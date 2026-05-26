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Within Automotive Towing
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
In-N-Out Keys Expands Direct-to-Carrier Auto Shipping Services for Florida Keys Customers
In-N-Out Keys Auto Transport, the Florida Keys’ premier direct-to-carrier car shipping service, has expanded its statewide and nationwide transport solutions to better serve residents, seasonal visitors, and military families. By specializing in Florida Keys car shipping routes and offering services like Military PCS car shipping and exotic vehicle transport, the company ensures safe, reliable, and cost-effective delivery without relying on third-party brokers. - October 05, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
In-N-Out Keys Adds New Office in Key West, Bolstering Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in car shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the addition of its Key West office to 1200 Fourth Street #1138, Key West, FL 33040. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - July 15, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
In-N-Out Keys Relocates to New Office in Fort Lauderdale, Enhancing Florida Keys Auto Transport Services
In-N-Out Keys, the trusted leader in vehicle shipping services across the Florida Keys and nationwide with their logistic partners, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to 1117 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. This strategic move positions the veteran-owned company to better serve its growing customer base. - May 22, 2025 - In-N-Out Keys
Safeco Logistics LLC Transitions to Full Time Vehicle Shipping Services
Safeco Logistics LLC, a Georgia-based freight and vehicle shipping company, announced it is expanding services to meet the growing demand for vehicle shipping. - February 16, 2025 - Safeco Logistics LLC
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
East Coast Towing Acquires John E. Link Trucking, Expanding Heavy Haul Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of John E. Link Trucking, a specialized provider of heavy haul and oversized transport services. This strategic move significantly expands East Coast Towing's service... - October 28, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Tromml Announces Availability on Amazon Selling Partner App Store: a New Chapter Begins
Tromml, an AI insights platform for eCommerce auto parts sellers, is launching on Amazon Selling Partner Appstore. The move reinforces Tromml's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools, including an automated reconciliation tool and a unified multi-channel dashboard. CEO Lauren McCullough is excited about transforming the eCommerce experience for auto parts sellers globally through this collaboration. - December 01, 2023 - Tromml
Tidewater Express Inc Acquires Local Waste Management Company.
Tidewater Express Inc is pleased to announce the acquisition of KT's Disposal out of Hampton, VA. KT's Disposal now joins AutoCraft Collision Center in the Tidewater Express Inc family of companies. - June 08, 2020 - Tidewater Express Inc.
Winkler Automotive Thanks Healthcare Professionals and Its Community
Today Winkler Automotive, a leading service center launched a program to recognize our community’s medical staff for its selfless and heroic efforts on the front line of our fight with COVID-19. As a small business offering essential services, Winkler Automotive has remained open to the... - April 18, 2020 - Winkler Automotive Service Center
Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC
Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem
HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies
HONK’s Raising Awareness for the Safety of Tow Truck Professionals & Emergency First Responders Nationwide
Fifty percent of Americans have not heard of "Move Over" laws, every driver has a part to play in keeping first responders safe. - August 15, 2019 - HONK Technologies
Auto Driveaway Acquires J&J Driveaway
Announcing expansion into heavy truck transportation market. - January 16, 2019 - Auto Driveaway
Skimino Enterprises Towing Selected for 2017 Williamsburg Small Business Excellence Award
Skimino Enterprises Towing has been selected for the 2017 Williamsburg Small Business Excellence Award in the Towing classification by the Williamsburg Small Business Excellence Award Program. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The... - November 14, 2017 - Skimino Enterprises LLC
Pioneer Towing Announces 24/7 Emergency Roadside Service in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo towing company announces around-the-clock coverage of emergency roadside services. - January 31, 2016 - Pioneer Towing
Prestige Towing Announces 24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance in Ottawa
Prestige Towing Ottawa has announced the promotion of 24/7 emergency roadside assistance services in the city. Having served Ottawa with towing service since 2010, the business is encouraging vehicle owners in the city and surrounding area to keep the company in mind for car emergencies while on... - January 27, 2016 - Prestige Towing
Towing Company Alpine Towing Adds Modified Snow Cat to Fleet
Colorado-based towing company Alpine Towing has recently added a modified snow cat with a 15,000 pound boom to its fleet to aid them in winter weather recoveries. - February 12, 2015 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Alpine Towing & Recovery Remains a Trusted Provider by Many Roadside Assistance Services
For residents of Buena Vista, Salida and Woodland Park, Alpine Towing & Recovery is a reliable tow truck service that is trusted by roadside assistance services such as AAA due to their standards of safty, and honest and trustworthy business practices. Compared to competitors, Alpine Towing... - January 14, 2015 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Alpine Towing & Recovery Prepares Large Fleet Companies for Winter Emergencies with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance
Known as one of the most dependable tow truck companies in Buena Vista, Salida, and Woodland Park, Alpine Towing & Recovery has announced that they will be offering fleet pricing on roadside assistance coverage for customers that have three or more company vans or five or more semi-trucks in service. - December 12, 2014 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Nation Safe Drivers Raises Money in Unique Ways for Breast Cancer Awareness
Nation Safe Drivers, one of the largest suppliers of auto-related, supplemental products since 1962, has teamed up once again with the American Cancer Society to raise money for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation fund. - September 29, 2013 - Nation Safe Drivers
Alpine Towing & Recovery Offering Expert Roadside Assistance Service Across Woodland Park, Buena Vista and Salida, CO
Alpine Towing & Recovery announced today that they’re now servicing stranded motorists across Woodland Park, Buena Vista and Salida CO with complete 24-hour roadside assistance services. This emergency service is designed to give drivers and fleet operators across these areas access to... - July 26, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Tow Company Alpine Towing & Recovery Introduce New Aircraft Recovery Services
Rarely is an airplane crash a tidy and clear-cut scenario. Worst of all is the loss of life, but insurers, airline companies and the FAA are required to fully examine all aspects of when, how and why an aircraft crashed. When these unfortunate incidents happen, tow company Alpine Towing &... - June 19, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Alpine Towing & Recovery Offering Tow Truck Service for HAZMAT Clean-Up Operations in Buena Vista, Salida or Woodland Park, Colorado
Alpine Towing & Recovery announced that they are now offering their tow truck service for specialized HAZMAT clean-up operations. The organization has an on-staff team of certified tow truck HAZMAT specialists who provide the necessary protocols for safe and effective responses to dangerous chemical and material issues on the road. - May 11, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Colorado Based Alpine Towing & Recovery Now Offering 24/7 Tow Services Through Company Professionals
As one of the foremost providers of tow services to clients across Alpine Towing & Recovery has just announced that the company will now be providing their clients with 24/7 roadside assistance. This new addition to the company’s service suite will ensure that both commercial clients and... - April 13, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery
Road America Receives 2012 American Business Award
Road America was awarded the Silver Stevie Award for Information Technology Department of the Year in the 2012 American Business Awards. - October 09, 2012 - Road America
Charity Car Show Raises Over $19,000 for Industry YAL
The Youth Activities League is a nonprofit, joint program, funded totally by donations, that provides leadership and mentors for the “at risk” youth of the area. The program is run by Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with support from the City of Industry, local businesses, and volunteers, donating both time and money. - August 03, 2012 - Haddick's Towing & Auto Body
Car Show to Benefit the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Industry Station's Youth Activities League (YAL) Program
Haddick's Auto Body & Towing will be holding their second Annual Charity Hot Rod & Car Show at their seven acre facility in the City of Industry. The July 14th car show, held in conjunction with the City of Industry, City of La Puente and with the support of local businesses and corporate... - July 05, 2012 - Haddick's Towing & Auto Body
Road America Named as Finalist in 2012 American Business Awards
10th annual Stevie® Awards will be presented on June 18 in New York City and September 17 in San Francisco. - May 17, 2012 - Road America
Junk Removal and Towing Service in Wilson, NC, Hires SEO Pros to Improve Online Marketing Strategy
Aggressive Towing and Recovery, a junk metal removal business serving Wilson, NC, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in online advertising for local companies. - January 13, 2012 - Aggressive Towing and Recovery
Road America Parent Company MAPFRE ASISTENCIA Elected Best Travel Insurance Company 2011 by the International Magazine Travel Insurance Journal
Road America’s parent company, MAPFRE ASISTENCIA, has received the Best Travel Insurance Company 2011 Award by the international magazine Travel Insurance Journal (ITIJ). This award, one of the most prestigious in the sector, was presented in Lisbon to Mr. Rafael Senén, Chairman of... - November 15, 2011 - Road America
American Auto Assurance Now Gives Better Customer Service Through Blogging
Consumers are holding onto their cars 14% longer than they did at the end of 2008. - April 28, 2011 - American Auto Assurance
Road America Celebrates Four Big Years in Columbus
The Road America Call Center in Columbus turns four years old next weekend. The Company is celebrating its productive partnership with the City at a big picnic honoring the dedicated employees who have helped build a very successful business in Georgia. - May 10, 2010 - Road America
Junk the Car Expands, Revamps Web Site, Partners with Charitable Org
In reaction to significant business growth in 2009, JunkTheCar.com, a Pompano Beach, Florida-based junk car removal service has announced a complete revamp of its company web site, as well as internal staff expansions and a new partnership with a charitable organization that accepts clunkers for... - March 06, 2010 - Junk the Car
ShipCarsNow Survey Reveals Auto Dealer Demand for Delivery Options from Internet Auctions
Auto dealers are increasingly turning to the Internet to find inventory for their lots as the supply of wholesale used vehicles tightens, according to a recent ShipCarsNow survey. In addition, two out of three dealers surveyed said they would buy more cars from Internet auctions if auto transport were better integrated with the online purchase transaction. - February 21, 2010 - ShipCarsnow
SoCal Cash 4 Cars Now in San Diego and Los Angeles County
SoCal Cash 4 Cars buys used cars, trucks, vans, SUV's, RVs, damaged cars, salvage vehicles or junk cars. Everyone can help the environment by selling their vehicles that doesn’t run to them because they either recycle or recondition it for resale. - May 12, 2009 - SoCal Cash 4 Cars
Motorcycle Towing Service Provider Locator Service Launches
towPartners today announced that it has expanded the offering of its popular towSearch service (www.towsearch.com) by adding a motorcyclist specific site, www.motorcycleroadside.com, that uses the highly developed towPartners database system. This service will allow motorcyclists to locate service providers when they have a roadside disablement. A mobile version of the application simplifies the search process for those on cell phones and other mobile devices. - May 15, 2008 - towPartners
BudgetGPS Service Used to Recover $400,000 Truck After Theft
On April 20, 2008, a 2007 Kenworth truck equipped with a Century XP-850 wrecker body was stolen from the Marlow’s Fuel Center truck stop in Dallas, TX. The truck was owned by Walnut Hill Wrecker, a WHW Towing Companies Company, based in Dallas, TX. The tow truck operator was off-shift and... - May 06, 2008 - towPartners
towSearch.com Adds 10,000 Towing Providers and Sees a 29% Increase in Searches
towPartners® today announced that it has added more than 10,000 service providers to its free towing and road service provider locator tool in the first quarter of 2008. The addition of so many service providers comes alongside a new interface for users which improves search results. In the... - April 03, 2008 - towPartners
BudgetGPS Brings GPS to Associations
BudgetGPS announced today that it is launching a new associations program geared toward providing discounts on BudgetGPS service to associations interested in finding benefits for their members. This new program is available to industry associations in trucking, courier, pest control, HVAC,... - April 02, 2008 - towPartners
BudgetGPS Announces Low Cost GPS Tracking Solution - BudgetGPS.com
BudgetGPS announced today that it has released version 2.0 of its primary operating system as well as a new, more aggressive pricing structure designed to allow smaller fleets access to truck mounted GPS services. - March 18, 2008 - towPartners
towSearch.com Offers More Detailed Search Capabilities for Trucking Fleet Managers
towPartners® today announced that its free towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, has been updated to significantly improve its offering to fleet clients. These updates include search capability for extra heavy duty towing and incident management. In addition, towPartners... - January 08, 2008 - towPartners
Jerr-Dan to Provide towPartners Memberships to the Towing Industry for 2008
Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who serve the motoring public. - October 15, 2007 - towPartners
towSearch.com Reaches New Milestones with Towing Discount Program
towPartners® today announced that it’s towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, now has over 22,000 listed companies across the United States and that over 500 of these member companies have already opted-in to offer a 10% discount to users of towSearch.com. The system is being heavily used by transportation fleet managers, individuals and even motor clubs as vehicles need service across the United States. - October 02, 2007 - towPartners
towSearch.com Offers Discounted Towing to Consumers and Fleets in Latest Version
towPartners today announced that its towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, has been enhanced: 1. Users of the towSearch system can now save 10% on towing and road service with many towSearch service providers; 2. The entire towPartners network is now eligible to be listed on towSearch.com. Of the 36,000 towPartners members, approximately 20,000 service providers are currently listed. - August 01, 2007 - towPartners
towSearch.com Expands Capabilities for Those Needing Towing and Road Service
towPartners today announced that its towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, has been enhanced to include more detailed information on the over 5,000 companies in it’s Gold Level network. From wrecker companies to full scale towing and recovery operations with diverse... - May 23, 2007 - towPartners
towPartners Launches Online Service Provider Locator Tool
towPartners Launches Online Service Provider Locator Tool at towSearch.com - February 13, 2007 - towPartners
ExtraTowing.com Mission: Help People Quickly Find Most Reliable Auto Shipping Services
Thousands of people and businesses move their vehicles every year. Most of them are turning to the Internet to do research, compare prices and most importantly make their buying decision. www.ExtraTowing.com now provides an exceptional web solution, which connects towing companies with people or companies who need towing services. - September 09, 2006 - Extra Towing