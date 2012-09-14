PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360

FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn

CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC

W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

UN/CEFACT Single Window Conference to Address Risks to Global Trade Global trade facilitation experts will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, October 30 and 31 for the International Single Window Conference, the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) announced today. The two-day event will look at national Single Window developments... - October 20, 2017 - UN/CEFACT

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog

ClearView Audit Makes Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual Inc. 5000 ClearView Audit makes the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. ClearView made the 55th spot on the Inc. 5000 list, but ClearView was also the 4th fastest-growing software company in the country, and the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin. - August 24, 2017 - SwanLeap

American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog

Vector Transport Announces New Approach Aimed at Providing Improved Shipping Benefits Vector Transport introduces “The Vector Difference,” a new approach aimed at providing shipping professionals with additional service benefits, which exceed what is currently offered in the freight and logistics brokering industry. This approach follows the “Advanced Shipping Sense,” which was implemented in 2016. That standard provides a secure, highly-efficient logistical experience. - July 17, 2017 - Vector Transport

Vector Transport Initiates New Shipping Standards: Advanced Shipping Sense Standards Offer Improved Shipping Services, Guarantees to Shippers Vector Transport has streamlined its services to provide shipping professionals with an improved transport experience, cutting down on time and overall costs. The new standard surpasses current shipping services on the market today. - July 12, 2017 - Vector Transport

American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog

ClearView Audit Moves Headquarters ClearView Audit will begin operations in their new headquarters Monday, March 20. The move resulted from growth of both staff and clientele. The new customized office will allow ClearView to grow and better the company's ability to improve its transportation management system software and auditing services. - March 17, 2017 - SwanLeap

Jim Million Named National Account Executive Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog

Packing Service, Inc. Reveals New Animated Video for Custom Wooden Crating Solutions Packing Service, Inc. specializes in on site custom wooden crating and international shipping methods. - September 21, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.

Packing Service, Inc. Celebrates New Labor Day Promotions Packing Service, Inc. provides relocation and shipping services for commercial businesses. - August 31, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.

LDi Ranked Top 100 Logistics Provider for Seventh Year Inc. magazine today ranked Logistic Dynamics, Inc. (LDi) the 78th fastest-growing logistics company in the U.S., an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, LDi has a ranking of 3,218 overall. "Our organization is honored to be... - August 25, 2016 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

Logistic Dynamics Named Fastest Growing Logistics Provider Logistic Dynamics, Inc. (LDi) a Buffalo, NY, based third party logistics provider announced the company has been named to the Western New York Fast Track List for the ninth time as the fastest growing logistics provider in Western New York. The company ranked 13th on the list overall for fastest growing... - August 25, 2016 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

Echo-Xpats: Roche Diagnostics Added to Pharmaceutical Clientele Echo-Xpats today announces a new relocation agreement with Roche Diagnostics, a research-focused healthcare company and one of the world’s leaders in in-vitro diagnostics. - June 28, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

Echo-Xpats Adds Bvlgari to Its Luxury Brand Clientele Echo-Xpats expands operations into Africa with major pharmaceutical company. - May 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog

Echo-Xpats: Discovering and Expanding to New Continents Relocation and Change Management Consultants Echo-Xpats, headquartered in Dubai with an established presence throughout the Middle East for the last 11 years, has now expanded operations into Africa. The company has recently signed and executed a relocation agreement with one of the world’s leading... - April 24, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

Dubai-Based Relocation Consultancy Sets Its Sights to Become the Largest Relocation Company in the World In late 2015, existing shareholder Ashley Thornton and new investor and Managing Partner, David Donnelly acquired Echo-Xpats Relocation Consulting with the ambition to, “become one of the largest Relocation and Change Management Consulting Companies in the world,” expressed David. Echo-Xpats... - March 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats

Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics

LDi Renews with US EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership LDi has submitted and had approved their 2014 data update with the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. - August 08, 2015 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

Logistic Dynamics Launches New Customer Portal LDi announces the launch of their new customer portal. The new web portal, which can be accessed at www.LDiShipper.com, features easy navigation and a full suite of tools. - May 24, 2015 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

Dangerous Goods International Expands in Australia, United Kingdom Dangerous Goods International (DGI) today announced the official openings of three new offices throughout Australia and the United Kingdom. The new offices, located in the cities of Adelaide and Darwin in Australia, and Manchester in the United Kingdom, extend DGI’s network of offices already... - March 05, 2015 - Dangerous Goods International

Reliable Transport Group Launches New Freight Brokerage Company Reliable Transport Group unites customers with carriers to seamlessly move freight in North America, Mexico and Canada. - January 27, 2015 - Reliable Transport Group

Logistic Dynamics Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership LDi announced today that it has submitted and had approved their 2013 data update with the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. - September 13, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

Free Freight Broker Live Training Webinar: "The 12 Best Questions to Ask Shippers to Book More Freight" LDi will be offering a free freight broker live training webinar, "The 12 Best Questions to Ask Shippers to Book More Freight." The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2014 at 2:00pm EDT. - August 23, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

New Website Focuses Exclusively on ATA Carnet Consumer Needs Cops Docs Limited, UK ATA carnet experts, have launched a newly redesigned website. - July 25, 2014 - Cops Docs Ltd.

Logistic Dynamics Named Fastest Growing Logistics Provider LDi has been named to the Western New York Fast Track List for the eighth year in a row. Winners of the Fast Track Award were honored at an awards banquet on Thursday, June 26th at Executive AirShare in Cheektowaga, New York. - July 02, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

TransGuardian Platinum Sponsor at Pasadena Rose Bowl Gold Rush Seminar TransGuardian was a Platinum Sponsor of the Fifth Annual Gold Rush Seminar and Vendor Show at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, with special guest speaker Patrick R. Donahoe, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service. Wells Fargo Insurance, TransGuardian’s broker for small parcel insurance,... - June 06, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Logistic Dynamics Announces the Release of LDiAgentMate LDi is proud to announce that its mobile application, LDiAgentMate, is now available for download by their LDi freight brokers via the Logistic Dynamics website. - June 05, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

Event: Live Webinar on "The CRITICAL Future of Logistics" LDi will be offering a free live-webinar titled, "The CRITICAL Future of Logistics - Freight Brokers Keep Current, Stay Profitable." The event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2014 at 2:00pm EST. - May 03, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.

TransGuardian Deploys USPS and Wells Fargo Insurance Advantages to Make High-Value Shipping More Competitive Exhibiting at the 2014 National Postal Forum (NPF) near Washington DC, TransGuardian, through its logistics software, is offering shippers of high-value parcels and industry channel partners the immense advantages of coverage via a Wells Fargo Insurance brokered policy, underwritten at Lloyds, and the... - April 08, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Transguardian Presents to New York Jewelry Group at Cornell Club TransGuardian CEO, Jim Moseley, COO, Madlene Moseley, and New York staff Tito Gomez, Paul Freedman, and Lou Rohde, presented innovations in distribution to the New York Jewelry Group at Manhattan’s Cornell Club. “It’s time to rethink insured shipping,” said Jim Moseley. “We... - March 21, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Presents New Solutions at Lloyds of London TransGuardian, Wells Fargo Insurance, Price Forbes and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) presented initiatives in shipping high value parcels to over 60 underwriters in the Old Library at Lloyd’s of London. The team discussed compelling new technology advancements that work uniquely... - March 18, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian CEO Jim Moseley Attends Gridiron Dinner, Washington DC The annual, exclusive Gridiron Dinner, with 65 members of the Washington’s media elite, celebrated its 129th year. The Gridiron is famous for its white-tie dress code, self-deprecating speeches by leading politicians, and satirical song-and-dance acts performed by the Fourth Estate. Jim Moseley,... - March 11, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

FreightShipping.com Develops Free Freight Density Calculator Application Online freight shipping tool allows visitors to calculate freight density for free. - February 21, 2014 - FreightShipping.com

Legacy Logistics Expands Their Brokerage Legacy Logistics, Inc. retains the talents of Jack Morrison to broaden their brokerage capabilities. - November 16, 2013 - Legacy Logistics, Inc.

Lithium Battery Fires in the Cabins of Commercial and General Aviation Aircraft This new innovation counters the threat of on-board cabin fires caused by lithium batteries in personal electronic devices and supplements current FAA protocol. - October 09, 2013 - SpectrumFX, Inc.

Logistic Dynamics, Inc. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary LDi celebrates its 10 year anniversary as a leading third party logistics provider. - October 06, 2013 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.