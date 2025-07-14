Recent Headlines
Within Airport Operations
PaxUp Launches New Platform to Transform Airport Route Development and Air Service Planning
PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH today announced the launch of PaxUp, a next-generation, cloud-based analytics platform that empowers airports, tourism authorities, and government stakeholders to develop new air services and pitch new routes to airlines more effectively. - July 14, 2025 - PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH
USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero to Help Advance and Automate Air Base Operations
Essential Aero announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on use of autonomy and AI to mitigate foreign object debris (FOD) on the flightline and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory... - October 23, 2024 - Essential Aero
Airpark Inc. Helps Travelers Avoid Huge Price Increases for Parking
New summer parking rates are set to go into effect Thursday at LaGaurdia and JFK airports in Queens, as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said. It could cost drivers up to $20 more to park their cars, depending on the airport and what garage or lot is being used. - June 21, 2023 - Airpark Inc.
Zing Robotics Adds Dennis Muilenburg to Advisory Board
Zing Robotics today announced the addition of Dennis Muilenburg, former Chief Executive Officer of The Boeing Company and current Chairman & CEO of New Vista Capital to its Board of Advisors. Muilenburg’s extensive engineering, leadership and aerospace experience will come in handy for... - August 25, 2021 - Zing Robotics
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Uses AllGoVision Video Analytics to Enhance Passenger Safety
Advanced Queue Management Solution uses Artificial Intelligence to determine queue count, waiting time and service time to enhance passenger experience. Technology solution to help ensure safety protocol of social distancing. - June 18, 2021 - AllGoVision Technologies
BagsID Selected for FTE APEX Business Model Transformation Think Tank
The global competition sought the brightest minds and most innovative ideas in "Redefining the Baggage Experience.” - May 22, 2021 - BagsID Network
Cape Air Springs Into Partnership with TravelCar Airport Parking
Partnership Marks 21st Airline Partnership for TravelCar - February 13, 2020 - TravelCar
TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France
TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar
TravelCar Announces Summer Parking Incentive Program for US and Canada Travel Agents
Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar
Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution to Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform
Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar
TravelCar Partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to Offer On-Airport Parking Through Its Platform
Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar
First-of-a-Kind "Smart" Hotel in Airport
Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox
ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use
ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering
Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta
Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu
ZipPark Appoints a New CEO
ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark
NAVBLUE’s N-Flight Planning Selected by Hawaiian Airlines to Transform Its Operations
N-Flight Planning to be used for its fleet of airbus and Boeing aircraft and soon to be delivered Airbus A321NEO and Airbus A330-800NEO. - July 16, 2016 - NAVBLUE
G2 Secure Staff Announces Brand New G2 Mobile Website
G2 Secure Staff announced today they launched a brand new Mobile website called G2 Mobile for people to access while they’re on the run. After the release of their new website two weeks prior, they decided to go mobile. Through the G2 Mobile, customers are able to scan services, download... - December 17, 2011 - G2 Secure Staff
Elite Line Services (ELS) the Leader in Airport Equipment Maintenance Services Announces the Start of a New Contract at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, LAX
ELS announces the commencement of its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract responsibility for the new inline Baggage Handling System (BHS) and Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) at the recently renovated Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). The BHS is approximately 14,500 linear feet,... - October 26, 2011 - Elite Line Services
InstaParking Announced Today That They Will Cross Promote DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to Its Customers at the Buffalo Airport
InstaParking LLC announced this week the addition of DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to its Advertising Program. Customers that park with InstaParking at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be given a coupon when they return for their car that can be redeemed for a medium drink... - September 16, 2010 - InstaParking LLC
Sector Expert Makes Innovative Website Available to All
Aviation data experts Aviation Analytics make UK air passenger data available via a demonstration business intelligence tool - June 09, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited
Airport Analytics Powered by QlikView, Allows Cork Airport to Win New Business – Aviation Analytics Customer Success Story
Aviation Analytics customer success story about Cork Airport winning new business thanks to its use of the Airport Analytics product powered by QlikView. - March 18, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited
Aviation Analytics Have the Answer for Airport Managers Faced with Only Six Months to Prove Sustained Route Profitability
With domineering airlines appearing to hold the power in the relationship, Aviation Analytics discusses options for airport managers to take control of their business. - February 15, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited
Magnetic Automation Corp Building for Continued Success
Magnetic Automation Corp announces the promotion of Brian McNeill to Sales Director and Chris Fuchs to Manager OEM Sales. - January 30, 2009 - Magnetic Automation Corporation
Hartsfield-Jackson Launches YouTube Channel
Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport, recently launched an official YouTube channel to support the Airport's ongoing social media campaign. Hartsfield-Jackson's official YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/atlantahartsfield. - January 23, 2009 - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Magnetic Automation Corp Announces New Vice President
Stefan Tea accepts the position and role as Vice President of Magnetic Automation Corp, a leading manufacturer of vehicle and pedestrian access control products. - August 15, 2008 - Magnetic Automation Corporation
New Parking and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) from Magnetic Automation Corp
Magnetic Automation Corp's Parking and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) have become the solutions of choice for parking operators around the world. - January 25, 2008 - Magnetic Automation Corporation
Magnetic Automation Corp Releases Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers for High Security Applications
As an alternative to expensive AVI (Automatic Vehicle Identification) systems, Magnetic Automation Corp now offers a cost effective parking control system combining video security and revenue collection. Attendants are able to visually confirm whether the car matches the owner using digital images corresponding to the issued ticket. The primary objective of this system is to prevent vehicle theft. - December 23, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation
Magnetic Autocontrol Releases New MHTM Powered Pedestrian Entrance Control Turnstiles and Retractable Barriers
After years of development and testing, Magnetic Autocontrol announces the release of its new pedestrian entrance control MPP Turnstiles and MPR Retractable Wing Barriers powered by MHTMTM drive technology. Product benefits and features include maintenance-free, noise-free and multi-million cycle operation. Additional advancements include a new Automatic Return Drop Arm option for the MPP waist high turnstile. - July 21, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation
Magnetic Autocontrol Releases New Sally Port Vehicle Barriers and is Chosen as Key Supplier for Frankfurt Airport
Magnetic Autocontrol releases new Sally Port Vehicle Barriers and is chosen as key supplier for Frankfurt Airport based on quality and the ability to provide custom entrance control solutions for high security applications. Applications for Magnetic Autocontrol Sally Port Vehicle Barriers include airports, seaports, international borders, high profile manufacturing plants and government facilities. - June 29, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation
Magnetic Automation Corporation Announces the Release of its New Automatic Immigration and Border Security Barriers with MHTM Technology
Magnetic Automation Corporation, also known as Magnetic Autocontrol worldwide, announces the release of its new automatic immigration barriers with MHTM technology. With over ten years of experience in automatic immigration barrier technology, Magnetic continues to lead the way once again in... - June 20, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation