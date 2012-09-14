PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Atkinson-Baker Provides Legal Videographers Court reporting firm Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/) is currently offering legal videographers as an aspect of their deposition services. The Atkinson-Baker team provides legal videographers to assist in trial preparedness and during a trial. A video deposition highlights a witness’s... - August 04, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Atkinson-Baker Now Providing Electronic Exhibits for Depositions Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (https://www.depo.com/), a court reporting firm, is currently offering electronic exhibits for depositions. This service allows for easier handling of exhibits, particularly for web conferencing and remote deposition services. The electronic exhibit service utilizes computer... - June 28, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Atkinson-Baker Provides Court Reporters Outside of the US Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/), is announcing their global court reporting services. This service makes court reporters available in any country where depositions are legally allowed. The team at Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters provides their clients with court reporters in different... - June 02, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Atkinson-Baker is Celebrating 30 Years as a Leader in Court Reporting Services Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/), a court reporting firm, is celebrating their 30th year as a leading provider of court reporting services. They offer additional services such as case management, customized corporate programs, legal video and interpreters, and more. After Ms. Sheila... - April 29, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Atkinson-Baker is Offering Web Conferencing for Depositions Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://www.depo.com/), a court reporting firm, is informing the public on a service they are currently offering: web conferencing for depositions. This service allows lawyers to conduct depositions from the comfort of their office, reducing travel time and expenses. Web... - March 25, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters Announced as Sponsor for the 2017 CLM Annual Conference The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) is pleased to announce Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://depo.com) as sponsor for the 2017 CLM Annual Conference. CLM will host 2,000 claims professionals and outside counsel in Nashville on March 29-31, 2017, during the largest insurance claims... - February 23, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters Becomes HIPAA Compliant Atkinson-Baker, Inc. Court Reporters (http://depo.com) recently became HIPAA privacy and security compliant. Under HIPAA privacy rules, Atkinson-Baker, Inc., is considered a Business Associate, and they are compliant with all applicable rules and regulations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability... - February 23, 2017 - Atkinson-Baker, Inc

Huseby Acquires Asheville, North Carolina Court Reporting Firm Sperling & Barraco The Huseby team has begun consolidation of Sperling & Barraco's Asheville office at 53 Orange Street, which has been a staple in the Asheville Community since 1984. - November 03, 2016 - Huseby, Inc.

Studying Information Warfare Leads Independent Information Researcher to Launch Information Brokerage Firm Chess Research LLC It was first at the Ekstorm library on the University of Louisville campus that then Political Science Major, Rhonda Johnson realized that she found great comfort with conducting primary and second research in the library. “One time I had to retrieve a document for an Anthropology class and I surprised... - August 16, 2016 - Chess Research LLC

Court Reporting Firm Huseby Inc. Expands with Acquisition of California-Based Maxene Weinberg Agency Huseby Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina with offices in 12 states, has expanded its presence in California with the acquisition. - July 21, 2016 - Huseby, Inc.

U.S. Legal Support Completes Acquisition of Gregory Court Reporting Service, Inc. U.S. Legal Support Inc., a preeminent provider of a suite of litigation support services including: court reporting, record retrieval, eDiscovery and trial services completes the acquisition of Gregory Court Reporting Service, Inc., a court reporting agency based in Southwest Florida. Gregory Court... - May 13, 2016 - U.S. Legal Support

Charlotte, North Carolina-Based Court Reporting Company Huseby Inc., Expands to Rock Hill, South Carolina Through Merger with Dallas Reporting The new location in Rock Hill adds to Huseby’s locations in South Carolina, which also include Columbia, Greenville, Florence and Charleston. - November 18, 2015 - Huseby, Inc.

Court Reporting Firm to Pay Court Reporters Instantly Huseby has initiated an innovative way of paying court reporters called Instant Pay for Reporters. - October 31, 2015 - Huseby, Inc.

The 28th Annual CATI Conference "Working Globally, Networking Locally" Meredith College, Raleigh, NC The Carolina Association of Translators and Interpreters (CATI) is pleased to announce their 2015 Annual Conference, hosted at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC, on March 14-15. http://www.catiweb.org http://www.catiweb.org/resources/annual-conference/ - February 19, 2015 - CATI

Court Reporting Company Huseby Inc. Hires Veteran Reporter to Expand Texas, New Mexico Operations Global litigation services firm Huseby, Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is expanding its operation El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. - July 23, 2014 - Huseby, Inc.

Court Reporting Firm Huseby Inc. Expands in Tennessee with Merger Creating Vowell, Jennings & Huseby in Nashville, Memphis Merger with long-established Tennessee court reporting firm has created Vowell, Jennings & Huseby, with offices in Memphis and Nashville. - March 06, 2014 - Huseby, Inc.

Depo International Encourages Law Firms to Use Online Repository Depo International recognizes the importance of having access to the right documents at the right time. Depo International is pleased to announce the release of its new Online Repository. This repository allows clients to access their transcripts, exhibits, and important case documents on-line twenty four hours a day, seven days a week, from any location. - October 18, 2013 - Depo International

"Being There" Has Never Been as Easy, Effective and Economical Videoconference rooms available for hourly rental for depositions, job interviews, and meetings in Pasadena, CA and Natchitoches, LA. - January 24, 2013 - Huntington Court Reporters and Transcription

Whiz Kid's Book Advocates Community Colleges as Solution to Student Loans Crisis Economists and business commentators are increasingly concerned about the high levels of debts carried by Americans. Danny Singh "Financial Whiz Kid" is not taking this issue lightly. - December 23, 2012 - Students' Finance Success

New High Definition Videoconference Room in Los Angeles Available HD Videoconference Room available for rental by the hour for meetings, job interviews and legal proceedings - avoid Los Angeles traffic by attending remotely. - December 20, 2012 - Ludwig Klein Reporters & Video, Inc.

Official Court Record Adds to Live Digital Courtroom Proceedings Transcript Viewing Platforms Official Court Record, LLC, now employs Apple’s iPad CaseViewNet iCVNet app for live digital receive displays of courtroom hearings and trial transcripts. - September 21, 2012 - Official Court Record, LLC

To Better Serve Clients Seeking Court Reporting, Web Conferencing and More, Huseby, Inc., Launches New Website, Logo, Branding Effort Huseby Global Litigation Support, Inc., has launched a newly designed Web site, logo and branding effort to better serve its clients in the legal industry. With the enhancements, the company is emphasizing its ability to serve mobile lawyers locally as well as globally. - February 29, 2012 - Huseby, Inc.

Agren Blando and Western Deposition Team Up to Offer Extended Court Reporting and Transcription Services Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video is proud to announce that as of January 1, 2012, they're partnering with Western Deposition & Transcription to offer extended legal video, transcription and court reporting services across Colorado, Nationally and Internationally. - January 01, 2012 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video

AB Video Services Announces an Alliance with 12th Avenue Media AB Video Services is pleased to announce their recent partnering with 12th Avenue Media. As they welcome 12th Avenue Media into the AB Video Services group of companies, they believe that their expertise in multimedia productions will greatly contribute toward expanding their product offerings. - December 02, 2011 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video

Introducing LawProspector 2.0 for Litigation Support Sales LawProspector 2.0 brings more than 20 new features including email addresses for more than 20,000 in-house counsel and in-line LinkedIn® Profiles for more than 100,000 attorneys and general counsel. Each of these contacts is connected via a completely interlinked database to the federal cases that these litigators are trying. Using LawProspector means no more hunting through PACER dockets. - July 26, 2011 - LawProspector, LLC

Blitz Credit Management Joins World’s Largest Debt Collection Trade Association Blitz Credit Management, located in Perth, Western Australia, has become an international member of ACA International – the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals. “We are very proud to be members of ACA International,” says Natalie Walker, Managing Director of Blitz Credit... - April 09, 2011 - Blitz Credit Management

Litigation-Tech Announces New Trial Presentation Rate Structure In order to help you worry less about costs related to trial prep and presentation, or the risks associated with “bargain hunting,” Litigation-Tech LLC is pleased to announce a new competitive rate structure on trial presentation labor and equipment. - February 24, 2011 - Litigation-Tech LLC

Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video Announces New Uninterrupted Video Service Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video has announced a new service that will provide their clients with up to eleven hours of uninterrupted video for their depositions and other proceedings. - February 15, 2011 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video

New LawProspector Concierge Simplifies Litigation Support Sales at $499 Per Month With its New LawProspector Concierge™ product, LawProspector Makes its Inter-Linked Database of the 200 Top Law Firms, 100,000 Litigators, 10,000 Clients and 50,000 Active Cases Available at the Lowest Price Ever With No Long Term Contract. - June 23, 2010 - LawProspector, LLC

Agren Blando and Wilson George Team Up to Offer Extended Court Reporting Services Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video is proud to announce that as of December 1, 2009, they're partnering with Wilson George Court Reporters to offer extended legal video and court reporting services from Southern Wyoming, Ft. Collins, Greeley and Denver. - December 18, 2009 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video

Agren Blando is Taking Court Reporting Green Agren Blando Court Reporting & Video is “going green.” Agren Blando is proud to be a certified GenGreen® company. As the first court reporting firm in Colorado to go green, they understand that their work has an impact on the local and regional environments in which they operate. - December 11, 2009 - Agren Blando Court Reporting and Video

Lester M. Miller, Attorney at Law Opens New Office in Dublin, Georgia Lester M. Miller of Lester M. Miller Attorney at Law is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Dublin, Georgia. The office is located at 120 South Monroe Street in historic Downtown Dublin and just a few blocks from the Court House. Lester M. Miller has successfully served the Central Georgia... - October 30, 2009 - Lester Miller, Attorney at Law

LawProspector Now Delivers Its Highly Sought After Litigation Intelligence Data Directly to Salesforce.com Accounts With its new LawProspector Direct Feature, LawProspector Makes its Inter-Linked Database of the 200 Top Law Firms, 100,000 Litigators, 10,000 Clients and 50,000 Active Cases Available to Salesforce.com Accounts Worldwide. - August 25, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC

LawProspector Helps Avoid Litigation Support Sales Malpractice Using these best practice techniques, a litigation support sales team can make targeting major law firms and corporate law departments more like shooting fish in a barrel than looking for a needle in a haystack. The use of LawProspector is recommended and specific techniques for building a prospecting campaign are described. This approach largely eliminates the need for litigation support firms to tediously dig through court dockets and records to find sales leads - July 23, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC

LawProspector Takes to the Road with LawProspector Mobile The Premier Litigation-Related Sales Tool for Litigation Support Firms Launches All New Mobile Product for Business Development Professionals On-the-Go - June 24, 2009 - LawProspector, LLC