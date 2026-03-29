Recent Headlines
PrintXpand Enhances Supplier Integration Capabilities to Support Large Catalogs and Multi-Supplier Operations
PrintXpand has announced a major upgrade to its supplier integration capabilities, giving print and promotional product businesses a faster, more stable way to manage product data across multiple suppliers and high-volume catalogs. - March 29, 2026 - PrintXpand
PrintXpand Updates Artist Marketplace and POD Workflows to Streamline Discovery, Customization, and Order Management
PrintXpand has strengthened its Artist Marketplace and Print-on-Demand capabilities with a focused round of updates, covering everything from how products are browsed and personalized to how orders and refunds are handled on the back end. - March 29, 2026 - PrintXpand
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
SignalHaven Compliance Launches Online Tech Shop and Expands IT Services Across Western New York
SignalHaven Compliance has launched an online tech shop and expanded its remote and on-site IT support across Western New York. The company offers affordable new and refurbished devices, fast support for local businesses, and cybersecurity services — all without a physical storefront. - August 29, 2025 - SignalHaven Compliance
Research by JCT Software UK Reveals Hundreds of Sinclair ZX Spectrum Games Publishers Have Vanished — And Most Refuse to Enforce Copyright
Subhead: A survey of the 183 surviving publishers reveals that more than 80% did not respond, while the remainder permit ZX Spectrum titles to be shared freely, provided they are not used in prebuilt commercial gaming systems such as “The Spectrum.” - August 06, 2025 - JCT Software UK
SendOwl Announces Strategic Integration with Square to Streamline Digital Product Delivery
SendOwl announces its integration with commerce platform Square, enhancing retailers' and customers' end-to-end digital product experience. The collaboration increases revenue opportunities and streamlines transactions. SendOwl is the first of its kind to appear in the Square App Marketplace, and the integration enables businesses to simplify digital product sales and delivery. SendOwl's partnership with Square ensures efficient, secure, and productive operations. - June 04, 2024 - SendOwl
PrintXpand to Exhibit End-to-End Web-to-Print and Print-on-Demand Solutions at Drupa 2024
PrintXpand invites you to connect at Drupa 2024, the world's leading trade fair for printing technologies. - May 18, 2024 - PrintXpand
Digy4, Product Launch Event – The Path to Testing Cloud - DigyCloud
Digy4, is a Canadian enterprise tech company focused on Quality Engineering, hosted their 2024 Product Launch and Roadmap event at IDEA Innovation Hub in Mississauga, Canada. An extraordinary gathering where individuals from diverse spheres, various roles, and different companies in Quality... - January 30, 2024 - Digy4
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
StaticPop Introduces PopRuby.com: A Specialized Online Store for Ruby Programmers
PopRuby.com is an online store dedicated to offering high-quality apparel and accessories inspired by the Ruby programming language. Founded with the goal of celebrating the Ruby community, PopRuby brings together fun designs and premium quality, creating a unique shopping experience for tech enthusiasts. - September 25, 2023 - PopRuby
Cole Technologies Announces NextGen, a Unified Managed IT, Security, and Compliance Solution Specifically for SMBs
Cole Technologies, a managed IT service provider, today announced the launch of NextGen - a combined managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solution for businesses that have government contracts or otherwise have a need for heightened security and regulatory requirements. Through this new... - July 08, 2023 - Cole Technologies
Digy4 Welcomes Jeff Wilkinson as an Advisor
Digy4 is excited to share that industry expert Jeff Wilkinson has joined Digy4 as an advisor. About Jeff Jeff is the former global testing head of Accenture, where he spent 30 years leading the Accenture Quality Engineering Services, Accenture’s $2.5B global testing practice. He also acted... - May 05, 2023 - Digy4
Digy4 Welcomes Sadagopan Viravalli as the COO
Digy4 is happy to announce that industry veteran Sadagopan Viravalli (Sada) has joined Digy4 as the COO. Sada has a Strong Consulting background with over 25 years of experience, having worked with companies such as Accenture, Deloitte and Oracle. In that time, he has defined industry solutions... - April 24, 2023 - Digy4
SDH at E-commerce Berlin Expo 2023
E-commerce Berlin Expo attracted thousands of attendees, including experts, e-commerce professionals, and business owners. Pavlo and Vasyl got valuable knowledge in e-commerce by meeting successful industry players, ambitious startup founders and listening to insightful speeches. Now they clearly understand the future perspective of e-commerce and relevant technologies used in the field. - March 06, 2023 - Software Development Hub
SDH at Mobile World Conference 2023 in Barcelona
If you are willing to go to the future for a few days, Mobile World Congress can help you with that. While being there, you will feel yourself in the center of technological progress, where like-minded professionals meet to show their latest achievements and breakthrough ideas. - March 06, 2023 - Software Development Hub
CORE Networks Announced as a Top Louisiana IT Service Provider by UpCity
CORE Networks Named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. CORE Networks is thrilled to announce that it has been named Louisiana's Best IT Service Provider by UpCity. This prestigious award recognizes the exceptional quality and service provided by CORE Networks to its clients. "We... - December 29, 2022 - CORE Networks
Software Development Hub Visited IFA Berlin 2022
On September 4, Pavel Yablonskiy, CTO of SDH company and Vasyl Kuchma, Managing Partner of the company, went to the world-famous exhibition of consumer and household appliances IFA Berlin 2022. - September 10, 2022 - Software Development Hub
Now, Manage All Your Email Ids from a Single Inbox. A Server-Side Solution by Mutant Mail.
Fresent’s latest SaaS product to revolutionize email management. Receive, Reply and Send all your emails from a single mailbox. - April 23, 2022 - Fresent
Parasar Saha Joins Digy4 as the CEO
Digy4, is excited to announce that Parasar Saha will be joining their team as CEO and Founder. With 19 years of experience in Quality Engineering and extensive knowledge in product development, he’s been involved in architecting next generation enterprise level automation platforms with... - March 11, 2022 - Digy4
Scout APM Announces Release of External Service Monitoring
Scout has expanded its service offerings to now include microservices and managed services monitoring of Ruby, Python, and PHP web applications. - December 01, 2021 - Scout APM
Compugen Wins Fortinet Achievement Award at NSE XPERTS Summit 2021
Compugen has won Fortinet’s Achievement Award at the recently concluded NSE XPERTS Summit, a premier training event for elite technology professionals in cybersecurity. This award recognizes organizations for their technical achievements and commitment to strengthening their cybersecurity... - November 29, 2021 - Compugen
Slideator: a New Network for Recording and Sharing Video Presentations
Slideator offers free slide recording tools and video management platform to help educators and professionals record, upload, and share their PowerPoint video presentations easily and effectively. - November 17, 2021 - Slideator
Wynright Corporation Names Cory Flemings EVP Sales
Wynright Corporation Names Cory Flemings EVP Sales of advanced automated material handling systems. - August 29, 2021 - Wynright
Scout APM Announces Python Application Support for Error Monitoring Tool
Scout Error Monitoring has expanded its services to include performance and error insights and alerting for Python web applications, within a single, integrated dashboard. - July 27, 2021 - Scout APM
Product Designer by BYI: One-Stop Solution for Web-to-Print Needs
Brush Your Ideas is a prominent Web-to-Print solution provider with an extended portfolio of clients across 80+ countries. Serving the industry for over 14 years now, their customer base includes some of the most versatile industries including B2B and B2C print service providers, in-plants,... - March 17, 2021 - PrintXpand
Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services
Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u
Marhaba, Celoxis Project Management Software Now Available in Arabic
Celoxis Technologies announces the release of Arabic language support for its award-winning project management software. - September 25, 2018 - Celoxis Technologies
Wolf Technology Group Receives National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) – Minority Business Executives (MBE) Certification
Wolf Technology Group, the southeast’s premier IT company, recently received their National Minority Supplier Development Council – Minority Business Executive Certification in an ongoing effort to help current and future business partners and clients meet their commitment to diversity... - June 21, 2018 - Wolf Technology Group
Brush Your Ideas Launches Product Design Tool for WooCommerce Store Owners
Brush Your Ideas, a web-to-print software solution company recently launched product designer tool for WooCommerce Store Owners. It will enable the end-users to create and customize unique products and place an order through e-vendors. - April 12, 2018 - PrintXpand
Zeepabyte, Inc. Named a Finalist in TM Forum Excellence Awards 2018
TM Forum’s Excellence Awards champions the organizations that are taking the industry in new and innovative directions through collaboration and open innovation. Winners will be announced at Digital Transformation World taking place in Nice, France on May, 14th 2018. - April 04, 2018 - Zeepabyte, Inc.
Brush Your Ideas Offers a Standalone Product Designer Tool for Ecommerce Stores
Brush Your Ideas, a web-to-print software solutions company is now offering a Standalone Product Design Tool for different ecommerce platforms. - February 09, 2018 - PrintXpand
ATN and Atmatrix’s Blockchain Project Raises $10 Million from Strategic Investors
ATN and Atmatrix, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform providers, announced a strategic investment of US$10 million from leading investment organizations including Dream Chaser Capital, Capital Dynamics Fund, Longqing Capital and Drop Capita. ATN.io manages the public chain and... - February 08, 2018 - ATN.io
Brush Your Ideas Makes Design Changes, Launches a New Avatar
Brush Your Ideas, which was once just a Product Designer Tool exclusive to the Magento Platform; has launched its new identity as an All-Inclusive Web-to-Print Solutions Store. This makeover in its offering comes as good news to the ecommerce store owners willing to add web-to-print solution to their websites. - January 27, 2018 - PrintXpand
TeraCloud Recognized on 2017 CRN Next-Gen 250 List
Annual List Features Trailblazing Solution Providers Transforming Business with Emerging Technologies - November 08, 2017 - TeraCloud, Inc.
Solutions Squad Inc Recognized on 2017 CRN Next-Gen 250 List
Annual List Features Trailblazing Solution Providers Transforming Business with Emerging Technologies Solutions Squad Inc, Taking IT to the next level, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Solutions Squad Inc to its 2017 Next-Gen 250 list for the second year in... - November 08, 2017 - Solutions Squad Inc
Announcement of Expansion at London IT Support Company
Leading IT Support Company, HTL Support, has acquired Serviced Cloud – the long-established private Cloud Company. HTL’s recent expansion has played a key role in the Serviced Cloud merger. The two companies have worked closely together for many years in what has been described as a... - October 30, 2017 - HTL Support
TeamViewer Ppartners with IPSYSTEMS Inc.
TeamViewer announces Philippine distributor. - September 10, 2017 - IPSYSTEMS Inc
PodioBox Launches a Remote Control Tool for Presentations
PodioBox, the all-in-one event system created by the Swiss software developing company Assiomatica SA from Zurich, now represents a new vision of the well-known product. - July 26, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
HBR Technologies Wins Readers' Choice Award for Favorite IT Company
On July 12, 2017, ADDISON Magazine announced the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and HBR Technologies has once again been voted readers’ favorite for “Favorite IT Company.” Throughout June, votes were cast in more than 80 categories including dining,... - July 14, 2017 - HBR Technologies
New PodioBox Offer to Event Professionals and Companies
PodioBox the all-in-one platform by Swiss company Assiomatica SA, presents several offers for event professionals and companies. - July 12, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
PodioBox Presentation Platform by Assiomatica SA Becomes Free for 15 Days
PodioBox, the all-in-one event and presentation platform created by the Swiss company Assiomatica SA, makes a completely new proposition to its customers. Now they can try the basic features of this well-known product before paying for it. PodioBox offers the features of its Standard package that... - June 09, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
Solutions Squad Inc Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®
Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers with deep technical expertise and premier certifications. - June 08, 2017 - Solutions Squad Inc
PodioBox by Assiomatica SA Attended The Next Web Conference 2017
The team of Assiomatica SA, creators of PodioBox all-in-one event platform, attended The Next Web Conference 2017 on 18-19 May in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. - May 24, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
Professional Experience: a New Column by PodioBox
The PodioBox team presented a new professional column that is based on the personal experience of the company's team and the developer of the event platform. - May 12, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
Melissa Sealy Appointed COO of The Edge Group
The Edge Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Sealy as Chief Operating Officer. Having been a co-founder of The Edge Group in 1991, Melissa has a thorough knowledge and understanding of the Company's operations and offerings. As COO, Melissa will continue to provide leadership... - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group
The Edge Group Awarded Highest New Business Growth by Hikvision USA
The Edge Group was presented with Hikvision’s “2016 Highest New Business Growth” Award by Hikvision USA President Jeffrey He at the 2017 ISC West Conference held on April 5-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group
Firefly Wireless Networks Showcases Its Visible Light Communications LiFi Products, with Data Rates Up to 1.8 Gbps, at Hannover Messe Tradeshow
SecureLink solutions are currently for office environments requiring the absolute best security and avoidance of eavesdropping. The company is also developing partner relationships in other industry sectors such as building technology providers, factory automation (Industry 4.0 and cyber-physical systems), consumer electronics, the Internet of Things, in-flight aircraft communications systems, military and underwater solutions, and transportation related applications such as train stations. - April 25, 2017 - Firefly Wireless Networks
Business, Motivation and Tech: PRO Column by Assiomatica SA
Swiss software developing company Assiomatica SA, authors of a well-known all-in-one event platform PodioBox, launched a new professional column on its official site. - April 21, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
Assiomatica SA Launched a Corporate Blog for Event Professionals
A team of a well-known all-in-one event platform PodioBox have launched a new corporate blog PodioBox Blog. - March 25, 2017 - Assiomatica SA
1st IT Has Won a Feefo Gold Service Award, an Independent Seal of Excellence That Recognises Businesses for Delivering Exceptional Experiences
1st IT met the criteria of collecting at least 50 reviews between January 1st 2016 and December 31st 2016. - March 08, 2017 - 1st IT