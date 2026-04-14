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Within Construction, Mining, & Forestry Machinery & Equipment Rental & Leasing
Core Equipment Group Names John Groff Chief Executive Officer
Industry veteran with 25+ years of dealership leadership joins newly formed Mid-Atlantic construction equipment dealer. - April 14, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware - April 01, 2026 - Core Equipment Group
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry. - October 01, 2022 - Chore Tools
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
Endeavour Silver to Standardize Processes & Workflows on Terronera Mine Project with ARES PRISM
Endeavour Silver selects ARES PRISM project controls software on the Terronera Mine Project in Mexico. - June 30, 2021 - ARES PRISM
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC
Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd
GenieBelt Construction Management Software Introduces Latest New Features
Save time and make even more money in construction with GenieBelt’s latest features: easily keep track of multiple projects and their budgets; let VIP stakeholders see what’s happening in real-time; print out weekly tasks for everyone on your projects; change ownership of your projects; look good, and sleep well! - March 15, 2017 - GenieBelt
City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish
City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services
Get Hands on Equipment at Birch Equipment 19th Annual Demo Days
Be ready for whatever the season brings by stopping by Birch Equipment's 19th Annual Fall Demo Days events this month. The Mount Vernon, Washington store, located at 2609 Old Hwy 99 S, is the first stop to find the right equipment, tools and supplies for fall and winter projects. Mount Vernon's... - September 10, 2015 - Birch Equipment Rental and Sales
ToolHound Announces Webinar Training Series on Tool and Equipment Management Applications
ToolHound Tuesday is a free webinar designed to inform attendees about ToolHound 5 solutions and applications. - August 30, 2015 - ToolHound Inc.
New Metal Recovery Treatment
Access Hidden Revenues in Metal Mining and Industrial Processes with DEMET™ Technology - October 04, 2013 - Blue Planet Strategies
New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants
Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Commercial Funding Provides $350K for LED Display
Commercial Funding provides funding in technology sector for outdoor advertising company. - December 13, 2012 - Commercial Funding
Equipment Rental Company in Peabody, MA, Hires SEO Firm to Improve Its Web Presence
Peabody-area contractors and homeowners will soon have an easier time gaining access to the equipment rentals they need to conduct construction projects. Locally owned company Ciano Discount Rentals, a division of Ciano Development LLC, has partnered with the online marketing firm Prospect Genius... - November 14, 2012 - Ciano Development LLC
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Ron Starks as Service Mechanic for the Sanford, Florida Service Center
Starks brings over 25 years experience in utility equipment maintenance and dedication to customer service. - September 11, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Dzierzewski Retires After 34 Years of Service, McGowen Steps in
Utility equipment leasing team member McGowen will serve Dzierzewski’s customers. - July 03, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Trench Shore Rentals Offers Shoring Products in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas
Construction companies in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas can now turn to Trench Shore Rentals for all of their trenching and shoring equipment needs. - June 10, 2012 - Trench Shore Rentals
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Adds to Rental Fleet to Support Electrical Transmission and Distribution Markets
Modern UELC Fleet Supported by Expansive National Service Organization Operating 24/7 - May 16, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Richard Coughlin Service Manager for the Sanford, Florida Service Center
Coughlin brings over 25 years of utility equipment service experience to the team - March 08, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Virgil Akin Manager for the Fort Worth Texas Service Center
Akin brings 30 years of truck, construction and rental industry experience to the team. - December 10, 2011 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Canadian Equipment Financing Company Awarded Gold Standard Rating
Patron West, a trusted Edmonton equipment leasing and financing brokerage, announced today that they have achieved a Gold Standard rating with their key lending partners. - August 28, 2011 - Patron West
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Celebrating 45th Anniversary at ICUEE
At 45 Years, UELC Still Has the Most Modern Fleet and Preferred Service - August 10, 2011 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Panther Drops in to Help RNLI Project in Cornwall
On the Cornish south coast’s Lizard peninsula, Panther Platforms is working towards an October 2011 deadline to help contractor BAM Nuttall finish building the new £7.5 million Lizard Lifeboat Station. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is replacing the existing lifeboat station... - August 04, 2011 - Panther
Panther Helps Human Energy Light Up Royal Albert Hall
Panther, part of powered access leaders Lavendon Access Services, played an important role in WWF’s (formerly World Wildlife Fund) "Earth Hour" climate change event at the Royal Albert Hall, London. During Earth Hour, the world’s biggest campaign against climate change, major... - July 02, 2011 - Panther
Panther Wins Test Match for Top Job at Lord’s
One of the world’s iconic sporting structures is in sparkling form thanks to a spring clean made possible by an 80ft Panther boom. The Media Centre at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London has been given a thorough clean in time for England to take on Sri Lanka and India in Test Matches this... - June 03, 2011 - Panther
Lavendon Chief Executive Calls for Training at "All Levels"
Lavendon Group Chief Executive Kevin Appleton has joined forces with industry counterpart Carlos Fernández Araoz, Chief Operating Officer of Spanish rental company GAM, to champion high quality powered access training. They gained their PAL (Powered Access Licence) Cards, gaining... - May 22, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Change in the Management Team at Gardemann: Matthew Hickin Takes Over from Maarten Mijnlieff
Maarten Mijnlieff, director at Gardemann Arbeitsbuhnen GmbH in Alpen, Germany, is leaving the company at the end of May. Maarten has been a director at the company for nine years, the last four and half under the umbrella of Gardemann's parent company, Lavendon Group. Kevin Appleton, CEO of... - May 20, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon’s Gurpartap Singh Takes Prize for IPAF Training Instructor of the Year
Lavendon Group employee Gurpartap Singh has been named IPAF Training Instructor of the Year. He impressed judges with his passion for training and his personal journey from a small village in India to playing a key role in powered access in the Middle East. Gurpartap, who works for Rapid Access,... - April 29, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Group PLC Enjoys Second Gold Celebration at RoSPA Awards
Lavendon Group PLC is celebrating winning the prestigious Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety for the second time in two years. Gold Awards are given by RoSPA to organisations that can demonstrate the highest standards of health and safety at work. - April 21, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Wins Construction News Specialist Award
Lavendon Access Services has won the prestigious Construction News Specialist Award as the UK’s best access or scaffolding supplier in 2011. The judges said they based their decision on the finalists’ rate of growth, business successes, commitment to health and safety, client... - March 27, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Strengthening of Executive Board at Lavendon Group plc
Lavendon Group plc, the European and Middle Eastern market leader in aerial work platform rentals and related technical solutions, announces two changes to its senior Executive Management team. Andy Wright, who joined Lavendon from Aggreko, and has led Lavendon’s UK business through a... - December 15, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Achieves UK First for International Environment Standard
Lavendon Access Services has become the first powered access company in the UK to achieve the ISO 14001 international standard for environment management, following an assessment by EQA (European Quality Assurance). This achievement underlines the company’s commitment to operating in a way... - November 20, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Flies High with the Pigeons of Trafalgar Square
Wherever you find a lot of pigeons, you will also find lots of little reminders that the pigeons have indeed been there! Trafalgar Square in London is one such place and Panther Platforms has supplied the access needed for cleaning-work that keeps the famous landmark looking perfect for a tourist... - October 07, 2010 - Panther
IOSH Managing Safely Course Success for Lavendon
Lavendon Access Services is strengthening its health and safety culture further still by requiring all managers to take the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) Managing Safely course. Delivered in-house by its own training and education department, the Lavendon Academy, the IOSH... - September 22, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Called in for Medieval Inspections at Salisbury Cathedral
Panther has helped facilities managers carry out important structural surveys at Salisbury Cathedral – including the first maintenance inspection of the interior of its roof for 20 years. New specialist powered access equipment supplied by Panther is opening up opportunities for working in... - August 22, 2010 - Panther
Lavendon Beach Buggy – Not for Hire
Engineers at Lavendon Access Services have put their ingenuity and team spirit to the test by competing in a powered access version of Scrapheap Challenge. Just like the popular Channel 4 show, teams from across the UK showed what skilled professionals can do against the clock with nothing more... - August 06, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Lights Up Horse Guard’s Parade
Just as the sun was setting over the magnificent Horse Guard’s Parade in London, an army of Panther machines provided dramatic lighting for the hundreds of spectators fortunate enough to witness The Household Division Beating Retreat. The ceremony, on the historic parade ground was floodlit... - July 29, 2010 - Panther
Lavendon Even Greener and Safer with New Niftylift Booms
Lavendon Access Services has re-affirmed its commitment to setting the highest standards for safety and environmental protection by investing in a number of new Niftylift HR21 articulated booms for its UK fleet. The new Height Rider 21 Hybrid all-wheel-drive (AWD) boom lift is the latest... - July 28, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Group PLC Enjoys Gold Celebration at RoSPA Awards
Lavendon Group PLC is celebrating winning the prestigious Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety. Gold Awards are given by RoSPA to organisations that can demonstrate the highest standards of health and safety at work. To be one of the companies to... - June 04, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lease South, LLC is Expanding by the Addition of an Atlanta Metro Location
Lease South, LLC, a Florida based vehicle and equipment leasing company is pleased to announce a new Atlanta office as well as appointment of a regional director. - June 03, 2010 - Lease South, LLC
Lavendon Access Services Enjoys Double Celebration at HAE Awards
Lavendon Access Services is celebrating doing the double after winning two major European awards. It has been named "Tool, Equipment and Plant Hire Company of the Year" and has won the "Effective Health and Safety Management" award at the Hire Awards of Excellence 2010. The... - May 14, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services