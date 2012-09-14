PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Announces Summer Parking Incentive Program for US and Canada Travel Agents Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar

Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution to Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to Offer On-Airport Parking Through Its Platform Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar

First-of-a-Kind "Smart" Hotel in Airport Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox

ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering

Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables Apple... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu

ZipPark Appoints a New CEO ZipPark, Inc., the industry leader in event and valet parking technology, today announced that it has appointed Carl Sgamboti, co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2017. Barry Lazowski, co-founder, will continue on as President. “Carl is going to take ZipPark to the next... - May 17, 2017 - ZipPark

NAVBLUE’s N-Flight Planning Selected by Hawaiian Airlines to Transform Its Operations N-Flight Planning to be used for its fleet of airbus and Boeing aircraft and soon to be delivered Airbus A321NEO and Airbus A330-800NEO. - July 16, 2016 - NAVBLUE

G2 Secure Staff Announces Brand New G2 Mobile Website G2 Secure Staff announced today they launched a brand new Mobile website called G2 Mobile for people to access while they’re on the run. After the release of their new website two weeks prior, they decided to go mobile. Through the G2 Mobile, customers are able to scan services, download wallpapers... - December 17, 2011 - G2 Secure Staff

Elite Line Services (ELS) the Leader in Airport Equipment Maintenance Services Announces the Start of a New Contract at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, LAX ELS announces the commencement of its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract responsibility for the new inline Baggage Handling System (BHS) and Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) at the recently renovated Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). The BHS is approximately 14,500 linear feet, has... - October 26, 2011 - Elite Line Services

InstaParking Announced Today That They Will Cross Promote DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to Its Customers at the Buffalo Airport InstaParking LLC announced this week the addition of DiBella’s Old Fashioned Submarines to its Advertising Program. Customers that park with InstaParking at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be given a coupon when they return for their car that can be redeemed for a medium drink at... - September 16, 2010 - InstaParking LLC

Sector Expert Makes Innovative Website Available to All Aviation data experts Aviation Analytics make UK air passenger data available via a demonstration business intelligence tool - June 09, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited

Airport Analytics Powered by QlikView, Allows Cork Airport to Win New Business – Aviation Analytics Customer Success Story Aviation Analytics customer success story about Cork Airport winning new business thanks to its use of the Airport Analytics product powered by QlikView. - March 18, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited

Aviation Analytics Have the Answer for Airport Managers Faced with Only Six Months to Prove Sustained Route Profitability With domineering airlines appearing to hold the power in the relationship, Aviation Analytics discusses options for airport managers to take control of their business. - February 15, 2010 - Aviation Analytics Limited

Magnetic Automation Corp Building for Continued Success Magnetic Automation Corp announces the promotion of Brian McNeill to Sales Director and Chris Fuchs to Manager OEM Sales. - January 30, 2009 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Hartsfield-Jackson Launches YouTube Channel Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport, recently launched an official YouTube channel to support the Airport's ongoing social media campaign. Hartsfield-Jackson's official YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/atlantahartsfield. - January 23, 2009 - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Magnetic Automation Corp Announces New Vice President Stefan Tea accepts the position and role as Vice President of Magnetic Automation Corp, a leading manufacturer of vehicle and pedestrian access control products. - August 15, 2008 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

New Parking and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) from Magnetic Automation Corp Magnetic Automation Corp's Parking and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS) have become the solutions of choice for parking operators around the world. - January 25, 2008 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Magnetic Automation Corp Releases Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers for High Security Applications As an alternative to expensive AVI (Automatic Vehicle Identification) systems, Magnetic Automation Corp now offers a cost effective parking control system combining video security and revenue collection. Attendants are able to visually confirm whether the car matches the owner using digital images corresponding to the issued ticket. The primary objective of this system is to prevent vehicle theft. - December 23, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Magnetic Autocontrol Releases New MHTM Powered Pedestrian Entrance Control Turnstiles and Retractable Barriers After years of development and testing, Magnetic Autocontrol announces the release of its new pedestrian entrance control MPP Turnstiles and MPR Retractable Wing Barriers powered by MHTMTM drive technology. Product benefits and features include maintenance-free, noise-free and multi-million cycle operation. Additional advancements include a new Automatic Return Drop Arm option for the MPP waist high turnstile. - July 21, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation

Magnetic Autocontrol Releases New Sally Port Vehicle Barriers and is Chosen as Key Supplier for Frankfurt Airport Magnetic Autocontrol releases new Sally Port Vehicle Barriers and is chosen as key supplier for Frankfurt Airport based on quality and the ability to provide custom entrance control solutions for high security applications. Applications for Magnetic Autocontrol Sally Port Vehicle Barriers include airports, seaports, international borders, high profile manufacturing plants and government facilities. - June 29, 2006 - Magnetic Automation Corporation