Recent Headlines
Within Linen & Uniform Supply
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
Shoewah.com Expands Tech-Powered Shoe Cleaning Platform Across the U.S.
Shoewah.com, a fully online shoe cleaning subscription service, expands across the U.S. with fast, tech-enabled logistics and trusted expertise. - August 01, 2025 - Shoewah.com
New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry
Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen
Support Your Local Dry Cleaner Campaign Featuring Marla Gibbs (Florence from The Jefferson’s)
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed, or even shuttered, many businesses - including dry cleaners. In an effort to help bring awareness to this issue, Cleaner’s Supply launched a “Support Your Local Dry Cleaner” social media campaign. This series of engaging images and videos,... - July 02, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
koi’s Scrubs for Superheroes Program to Donate $250,000 in Scrubs to Hospitals and Nursing Homes Serving at the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic
koi Design, a Compton, CA-based maker of designer medical scrubs, has committed to donating $250,000 in scrubs to hospitals and nursing homes across America through its Scrubs for Superheroes Program. “Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers have been the true superheroes during the... - April 20, 2020 - koi Design LLC
Cleaner’s Supply Introduces New January 2020 Catalog Loaded with New Products and Lowered Prices on Top Products
January is here and that means a new catalog from Cleaner’s Supply. With over 200 new and innovative products for the dry cleaning industry, the 2020 printing does not disappoint. Some new products include, striped Heat Seals, Counter Bags with invoice pocket, Bagging labels, and a small Wash... - January 17, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
Scrub Addict™ Presents the 4th Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show - Miami
In celebration of Nurses Week, each year Scrub Addict™ host the Annual Nurses Week Fashion Show to honor and celebrate exceptional nurses all around the world. - May 02, 2019 - Scrub Addict™
Nixon Medical Introduces New Service-Centered Corporate Brand and Website
The live website, featuring the new brand, centers on the Company’s premier focus on service since 1967. - April 12, 2018 - Nixon Medical
Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again
The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company
ScrubsAndUniforms: The New 1-Stop Shop for Medical Apparel and Equipment
ScrubsandUniforms.com works as an online store where you can get the highest quality and most affordable medical equipment including scrubs, uniforms, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, nursing bag, all shoes and clogs, medical reference books, organizers and clip board, scissors and everything you need to carry out your responsibility as a care taker. - December 01, 2016 - Scrubs And Uniforms
Noble Towels Offers Trackable and Customizable Hotel Linen
A fresh company named Noble Towels has introduced a new concept in linen wholesale. This company gives special attention to details, with a special feminine flair. - May 27, 2016 - Noble Towels
All Uniform Wear Moves Cutler Bay Location to U.S. 1
New location offers over 3,000 sq ft of uniforms for every industry and on the spot embroidery while you wait. - April 04, 2016 - All Uniform Wear
All Uniform Wear Expands to 2nd Location in Fort Myers, FL
New location offers over 8,000 sq. ft. of uniforms for every industry and on the spot embroidery while you wait - January 14, 2016 - All Uniform Wear
Chef Works Teams with Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival to Outfit Star-Studded Culinary Lineup
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for the Ninth Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, to be held December 10-13 in locations throughout the Palm Beaches. Throughout... - December 05, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works, Inc. Provides $10,000 Charitable Grant to Washington, DC-based Israel Manor Inc.
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced that its charitable giving arm, Chef Works Cares, awarded a $10,000 grant to Israel Manor Inc. (IMI), a Washington, DC-based non-profit whose mission is to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment and contribute to the growth and prosperity of every resident within Ward 5 and the District of Columbia at large. - December 04, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Dresses 5 of the Country's Top Young Chefs as They Square Off on FYI's "Man vs. Child"
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary, hospitality, and wait staff uniform apparel solutions, announced today that the company will serve as the official costume supplier which includes chef coats and aprons for season 1 of the FYI network’s popular... - October 17, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Announces New Retail Sales Program for Popular Urban Line of Culinary Aprons
Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced the implementation of a new retail sales program aimed at expanding its reach within the non-professional culinary marketplace. While best known as a leading culinary apparel supplier within the... - October 10, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Teams with AmeriPride Services to Offer Its Culinary Apparel to AmeriPride Food & Beverage Customers
Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced today plans to begin offering its popular Chef Works core branded front-of-house, wait staff, and back-of-house products to clients of AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company... - October 09, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Provide Charitable Grants of $5,000-$25,000 to Accredited 501c3 Organizations
Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2016 Chef Works Cares charitable giving program. Now in its second year, Chef Works Cares will award grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to non-profit organizations in three key areas of focus. - September 30, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works Teams with WGBH-TV for 4th Annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for Boston’s 4th annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival. As part of its role in this year’s event, Chef Works will outfit all 200+ of the participating food and beverage artisans in its newly released, fashion-forward Boulder Bib Apron. - September 20, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the fifth annual Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival (HFWF), to be held August 29 – September 13. A partner of the event since its inaugural year, Chef Works... - September 06, 2015 - Chef Works
Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for 5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
For the fifth consecutive year, Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, will serve as the official culinary apparel sponsor of the 2015 Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival, to be held August 27-30. The company will also host the LAFW after... - August 27, 2015 - Chef Works
Supplier of the Year Award for Alsco
Alsco receives the prestigious 2015 Savour Australia Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence for the Supplier of the Year Award. - August 17, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
RCA Partners with Global Insurance Broker
Tie-up to reduce insurance costs for restaurant and catering industry. - May 12, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
Drive Forward with Alsco
Be a part of the journey as a delivery subcontractor with your own business within Alsco. - April 11, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
RCA Launches Cellar Reserve
An exclusive, cost-effective wine marketplace for Australian restaurants - April 10, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
Chef Works Teams with California’s Top Culinary Talent for the 2104 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™
Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the 2015 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™, to be held March 27-29 in California’s Coachella Valley. - March 28, 2015 - Chef Works
Alsco is Proud to Sponsor the 2015 Restaurant & Catering Awards for Excellence
The prestigious award honours the very best in the restaurant and catering industry across various categories. - March 18, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
Alsco Announces the Launch of Its New Website
The revamped fully responsive website offers its busy users a richer experience with faster customer interactions. Alsco, a textile rental services company, announced the launch of its newly revamped modern, functional, efficient website www.alsco.com.au. The new website is a part of the Alsco... - February 19, 2015 - Alsco Pty Limited
New eCommerce Platform Launched, Designed for Needs of Tactical Supplier
Tactical uniform, footwear and gear retailers face a unique challenge in doing business online. They have to keep up to date with thousands of products. And, they have to potentially sell these products in different specifications to different customers and agencies. UniformMarket, powered by... - February 14, 2015 - UniformMarket
New Chevron Satin Linen Collection from LinenTablecloth - a Modern, Easy to Care for Re-Imagination of Stylish Vintage Patterns
As 2015’s wedding planning kicks into high gear, LinenTablecloth.com, a retail leader in event and wedding linens, announces a new linen style and pattern for brides-to-be and event planners. The chevron satin collection, available now on the company website, is a trendy mixture of 70’s style chevron patterns and bold modern style. - February 11, 2015 - LinenTablecloth
Continental Announces Express Laundry Center Openings in U.S.
Continental Girbau Inc. (Continental) recently announced the opening of several new Express Laundry Centers™ across the United States. The Express Laundry Center brand, developed by Continental, is a turnkey vended laundry solution that teams freestanding high-speed equipment with branded services, marketing assistance and management support. Express Laundry Centers offer a 60-minute wash/dry/fold, quick customer turnover and low utilities. - November 14, 2014 - Continental Girbau Inc.
Arrow Fabricare Services Celebrates 100 Years of Service
A milestone is fast approaching for Arrow Fabricare Services, as it announces its 100-year anniversary this September. - September 20, 2014 - Arrow Fabrciare Services
Chef’s Roll and Chef Works® Forge Important Partnership
Two locally based San Diego, CA companies partner and take a global approach to benefit chefs worldwide. - August 23, 2014 - Chef Works
ChefUniforms.com Partners with American Culinary Foundation (ACF)
Chefuniforms.com, a leading retailer of restaurant and chef uniforms is pleased to announce its partnership with American Culinary Foundation (ACF), the largest organization of professional chefs in North America. For additional information about this line of chef apparel featuring pre-embroidered ACF merchandise, please visit http://www.chefuniforms.com/chef-coats/acf-chef-uniforms/. - March 06, 2014 - Chef Uniforms.com
ChefUniforms.com Unveils Its New Look
ChefUniforms.com has recently unveiled its new look to the general public. The uniform retailer has given its website a complete overhaul, all the way down to the company’s logo itself. For more about the new look and feel of the website, or for ordering information, please visit www.ChefUniforms.com. - August 30, 2013 - Chef Uniforms.com
Linenblue: Starting the Revival of Irish Linen
New website is dedicated to the world’s finest linen online. Linenblue promises to revive the fortunes of Irish Linen. - September 28, 2012 - Linenblue.com
tokidoki and koi Collaborate on New Designer Scrubs Collection for Summer 2012
tokidoki and fashion scrub maker koi are teaming up to launch a new tokidoki by koi collection of designer scrubs for Summer 2012. These limited edition scrubs will feature exclusive designed created by tokidoki designer and artist Simone Legno. The collection will be available in stores in April 2012. - March 28, 2012 - koi Design LLC
Mercer Rug Cleansing Revived by Family-Owned Hadeed Carpet
Jobs Saved, New Jobs to be Created at Formerly Bankrupt Richmond Cleaner - February 29, 2012 - Hadeed Carpet
ChefUniforms.com to Hold Its 2nd Annual Contest for an All-Expenses-Paid Trip to the 2012 National Restaurant Association Show
ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2012 NRA Show. Voting will take place on the company’s website from March 26th-April 23rd, and the winner will be announced on April 24th. One professional or student will be chosen by tallying the votes. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - February 24, 2012 - Chef Uniforms.com
Uniform Tracking Guru FOUNDATION Logic Systems Finishes 2011 Strong by Installing Their Uniform Management Software at 16 Properties
For FOUNDATION Logic Systems the end of 2011 proved to be dynamic with the installation of their Uniform Tracking application, “The Uniform Manager,” at seven Ameristar Casinos, Horseshoe Hammond Casino, The Star Casino Australia, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and all six ski areas run by Vail Resorts, the premier mountain resort company in the world. - January 26, 2012 - Foundation Logic Systems
ChefUniforms.com Announces Winner of Contest to Win Cash for the Holidays
ChefUniforms.com announced the winner of its contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students competed to win some extra cash for the holidays. Voting took place on the company’s website from October 25th to November 28th. The contestant with the most votes was the grand prize winner. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - December 06, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com
ChefUniforms.com Announces Contest to Win Cash for the Holidays
ChefUniforms.com is holding a contest, in which professional chefs and culinary students will compete to win some extra cash for the holidays. Voting will take place on the company’s website from October 25th to November 28th, and winners will be announced on November 29th. One contestant with the most votes will be the grand prize winner. For more information about the contest and for complete rules and regulations, please visit www.chefuniforms.com/contest. - October 05, 2011 - Chef Uniforms.com
Snap 'N' Wear Products Now Available to Sell Through UniformMarket-Built Sites
UniformMarket clients will now be able to sell Snap 'N' Wear apparel and accessories on their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 12, 2011 - UniformMarket
Earphone Connection Catalog Now Available Through UniformMarket Store System
UniformMarket clients will now be able to sell Earphone Connection Tactical EarGadgets™ on their eCommerce sites. - August 12, 2011 - UniformMarket
Pro Feet Catalog Now Available to Sell Through UniformMarket-Built eCommerce Sites
Pro Feet is now offering their line of performance socks through UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 12, 2011 - UniformMarket
Alta Industries Knee and Elbow Pad Catalog Now Available Through UniformMarket
UniformMarket clients can now sell Alta Industries products on their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket
BDS Tactical Catalog Now Available Through UniformMarket-Built Sites
BDS Tactical is a leading manufacturer and designer of nylon tactical gear. UniformMarket clients will now be able to sell BDS Tactical products through their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket
VF Imagewear and UniformMarket Team Up to Create New eCommerce Tool
UniformMarket clients who sell VF Imagewear products on their UniformMarket-built sites can now take advantage of inventory status and drop-shipping services for VF Imagewear products. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket
Promotional Products Company Bag Makers to Offer Catalog Through UniformMarket
UniformMarket clients can now sell Bag Makers products on their UniformMarket-built eCommerce sites. - August 10, 2011 - UniformMarket