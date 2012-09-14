PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games

DMSRetail Inc. Presents 2 Very Popular, Professional Retail Management Workshops in Calgary, Alberta, Canada 2 Powerful workshops for retail managers, retail owners and suppliers will be held in September in Calgary. - September 07, 2015 - DMSRetail Inc.

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based Portable Packaging Systems Acquisition Further Expands Menasha Packaging Company’s Operations in Canada, Enhances Integrated Merchandising Solutions - June 01, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

FW Warehousing Maintains AIB Superior Rating FW Warehousing receives AIB Superior ratings at two facilities. - May 21, 2015 - FW Warehousing

Menasha Wins Display of the Year, Most Creative Display of the Year and 14 OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2015 Retail promotional solutions leader Menasha Packaging won Temporary Display of the Year and Most Creative Temporary Display in addition to 14 of POPAI’s Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards during at GlobalShop 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. - March 28, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

BrickWarriors Publishing's "Riddle of Regicide," Being Turned Into Lego Characters from "Riddle of Regicide" are being turned into custom Lego minifigures by BrickWarriors. - March 01, 2015 - BrickWarriors

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based PearceWellwood Menasha Corporation's acquisition of PearceWellwood expands Menasha Packaging Company’s operations to Canada and enhances its end-to-end merchandising solutions. - January 15, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Wins Awards at 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Menasha Packaging won two awards in the 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition organized by the Paperboard Packaging Council, including an excellence award in the carton competition’s Innovation category for its TIDI Tower™ (for the TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shield Dispensing System by TIDI Products) and an excellence award in the General category for its Coppertone Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Special Pack. - December 06, 2014 - Menasha Packaging

Texas-Based Company Develops E-Commerce Business Targeted the Moving and Cargo Control Industry, Offers 20,000+ Products, Bulk Pricing, and Free Shipping Texas-based company, US Cargo Supply launches new E-commerce website. - November 26, 2014 - US Cargo Supply

Help Put a Smile on Every Child’s Face This Holiday Season BrickWarriors has just started their 4th annual Toys for Tots promotion. From Nov 1st through Nov 30th, they're going to be donating 5% of all online sales to Toys for Tots. BrickWarriors LLC offers custom Lego compatible helmets, armor, weapons, and accessories. All BrickWarriors toys fit seamlessly with LEGO minifigures. For more information about BrickWarriors, please visit their website. - November 02, 2014 - BrickWarriors

Local Woman Wins $25,000 Home Makeover from DirectBuy of Hamilton-Niagara Maggie Derlatka was recently stunned to discover that DirectBuy of Hamilton-Niagara awarded her $25,000 in the Home Makeover contest she entered while attending the while attending the club’s open house. “I was shocked and couldn’t believe that I actually won!” said Ms. Derlatka. - May 15, 2014 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Supplier Abbyson Living to be Featured on TNT's New Series "Inside Job" Brothers Doddy, Yavar, and Rodd Rafieha Featured on TNT's "Inside Job." - March 26, 2014 - DirectBuy

More Than Just Bed Frames and Discount Mattresses for Sale, "Michigan Discount Mattress" Offers Blu Sleep Products' Vitality Quick Reacting Memory Foam Pillow Top-Rated Discount Mattress Store Offers Its Customers Something Extra in the World's Most Groundbreaking Memory Foam Pillow - March 06, 2014 - Michigan Discount Mattress

New Leadership Team Brings New Vision and Values to DirectBuy Customer-Centric Approach at the Core of Culture Change - March 02, 2014 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Donates Furniture to Help Grant a Room-Makeover Wish to Zionsville Teen DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, recently teamed up with Make-A-Wish® to grant Zionsville Wish Child Logan’s dream of having his garage transformed into a man cave. Fourteen-year-old Logan is currently battling a cancer of the muscles. This... - July 29, 2012 - DirectBuy

Voucher Code Site Relaunches to Help Cash-Strapped Consumers Save Money on Their Everyday Purchases One of the UK’s fastest growing voucher code websites, AnyVoucherCodes.co.uk has re-launched with a new look, improved shopping tools and a wider selection of exclusive discounts than ever before. After months of planning and consultation with leading digital marketing and design agency Azam Marketing,... - June 03, 2012 - AnyVoucherCodes.co.uk

DirectBuy of Silicon Valley Holds Toy Drive for Toys for Tots Local members-only buying club and their members donated both time and toys in support of the US Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. - January 13, 2012 - DirectBuy

Win a $25,000 Kitchen Makeover with DirectBuy’s "Ultimate Dream Kitchen" Giveaway Consumers in both the US and Canada can enter now through March 31, 2012 for their chance at a $25,000 Grand Prize package to help them create the kitchen of their dreams. - December 09, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Sarasota Sponsors the 2011 Sarasota Chalk Festival Local members-only buying club contributes $5,000 sponsorship in support of the 2011 “Pavement Art through the Ages” Sarasota Chalk Festival. - November 09, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy to Improve Drop-Ship Performance with CommerceHub DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, announced today that it has selected CommerceHub, the ONE Connection for supply chain integration and fulfillment solutions, to help improve order fulfillment performance at DirectBuy locations and online at its e-commerce site. It will enable DirectBuy to eliminate manual processing of drop-ship orders and have complete order tracking within its existing network of direct ship suppliers. - November 04, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Silicon Valley Helps Habitat for Humanity East Bay Local members-only buying club donates more than $7,000 in building supplies to help build homes in the East Bay community. - October 15, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Pittsburgh Owners Come Up Big for St. Teresa of Avila School Doug and Peggy Barrante, owners of DirectBuy of Pittsburgh North in Cranberry and DirectBuy of Pittsburgh East in Monroeville, recently helped the St. Teresa of Avila school purchase some much-needed auditorium chairs and other furnishings at a significant discount. - October 02, 2011 - DirectBuy

A Nice Reception. DirectBuy of DuPage County Hires Megan Schlaiss. DirectBuy of DuPage County, the leading home improvement and home furnishings club with direct insider prices, recently hired Warrenville resident Megan Schlaiss as its new receptionist. In addition to greeting members and guests as they enter the Club, Schlaiss is the primary greeter by phone and provides... - September 19, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Rewards “Fan” with $2,500 DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, recently announced Jennifer Woosley of Louisville, Kentucky as the winner of its “I’m A Believer” Facebook promotion. Jennifer posted her excitement on the DirectBuy Facebook page after learning she... - August 31, 2011 - DirectBuy

Bringing the Indoors Out… DirectBuy of Northern Illinois Offers Tips on Setting Up the Perfect "Outdoor Kitchen" An “outdoor kitchen” used to mean roughing it over an open fire and sleeping on the ground. Nowadays, items that used to be considered indoor-only are making their debut outside, especially when it comes to outdoor kitchens—a trend that’s taken cooking on the grill from a summer activity to a year-round thing. - August 13, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Franchisees Help Company Celebrate 40th Anniversary In late May, DirectBuy celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a weekend of awards, recognition, education and fun at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington DC. Helping commemorate the occasion were some of DirectBuy’s top franchisees, including Don Daley from Albany, NY;... - August 11, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Dallas North Awarded Coveted "Rising Star" Award The Dallas DirectBuy recently won DirectBuy’s coveted “Rising Star” award at the company’s international conference. The Rising Star award is bestowed upon the DirectBuy club that achieves an exceptional level of service excellence and business practices within their first six months of operation. This means that club members can experience the high-level of service this internationally recognized club can deliver. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Edmonton Tops Network for Member Purchases DirectBuy showroom in Edmonton recognized as top performing club out of 130+ showrooms throughout Canada and the United States. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Little Rock Takes Home Top Honors for Second Consecutive Year The DirectBuy of Little Rock recently won DirectBuy’s Club of the Year award at DirectBuy’s international conference. This is the highest honor DirectBuy can bestow upon any of its clubs. “What the franchise ownership and their staff have done in our Little Rock market is nothing short of remarkable,” said Bart Fesperman, Executive Vice President for DirectBuy. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Mississauga Honored as Top Renewal Club of the Year DirectBuy showroom in Mississauga recognized as top performing franchise out of 130+ showrooms throughout Canada and the United States. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Silicon Valley Named Merchandise Club of the Year DirectBuy club in Silicon Valley recognized as top-performing U.S. franchise out of 100+ showrooms. - July 23, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of DuPage County Ranks 2nd in March 2011 for Merchandise Sales Among U.S. DirectBuy Clubs DirectBuy of DuPage County, located at 1864 High Grove Lane in Naperville, Illinois has long prided itself in offering consumers in the greater Chicago area a brand new way to save on home improvement projects, furnishings, and accessories. The efforts in showing members how to get the most out of their... - June 29, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Member Purchases Continue to Grow Despite Slow Economy DirectBuy, the home improvement and furnishings club with confidential dealer prices, has announced that the company’s more than 400,000 members throughout the US and Canada purchased nearly $750 million in merchandise during a 12-month period ending April 30, 2011. - May 18, 2011 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy of Barrie Holding Charity Toy Drive Donations from December 11th charity event to help families in need. - December 07, 2010 - DirectBuy

Away from Home or Home Alone, Burglar-Proof Your House for the Holidays Think of holiday burglars and many hearken back to the bungling thieves in the movie Home Alone. - December 07, 2010 - DirectBuy

A Pound of Prevention for This Fall’s Home Improvement Projects While Benjamin Franklin may not have had homeowners in mind when he said, “A pound of prevention is better than an ounce of cure,” the saying certainly applies to home improvement projects, especially in the fall. - November 26, 2010 - DirectBuy

When Your First Name is "Mud," There’s Always Room for Improvement… Creating More Room in Your Mudroom By the name alone, the mudroom has low self-esteem. After all, the moniker suggests it’s okay to get it dirty. Still, if you want your mudroom to be more efficient, or if you want to create a mudroom, there are some basic guidelines to follow. - October 20, 2010 - DirectBuy

How to Make "Top Shelf" Office Space Out of Your Closet In the corporate world, if they ask you to move your office to the closet, it’s probably not a good sign for your long-term future with the company; however if you find yourself working from home, converting a closet into a home office can be an effective and economical use of space. DirectBuy... - October 14, 2010 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Club Releases New State-of-the-Art Member Website Since September of 2009, DirectBuy Club has been working around the clock to develop a brand new, state-of-the-art members-only website that is not only faster, but also more intuitive and informative than ever before. - October 12, 2010 - DirectBuy

High Five, DirectBuy of Johnson County Celebrates Five-Year Milestone For five years, DirectBuy of Johnson County has been offering consumers in the greater Lenexa area a brand new way to save on home improvement projects, home furnishings and accessories. - September 23, 2010 - DirectBuy

Man Cave Becomes Fan Cave for Football Season In your dad’s day, the “man cave” was the workshop in the garage. Today, it’s typically a finished room in the basement den dedicated to watching sports, possibly relaxing with an adult beverage or two, or the occasional workout. - September 22, 2010 - DirectBuy

Effective Storage Solutions for Your Garage - DirectBuy of Orlando Provides Tips on Garage Organization As you're tripping over paint cans and bumping into old bicycles, you may not realize that your garage could be the most functional space in the house. - September 18, 2010 - DirectBuy

A 10 in the Valley. DirectBuy of Delaware Valley Celebrates 10 Years in Business. For 10 years, DirectBuy Club has been offering consumers in greater Delaware Valley a brand new way to save on home improvement projects, furnishings and accessories. - September 12, 2010 - DirectBuy

Going Once? Twice? DirectBuy of Northern Colorado Members "Sold" on Art Auction When people hear the words “art auction,” saving a lot of money isn’t necessarily the first thought that comes to mind. - September 04, 2010 - DirectBuy

Designing Your Home Office… DirectBuy of Orlando Provides Tips on Setting Up Your Home Office Not too long ago, the home office meant the corporate headquarters of a company. With more and more people running businesses out of their home or telecommuting to their “day job” a day or more a week, the home office has had to become every bit as functional and comfortable as the cubicle or office at work. - September 02, 2010 - DirectBuy

Kitchen Helpers - DirectBuy Donates Kitchen Appliances to Trinity Home for Boys in El Monte, California When it comes to cooking, teenage boys, in general, need all the help they can get. - August 14, 2010 - DirectBuy

Chino Resident Cynthia Gutierrez Receives Top Service Recognition at DirectBuy Conference Chino resident Cynthia Gutierrez, a product specialist at DirectBuy of San Bernardino County, was recently recognized as a Top Service Quarterly Champion at DirectBuy’s 2010 International Sales & Service Conference, held May 23-26 in Dallas, Texas. - August 07, 2010 - DirectBuy

L'il Darlins LLC Picks 4th of July to Announce Its Closing Notification of L'il Darlins LLC Business Closing. - July 02, 2010 - L'il Darlins, LLC