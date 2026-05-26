towPartners® today announced that it’s towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, now has over 22,000 listed companies across the United States and that over 500 of these member companies have already opted-in to offer a 10% discount to users of towSearch.com. The system is being heavily used by transportation fleet managers, individuals and even motor clubs as vehicles need service across the United States. - October 02, 2007 - towPartners