
Eat Black Owned officially launches to help viewers find black owned eateries in every town. - August 08, 2019 - Eat Black Owned
Fantasy Football Nerd Announces Integration with IBM Watson
Fantasy football players have a new tool in their playbook this season. Fantasy Football Nerd recently announced the availability of player draft recommendations from IBM Watson within their proprietary Draft Buddy application. - July 23, 2019 - FantasyFootballNerd.com
Trodly Launches B2B Reseller Platform for Tours & Activities
Trodly has launched a first of its kind B2B Marketplace for Tours & Activities. - April 17, 2019 - Trodly
Internet Local Search Requires the Patented Active Search Results Page Ranking Technology
Internet Local Search Requires the Use of Active Search Results' Patented Page Ranking Technology. - March 14, 2019 - Active Search Results
Compare Bear Now Helped Thousands of Aussies Reduce the Cost of Living
Compare Bear - a new Australian startup company - has achieved a great milestone of having helped thousands of users save money on their everyday bills. - October 24, 2018 - CompareBear Aus
New Australian Startup Company Launches New Comparison Service
Newly launched startup business Compare Bear Australia has just announced the launch of a new comparison service on their website. - October 06, 2018 - CompareBear Aus
Compare Bear Announces New Free Resource to Help Customers Save Even More Money
An up and coming start up business Compare Bear has announced its new free resource on their website that helps customers to save even more money on their everyday bills. - August 31, 2018 - CompareBear Aus
Fantasy Football Nerd Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Pioneering Advanced Fantasy Tools
Fantasy Football Nerd recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by announcing new features for the 2018 NFL season. - August 07, 2018 - FantasyFootballNerd.com
New AlCircle Report on – “The World of Aluminium Extrusions - an Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2025”
AlCircle Sector Focus Report on Extrusion offers World aluminium extrusions usage and forecast across regions, demand drivers & trends. - July 26, 2018 - AlCircle
Aussie Startup Company Announces New Service Launch
A new Australian startup company Compare Bear has recently announced a new service launch on their website. - July 22, 2018 - CompareBear Aus
Startup Business CompareBear Announces Website Launch
CompareBear Australia, a new start-up business, is inviting visitors to explore its brand new website. The new website has been created in order to help Australians find the best deals on broadband packages by comparing the best providers in the country. - July 12, 2018 - CompareBear Aus
PingZing™ Disrupts, Aims to Close Expanding Real Estate Chasm
New industry app launches signifying the importance of retaining human connection and responsiveness between agents and clients. - May 15, 2018 - PingZing
Comprehensive Canadian Car Dealer Locator Tool
A new, complete car dealer locator tool helps Canadian car shoppers to find their next dream car. - January 10, 2018 - CarsAndCars.ca
IKYP Cannabis – Technology-in-Print Educational Marketing Solutions for a Growing Industry
West Palm Beach, Florida based Trackable Graphics has today announced that 420Trade.COM, LLC has been appointed the exclusive distributor for IKYP Cannabis, an innovative range of “technology-in-print,” educational marketing products for the rapidly growing legal medical Marijuana... - September 18, 2017 - 420Trade.com, LLC
Quikconsult, India Announces New Features for Online Consultation Community
The leading online advice website reboots to introduce new features for online consultants and industry experts. Also completes website redesign and enhancements. - June 10, 2017 - Quikconsult
America's Top Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities
DiversityBusiness.com will be holding its 17th annual online election for the “Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities” from December 1, 2016 – December 15, 2016. - November 09, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com
"DiversityBusiness.com 17th Annual National Summit" Announced
DiversityBusiness.com, the nation's leading entrepreneurship association will be hosting its "17th Annual National Summit" in New York City, April 27, 2017. Produced for entrepreneurs and the corporations, government agencies and educational institutions that utilize their services, the... - October 12, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com
Call for Nominations: 2017 "Champions of Diversity"
DiversityBusiness.com is seeking nominations for its “2017 Champion of Diversity” Award. Nominations are due by Monday, December 15, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com
DiversityBusiness.com Electronic Magazine Next Issue: Call for Papers
DiversityBusiness.com is seeking articles for its electronic magazine. - September 30, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com
Call for Nominations: "Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame (EHOF)"
DiversityBusiness.com is seeking nominations for its inaugural “Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame (EHOF)” Award. Nominations are due by Wednesday, November 30, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com
Fantasy Football Nerd Announces Yahoo Integration
FantasyFootballNerd.com announced today that several of their most popular tools will begin supporting Yahoo private fantasy football leagues starting with the 2016 NFL season. - July 26, 2016 - FantasyFootballNerd.com
Citify.ca Opens an Online Marketplace for City Merchants
Citify has opened an eCommerce marketplace for local retailers and service providers for every city across North America. - June 25, 2016 - Lyon Leshley
mycity.dog Hosts Nation’s First Dog Fashion Week, Omaha FURshion Week
mycity.dog, a web-based community connecting dog owners with dog-friendly businesses and services, will host Omaha FURshion Week June 3rd and 4th in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha FURshion Week, spearheaded by mycity.dog and Benson First Friday, will be the country’s first official fashion week... - May 26, 2016 - mycity.dog
Paradigm Shift for Independent Tutors and Trainers: Peerbuds, Inc. All in One Tutoring Platform
Peerbuds business model is simple and fair. All tutors, upon signing up, get a 30 day free trial and following that the platform takes only 10 percent of whatever the tutor earns from a student in a live meet session. - May 18, 2016 - Peerbuds, Inc.
Newcomer Openhousetube.com Launches New Real Estate Search Engine That Offers Free Upload of Real Estate Videos
Free membership to real estate agents generating free leads by connecting buyers, sellers, videographers and real estate professionals to make buying or selling a home an easier task. - May 02, 2016 - Openhousetube.com
"Durgapurcity.in" Started Local Classifieds to Help the People to Buy & Sell in a Very Easy Way
Durgapurcity.In is situated in a little city called "Durgapur" situated in the West Bengal India. Inside one years of its establishment, the organization has indicated fast advance by grow various customers from over the India and raising their total employee number to over 50. By providing online classifieds services to local and national customers, the organization has constructed a strong name in the business sector. - April 30, 2016 - Durgapurcity.In
Krrb Classifieds Nominated for Best Shopping App in the 20th Annual Webby Awards
Krrb Classifieds announced today that its newly built iPhone app has been nominated for a Webby Award in the category for Best Shopping on a Mobile Site & App. The Webby Awards, which is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) is considered to be the highest... - April 09, 2016 - Krrb Classifieds
Introducing Trodly, an App to Discover and Book Tours & Activities
Trodly, a platform to plan your breaks, discover and book great experiences has just announced the launch of its android app today. The founders of Trodly claims to be on a mission to enable able to push people to "take a break and getoutside. Team believes that we still using adhoc ways to... - April 02, 2016 - Trodly
From Today You Can Rate the LogiMAT Exhibition on FairAdvisor.com
The world of logistics and industries linked to this sector, were met again this year in Stuttgart for the 14th edition of LogiMAT, held March 8 to 10. A lot of success for the 2016 edition which saw occupied for the first time in its history all the exhibition halls of the German fair, counting... - March 22, 2016 - FairAdvisor
Krrb Classifieds Launches Mobile Payments for Local Shopping
Krrb Classifieds launches a newly built iOS app. Along with its fresh new design, advanced filter options and streamlined selling tools experience, Krrb Local Classifieds app includes their secure payment platform (powered via Stripe, a PCI Level 1 company, which is the most stringent level of compliance). - February 03, 2016 - Krrb Classifieds
"America's Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business" Announced
Over 1.5 million businesses participated in a vote to determine which 50 organizations they feel best reflect generating economic opportunities throughout the U.S. - January 28, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com
Archery Pro Announces Free Archery Lessons in April
Archery Pro will provide free Archery lessons in over 2,000 locations nationwide from April 11th through 16th, 2016. - January 21, 2016 - Archery Pro
Audiobello, a Search Engine for Royalty Free Music Went Live
Audiobello, a search engine for royalty-free music and sound effects went live. The new web tool allows the users to search effectively through music and sound effects in the libraries of the largest international stock music providers in real-time. It is developed for all media and advertising professionals who needs royalty free music or sound effects. - January 19, 2016 - Audiobello
TimelyPick Ltd. Introduces Classic Online Solitaire Game with a Twist
TimelyPick, a curation website releases a fun new way to enjoy their website more by offering a free to play, online Klondike and Spider solitaire game while browsing curated content. TimelyPick is a website curating popular news content from various topics around the world, regularly updated every 4 hours. Topics range from music, health, celebrities, sports and science. - December 18, 2015 - TimelyPick.com
Team Jesus Events Creates Hub for a New Christian Events Directory on Eventbrite
New Master Directory Enables Organizers to Easily Create and Promote Christian Events - December 12, 2015 - Starborn Media, LLC
RYDE is Official Transportation Partner for SnowGlobe Music Festival
Upscale Motorcoaches Provide Safe, Convenient, Environmentally-Friendly Regional and Onsite Shuttling Solution to and around South Lake Tahoe - December 12, 2015 - RYDE
Yallzi Launches Digital Travel Companion to Simplify Travel
Yallzi, the tech startup named "Company to Watch in Travel" launched dream travel companion "Yallzi" in Public Beta today. Yallzi simplifies every aspect of travel from planning to experience to keepsake memories. - December 08, 2015 - Yallzi
GoEvnts Introduces Brand New Website with Extended Interactive Features to Empower Event Marketers with Effective Networking and Better ROI
The new set of features enable event organizers, sponsors, exhibitors and attendees connect with each other effectively. GoEvnts plans to launch dedicated mobile apps for events and exhibitors very soon. - November 28, 2015 - GoEvnts.com
PrayerWatchBaBa: Crowdfunding the World’s First Prayer Watch for Kids
Khairi Marhaben, a 23-year-old student and budding entrepreneur seeks to raise the $15,000 required to begin production of the world’s first prayer watch for kids. - November 23, 2015 - PrayerWatchBaBa
Drivers Find Code Diagnostic and Car Repair Help with Engine-Codes.com
Engine-Codes.com provides car owners with a comprehensive, searchable database of OBDII codes to help diagnose and repair vehicle problems. - November 18, 2015 - Auto Codes, Inc.