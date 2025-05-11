Recent Headlines
Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market. - May 11, 2025 - Beverage Factory
Perlick Adds General Parts Group as An Authorized Service Agency in the US
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that its service division has been selected by Perlick Corporation to become an Authorized Service Agency (ASA) for the U.S. As an ASA, General Parts will support Perlick equipment for both in and out of warranty service. The company’s ability to... - June 05, 2021 - General Parts Group
General Parts L.L.C., Acquires Appliance Repair Service, Inc.
General Parts, L.L.C., a leading service provider and parts distributor to the commercial foodservice industry is pleased to announce the acquisition of Appliance Repair Service, Inc. (“ARS”) located in Duluth, MN. The transaction closed on January 4th, 2021. Terms of the transaction... - January 14, 2021 - General Parts Group
Metal Detectable Products - Detectamet Launches in Australia
The detectable product manufacturers Detectamet are delighted to announce their new office and distribution centre in Sydney, Australia. This new facility will be able to manufacture and distribute their award-winning products to food and pharmaceutical manufacturers across Australia, New Zealand... - April 23, 2020 - Detectamet
Detectamet Achieves International Recognition for Occupational Health and Safety in the Workplace
Detectamet is proud to be one of the first companies in the detectable food safety industry to receive international recognition for occupational health and safety (OH&S), by gaining the new ISO 45001:2018 standard. ISO 45001 is the world’s first International Standard for OH&S,... - October 14, 2018 - Detectamet
Detectamet Detectable Natural Rubber Gloves
Detectamet’s detectable rubber gloves are sensitive to food industry needs. - September 16, 2018 - Detectamet
Detectamet Celebrates 15th Birthday
Detectamet is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing and distributing Metal Detectable and X-Ray Visible products. - August 04, 2018 - Detectamet
General Parts Group President Bruce Hodge to Retire; Gary Schermann Named as Successor
Bruce Hodge announced today that he will be retiring from General Parts Group on September 30th. - July 27, 2018 - General Parts Group
Detectamet’s Detectable Rubber Gloves are Sensitive to Food Industry Safety Needs
Detectamet’s new powderless metal detectable gloves are made from natural rubber and easy use. They give a high level of sensitivity and the anti-slip patterned finish provides a good grip in wet and dry conditions. They are designed for safe use in Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industries and comply with FDA and EU regulations for safe contact with food. - June 08, 2018 - Detectamet
Detectamet’s New First Aid Adhesive Dressings Combine X-Ray and Metal Detectability
Detectamet’s new range of Metal and X-ray Detectable Adhesive Dressings for first aid use in the food industry includes eight of the most useful shapes that will cover the most frequently experienced wounds. A foil strip provides metal detectability and a typical X-ray inspection system will identify the dressing because of the special X-ray visible ribbon. - May 18, 2018 - Detectamet
General Parts L.L.C., Acquires DMO Food Equipment Services, Inc.
General Parts, L.L.C., a leading service provider and parts distributor to the commercial foodservice industry is pleased to announce the acquisition of DMO Food Equipment Services, INC. (“DMO”) located in Cleveland, OH. The transaction closed on April 30th, 2018. Terms of the transaction are undisclosed. - May 03, 2018 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group to Attend RFMA 2018 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will once again be attending and exhibiting at the RFMA annual conference and will be located at booth 639 on the exhibit floor. The company is also proud to be a consecutive bronze supporter of the conference. This year the conference will be held... - February 07, 2018 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group to Open Its 27th Service Location in Yuma, Arizona
General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 27th service location. The new location is well positioned to service Yuma and La Paz counties in Arizona as well as the Imperial Valley area of California. - December 30, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group to Support RFMA Gives 2018
General Parts Group is pleased to announce its support of the 2018 RFMA Gives project by providing labor and materials for the installation and repair of both hot and cold foodservice equipment. RFMA Gives is an annual event coordinated by RFMA members with the aim of giving back to the community... - August 31, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group to Support Boelter Charity Golf Outing, August 23rd
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring the Boelter Charity Golf Outing which will take place on August 23rd, 2017 at the Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex, Wisconsin. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Hometown Heroes who are the recipient of Boelter’s 2017... - August 09, 2017 - General Parts Group
One Piece Retractable Fine Marker from Detectamet Reduces Contamination Risks
Detectamet’s new Fine Tip Markers help to reduce food contamination. They are retractable with no loose caps to lose in the food being processed and the detectable plastics used to make them they can be rejected by metal detectors and X-ray systems. - July 26, 2017 - Detectamet
New Detectable Materials Makes for Tough Protection
Three new personal protective products from Detectamet are made from a material that offers the food industry valuable benefits. It reduces food contamination risks by being metal and X-ray detectable and incorporates anti-bacterial benefits. The apron and sleeve covers are tough enough for a repeated use of at least 3 months. - May 24, 2017 - Detectamet
General Parts Group to Exhibit at the Northwest Foodservice Show 2017 in Portland, Oregon
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Northwest Foodservice Show 2017 in Portland, Oregon. The company will be demonstrating its ability to support the foodservice industry with its equipment repair, maintenance and installation services as well as its O.E.M. - April 16, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group Extends Its Service Relationship with Welbilt® Into Pensacola Florida
General Parts Group is delighted to announce that it has been appointed the Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer for Welbilt® in Pensacola, Florida. The General Parts Group will be supporting Welbilt brands with both authorized repair services as well as providing customers with... - April 16, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group Selected by Welbilt® to be Their Authorized Service Agent in the St. Louis Missouri Marketplace
General Parts Group is honored to announce its appointment by Welbilt® to be their Authorized Service Agency and parts distributor in the St. Louis, Missouri marketplace. General Parts Group will support Welbilt brands for both authorized repair services and by providing customers with genuine... - April 16, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group to Attend the Minneapolis Veterans Job Fair, April 26th
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Veterans Job Fair in Bloomington, MN on April 26th. The company will be actively looking for Veterans who have an interest in transitioning into a new career as a foodservice technician. This will be the second-time General... - April 12, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group Launches All New Ecommerce Site, GP-PartsDirect.com
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that its O.E.M. parts distribution division has launched an entirely new ecommerce website, gp-partsdirect.com. This new site delivers a one-stop shopping experience for foodservice professionals and the service technicians that support them. The store... - April 08, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group Relocates Its Pensacola Branch to a Larger Facility
General Parts Group is pleased to announce the relocation of its location in Pensacola to a new larger facility. - April 05, 2017 - General Parts Group
Blodgett Expands Its Authorized Service Relationship Into Colorado with Food Equipment Service Repair Company General Parts Group
General Parts Group is delighted to announce that it has been appointed as the Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer for the Blodgett Corporation in the state of Colorado. - March 28, 2017 - General Parts Group
Welbilt® Appoints Food Service Equipment Repair Company General Parts Group as Its Service Agency in Dallas – Fort Worth, Texas
General Parts Group is proud to announce its appointment by Welbilt® to be their Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer in the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex. - March 28, 2017 - General Parts Group
Commercial Kitchen Equipment Repair Company General Parts Group Announces Relocation of Medford, OR Facility
General Parts Group is delighted to announce the relocation of its business in Medford, Oregon to a new larger facility. This new facility will fulfill the company’s needs for planned expansion in the equipment services market. - March 28, 2017 - General Parts Group
Improving Safety and Efficiency with Detectamet’s New Detectable Safety Knives
Five new safety knives from Detectamet are made using special plastics detectable by metal and X-ray detection systems in the food industry. The designs are good for special cutting applications to improve user safety and efficiency. - March 24, 2017 - Detectamet
New Stapleless Stapler Enhances Detectamet’s switch2stitch® Range
Detectamet’s new stapleless stapler for food manufacturers can securely stitch ten sheets without needing a metal staple. This reduces contamination that triggers the expensive recalls of food. - March 16, 2017 - Detectamet
KettlePizza™ to Debut "Gas Pro" Model at 2017 International Home & Housewares Show
KettlePizza™, the world’s leading "Made in the USA" wood-fired pizza oven kit for charcoal style kettle grills, announced today that the company will debut the KettlePizza Gas Pro, a one piece stainless steel unit that transforms gas grills into high heat pizza ovens, at the... - March 12, 2017 - KettlePizza
Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo
It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes
General Parts Group to Attend RFMA 2017 Conference in Orlando, Florida
General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will once again be attending and exhibiting at the RFMA annual conference, and will be located at booth 610 on the exhibit floor.The company is also pleased to be supporting this event further by becoming a bronze sponsor. The conference will be held March 5th through March 7th at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center Orlando, Florida. - February 23, 2017 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group Expands Its Service Relationship with Blodgett Corporation Into Oklahoma
General Parts Group is proud to announce that the Blodgett Corporation has expanded our relationship as an Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer in the state of Oklahoma. - February 09, 2017 - General Parts Group
Detectamet Finds That Plastic Contamination Triggered Twice as Many Food Recalls in 2016
Recorded recalls of food items contaminated with pieces of plastic or rubber have more than doubled in the EU and North America in the past 12 months. - January 03, 2017 - Detectamet
Detectamet Marks the First Year of Success in the USA
Thirteen months since opening in Richmond VA, Detectamet Inc has passed a $1 million turnover. To mark the achievement the company has launched an award scheme that recognises a Food Production company’s demonstration of a positive food safety culture. The Guardian award is issued annually as a Silver, Gold or Platinum certificate depending on the level of commitment. - December 02, 2016 - Detectamet
General Parts Group to Open Its 25th Service Location in St. Louis, Missouri
General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 25th service location. The new location is well positioned to service Greater St. Louis and surrounding counties. Located at 10403 Baur Boulevard, Suite G, this General Parts location will offer 24/7 365 repair as well as planned... - November 18, 2016 - General Parts Group
KettlePizza Ovens Teams with HSN to Sell Its "Made in the USA" Pizza Oven Grill Kits on HSN.com
KettlePizza Ovens, the world’s leading wood-fired pizza oven kit for charcoal style kettle grills and gas grills, announced today that it has partnered with leading interactive multichannel retailer HSN, Inc. to immediately offer the company’s innovative “Made in the USA”... - October 28, 2016 - KettlePizza
The Employers of Silent Guardians Are Recognised
Detectamet Guardian awards encourage food makers to reduce plastic in food. The Silver, Gold or Platinum awards reflect their of use detectable plastics. - October 15, 2016 - Detectamet
General Parts Group Opens Its 4th Training Center in Phoenix
General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its forth training center. As with the company’s three other facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, this new Phoenix training center will be offered as a free resource to the local and national foodservice community for... - August 24, 2016 - General Parts Group
Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart
Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts
Forbes Industries Expands Portable Dance Floor Offering
Forbes Industries creates new Strategic Alliance with Event Equipment Sales (EES), expands Portable Dance Floor offering. - August 14, 2016 - Forbes Industries
Kettlepizza Names Scales as Advertising and Branding Agency of Record
KettlePizza, the world’s leading wood-fired pizza oven kit for charcoal style kettle grills and gas grills, announced today that it has retained Scales as its advertising and branding agency of record. Known for its insightful strategies and boundless creativity across a variety of... - August 04, 2016 - KettlePizza
Detectamet’s New Metal Detectable Cloth Reduces the Risk of Contamination
Detectamet’s new metal detectable cleaning cloth will greatly reduce accidental contamination of food. A standard metal detector used in the food industry will identify this contamination and then reject the food before it leaves the factory. The Detectacloth® is a highly absorbent dry wipe that can be used for a multitude of tasks in critical processing areas. - August 04, 2016 - Detectamet
Detectamet Launch the Longest Writing Detectable Pen in the World
The World’s longest writing Metal and X-ray Detectable Pen from Detectamet will write for up to 12.5 kilometres (7.8 miles). This is 3 1/2 times longer than some major international pen brands. The double detectability means that if pieces of this pen are lost in finished food products they can be identified and rejected by metal and X-ray inspection machinery. - July 20, 2016 - Detectamet
General Parts Group Tucson Relocates for Planned Growth
General Parts Group is pleased to announce the relocation of its Tucson branch to a new facility on May 2nd. - April 29, 2016 - General Parts Group
General Parts Group Boise Relocates to a Larger Facility
General Parts Group is delighted to announce the relocation of its Ron’s Service location in Boise to a new larger facility. - April 13, 2016 - General Parts Group
Detectamet’s Detectable Ingredient Packaging Reduces Recall Risks
Detectamet’s new range of detectable of plastic packaging is used to make plastic sacks in all practical sizes and thicknesses and detectable plastic liners for paper sacks. This reduces the contamination recall risks presented by ingredient packaging. From strong 25 Kilo sacks to small sachets this new detectable material can be customised in nine optional colours for special tasks. - March 24, 2016 - Detectamet
General Parts Group Opens Its 24th Location in Seattle, Washington
General Parts Group is delighted to announce the opening of its 24th location in Seattle, Washington. Located at; 810 SW 34th Street, Bldg. W Suite K, Renton. Beginning March 13th this General Parts location will offer 24/7 365 repair, as well as planned maintenance services and O.E.M. replacement... - March 16, 2016 - General Parts Group
New Detectable Markers Make Food Safer to Produce
Halve the chance of plastic contaminated food by using Detectamet’s one piece detectable markers. Food safe marker inks have been put into a patented retractable housing so that a potential source of contamination can be removed from the processing area. Furthermore, the one piece housing is made from Detectamet’s metal and X-ray detectable plastic so plastic contamination risks are reduced. - March 07, 2016 - Detectamet
KettlePizza Names SIDE Ink as Public Relations Agency of Record
KettlePizza, the world’s leading wood-fired pizza oven kit for grills, announced today that it has retained SIDE Ink as its public relations agency of record. - February 19, 2016 - KettlePizza
General Parts Group President to Speak at RFMA 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee
General Parts Group is pleased to announce company President, Bruce Hodge, has accepted an invitation to speak at the Restaurant Facilities Management Association (RFMA) 2016 conference on behalf of the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA). The conference will be held March 13th... - February 14, 2016 - General Parts Group