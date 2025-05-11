General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will once again be attending and exhibiting at the RFMA annual conference, and will be located at booth 610 on the exhibit floor.The company is also pleased to be supporting this event further by becoming a bronze sponsor. The conference will be held March 5th through March 7th at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center Orlando, Florida. - February 23, 2017 - General Parts Group