EatBlackOwned.com is a New Locator for Black Owned Eateries Eat Black Owned officially launches to help viewers find black owned eateries in every town. - August 08, 2019 - Eat Black Owned

Fantasy Football Nerd Announces Integration with IBM Watson Fantasy football players have a new tool in their playbook this season. Fantasy Football Nerd recently announced the availability of player draft recommendations from IBM Watson within their proprietary Draft Buddy application. - July 23, 2019 - FantasyFootballNerd.com

Trodly Launches B2B Reseller Platform for Tours & Activities Trodly has launched a first of its kind B2B Marketplace for Tours & Activities. - April 17, 2019 - Trodly

Internet Local Search Requires the Patented Active Search Results Page Ranking Technology Internet Local Search Requires the Use of Active Search Results' Patented Page Ranking Technology. - March 14, 2019 - Active Search Results

Compare Bear Now Helped Thousands of Aussies Reduce the Cost of Living Compare Bear - a new Australian startup company - has achieved a great milestone of having helped thousands of users save money on their everyday bills. - October 24, 2018 - CompareBear Aus

New Australian Startup Company Launches New Comparison Service Newly launched startup business Compare Bear Australia has just announced the launch of a new comparison service on their website. - October 06, 2018 - CompareBear Aus

Compare Bear Announces New Free Resource to Help Customers Save Even More Money An up and coming start up business Compare Bear has announced its new free resource on their website that helps customers to save even more money on their everyday bills. - August 31, 2018 - CompareBear Aus

Fantasy Football Nerd Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Pioneering Advanced Fantasy Tools Fantasy Football Nerd recently celebrated its 10th anniversary by announcing new features for the 2018 NFL season. - August 07, 2018 - FantasyFootballNerd.com

New AlCircle Report on – “The World of Aluminium Extrusions - an Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2025” AlCircle Sector Focus Report on Extrusion offers World aluminium extrusions usage and forecast across regions, demand drivers & trends. - July 26, 2018 - AlCircle

Aussie Startup Company Announces New Service Launch A new Australian startup company Compare Bear has recently announced a new service launch on their website. - July 22, 2018 - CompareBear Aus

Startup Business CompareBear Announces Website Launch CompareBear Australia, a new start-up business, is inviting visitors to explore its brand new website. The new website has been created in order to help Australians find the best deals on broadband packages by comparing the best providers in the country. - July 12, 2018 - CompareBear Aus

PingZing™ Disrupts, Aims to Close Expanding Real Estate Chasm New industry app launches signifying the importance of retaining human connection and responsiveness between agents and clients. - May 15, 2018 - PingZing

MyRegistry.com Names Melissa Feemster VP of Business Development Former Rakuten Marketing Exec joins MyRegistry.com as VP of Business Development, will focus on bringing the company's enterprise gift registry solution to existing retail connections. - March 09, 2018 - MyRegistry.com

MyRegistry.com Unwraps a Gift That Keeps on Giving: A Newly Refreshed, Fully Immersive Website The universal gift registry leader believes its new color palette and streamlined navigation will appeal to existing users as well as those shopping around for a convenient, easy-to-use, and technically advanced gift registry service. - February 08, 2018 - MyRegistry.com

Comprehensive Canadian Car Dealer Locator Tool A new, complete car dealer locator tool helps Canadian car shoppers to find their next dream car. - January 10, 2018 - CarsAndCars.ca

12 Days, 12 Amazing Prizes: MyRegistry.com Kicks Off Colossal Holiday Sweepstakes to Mark Its 12-Year Anniversary In celebration of its 12-year anniversary, universal gift registry service provider MyRegistry.com is hosting its largest-ever sweepstakes, with 12 grand prizes for 12 lucky winners. It's the 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes, and it kicked off last Wednesday. - November 27, 2017 - MyRegistry.com

The World’s Leading Universal Gift Registry Provider, MyRegistry.com, Reveals the Top Millennial Wedding Registry Trends of 2017 Every year, thousands of millennial couples tie the knot. So, what are they adding to their gift registries? MyRegistry.com used its own data to uncover the top wedding registry trends of 2017. - October 31, 2017 - MyRegistry.com

IKYP Cannabis – Technology-in-Print Educational Marketing Solutions for a Growing Industry West Palm Beach, Florida based Trackable Graphics has today announced that 420Trade.COM, LLC has been appointed the exclusive distributor for IKYP Cannabis, an innovative range of “technology-in-print,” educational marketing products for the rapidly growing legal medical Marijuana Industry. For... - September 18, 2017 - 420Trade.com, LLC

Quikconsult, India Announces New Features for Online Consultation Community The leading online advice website reboots to introduce new features for online consultants and industry experts. Also completes website redesign and enhancements. - June 10, 2017 - Quikconsult

Online Gift Registry Leader MyRegistry.com Has 150 Million Reasons to Celebrate MyRegistry.com, the world’s leading universal gift registry provider, is about to reach an incredible milestone. In the next few days, the site, which has welcomed well over a million members, will see those members topple the 150 million gifts mark. “Every year, our registrants add more... - March 03, 2017 - MyRegistry.com

MyRegistry.com & Queen of Pinterest Provide Inspiration to Kickoff Wedding Season MyRegistry.com, the world’s leading universal gift registry service, announced today that in celebration of the kickoff to wedding season, it will introduce a special blog series featuring gift inspiration boards created by celebrity guest curators. The first comes from Maryann Rizzo. Affectionately... - December 18, 2016 - MyRegistry.com

America's Top Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities DiversityBusiness.com will be holding its 17th annual online election for the “Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business Opportunities” from December 1, 2016 – December 15, 2016. - November 09, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com

"DiversityBusiness.com 17th Annual National Summit" Announced DiversityBusiness.com, the nation's leading entrepreneurship association will be hosting its "17th Annual National Summit" in New York City, April 27, 2017. Produced for entrepreneurs and the corporations, government agencies and educational institutions that utilize their services, the DiversityBusiness.com... - October 12, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com

Call for Nominations: "Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame (EHOF)" DiversityBusiness.com is seeking nominations for its inaugural “Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame (EHOF)” Award. Nominations are due by Wednesday, November 30, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com

DiversityBusiness.com Electronic Magazine Next Issue: Call for Papers DiversityBusiness.com is seeking articles for its electronic magazine. - September 30, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com

Call for Nominations: 2017 "Champions of Diversity" DiversityBusiness.com is seeking nominations for its “2017 Champion of Diversity” Award. Nominations are due by Monday, December 15, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com

Fantasy Football Nerd Announces Yahoo Integration FantasyFootballNerd.com announced today that several of their most popular tools will begin supporting Yahoo private fantasy football leagues starting with the 2016 NFL season. - July 26, 2016 - FantasyFootballNerd.com

Citify.ca Opens an Online Marketplace for City Merchants Citify has opened an eCommerce marketplace for local retailers and service providers for every city across North America. - June 25, 2016 - Lyon Leshley

mycity.dog Hosts Nation’s First Dog Fashion Week, Omaha FURshion Week mycity.dog, a web-based community connecting dog owners with dog-friendly businesses and services, will host Omaha FURshion Week June 3rd and 4th in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha FURshion Week, spearheaded by mycity.dog and Benson First Friday, will be the country’s first official fashion week dedicated... - May 26, 2016 - mycity.dog

Paradigm Shift for Independent Tutors and Trainers: Peerbuds, Inc. All in One Tutoring Platform Peerbuds business model is simple and fair. All tutors, upon signing up, get a 30 day free trial and following that the platform takes only 10 percent of whatever the tutor earns from a student in a live meet session. - May 18, 2016 - Peerbuds, Inc.

Newcomer Openhousetube.com Launches New Real Estate Search Engine That Offers Free Upload of Real Estate Videos Free membership to real estate agents generating free leads by connecting buyers, sellers, videographers and real estate professionals to make buying or selling a home an easier task. - May 02, 2016 - Openhousetube.com

"Durgapurcity.in" Started Local Classifieds to Help the People to Buy & Sell in a Very Easy Way Durgapurcity.In is situated in a little city called "Durgapur" situated in the West Bengal India. Inside one years of its establishment, the organization has indicated fast advance by grow various customers from over the India and raising their total employee number to over 50. By providing online classifieds services to local and national customers, the organization has constructed a strong name in the business sector. - April 30, 2016 - Durgapurcity.In

Krrb Classifieds Nominated for Best Shopping App in the 20th Annual Webby Awards Krrb Classifieds announced today that its newly built iPhone app has been nominated for a Webby Award in the category for Best Shopping on a Mobile Site & App. The Webby Awards, which is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) is considered to be the highest honor... - April 09, 2016 - Krrb Classifieds

Introducing Trodly, an App to Discover and Book Tours & Activities Trodly, a platform to plan your breaks, discover and book great experiences has just announced the launch of its android app today. The founders of Trodly claims to be on a mission to enable able to push people to "take a break and getoutside. Team believes that we still using adhoc ways to plan... - April 02, 2016 - Trodly

From Today You Can Rate the LogiMAT Exhibition on FairAdvisor.com‏ The world of logistics and industries linked to this sector, were met again this year in Stuttgart for the 14th edition of LogiMAT, held March 8 to 10. A lot of success for the 2016 edition which saw occupied for the first time in its history all the exhibition halls of the German fair, counting 95,400... - March 22, 2016 - FairAdvisor

Krrb Classifieds Launches Mobile Payments for Local Shopping Krrb Classifieds launches a newly built iOS app. Along with its fresh new design, advanced filter options and streamlined selling tools experience, Krrb Local Classifieds app includes their secure payment platform (powered via Stripe, a PCI Level 1 company, which is the most stringent level of compliance). - February 03, 2016 - Krrb Classifieds

"America's Top 50 Organizations for Multicultural Business" Announced Over 1.5 million businesses participated in a vote to determine which 50 organizations they feel best reflect generating economic opportunities throughout the U.S. - January 28, 2016 - DiversityBusiness.com

Archery Pro Announces Free Archery Lessons in April Archery Pro will provide free Archery lessons in over 2,000 locations nationwide from April 11th through 16th, 2016. - January 21, 2016 - Archery Pro

Audiobello, a Search Engine for Royalty Free Music Went Live Audiobello, a search engine for royalty-free music and sound effects went live. The new web tool allows the users to search effectively through music and sound effects in the libraries of the largest international stock music providers in real-time. It is developed for all media and advertising professionals who needs royalty free music or sound effects. - January 19, 2016 - Audiobello

TimelyPick Ltd. Introduces Classic Online Solitaire Game with a Twist TimelyPick, a curation website releases a fun new way to enjoy their website more by offering a free to play, online Klondike and Spider solitaire game while browsing curated content. TimelyPick is a website curating popular news content from various topics around the world, regularly updated every 4 hours. Topics range from music, health, celebrities, sports and science. - December 18, 2015 - TimelyPick.com

Team Jesus Events Creates Hub for a New Christian Events Directory on Eventbrite New Master Directory Enables Organizers to Easily Create and Promote Christian Events - December 12, 2015 - Starborn Media, LLC

RYDE is Official Transportation Partner for SnowGlobe Music Festival Upscale Motorcoaches Provide Safe, Convenient, Environmentally-Friendly Regional and Onsite Shuttling Solution to and around South Lake Tahoe - December 12, 2015 - RYDE

Yallzi Launches Digital Travel Companion to Simplify Travel Yallzi, the tech startup named "Company to Watch in Travel" launched dream travel companion "Yallzi" in Public Beta today. Yallzi simplifies every aspect of travel from planning to experience to keepsake memories. - December 08, 2015 - Yallzi

GoEvnts Introduces Brand New Website with Extended Interactive Features to Empower Event Marketers with Effective Networking and Better ROI The new set of features enable event organizers, sponsors, exhibitors and attendees connect with each other effectively. GoEvnts plans to launch dedicated mobile apps for events and exhibitors very soon. - November 28, 2015 - GoEvnts.com

PrayerWatchBaBa: Crowdfunding the World’s First Prayer Watch for Kids Khairi Marhaben, a 23-year-old student and budding entrepreneur seeks to raise the $15,000 required to begin production of the world’s first prayer watch for kids. - November 23, 2015 - PrayerWatchBaBa

Drivers Find Code Diagnostic and Car Repair Help with Engine-Codes.com Engine-Codes.com provides car owners with a comprehensive, searchable database of OBDII codes to help diagnose and repair vehicle problems. - November 18, 2015 - Auto Codes, Inc.

RYDE to Provide Crowdsourced Transportation to FestForward Festival Industry Conference November 22-24, 2015 Who Better to Shuttle Festival Industry Attendees than a Service Company Focused on Festivals? - November 11, 2015 - RYDE

INNsight.com - the Newest Cover Story of AAHOA Lodging Business INNsight.com, who are the founders? This is the newest cover story in AAHOA Lodging Business, and the question on everyone’s mind lately. AAHOA Lodging Business featured Raj and Roshan Patel, the INNsight.com creators that applied technology to create a solution for hotels seeking a smarter way to do business. - October 14, 2015 - INNsight.com

Professional and Effortless Website Creation with WebHostFace & Weebly Weebly’s powerful drag & drop website building tool is the latest addition to the WebHostFace product line. This partnership brings Weebly’s easy-to-use interface and high quality themes, combined with the dependable support and trusted reputation WebHostFace has delivered for over 2... - September 26, 2015 - WebHostFace