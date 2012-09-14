|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Court reporting firm Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/) is currently offering legal videographers as an aspect of their deposition services.
The Atkinson-Baker team provides legal videographers to assist in trial preparedness and during a trial. A video deposition highlights a witness’s... - August 04, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (https://www.depo.com/), a court reporting firm, is currently offering electronic exhibits for depositions. This service allows for easier handling of exhibits, particularly for web conferencing and remote deposition services.
The electronic exhibit service utilizes computer... - June 28, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/), is announcing their global court reporting services. This service makes court reporters available in any country where depositions are legally allowed.
The team at Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters provides their clients with court reporters in different... - June 02, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/), a court reporting firm, is celebrating their 30th year as a leading provider of court reporting services. They offer additional services such as case management, customized corporate programs, legal video and interpreters, and more.
After Ms. Sheila... - April 29, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/), a court reporting firm, is informing the public on a service they are currently offering: web conferencing for depositions. This service allows lawyers to conduct depositions from the comfort of their office, reducing travel time and expenses.
Web... - March 25, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) is pleased to announce Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://depo.com) as sponsor for the 2017 CLM Annual Conference. CLM will host 2,000 claims professionals and outside counsel in Nashville on March 29-31, 2017, during the largest insurance claims... - February 23, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
Atkinson-Baker, Inc. Court Reporters (http://depo.com) recently became HIPAA privacy and security compliant. Under HIPAA privacy rules, Atkinson-Baker, Inc., is considered a Business Associate, and they are compliant with all applicable rules and regulations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability... - February 23, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc
The Huseby team has begun consolidation of Sperling & Barraco's Asheville office at 53 Orange Street, which has been a staple in the Asheville Community since 1984. - November 03, 2016 - Huseby, Inc.
It was first at the Ekstorm library on the University of Louisville campus that then Political Science Major, Rhonda Johnson realized that she found great comfort with conducting primary and second research in the library. “One time I had to retrieve a document for an Anthropology class and I surprised... - August 16, 2016 - Chess Research LLC
Huseby Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in 12 states, has expanded its presence in California with the acquisition. - July 21, 2016 - Huseby, Inc.
U.S. Legal Support Inc., a preeminent provider of a suite of litigation support services including: court reporting, record retrieval, eDiscovery and trial services completes the acquisition of Gregory Court Reporting Service, Inc., a court reporting agency based in Southwest Florida.
Gregory Court... - May 13, 2016 - U.S. Legal Support
The new location in Rock Hill adds to Huseby’s locations in South Carolina, which also include Columbia, Greenville, Florence and Charleston. - November 18, 2015 - Huseby, Inc.
Huseby has initiated an innovative way of paying court reporters called Instant Pay for Reporters. - October 31, 2015 - Huseby, Inc.
The Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI) is pleased to announce their 2015 Annual Conference, hosted at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, on March 14-15.
http://www.catiweb.org
http://www.catiweb.org/resources/annual-conference/ - February 19, 2015 - CATI
Global litigation services firm Huseby, Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is expanding its operation El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. - July 23, 2014 - Huseby, Inc.
Merger with long-established Tennessee court reporting firm has created Vowell, Jennings & Huseby, with offices in Memphis and Nashville. - March 06, 2014 - Huseby, Inc.
Depo International recognizes the importance of having access to the right documents at the right time. Depo International is pleased to announce the release of its new Online Repository. This repository allows clients to access their transcripts, exhibits, and important case documents on-line twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, from any location. - October 18, 2013 - Depo International
Videoconference rooms available for hourly rental for depositions, job interviews, and meetings in Pasadena, CA and Natchitoches, LA. - January 24, 2013 - Huntington Court Reporters and Transcription
Economists and business commentators are increasingly concerned about the high levels of debts carried by Americans. Danny Singh "Financial Whiz Kid" is not taking this issue lightly. - December 23, 2012 - Students' Finance Success
HD Videoconference Room available for rental by the hour for meetings, job interviews and legal proceedings - avoid Los Angeles traffic by attending remotely. - December 20, 2012 - Ludwig Klein Reporters & Video, Inc.
Official Court Record, LLC, now employs Apple’s iPad CaseViewNet iCVNet app for live digital receive displays of courtroom hearings and trial transcripts. - September 21, 2012 - Official Court Record, LLC
Huseby Global Litigation Support, Inc., has launched a newly designed Web site, logo and branding effort to better serve its clients in the legal industry. With the enhancements, the company is emphasizing its ability to serve mobile lawyers locally as well as globally. - February 29, 2012 - Huseby, Inc.
Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video is proud to announce that as of January 1, 2012, they're partnering with Western Deposition & Transcription to offer extended legal video, transcription and court reporting services across Colorado, Nationally and Internationally. - January 01, 2012 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video
AB Video Services is pleased to announce their recent partnering with 12th Avenue Media. As they welcome 12th Avenue Media into the AB Video Services group of companies, they believe that their expertise in multimedia productions will greatly contribute toward expanding their product offerings. - December 02, 2011 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video
LawProspector 2.0 brings more than 20 new features including email addresses for more than 20,000 in-house counsel and in-line LinkedIn® Profiles for more than 100,000 attorneys and general counsel. Each of these contacts is connected via a completely interlinked database to the federal cases that these litigators are trying. Using LawProspector means no more hunting through PACER dockets. - July 26, 2011 - LawProspector, LLC
Blitz Credit Management, located in Perth, Western Australia, has become an international member of ACA International – the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals.
“We are very proud to be members of ACA International,” says Natalie Walker, Managing Director of Blitz Credit... - April 09, 2011 - Blitz Credit Management
In order to help you worry less about costs related to trial prep and presentation, or the risks associated with “bargain hunting,” Litigation-Tech LLC is pleased to announce a new competitive rate structure on trial presentation labor and equipment. - February 24, 2011 - Litigation-Tech LLC
Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video has announced a new service that will provide their clients with up to eleven hours of uninterrupted video for their depositions and other proceedings. - February 15, 2011 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video
With its New LawProspector Concierge™ product, LawProspector Makes its Inter-Linked Database of the 200 Top Law Firms, 100,000 Litigators, 10,000 Clients and 50,000 Active Cases Available at the Lowest Price Ever With No Long Term Contract. - June 23, 2010 - LawProspector, LLC
Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video is proud to announce that as of December 1, 2009, they're partnering with Wilson George Court Reporters to offer extended legal video and court reporting services from Southern Wyoming, Ft. Collins, Greeley and Denver. - December 18, 2009 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video
Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video is “going green.” Agren Blando is proud to be a certified GenGreen® company. As the first court reporting firm in Colorado to go green, they understand that their work has an impact on the local and regional environments in which they operate. - December 11, 2009 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video
Lester M. Miller of Lester M. Miller Attorney at Law is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Dublin, Georgia. The office is located at 120 South Monroe Street in historic Downtown Dublin and just a few blocks from the Court House.
Lester M. Miller has successfully served the Central Georgia... - October 30, 2009 - Lester Miller, Attorney at Law
With its new LawProspector Direct Feature, LawProspector Makes its Inter-Linked Database of the 200 Top Law Firms, 100,000 Litigators, 10,000 Clients and 50,000 Active Cases Available to Salesforce.com Accounts Worldwide. - August 25, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC
Using these best practice techniques, a litigation support sales team can make targeting major law firms and corporate law departments more like shooting fish in a barrel than looking for a needle in a haystack. The use of LawProspector is recommended and specific techniques for building a prospecting campaign are described. This approach largely eliminates the need for litigation support firms to tediously dig through court dockets and records to find sales leads - July 23, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC
The Premier Litigation-Related Sales Tool for Litigation Support Firms Launches All New Mobile Product for Business Development Professionals On-the-Go - June 24, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC
Law Firms and Litigation Support Firms Quickly Increase Sales Using LawProspector - February 23, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC
Industry-Changing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Product Released to Coincide with LegalTech NY - February 02, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC