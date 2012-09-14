PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies

HONK’s Raising Awareness for the Safety of Tow Truck Professionals & Emergency First Responders Nationwide Fifty percent of Americans have not heard of "Move Over" laws, every driver has a part to play in keeping first responders safe. - August 15, 2019 - HONK Technologies

Auto Driveaway Acquires J&J Driveaway Announcing expansion into heavy truck transportation market. - January 16, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Skimino Enterprises Towing Selected for 2017 Williamsburg Small Business Excellence Award Skimino Enterprises Towing has been selected for the 2017 Williamsburg Small Business Excellence Award in the Towing classification by the Williamsburg Small Business Excellence Award Program. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017... - November 14, 2017 - Skimino Enterprises LLC

Pioneer Towing Announces 24/7 Emergency Roadside Service in Kitchener-Waterloo Kitchener-Waterloo towing company announces around-the-clock coverage of emergency roadside services. - January 31, 2016 - Pioneer Towing

Prestige Towing Announces 24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance in Ottawa Prestige Towing Ottawa has announced the promotion of 24/7 emergency roadside assistance services in the city. Having served Ottawa with towing service since 2010, the business is encouraging vehicle owners in the city and surrounding area to keep the company in mind for car emergencies while on the... - January 27, 2016 - Prestige Towing

Towing Company Alpine Towing Adds Modified Snow Cat to Fleet Colorado-based towing company Alpine Towing has recently added a modified snow cat with a 15,000 pound boom to its fleet to aid them in winter weather recoveries. - February 12, 2015 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Alpine Towing & Recovery Remains a Trusted Provider by Many Roadside Assistance Services For residents of Buena Vista, Salida and Woodland Park, Alpine Towing & Recovery is a reliable tow truck service that is trusted by roadside assistance services such as AAA due to their standards of safty, and honest and trustworthy business practices. Compared to competitors, Alpine Towing &... - January 14, 2015 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Alpine Towing & Recovery Prepares Large Fleet Companies for Winter Emergencies with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance Known as one of the most dependable tow truck companies in Buena Vista, Salida, and Woodland Park, Alpine Towing & Recovery has announced that they will be offering fleet pricing on roadside assistance coverage for customers that have three or more company vans or five or more semi-trucks in service. - December 12, 2014 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Nation Safe Drivers Raises Money in Unique Ways for Breast Cancer Awareness Nation Safe Drivers, one of the largest suppliers of auto-related, supplemental products since 1962, has teamed up once again with the American Cancer Society to raise money for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation fund. - September 29, 2013 - Nation Safe Drivers

Alpine Towing & Recovery Offering Expert Roadside Assistance Service Across Woodland Park, Buena Vista and Salida, CO Alpine Towing & Recovery announced today that they’re now servicing stranded motorists across Woodland Park, Buena Vista and Salida CO with complete 24-hour roadside assistance services. This emergency service is designed to give drivers and fleet operators across these areas access to expert... - July 26, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Tow Company Alpine Towing & Recovery Introduce New Aircraft Recovery Services Rarely is an airplane crash a tidy and clear-cut scenario. Worst of all is the loss of life, but insurers, airline companies and the FAA are required to fully examine all aspects of when, how and why an aircraft crashed. When these unfortunate incidents happen, tow company Alpine Towing & Recovery... - June 19, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Alpine Towing & Recovery Offering Tow Truck Service for HAZMAT Clean-Up Operations in Buena Vista, Salida or Woodland Park, Colorado Alpine Towing & Recovery announced that they are now offering their tow truck service for specialized HAZMAT clean-up operations. The organization has an on-staff team of certified tow truck HAZMAT specialists who provide the necessary protocols for safe and effective responses to dangerous chemical and material issues on the road. - May 11, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Colorado Based Alpine Towing & Recovery Now Offering 24/7 Tow Services Through Company Professionals As one of the foremost providers of tow services to clients across Alpine Towing & Recovery has just announced that the company will now be providing their clients with 24/7 roadside assistance. This new addition to the company’s service suite will ensure that both commercial clients and vehicle... - April 13, 2013 - Alpine Towing & Recovery

Road America Receives 2012 American Business Award Road America was awarded the Silver Stevie Award for Information Technology Department of the Year in the 2012 American Business Awards. - October 09, 2012 - Road America

Charity Car Show Raises Over $19,000 for Industry YAL The Youth Activities League is a nonprofit, joint program, funded totally by donations, that provides leadership and mentors for the “at risk” youth of the area. The program is run by Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with support from the City of Industry, local businesses, and volunteers, donating both time and money. - August 03, 2012 - Haddick's Towing & Auto Body

Car Show to Benefit the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Industry Station's Youth Activities League (YAL) Program Haddick's Auto Body & Towing will be holding their second Annual Charity Hot Rod & Car Show at their seven acre facility in the City of Industry. The July 14th car show, held in conjunction with the City of Industry, City of La Puente and with the support of local businesses and corporate sponsors,... - July 05, 2012 - Haddick's Towing & Auto Body

Road America Named as Finalist in 2012 American Business Awards 10th annual Stevie® Awards will be presented on June 18 in New York City and September 17 in San Francisco. - May 17, 2012 - Road America

Junk Removal and Towing Service in Wilson, NC, Hires SEO Pros to Improve Online Marketing Strategy Aggressive Towing and Recovery, a junk metal removal business serving Wilson, NC, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in online advertising for local companies. - January 13, 2012 - Aggressive Towing and Recovery

Road America Parent Company MAPFRE ASISTENCIA Elected Best Travel Insurance Company 2011 by the International Magazine Travel Insurance Journal Road America’s parent company, MAPFRE ASISTENCIA, has received the Best Travel Insurance Company 2011 Award by the international magazine Travel Insurance Journal (ITIJ). This award, one of the most prestigious in the sector, was presented in Lisbon to Mr. Rafael Senén, Chairman of MAPFRE... - November 15, 2011 - Road America

American Auto Assurance Now Gives Better Customer Service Through Blogging Consumers are holding onto their cars 14% longer than they did at the end of 2008. - April 28, 2011 - American Auto Assurance

Road America Celebrates Four Big Years in Columbus The Road America Call Center in Columbus turns four years old next weekend. The Company is celebrating its productive partnership with the City at a big picnic honoring the dedicated employees who have helped build a very successful business in Georgia. - May 10, 2010 - Road America

Junk the Car Expands, Revamps Web Site, Partners with Charitable Org In reaction to significant business growth in 2009, JunkTheCar.com, a Pompano Beach, Florida-based junk car removal service has announced a complete revamp of its company web site, as well as internal staff expansions and a new partnership with a charitable organization that accepts clunkers for causes... - March 06, 2010 - Junk the Car

ShipCarsNow Survey Reveals Auto Dealer Demand for Delivery Options from Internet Auctions Auto dealers are increasingly turning to the Internet to find inventory for their lots as the supply of wholesale used vehicles tightens, according to a recent ShipCarsNow survey. In addition, two out of three dealers surveyed said they would buy more cars from Internet auctions if auto transport were better integrated with the online purchase transaction. - February 21, 2010 - ShipCarsnow

SoCal Cash 4 Cars Now in San Diego and Los Angeles County SoCal Cash 4 Cars buys used cars, trucks, vans, SUV's, RVs, damaged cars, salvage vehicles or junk cars. Everyone can help the environment by selling their vehicles that doesn’t run to them because they either recycle or recondition it for resale. - May 12, 2009 - SoCal Cash 4 Cars

Motorcycle Towing Service Provider Locator Service Launches towPartners today announced that it has expanded the offering of its popular towSearch service (www.towsearch.com) by adding a motorcyclist specific site, www.motorcycleroadside.com, that uses the highly developed towPartners database system. This service will allow motorcyclists to locate service providers when they have a roadside disablement. A mobile version of the application simplifies the search process for those on cell phones and other mobile devices. - May 15, 2008 - towPartners

BudgetGPS Service Used to Recover $400,000 Truck After Theft On April 20, 2008, a 2007 Kenworth truck equipped with a Century XP-850 wrecker body was stolen from the Marlow’s Fuel Center truck stop in Dallas, TX. The truck was owned by Walnut Hill Wrecker, a WHW Towing Companies Company, based in Dallas, TX. The tow truck operator was off-shift and had... - May 06, 2008 - towPartners

towSearch.com Adds 10,000 Towing Providers and Sees a 29% Increase in Searches towPartners® today announced that it has added more than 10,000 service providers to its free towing and road service provider locator tool in the first quarter of 2008. The addition of so many service providers comes alongside a new interface for users which improves search results. In the past... - April 03, 2008 - towPartners

BudgetGPS Brings GPS to Associations BudgetGPS announced today that it is launching a new associations program geared toward providing discounts on BudgetGPS service to associations interested in finding benefits for their members. This new program is available to industry associations in trucking, courier, pest control, HVAC, plumbing,... - April 02, 2008 - towPartners

BudgetGPS Announces Low Cost GPS Tracking Solution - BudgetGPS.com BudgetGPS announced today that it has released version 2.0 of its primary operating system as well as a new, more aggressive pricing structure designed to allow smaller fleets access to truck mounted GPS services. - March 18, 2008 - towPartners

towSearch.com Offers More Detailed Search Capabilities for Trucking Fleet Managers towPartners® today announced that its free towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, has been updated to significantly improve its offering to fleet clients. These updates include search capability for extra heavy duty towing and incident management. In addition, towPartners reports... - January 08, 2008 - towPartners

Jerr-Dan to Provide towPartners Memberships to the Towing Industry for 2008 Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who serve the motoring public. - October 15, 2007 - towPartners

towSearch.com Reaches New Milestones with Towing Discount Program towPartners® today announced that it’s towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, now has over 22,000 listed companies across the United States and that over 500 of these member companies have already opted-in to offer a 10% discount to users of towSearch.com. The system is being heavily used by transportation fleet managers, individuals and even motor clubs as vehicles need service across the United States. - October 02, 2007 - towPartners

towSearch.com Offers Discounted Towing to Consumers and Fleets in Latest Version towPartners today announced that its towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, has been enhanced: 1. Users of the towSearch system can now save 10% on towing and road service with many towSearch service providers; 2. The entire towPartners network is now eligible to be listed on towSearch.com. Of the 36,000 towPartners members, approximately 20,000 service providers are currently listed. - August 01, 2007 - towPartners

towSearch.com Expands Capabilities for Those Needing Towing and Road Service towPartners today announced that its towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, has been enhanced to include more detailed information on the over 5,000 companies in it’s Gold Level network. From wrecker companies to full scale towing and recovery operations with diverse capabilities,... - May 23, 2007 - towPartners

towPartners Launches Online Service Provider Locator Tool towPartners Launches Online Service Provider Locator Tool at towSearch.com - February 13, 2007 - towPartners