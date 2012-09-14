PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility is Being Installed in Central Florida by Double C Bar Ranch A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility in Central Florida. Double C Bar Ranch near St. Cloud is currently having a SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility installed on their 4,000 acres to protect the environment and make a Class AA/EQ State Licensed Fertilizer. It will be up and running in just a few months. - November 15, 2016 - Solarorganite, LLC

Russell Reid Acquires Pumping and Hauling Portion of Aqua Resources Russell Reid, a waste management company in Keasbey, N.J., has acquired the pumping and hauling division of Aqua Resources (Aqua). - May 26, 2016 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Eco Sciences Has Now Agreed to Accept Investors That Would Like to Install a SolarOrganite® Regional Biosolids Facility and Make Big Profits for Years Eco Sciences, LLC has developed a new solution to handling Biosolids that reduces volume, saves money and reduces the carbon footprint while saving on operating costs, maintenance cost, transportation cost and all other disposal costs. Using their newly eco friendly patented technology, Eco Sciences'... - September 22, 2015 - Solarorganite, LLC

AWJ Services Launches New Website for the Atlanta Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Georgia. - August 09, 2014 - AWJ Services

Eco Sciences, LLC in Leesburg, Florida Announced Today That Their New SolarOrganite® Septic Waste Treatment Facilities is Now Available for Installation Here in Florida In order to help to protect Florida's waters, lakes, rivers, streams and springs, Eco Sciences, LLC has come up with a new low cost solar environmental friendly technological solution that will meet all State and Federal regulations and will also reduce the current cost of septic waste disposal to septic tank pumping and septic waste hauling companies so that any new regulations does not hurt their business. - July 14, 2014 - Solarorganite, LLC

A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Management Facility A Florida land owner will be having a SolarOrganite® Biosolids Management Facility setup on his farm land to protect the environment and make Class AA/EQ fertilizer. - June 20, 2014 - Solarorganite, LLC

A New SolarOrganite® Biosolids (Sludge) Processing Facility at Lake Yale Baptist Assembly's Wastewater Treatment Plant A New SolarOrganite® Biosolids (Sludge) Processing Facility at Lake Yale Baptist Assembly's Wastewater Treatment Plant is now in operation to Help Protect Local Lakes, Springs, Rivers, and Enhance Soil and drastically Reduce the Wastewater Plant's Sludge Disposal Costs. Eco Sciences, LLC announced... - March 09, 2014 - Solarorganite, LLC

Excavating NJ Inc. Donating 10 Percent of All Septic Inspections Sales to Hurricane Sandy Victims Sussex NJ based Excavating NJ Inc., the leading excavating company for septic systems installations, septic inspections, septic repair, is supporting the American Red Cross to help Hurricane Sandy Disaster Victims. - November 23, 2012 - Excavating NJ Inc.

Excavating NJ Inc. Launches an On-Line Appointment Scheduling System Leading North Jersey Contractor delivers on customers’ requests by launching an online septic inspection scheduling application. - November 08, 2012 - Excavating NJ Inc.

Excavating NJ Inc. is Prepared and Ready to Assist Hurricane Sandy Victims Leading North Jersey Contractor is standing by and ready to assist Hurricane Sandy victims in recovering from the storm. - October 31, 2012 - Excavating NJ Inc.

Excavating NJ Inc. Completes Hoot Aerobic Treatment System Installation in Hopatcong, NJ Leading North Jersey Septic System Contractor installs a Hoot Aerobic Treatment System, specifically designed for trouble free long life operation. - October 24, 2012 - Excavating NJ Inc.

Septic Tank Services Firm in Nashua, NH, Hires Web Marketing Pro to Improve Service for Area Clients Septic Designs of NH, LLC, a septic installation, repair, and service company located in Nashua, New Hampshire, and serving the surrounding area, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a provider of online marketing services, in order to offer the best, most accessible septic tank service possible. - March 30, 2012 - Septic Designs of NH, LLC

Mr. John Now Offers Larger Portable Toilet with Groundbreaking New Luxury Features The Mr. John Company in NJ is excited to announce they have a new portable toilet option in their repertoire. The company now offers the High Tech, a deluxe temporary restroom with a never before seen combination of features. The High Tech temporary restroom was created with three luxury features in... - March 09, 2012 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Local Portable Toilet Company Featured on TV’s “Only In America” with Larry the Cable Guy Local portable toilet company Mr. John was featured on an episode of Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy, on Wednesday, February 22, 2012. The popular TV series takes a one-of-a-kind look at America through the eyes of lovable blue collar comedian, Larry the Cable Guy. Larry travels the country... - February 23, 2012 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Contech Construction Products Inc. Names Russell Reid a Preferred Maintenance Service Provider Contech Construction Products is a company that has offered civil engineering materials for projects such as bridges, drainage improvement, erosion control, storm water filtration, roadways, and retaining walls since 1986. Contech’s line of storm water filtration systems prevents debris and pollutants... - January 06, 2012 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Local Charity Selected in Russell Reid/Mr. John Holiday Charity Raffle It is usually during the holiday season when we begin to shift our focus from ourselves and turn towards others. It is a time of giving and a time to promote the holiday spirit. It is during this time that Russell Reid/Mr. John, a local waste management and portable toilet rental company, holds their... - December 16, 2011 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Master Plumber in Phoenix, AZ, Joins SEO Pros to Serve Local Homeowners' Needs Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a professional plumbing service providing sewer repair, drain cleaning, and more to the Phoenix, Arizona, region, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a local leader in online advertising, to better reach homeowners in need of their services. This partnership will increase... - December 04, 2011 - Mr. Rooter Plumbing

Cloud-Based Software Helps Airport Operator Cut Labor Costs by 35% Empower Decision Systems’ FleetChief Cloud Ramp Service Optimization Technology reduced lav and water service vendor's labor costs by 35% and cut other costs by 25% while also improving service. - November 09, 2011 - Empower Decision Systems, Inc.

Russell Reid Redesigns Website for Septic Tank and Waste Related Services Russell Reid, a non-hazardous waste management company based out of New Jersey, is pleased to announce the launch of their updated website. The new www.russellreid.com offers both upgrades of existing features and the introduction of new services in a sleek user-friendly format. The website’s... - October 30, 2011 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Supplies Portable Restrooms for Charity Fundraising Events On Saturday, October 22nd the temporary restroom company, Mr. John lent its services to The Far Hills Steeplechase in Far Hills, NJ and The Rock n’ Roll 10k race in Brooklyn, NY. Both of these races served as fundraisers for a variety of charities. - October 27, 2011 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Redesigns Website for Portable Toilets Mr. John, a portable restroom company based out of New Jersey, is pleased to announce the launch of their updated website. The address is still the same; www. mrjohn.com, but the content is all new. The reworked site offers both upgrades of existing features and the introduction of new services and a... - October 05, 2011 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Provides Portable Toilets and Wastewater Pumping to Those Affected by Hurricane Irene Thanks to a dedicated staff and an effective plan of action, Mr. John was able to respond to requests for porta potties and temporary bathrooms despite the numerous challenges presented both during and after Hurricane Irene. - September 29, 2011 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Serves 9/11 Anniversary Events with Portable Restroom Services Mr. John Portable Toilets have been present at the World Trade Center location since the horrific events of September 11, 2001 and recently assisted with portable restrooms for 9/11 10th Anniversary Events. - September 29, 2011 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Sewer and Drain Cleaning Company in League City Hires SEO Experts for Online Advertising Campaign Rose Sewer and Drain Service of League City, Texas has hired the online advertising experts at Prospect Genius. - August 17, 2011 - Rose Sewer and Drain Service

Chandan Gadgil, Announced the Completion of Trials for Its Biogas H2S Scrubber System - Bioskrubber at NSAI Chandan Gadgil, CEO of Innovative Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd, Pune (www.ietl.in) announced the completion of the performance trials for its Biogas H2S Scrubber system – Bioskrubber at M/S.Natural Sugars and Allied Industries Ltd (www.naturalsugar.in) at Ranjani, Tal. Kallam, Dist. Osmanabad,... - February 01, 2011 - Innovative Environmental Technologies Pvt Ltd

Russell Reid Launches New Ecommerce Web Site for Bacterial Additive Products Russell Reid announced the launch of a new web site to sell it's line of bacterial additive products for grease traps and septic systems. - July 11, 2010 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Russell Reid Offers New Product to Control Drain Flies Russell Reid now provides DrainGel - an environmentally safe biological drain flyer controller for restaurants and food service establishments. - July 11, 2010 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Sponsors Asbury Park Jazz Festival Mr. John was a sponsor of the Asbury Park Jazz Festival held on June 26th and 27th in Asbury Park NJ. - July 11, 2010 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

SWEETFILTER® Odor Control Experts Stop the Stink Again Pennington Equipment Company, Incorporated announced today that the Chicago MWRD has awarded a 3rd consecutive contract for the supply of SWEETFILTER® and ZEOCARBON® odor control and separation equipment. Commenting on the announcement, Rod Pennington, PEC chairman and chief executive officer,... - November 19, 2009 - Pennington Equipment Company, Inc.

Pinal County Plumber, Peltzer Plumbing Undergoes New Management and Name Change, Extends Service Area Clemans Complete Plumbing becomes Peltzer Plumbing Inc., extends service area to towns of Queen Creek, Maricopa and Casa Grande, Arizona. - September 02, 2009 - Peltzer Plumbing

Greencare Ltd Has Launched a New Website and "All in One House" Environmental Solutions in Nairobi, Kenya GreenCare is now offering waste management, pest control and fumigation, environmental audit and environmental impact assessment, environmental aesthetics (lawn care, landscaping, indoor and outdoor plants), provision of waste bins for handling and segregation of waste, cleaning Services, roof cleaning... - August 04, 2009 - GreenCare Ltd

Mr. John Takes Part in 2009 AIDS Walk in Central Park Mr. John was proud to supply portable restrooms for the 45,000 participants who took to the streets of NY’s Central Park to participate in the world’s biggest AIDS fundraiser. - July 18, 2009 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Honored to be Part of the Monmouth County SPCA Renovation Project Mr. John supplied portable toilets for the Monmouth County SPCA renovation project. - July 18, 2009 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Russell Reid Sponsors Wave Gathering Music Festival Russell Reid was a proud sponsor of the 4th Annual Wave Gathering Music Festival, held in Asbury Park NJ on June 19-21st. - July 18, 2009 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Takes Part in Habitat Philadelphia’s First LEED Certified Green Building Project A Standard Mr. John portable restroom proudly stands on the site of Habitat Philadelphia’s first LEED Certified green building project in West Philadelphia. - July 18, 2009 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Newly Enhanced MÓNASHELL® Biofiltration Odor Control System Introduced by Bord Na Móna Offering wastewater treatment and water reuse systems as well as odor treatment and voc abatement for municipal, decentralized or on-site community and commercial applications. - February 15, 2009 - Bord na Mona

Benefits of Bord Na Móna Puraflo® Biofilter Wastewater Treatment System Offering wastewater treatment and water reuse systems as well as odor treatment and voc abatement for municipal, decentralized or on-site community and commercial applications. - February 15, 2009 - Bord na Mona

Membrane Bioreactor Wastewater Treatment Solution Introduced by Bord Na Móna for Water Reuse and Total Nitrogen Applications PuraM® System features Bord na Mona’s enhanced air scour flat plate cassette design, that reduces complexity, and operational input in a range of pre-engineered designs suitable for decentralized applications. - February 15, 2009 - Bord na Mona

Moving Bed Biological Reactor Wastewater Treatment System Showcased by Bord Na Móna PuraMAX® System offers an economical treatment solution suitable for secondary treatment, nitrification, denitrification and high strength applications and features use of recycled plastic media. - February 15, 2009 - Bord na Mona

New Purasaf® Provides a Cost Effective Low Energy Pre-Engineered Wastewater Treatment Solution for Secondary & Tertiary Applications Static bed, attached growth submerged aerated filter system incorporates recycled plastic media that can be operated in aerobic, anoxic, or filtration modes for BOD, Ammonia, Total Nitrogen and TSS reduction. - February 15, 2009 - Bord na Mona

Mr. John Goes to Washington Mr. John was honored to stand alongside the area’s finest portable restroom service providers to take care of the needs of the crowd gathered to witness the 2009 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC. - February 05, 2009 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Russell Reid is a Winner at Atlantic City Casino Russell Reid was called upon to remove a mix of grease, wastewater and sand from an Atlantic City casino. Being able to provide a variety of equipment as well as source disposal solutions resulted in substantial cost and time savings. - February 05, 2009 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Provides Emergency Toilet Deployment for Massive Central NJ Water Main Break The Mr. John company responded within hours to calls for portable toilets after a massive water main break in central NJ. - November 21, 2008 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Russell Reid Responds to Queen Mary 2 Emergency Wastewater Service Russell Reid performed emergency wastewater pumping of holding tanks for the famed ocean liner Queen Mary 2. - November 14, 2008 - Russell Reid / Mr. John

Mr. John Expands Customer Base with Acquisition of Nacirema Group Portable Toilet Operations Mr. John announced today that it has expanded its customer base in the Northern NJ and NY metro market with the acquisition of the portable toilet operations of Nacirema Group based in Bayonne, NJ. The deal expands Mr. John’s restroom business to further penetrate and strengthen its presence in... - November 12, 2008 - Russell Reid / Mr. John