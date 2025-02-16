Recent Headlines
Safeco Logistics LLC Transitions to Full Time Vehicle Shipping Services
Safeco Logistics LLC, a Georgia-based freight and vehicle shipping company, announced it is expanding services to meet the growing demand for vehicle shipping. - February 16, 2025 - Safeco Logistics LLC
FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it... - October 05, 2023 - FreightValidate
ASCI Federal Services LLC Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). - December 20, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
ASCI Federal Services LLC Awarded Contract with GSA for OCONUS Logistics Service Support in Alaska
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) has been awarded a contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). Through this award, ASCI will provide logistics services and support for Federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies within the state of Alaska. - November 12, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) Joins American Chain of Warehouses, Inc Organization
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) recently jointed American Chain of Warehouses, Inc (ACWI) as the organization’s representative for the state of Alaska. ACWI was founded in 1911 and is a non-profit organization that matches companies in need of 3PL services with the right... - July 03, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Spectra360 Announces the Promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President
Spectra360 is announcing the promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President, effective immediately. In this role, Sanders will oversee operations, sales, and business development for the company’s eight offices. - January 26, 2022 - Spectra360
Local Business Owner Christine Hopkins Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Christine Hopkins, ASCI Federal Services LLC, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Hopkins, a recognized leader in the... - November 18, 2021 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Spectra360 Hires Colleen Boddy as Director of Human Resources
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced that Colleen Boddy has joined the team as the Director of Human Resources. Boddy will oversee the HR functions for all Spectra360 and Raso Solutions employees. This move brings the Human Resources department in-house after several years of collaboration with an HR consulting firm. - August 19, 2021 - Spectra360
Freight Market Set to Unlock Real-Time Data Benefits
New technology enables connectivity and collaboration across the industry, unlocking true value of data. - March 12, 2021 - Chinsay
GTA Moving Services Offers New Terms of Cooperation
GTA Moving Services is located in the Greater Toronto Area. Starting today, GTA Moving Services announces new terms of cooperation for all its moving services. The company offers such services as long- and short-distance moving, piano moving, packing services, and moving bin rental. It is worth noting that the discount offered by the GTA moving company applies to every city surrounding Toronto. - February 04, 2021 - GTA Moving Services
Spectra360 Named to the Staffing Industry Analyst List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms
Spectra360, an award-winning national staffing firm for logistics and light industrial, today announced its inclusion in the 2020 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. This year 75 companies qualified for inclusion on the annual list, with Spectra360 ranked as #36. - September 30, 2020 - Spectra360
UAE Based FreightOn Technology is Looking to Digitize the Logistics Industry and Join the FIght Against COVID-19
UAE based FreightOn technology is looking to digitize the logistics industry and join the ﬁght against COVID-19. - April 24, 2020 - FreightOn
Plains Dedicated Group Names Lance D. Roberts as CEO
Plains Dedicated Group names Lance D. Roberts as Chief Executive Officer. - February 05, 2020 - Plains Dedicated Group
American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President
American PetroLog, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, hires Michael Rutherford as their Senior Vice President. American PetroLog provides logistics, transportation and rail to truck transloading throughout the US. - January 16, 2020 - American PetroLog
iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire
SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap
Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360
Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360
FreightOn Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Connect Thousands of Carriers to Shippers Nationwide
FreightOn is a platform on a mission to simplify the third party logistics industry by introducing transparency, dedicated certified agents, and state of the art technology into an industry full of hidden fees and high commission. With FreightOn’s large number of agents nationwide, it will always be the business next door to every shipper. - May 12, 2019 - FreightOn
CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President
On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC
W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean
Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.
Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
UN/CEFACT Single Window Conference to Address Risks to Global Trade
Global trade facilitation experts will gather in Geneva, Switzerland, October 30 and 31 for the International Single Window Conference, the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) announced today. The two-day event will look at national Single Window... - October 20, 2017 - UN/CEFACT
American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks
American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog
ClearView Audit Makes Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual Inc. 5000
ClearView Audit makes the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. ClearView made the 55th spot on the Inc. 5000 list, but ClearView was also the 4th fastest-growing software company in the country, and the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin. - August 24, 2017 - SwanLeap
American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant
Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog
Vector Transport Announces New Approach Aimed at Providing Improved Shipping Benefits
Vector Transport introduces “The Vector Difference,” a new approach aimed at providing shipping professionals with additional service benefits, which exceed what is currently offered in the freight and logistics brokering industry. This approach follows the “Advanced Shipping Sense,” which was implemented in 2016. That standard provides a secure, highly-efficient logistical experience. - July 17, 2017 - Vector Transport
Vector Transport Initiates New Shipping Standards: Advanced Shipping Sense Standards Offer Improved Shipping Services, Guarantees to Shippers
Vector Transport has streamlined its services to provide shipping professionals with an improved transport experience, cutting down on time and overall costs. The new standard surpasses current shipping services on the market today. - July 12, 2017 - Vector Transport
American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran
West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog
American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX
American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog
ClearView Audit Moves Headquarters
ClearView Audit will begin operations in their new headquarters Monday, March 20. The move resulted from growth of both staff and clientele. The new customized office will allow ClearView to grow and better the company's ability to improve its transportation management system software and auditing services. - March 17, 2017 - SwanLeap
Jim Million Named National Account Executive
Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog
Packing Service, Inc. Reveals New Animated Video for Custom Wooden Crating Solutions
Packing Service, Inc. specializes in on site custom wooden crating and international shipping methods. - September 21, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.
Packing Service, Inc. Celebrates New Labor Day Promotions
Packing Service, Inc. provides relocation and shipping services for commercial businesses. - August 31, 2016 - Packing Service, Inc.
Logistic Dynamics Named Fastest Growing Logistics Provider
Logistic Dynamics, Inc. (LDi) a Buffalo, NY, based third party logistics provider announced the company has been named to the Western New York Fast Track List for the ninth time as the fastest growing logistics provider in Western New York. The company ranked 13th on the list overall for fastest... - August 25, 2016 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.
LDi Ranked Top 100 Logistics Provider for Seventh Year
Inc. magazine today ranked Logistic Dynamics, Inc. (LDi) the 78th fastest-growing logistics company in the U.S., an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree, LDi has a ranking of 3,218 overall. "Our organization is honored to... - August 25, 2016 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.
Echo-Xpats: Roche Diagnostics Added to Pharmaceutical Clientele
Echo-Xpats today announces a new relocation agreement with Roche Diagnostics, a research-focused healthcare company and one of the world’s leaders in in-vitro diagnostics. - June 28, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
Echo-Xpats Adds Bvlgari to Its Luxury Brand Clientele
Echo-Xpats expands operations into Africa with major pharmaceutical company. - May 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA
With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog
Echo-Xpats: Discovering and Expanding to New Continents
Relocation and Change Management Consultants Echo-Xpats, headquartered in Dubai with an established presence throughout the Middle East for the last 11 years, has now expanded operations into Africa. The company has recently signed and executed a relocation agreement with one of the world’s... - April 24, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
Dubai-Based Relocation Consultancy Sets Its Sights to Become the Largest Relocation Company in the World
In late 2015, existing shareholder Ashley Thornton and new investor and Managing Partner, David Donnelly acquired Echo-Xpats Relocation Consulting with the ambition to, “become one of the largest Relocation and Change Management Consulting Companies in the world,” expressed David. - March 29, 2016 - Echo-Xpats
Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo
Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics
LDi Renews with US EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership
LDi has submitted and had approved their 2014 data update with the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. - August 08, 2015 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.
Logistic Dynamics Launches New Customer Portal
LDi announces the launch of their new customer portal. The new web portal, which can be accessed at www.LDiShipper.com, features easy navigation and a full suite of tools. - May 24, 2015 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.
Dangerous Goods International Expands in Australia, United Kingdom
Dangerous Goods International (DGI) today announced the official openings of three new offices throughout Australia and the United Kingdom. The new offices, located in the cities of Adelaide and Darwin in Australia, and Manchester in the United Kingdom, extend DGI’s network of offices... - March 05, 2015 - Dangerous Goods International
Reliable Transport Group Launches New Freight Brokerage Company
Reliable Transport Group unites customers with carriers to seamlessly move freight in North America, Mexico and Canada. - January 27, 2015 - Reliable Transport Group
Logistic Dynamics Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership
LDi announced today that it has submitted and had approved their 2013 data update with the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry. - September 13, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.
Free Freight Broker Live Training Webinar: "The 12 Best Questions to Ask Shippers to Book More Freight"
LDi will be offering a free freight broker live training webinar, "The 12 Best Questions to Ask Shippers to Book More Freight." The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, 2014 at 2:00pm EDT. - August 23, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.
New Website Focuses Exclusively on ATA Carnet Consumer Needs
Cops Docs Limited, UK ATA carnet experts, have launched a newly redesigned website. - July 25, 2014 - Cops Docs Ltd.
Logistic Dynamics Named Fastest Growing Logistics Provider
LDi has been named to the Western New York Fast Track List for the eighth year in a row. Winners of the Fast Track Award were honored at an awards banquet on Thursday, June 26th at Executive AirShare in Cheektowaga, New York. - July 02, 2014 - Logistic Dynamics, Inc.