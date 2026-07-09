ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2012 NRA Show. Voting will take place on the company’s website from March 26th-April 23rd, and the winner will be announced on April 24th. One professional or student will be chosen by tallying the votes. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - February 24, 2012 - Chef Uniforms.com