Recent Headlines
Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels. - May 02, 2024 - Resolute Tissue
100,000 Snowballs Get Launched on the First Day of Summer
As summer arrives, winter delivers nationwide with Yeti Snowbrawl becoming the world’s first indoor snowball fight board game. - June 23, 2023 - Lethal Chicken Games
Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020
What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games
Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find
Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games
DMSRetail Inc. Presents 2 Very Popular, Professional Retail Management Workshops in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
2 Powerful workshops for retail managers, retail owners and suppliers will be held in September in Calgary. - September 07, 2015 - DMSRetail Inc.
Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based Portable Packaging Systems
Acquisition Further Expands Menasha Packaging Company’s Operations in Canada, Enhances Integrated Merchandising Solutions - June 01, 2015 - Menasha Packaging
FW Warehousing Maintains AIB Superior Rating
FW Warehousing receives AIB Superior ratings at two facilities. - May 21, 2015 - FW Warehousing
Menasha Wins Display of the Year, Most Creative Display of the Year and 14 OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2015
Retail promotional solutions leader Menasha Packaging won Temporary Display of the Year and Most Creative Temporary Display in addition to 14 of POPAI’s Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards during at GlobalShop 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. - March 28, 2015 - Menasha Packaging
BrickWarriors Publishing's "Riddle of Regicide," Being Turned Into Lego
Characters from "Riddle of Regicide" are being turned into custom Lego minifigures by BrickWarriors. - March 01, 2015 - BrickWarriors
Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based PearceWellwood
Menasha Corporation's acquisition of PearceWellwood expands Menasha Packaging Company’s operations to Canada and enhances its end-to-end merchandising solutions. - January 15, 2015 - Menasha Packaging
Menasha Packaging Wins Awards at 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition
Menasha Packaging won two awards in the 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition organized by the Paperboard Packaging Council, including an excellence award in the carton competition’s Innovation category for its TIDI Tower™ (for the TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shield Dispensing System by TIDI Products) and an excellence award in the General category for its Coppertone Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Special Pack. - December 06, 2014 - Menasha Packaging
Texas-Based Company Develops E-Commerce Business Targeted the Moving and Cargo Control Industry, Offers 20,000+ Products, Bulk Pricing, and Free Shipping
Texas-based company, US Cargo Supply launches new E-commerce website. - November 26, 2014 - US Cargo Supply
Help Put a Smile on Every Child’s Face This Holiday Season
BrickWarriors has just started their 4th annual Toys for Tots promotion. From Nov 1st through Nov 30th, they're going to be donating 5% of all online sales to Toys for Tots. BrickWarriors LLC offers custom Lego compatible helmets, armor, weapons, and accessories. All BrickWarriors toys fit seamlessly with LEGO minifigures. For more information about BrickWarriors, please visit their website. - November 02, 2014 - BrickWarriors
Local Woman Wins $25,000 Home Makeover from DirectBuy of Hamilton-Niagara
Maggie Derlatka was recently stunned to discover that DirectBuy of Hamilton-Niagara awarded her $25,000 in the Home Makeover contest she entered while attending the while attending the club’s open house. “I was shocked and couldn’t believe that I actually won!” said Ms. - May 15, 2014 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy Supplier Abbyson Living to be Featured on TNT's New Series "Inside Job"
Brothers Doddy, Yavar, and Rodd Rafieha Featured on TNT's "Inside Job." - March 26, 2014 - DirectBuy
More Than Just Bed Frames and Discount Mattresses for Sale, "Michigan Discount Mattress" Offers Blu Sleep Products' Vitality Quick Reacting Memory Foam Pillow
Top-Rated Discount Mattress Store Offers Its Customers Something Extra in the World's Most Groundbreaking Memory Foam Pillow - March 06, 2014 - Michigan Discount Mattress
New Leadership Team Brings New Vision and Values to DirectBuy
Customer-Centric Approach at the Core of Culture Change - March 02, 2014 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy Donates Furniture to Help Grant a Room-Makeover Wish to Zionsville Teen
DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, recently teamed up with Make-A-Wish® to grant Zionsville Wish Child Logan’s dream of having his garage transformed into a man cave. Fourteen-year-old Logan is currently battling a cancer of the muscles. - July 29, 2012 - DirectBuy
Voucher Code Site Relaunches to Help Cash-Strapped Consumers Save Money on Their Everyday Purchases
One of the UK’s fastest growing voucher code websites, AnyVoucherCodes.co.uk has re-launched with a new look, improved shopping tools and a wider selection of exclusive discounts than ever before. After months of planning and consultation with leading digital marketing and design agency Azam... - June 03, 2012 - AnyVoucherCodes.co.uk
DirectBuy of Silicon Valley Holds Toy Drive for Toys for Tots
Local members-only buying club and their members donated both time and toys in support of the US Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. - January 13, 2012 - DirectBuy
Win a $25,000 Kitchen Makeover with DirectBuy’s "Ultimate Dream Kitchen" Giveaway
Consumers in both the US and Canada can enter now through March 31, 2012 for their chance at a $25,000 Grand Prize package to help them create the kitchen of their dreams. - December 09, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Sarasota Sponsors the 2011 Sarasota Chalk Festival
Local members-only buying club contributes $5,000 sponsorship in support of the 2011 “Pavement Art through the Ages” Sarasota Chalk Festival. - November 09, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy to Improve Drop-Ship Performance with CommerceHub
DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, announced today that it has selected CommerceHub, the ONE Connection for supply chain integration and fulfillment solutions, to help improve order fulfillment performance at DirectBuy locations and online at its e-commerce site. It will enable DirectBuy to eliminate manual processing of drop-ship orders and have complete order tracking within its existing network of direct ship suppliers. - November 04, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Silicon Valley Helps Habitat for Humanity East Bay
Local members-only buying club donates more than $7,000 in building supplies to help build homes in the East Bay community. - October 15, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Pittsburgh Owners Come Up Big for St. Teresa of Avila School
Doug and Peggy Barrante, owners of DirectBuy of Pittsburgh North in Cranberry and DirectBuy of Pittsburgh East in Monroeville, recently helped the St. Teresa of Avila school purchase some much-needed auditorium chairs and other furnishings at a significant discount. - October 02, 2011 - DirectBuy
A Nice Reception. DirectBuy of DuPage County Hires Megan Schlaiss.
DirectBuy of DuPage County, the leading home improvement and home furnishings club with direct insider prices, recently hired Warrenville resident Megan Schlaiss as its new receptionist. In addition to greeting members and guests as they enter the Club, Schlaiss is the primary greeter by phone and... - September 19, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy Rewards “Fan” with $2,500
DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, recently announced Jennifer Woosley of Louisville, Kentucky as the winner of its “I’m A Believer” Facebook promotion. Jennifer posted her excitement on the DirectBuy Facebook page after learning... - August 31, 2011 - DirectBuy
Bringing the Indoors Out… DirectBuy of Northern Illinois Offers Tips on Setting Up the Perfect "Outdoor Kitchen"
An “outdoor kitchen” used to mean roughing it over an open fire and sleeping on the ground. Nowadays, items that used to be considered indoor-only are making their debut outside, especially when it comes to outdoor kitchens—a trend that’s taken cooking on the grill from a summer activity to a year-round thing. - August 13, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy Franchisees Help Company Celebrate 40th Anniversary
In late May, DirectBuy celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a weekend of awards, recognition, education and fun at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington DC. Helping commemorate the occasion were some of DirectBuy’s top franchisees, including Don Daley from Albany,... - August 11, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Silicon Valley Named Merchandise Club of the Year
DirectBuy club in Silicon Valley recognized as top-performing U.S. franchise out of 100+ showrooms. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Mississauga Honored as Top Renewal Club of the Year
DirectBuy showroom in Mississauga recognized as top performing franchise out of 130+ showrooms throughout Canada and the United States. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Little Rock Takes Home Top Honors for Second Consecutive Year
The DirectBuy of Little Rock recently won DirectBuy’s Club of the Year award at DirectBuy’s international conference. This is the highest honor DirectBuy can bestow upon any of its clubs. “What the franchise ownership and their staff have done in our Little Rock market is nothing short of remarkable,” said Bart Fesperman, Executive Vice President for DirectBuy. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Edmonton Tops Network for Member Purchases
DirectBuy showroom in Edmonton recognized as top performing club out of 130+ showrooms throughout Canada and the United States. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Dallas North Awarded Coveted "Rising Star" Award
The Dallas DirectBuy recently won DirectBuy’s coveted “Rising Star” award at the company’s international conference. The Rising Star award is bestowed upon the DirectBuy club that achieves an exceptional level of service excellence and business practices within their first six months of operation. This means that club members can experience the high-level of service this internationally recognized club can deliver. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of DuPage County Ranks 2nd in March 2011 for Merchandise Sales Among U.S. DirectBuy Clubs
DirectBuy of DuPage County, located at 1864 High Grove Lane in Naperville, Illinois has long prided itself in offering consumers in the greater Chicago area a brand new way to save on home improvement projects, furnishings, and accessories. The efforts in showing members how to get the most out of... - June 29, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy Member Purchases Continue to Grow Despite Slow Economy
DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, has announced that the company’s more than 400,000 members throughout the US and Canada purchased nearly $750 million in merchandise during a 12-month period ending April 30, 2011. - May 18, 2011 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy of Barrie Holding Charity Toy Drive
Donations from December 11th charity event to help families in need. - December 07, 2010 - DirectBuy
Away from Home or Home Alone, Burglar-Proof Your House for the Holidays
Think of holiday burglars and many hearken back to the bungling thieves in the movie Home Alone. - December 07, 2010 - DirectBuy
A Pound of Prevention for This Fall’s Home Improvement Projects
While Benjamin Franklin may not have had homeowners in mind when he said, “A pound of prevention is better than an ounce of cure,” the saying certainly applies to home improvement projects, especially in the fall. - November 26, 2010 - DirectBuy
When Your First Name is "Mud," There’s Always Room for Improvement… Creating More Room in Your Mudroom
By the name alone, the mudroom has low self-esteem. After all, the moniker suggests it’s okay to get it dirty. Still, if you want your mudroom to be more efficient, or if you want to create a mudroom, there are some basic guidelines to follow. - October 20, 2010 - DirectBuy
How to Make "Top Shelf" Office Space Out of Your Closet
In the corporate world, if they ask you to move your office to the closet, it’s probably not a good sign for your long-term future with the company; however if you find yourself working from home, converting a closet into a home office can be an effective and economical use of space. - October 14, 2010 - DirectBuy
DirectBuy Club Releases New State-of-the-Art Member Website
Since September of 2009, DirectBuy Club has been working around the clock to develop a brand new, state-of-the-art members-only website that is not only faster, but also more intuitive and informative than ever before. - October 12, 2010 - DirectBuy
High Five, DirectBuy of Johnson County Celebrates Five-Year Milestone
For five years, DirectBuy of Johnson County has been offering consumers in the greater Lenexa area a brand new way to save on home improvement projects, home furnishings and accessories. - September 23, 2010 - DirectBuy
Man Cave Becomes Fan Cave for Football Season
In your dad’s day, the “man cave” was the workshop in the garage. Today, it’s typically a finished room in the basement den dedicated to watching sports, possibly relaxing with an adult beverage or two, or the occasional workout. - September 22, 2010 - DirectBuy
Effective Storage Solutions for Your Garage - DirectBuy of Orlando Provides Tips on Garage Organization
As you're tripping over paint cans and bumping into old bicycles, you may not realize that your garage could be the most functional space in the house. - September 18, 2010 - DirectBuy
A 10 in the Valley. DirectBuy of Delaware Valley Celebrates 10 Years in Business.
For 10 years, DirectBuy Club has been offering consumers in greater Delaware Valley a brand new way to save on home improvement projects, furnishings and accessories. - September 12, 2010 - DirectBuy
Going Once? Twice? DirectBuy of Northern Colorado Members "Sold" on Art Auction
When people hear the words “art auction,” saving a lot of money isn’t necessarily the first thought that comes to mind. - September 04, 2010 - DirectBuy
Designing Your Home Office… DirectBuy of Orlando Provides Tips on Setting Up Your Home Office
Not too long ago, the home office meant the corporate headquarters of a company. With more and more people running businesses out of their home or telecommuting to their “day job” a day or more a week, the home office has had to become every bit as functional and comfortable as the cubicle or office at work. - September 02, 2010 - DirectBuy
Kitchen Helpers - DirectBuy Donates Kitchen Appliances to Trinity Home for Boys in El Monte, California
When it comes to cooking, teenage boys, in general, need all the help they can get. - August 14, 2010 - DirectBuy
Chino Resident Cynthia Gutierrez Receives Top Service Recognition at DirectBuy Conference
Chino resident Cynthia Gutierrez, a product specialist at DirectBuy of San Bernardino County, was recently recognized as a Top Service Quarterly Champion at DirectBuy’s 2010 International Sales & Service Conference, held May 23-26 in Dallas, Texas. - August 07, 2010 - DirectBuy