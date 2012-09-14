PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Detectamet Achieves International Recognition for Occupational Health and Safety in the Workplace Detectamet is proud to be one of the first companies in the detectable food safety industry to receive international recognition for occupational health and safety (OH&S), by gaining the new ISO 45001:2018 standard. ISO 45001 is the world’s first International Standard for OH&S, published... - October 14, 2018 - Detectamet

Detectamet Detectable Natural Rubber Gloves Detectamet’s detectable rubber gloves are sensitive to food industry needs. - September 16, 2018 - Detectamet

Detectamet Celebrates 15th Birthday Detectamet is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing and distributing Metal Detectable and X-Ray Visible products. - August 04, 2018 - Detectamet

General Parts Group President Bruce Hodge to Retire; Gary Schermann Named as Successor Bruce Hodge announced today that he will be retiring from General Parts Group on September 30th. - July 27, 2018 - General Parts Group

Detectamet’s Detectable Rubber Gloves are Sensitive to Food Industry Safety Needs Detectamet’s new powderless metal detectable gloves are made from natural rubber and easy use. They give a high level of sensitivity and the anti-slip patterned finish provides a good grip in wet and dry conditions. They are designed for safe use in Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industries and comply with FDA and EU regulations for safe contact with food. - June 08, 2018 - Detectamet

Detectamet’s New First Aid Adhesive Dressings Combine X-Ray and Metal Detectability Detectamet’s new range of Metal and X-ray Detectable Adhesive Dressings for first aid use in the food industry includes eight of the most useful shapes that will cover the most frequently experienced wounds. A foil strip provides metal detectability and a typical X-ray inspection system will identify the dressing because of the special X-ray visible ribbon. - May 18, 2018 - Detectamet

General Parts L.L.C., Acquires DMO Food Equipment Services, Inc. General Parts, L.L.C., a leading service provider and parts distributor to the commercial foodservice industry is pleased to announce the acquisition of DMO Food Equipment Services, INC. (“DMO”) located in Cleveland, OH. The transaction closed on April 30th, 2018. Terms of the transaction are undisclosed. - May 03, 2018 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Open Its 28th Service Location in Houston, Texas General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 28th service location in Houston, Texas. Located at 3428 Yale Street, this General Parts location will offer 24/7 365 repair as well as planned maintenance services and O.E.M. replacement parts. - March 08, 2018 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Attend RFMA 2018 Conference in Phoenix, Arizona General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will once again be attending and exhibiting at the RFMA annual conference and will be located at booth 639 on the exhibit floor. The company is also proud to be a consecutive bronze supporter of the conference. This year the conference will be held March... - February 07, 2018 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Open Its 27th Service Location in Yuma, Arizona General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 27th service location. The new location is well positioned to service Yuma and La Paz counties in Arizona as well as the Imperial Valley area of California. - December 30, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Support RFMA Gives 2018 General Parts Group is pleased to announce its support of the 2018 RFMA Gives project by providing labor and materials for the installation and repair of both hot and cold foodservice equipment. RFMA Gives is an annual event coordinated by RFMA members with the aim of giving back to the community by... - August 31, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Support Boelter Charity Golf Outing, August 23rd General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring the Boelter Charity Golf Outing which will take place on August 23rd, 2017 at the Ironwood Golf Course in Sussex, Wisconsin. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Hometown Heroes who are the recipient of Boelter’s 2017 charity... - August 09, 2017 - General Parts Group

One Piece Retractable Fine Marker from Detectamet Reduces Contamination Risks Detectamet’s new Fine Tip Markers help to reduce food contamination. They are retractable with no loose caps to lose in the food being processed and the detectable plastics used to make them they can be rejected by metal detectors and X-ray systems. - July 26, 2017 - Detectamet

New Detectable Materials Makes for Tough Protection Three new personal protective products from Detectamet are made from a material that offers the food industry valuable benefits. It reduces food contamination risks by being metal and X-ray detectable and incorporates anti-bacterial benefits. The apron and sleeve covers are tough enough for a repeated use of at least 3 months. - May 24, 2017 - Detectamet

General Parts Group Selected by Welbilt® to be Their Authorized Service Agent in the St. Louis Missouri Marketplace General Parts Group is honored to announce its appointment by Welbilt® to be their Authorized Service Agency and parts distributor in the St. Louis, Missouri marketplace. General Parts Group will support Welbilt brands for both authorized repair services and by providing customers with genuine O.E.M. - April 16, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group Extends Its Service Relationship with Welbilt® Into Pensacola Florida General Parts Group is delighted to announce that it has been appointed the Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer for Welbilt® in Pensacola, Florida. The General Parts Group will be supporting Welbilt brands with both authorized repair services as well as providing customers with genuine... - April 16, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Exhibit at the Northwest Foodservice Show 2017 in Portland, Oregon General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Northwest Foodservice Show 2017 in Portland, Oregon. The company will be demonstrating its ability to support the foodservice industry with its equipment repair, maintenance and installation services as well as its O.E.M. parts... - April 16, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group to Attend the Minneapolis Veterans Job Fair, April 26th General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Veterans Job Fair in Bloomington, MN on April 26th. The company will be actively looking for Veterans who have an interest in transitioning into a new career as a foodservice technician. This will be the second-time General Parts... - April 12, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group Launches All New Ecommerce Site, GP-PartsDirect.com General Parts Group is pleased to announce that its O.E.M. parts distribution division has launched an entirely new ecommerce website, gp-partsdirect.com. This new site delivers a one-stop shopping experience for foodservice professionals and the service technicians that support them. The store contains... - April 08, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group Relocates Its Pensacola Branch to a Larger Facility General Parts Group is pleased to announce the relocation of its location in Pensacola to a new larger facility. - April 05, 2017 - General Parts Group

Blodgett Expands Its Authorized Service Relationship Into Colorado with Food Equipment Service Repair Company General Parts Group General Parts Group is delighted to announce that it has been appointed as the Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer for the Blodgett Corporation in the state of Colorado. - March 28, 2017 - General Parts Group

Welbilt® Appoints Food Service Equipment Repair Company General Parts Group as Its Service Agency in Dallas – Fort Worth, Texas General Parts Group is proud to announce its appointment by Welbilt® to be their Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer in the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex. - March 28, 2017 - General Parts Group

Commercial Kitchen Equipment Repair Company General Parts Group Announces Relocation of Medford, OR Facility General Parts Group is delighted to announce the relocation of its business in Medford, Oregon to a new larger facility. This new facility will fulfill the company’s needs for planned expansion in the equipment services market. - March 28, 2017 - General Parts Group

Improving Safety and Efficiency with Detectamet’s New Detectable Safety Knives Five new safety knives from Detectamet are made using special plastics detectable by metal and X-ray detection systems in the food industry. The designs are good for special cutting applications to improve user safety and efficiency. - March 24, 2017 - Detectamet

New Stapleless Stapler Enhances Detectamet’s switch2stitch® Range Detectamet’s new stapleless stapler for food manufacturers can securely stitch ten sheets without needing a metal staple. This reduces contamination that triggers the expensive recalls of food. - March 16, 2017 - Detectamet

KettlePizza™ to Debut "Gas Pro" Model at 2017 International Home & Housewares Show KettlePizza™, the world’s leading "Made in the USA" wood-fired pizza oven kit for charcoal style kettle grills, announced today that the company will debut the KettlePizza Gas Pro, a one piece stainless steel unit that transforms gas grills into high heat pizza ovens, at the 2017... - March 12, 2017 - KettlePizza

Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes

General Parts Group to Attend RFMA 2017 Conference in Orlando, Florida General Parts Group is pleased to announce that it will once again be attending and exhibiting at the RFMA annual conference, and will be located at booth 610 on the exhibit floor.The company is also pleased to be supporting this event further by becoming a bronze sponsor. The conference will be held March 5th through March 7th at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center Orlando, Florida. - February 23, 2017 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group Expands Its Service Relationship with Blodgett Corporation Into Oklahoma General Parts Group is proud to announce that the Blodgett Corporation has expanded our relationship as an Authorized Service Agency and parts distributer in the state of Oklahoma. - February 09, 2017 - General Parts Group

Detectamet Finds That Plastic Contamination Triggered Twice as Many Food Recalls in 2016 Recorded recalls of food items contaminated with pieces of plastic or rubber have more than doubled in the EU and North America in the past 12 months. - January 03, 2017 - Detectamet

Detectamet Marks the First Year of Success in the USA Thirteen months since opening in Richmond VA, Detectamet Inc has passed a $1 million turnover. To mark the achievement the company has launched an award scheme that recognises a Food Production company’s demonstration of a positive food safety culture. The Guardian award is issued annually as a Silver, Gold or Platinum certificate depending on the level of commitment. - December 02, 2016 - Detectamet

General Parts Group to Open Its 25th Service Location in St. Louis, Missouri General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its 25th service location. The new location is well positioned to service Greater St. Louis and surrounding counties. Located at 10403 Baur Boulevard, Suite G, this General Parts location will offer 24/7 365 repair as well as planned maintenance... - November 18, 2016 - General Parts Group

KettlePizza Ovens Teams with HSN to Sell Its "Made in the USA" Pizza Oven Grill Kits on HSN.com KettlePizza Ovens, the world’s leading wood-fired pizza oven kit for charcoal style kettle grills and gas grills, announced today that it has partnered with leading interactive multichannel retailer HSN, Inc. to immediately offer the company’s innovative “Made in the USA” pizza... - October 28, 2016 - KettlePizza

The Employers of Silent Guardians Are Recognised Detectamet Guardian awards encourage food makers to reduce plastic in food. The Silver, Gold or Platinum awards reflect their of use detectable plastics. - October 15, 2016 - Detectamet

General Parts Group Opens Its 4th Training Center in Phoenix General Parts Group is pleased to announce the opening of its forth training center. As with the company’s three other facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, this new Phoenix training center will be offered as a free resource to the local and national foodservice community for both... - August 24, 2016 - General Parts Group

Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

Forbes Industries Expands Portable Dance Floor Offering Forbes Industries creates new Strategic Alliance with Event Equipment Sales (EES), expands Portable Dance Floor offering. - August 14, 2016 - Forbes Industries

Detectamet’s New Metal Detectable Cloth Reduces the Risk of Contamination Detectamet’s new metal detectable cleaning cloth will greatly reduce accidental contamination of food. A standard metal detector used in the food industry will identify this contamination and then reject the food before it leaves the factory. The Detectacloth® is a highly absorbent dry wipe that can be used for a multitude of tasks in critical processing areas. - August 04, 2016 - Detectamet

Kettlepizza Names Scales as Advertising and Branding Agency of Record KettlePizza, the world’s leading wood-fired pizza oven kit for charcoal style kettle grills and gas grills, announced today that it has retained Scales as its advertising and branding agency of record. Known for its insightful strategies and boundless creativity across a variety of capabilities... - August 04, 2016 - KettlePizza

Detectamet Launch the Longest Writing Detectable Pen in the World The World’s longest writing Metal and X-ray Detectable Pen from Detectamet will write for up to 12.5 kilometres (7.8 miles). This is 3 1/2 times longer than some major international pen brands. The double detectability means that if pieces of this pen are lost in finished food products they can be identified and rejected by metal and X-ray inspection machinery. - July 20, 2016 - Detectamet

Bruce Kenison Named National Sales Director at G&G LED Bruce Kenison has been named National Sales Director at G&G LED, a leading manufacturer of wet location lighting. He is responsible for continuing the company’s growth in the car wash, food processing and manufacturing industries, while expanding relationships and creating new business opportunities... - June 22, 2016 - G&G LED

General Parts Group Tucson Relocates for Planned Growth General Parts Group is pleased to announce the relocation of its Tucson branch to a new facility on May 2nd. - April 29, 2016 - General Parts Group

General Parts Group Boise Relocates to a Larger Facility General Parts Group is delighted to announce the relocation of its Ron’s Service location in Boise to a new larger facility. - April 13, 2016 - General Parts Group

Detectamet’s Detectable Ingredient Packaging Reduces Recall Risks Detectamet’s new range of detectable of plastic packaging is used to make plastic sacks in all practical sizes and thicknesses and detectable plastic liners for paper sacks. This reduces the contamination recall risks presented by ingredient packaging. From strong 25 Kilo sacks to small sachets this new detectable material can be customised in nine optional colours for special tasks. - March 24, 2016 - Detectamet

General Parts Group Opens Its 24th Location in Seattle, Washington General Parts Group is delighted to announce the opening of its 24th location in Seattle, Washington. Located at; 810 SW 34th Street, Bldg. W Suite K, Renton. Beginning March 13th this General Parts location will offer 24/7 365 repair, as well as planned maintenance services and O.E.M. replacement parts. - March 16, 2016 - General Parts Group

New Detectable Markers Make Food Safer to Produce Halve the chance of plastic contaminated food by using Detectamet’s one piece detectable markers. Food safe marker inks have been put into a patented retractable housing so that a potential source of contamination can be removed from the processing area. Furthermore, the one piece housing is made from Detectamet’s metal and X-ray detectable plastic so plastic contamination risks are reduced. - March 07, 2016 - Detectamet

KettlePizza Names SIDE Ink as Public Relations Agency of Record KettlePizza, the world’s leading wood-fired pizza oven kit for grills, announced today that it has retained SIDE Ink as its public relations agency of record. - February 19, 2016 - KettlePizza

General Parts Group President to Speak at RFMA 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee General Parts Group is pleased to announce company President, Bruce Hodge, has accepted an invitation to speak at the Restaurant Facilities Management Association (RFMA) 2016 conference on behalf of the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA). The conference will be held March 13th through... - February 14, 2016 - General Parts Group