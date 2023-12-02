Using these best practice techniques, a litigation support sales team can make targeting major law firms and corporate law departments more like shooting fish in a barrel than looking for a needle in a haystack. The use of LawProspector is recommended and specific techniques for building a prospecting campaign are described. This approach largely eliminates the need for litigation support firms to tediously dig through court dockets and records to find sales leads - July 23, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC