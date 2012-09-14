PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC

Centurion Terminals Breaks Ground on Processing and Storage Facility at Port of Brownsville The Port of Brownsville welcomed its new tenant, Centurion Terminals (www.CenturionTerminals.com), at the company’s groundbreaking Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Centurion Terminals, LLC is a premier provider of crude transportation, storage and processing. With its strategically located crude terminals in the Permian Basin and along the Gulf Coast at the Port of Brownsville, Centurion is able to offer a full crude logistics solution. - September 14, 2015 - Centurion Terminals, LLC

Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The Bridge... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow

Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris Hobel... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies realized... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this fall. “Our... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives WaterMark Technical Specification for Epoxy Barrier Coating System Nu Flow's Epoxy Barrier Coating System received the Australian WaterMark Technical Specification for use in water supply applications. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity for #7000 System Nu Flow's Potable Water Epoxy #7000 System has received the ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity in France. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

JD7 Founder to Lead Aquam’s R&D Aquam Corp is announcing that the founder of JD7 will be the head of Aquam’s research and development department, with two locations. - October 04, 2014 - Nu Flow

Aquam Acquires JD7 Aquam’s addition of JD7 and other subsidiaries creates a dynamic tandem of diagnostics for pipe system repair. - June 21, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Finalist for Ireland’s Most Prestigious Building Awards Nu Flow Ireland has been declared a finalist in two categories for this year’s Irish Building & Design Awards. - March 28, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Expands Into International Maritime Industry with Partner in Dubai Nu Flow has increased its presence to the United Arab Emirates, partnering with Drydocks World, the renowned international services provider to the maritime, oil & gas and energy. - February 20, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Completes First Water Main Project Nu Flow has completed its first water main project in Ireland using its Nu Line pipe lining system. - November 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Line in Compliance with NSF 372 Nu Flow's patented barrier coating helps protect potable water from lead contamination and makes the water lead-free. - November 14, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Increases Presence to the Caribbean Islands Nu Flow welcomes its newest international partner, Nu Flow Caribbean. - August 30, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Opens Las Vegas Office High demand has prompted Nu Flow, the world leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, to open an office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city contains more than 160 high-rise buildings with ages that range from brand new to a century old. “These large hotels and casinos run 24 hours a day,... - August 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Growing Nu Flow Demand Spurs Sales Team Expansion Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of four account managers to its national sales team. Combined, the new salesmen carry approximately 70 years of sales and marketing experience. “As national demand for our unique pipe lining... - July 25, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow’s Maryland Office Hires Two Salesman to Keep Up with Demand Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of two new salesmen to its sales team. - July 19, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow America Welcomes New LA and Long Beach Salesman Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is adding several new faces to its sales team, including a new salesman in Los Angeles County. - July 13, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow’s Orange County Office Relocates Nu Flow's Orange County office recently relocated to Tustin, CA. - June 05, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Announces Winner of World Water Day Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest Nu Flow, the global industry leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, announced the winner of its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest today. Nu Flow’s Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, in honor of World Water Day, was open to all nonprofit organizations in Canada and United States who... - April 12, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Giving Away Pipe Lining Service to Nonprofit Organization Nu Flow announces its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, which will have a Grand Prize of a free pipe lining service. - March 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Progressive Cavity Pumps - Canam Launches Its Own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor Announcing the launch of Canam's own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor, part of the own progressive cavity pump system. As usually, the main focus is on quality. - December 16, 2012 - Canam Pipe & Supply

Nu Flow Broadens Scope of Work by Offering Spin Casting Nu Flow has broadened its scope of pipe lining work by adding spin casting technology, which fills a void for customers. - December 07, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives Hygienic Quality Mark for 7000 Epoxy Nu Flow received the Hygienic Quality Mark for the compliance with the DM 174/2004 for Nu Flow's 7000 epoxy to be used in potable water pipes. - November 30, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Opens New Doors with New Office and Industry Presentation Nu Flow, the world's leading inside infrastructure renewal company opened a second office in Ireland. - November 23, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow CEO a Finalist for San Diego’s Most Admired CEO Nu Flow CEO, Cameron Manners has been announced as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s annual Most Admired CEO Awards. Mr. Manners was hand-selected as a finalist due to the increasing success of his worldwide company, his leading-edge ideas and his humble nature. Mr. Manners has successfully... - November 17, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Installs Only Feasible Pipe Lining Solution for U.S. Theme Park Nu Flow recently installed the only feasible pipe lining solution for a famous U.S. theme park. The job included the production of a custom 20”- to 16”-wide liner from their manufacturing plant. - November 10, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow UK Exhibits at AUE 42nd Annual Conference at Keele University Nu Flow United Kingdom recently exhibited at the 42nd Annual Association of University Engineers Conference at Keele University in the beginning of September. - September 30, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Middle East to Launch at the Dubai Big 5 International Building & Construction Show Nu Flow Middle East, a manufacturing, installation and licensing joint venture partner of Nu Flow Technologies set to launch at Big 5 Show. - September 28, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Thinks "Inside the Pipe" with Launch of Mi-T-Cutter The Mi-T-Cutter from Nu Flow was constructed to fit in 4”-6” lined pipe and used to cut open lateral reinstatements, trapped drain connections and cutting out hard debris in longer sections of drain lines. - September 08, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Releases Light Duty Electric Micro-Cutter Nu Flow has released its latest Micro-Cutter for light duty cleaning and reinstating. - September 06, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Manufacturing Produces 3200 CFM Equipment Nu Flow manufacturing expands for industrial applications. - August 31, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow South Africa Launches at PlumbDrain Nu Flow has expanded their presence in Africa after a recent partnership with Nu Flow South Africa who will provide customers with nondestructive pipe rehabilitation solutions. - August 26, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Preserves Salk Institute’s Stunning Architecture Nu Flow recently provided a non-destructive pipe lining solution for the equally innovative, world-renown science laboratory, Salk Institute, in La Jolla, CA, to preserve the campus’ beautiful and unique architecture. - August 22, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Opens New Office Near Washington D.C. Nu Flow America, the world leader for in-place mechanical pipe system rehabilitation, has opened its newest office near Washington, D.C. This expansion was made as a result of the flourishing growth and demand of Nu Flow’s unique services, as well as an abundance of previous work with government... - August 16, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Develops New High-Temp Chemical Resistant Epoxy Nu Flow has developed a new high temperature, high chemical resistant epoxy for in-place pipe lining of mechanical systems. - July 18, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Expands Product Offering with Nu Main and Nu Tube Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced the debut of their new lining products, Nu Main and Nu Tube. The new products will allow Nu Flow and their licensees the opportunity to offer inversion and main line pipe rehabilitation. - June 23, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Welcomes 50th Global Partner Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced today that they have signed their 50th global partner, in addition to their hundreds of North American licensees. This means Nu Flow’s epoxy coatings and/or structural liners will be available to rehabilitate various water, drain and mechanical systems without disruption in 5 of 7 continents including, North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa. - May 13, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Benelux Completed 200th Job Nu Flow Benelux hit the ground running. Less than two years after their first job, the family- owned Nu Flow international partner celebrated its 200th completed job and has established itself as one of the pipe lining leaders in the Benelux area in Europe. This Nu Flow success story is an example of dominance and effectiveness of Nu Flow’s in-place technology in the worldwide market. - May 13, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow San Diego Relocated to Bigger Property to Accommodate Growth Nu Flow’s San Diego office and corporate headquarters recently moved to a larger lot to accommodate the extensive growth of the company. Located half of a mile down the street, the new office is 3,550 square feet bigger than the old building and is two stories tall. The new warehouse is bigger... - April 21, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Potable 7000 System Receives PMG Listing PMG Listing No. 1020 from ICC Evaluation Service, LLC (ICC-ES) - January 15, 2011 - Nu Flow

New Leak Detection and Monitoring Technology Ensures Safety of Pipelines Avateq Corp., a Markham based engineering company, introduces a modern and effective pipeline monitoring system WaveControl. The system utilizes the latest scientific advances in pressure waves analysis. Pipeline systems are the most economical and effective way of transportation of fluid and gas-based... - October 27, 2010 - Avateq Corp.

DeepGulf Selects Lott Ship to Serve Its GOM Logistical Needs DeepGulf Inc. has selected Lott Ship Agency to handle all logistical matters for its Ultra-Deep pipelay operations in the Gulf of Mexico. “We chose Lott Ship because of their undisputed excellence in this particular segment of the industry and also for their proprietary OSILAS Software System,” says Rus Howard, Chairman, DeepGulf Inc. - November 02, 2007 - DeepGulf Inc.

DeepGulf Inc. Announces Ultra-Deep Offshore Pipelay System DeepGulf, Inc. announces its revolutionary J-Flex 3600 marine pipelay system. The ultra-deep, J-Lay system is capable of laying very large pipes in the deepest waters of the Gulf of Mexico. - October 28, 2007 - DeepGulf Inc.