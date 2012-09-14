PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Trinitas Invests in Growing Organic Almonds Trinitas farms over 20,000 acres of almonds and olives in Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Solano, Tulare and Kings counties. - December 13, 2018 - Trinitas Farming

Calivirgin Olive Oil Honored with Third Good Food Award 2018 Good Food Award winners announced. Calivirgin Olive Oil, a California company, won the award for their Hot Virgin Jalapeno olive oil. - January 28, 2018 - Coldani Olive Ranch

Two Brothers Demonstrate a Profound Sense of Taste; Expand Miracle Fruit Farm Availability Can their mission to create awareness about the benefits of Miracle Fruit reach those who need it most? - August 16, 2017 - Miracle Fruit Farm

Calivirgin Olive Oil Sweeps Specialty Foods Association SOFI Olive Oil Category From high atop New York City, the Specialty Food Association announced the winners of the prestigious 2017 SOFI™ (specialty outstanding food innovation) Awards. Coldani Olive Ranch with their Calivirgin brand of olive oils were in high spirits as they took Gold, Silver and Bronze with their jalapeno oil, blood orange oil, and premium extra virgin arbequina oil respectively. - June 15, 2017 - Coldani Olive Ranch

Botanist & Barrel, Orange County, NC’s First Winery, is Raising Funds Through a Kickstarter Campaign Great news for folks of Orange County looking for local wine – Botanist & Barrel, an extension of Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm, a spot that has been attracting locals for three decades, has launched its Kickstarter campaign to complete funding and begin production. - October 25, 2016 - Botanist & Barrel

Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. He... - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods

American Wine Journalist Inducted Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood Seattle-Based Wine Journalist Roy Hersh Honored with Induction Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood - July 24, 2016 - For The Love Of Port

3rd Annual Strawberry Fest at Warner Farm - It's Gonna be Sweet Warner Farm announces their third annual Strawberry Fest. The event will take place on Old Amherst Road in Sunderland, Massachusetts on June 20, 2015 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. - June 05, 2015 - Warner Farm

Garden State Wine Growers to Hold Jersey Fresh Wine Festival September 6th & 7th Local winemakers eager to show that NJ wines are as fresh as it gets at 2-day wine tasting event at the Burlington County Fair Grounds in Columbus, NJ. - September 04, 2014 - Garden State Wine Growers Association

Calivirign - Coldani Olive Ranch Acquires Lodi Olive Oil Company Coldani Olive Ranch, a olive oil company based in Lodi California and producers of their Calivirgin line of olive oils, recently added local favorite Lodi Olive Oil Company to their portfolio. This announcement comes just months before the 2014 olive harvest. Lodi Olive Oil Company has a line of award... - August 28, 2014 - Coldani Olive Ranch

Congratulations to This Year's Olive Oil of the Year Calivirgin The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition is privileged and honored to announce Calivirgin, a Lodi olive oil, produced by Coldani Olive Ranch, as Olive Oil of the Year. - July 27, 2014 - Coldani Olive Ranch

Langwater Farm is Growing The town of Easton, MA and the surrounding communities are about see even more local, certified organic produce from Langwater Farm as they announce the expansion of their business to include a section of property known as Wheaton Farm on Bay Road in Easton. As Langwater Farm enters their fifth growing... - April 17, 2014 - Langwater Farm

Calivirgin Olive Oil Wins Gold Medal as One of the Worlds Best Olive Oils at New York Show Calivirgin Olive Oil, an extra virgin olive oil made by Coldani Olive Ranch located in the San Joaquin Delta area of California, recently won a gold medal award and touted one of the "Best Olive Oils in the World" in the highly esteemed New York International Olive Oil Competition. In its... - April 13, 2014 - Coldani Olive Ranch

Overcoming Adversity and Achieving Small Business Success Susie Hanson’s life changed forever in three days. After seven surgeries, corrective surgeries, physical therapy, and prosthetic rehabilitation, Susie has learned that trials and tribulations can be the pathway to life and business transformation. With assistance from several area agencies and... - July 09, 2013 - Rockin Rooster Winery

National & Local Experts Coming to Valley to Present on Permaculture Principles 2013 Permaculture Design Course: Drylands (PDC) is coming to Phoenix Valley in January of 2013. - December 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance

This Christmas - Why Not Buy Local & Unique? Great Christmas gift for the gardener in your life. The Valley Permaculture Alliance (VPA), a valley nonprofit organization promoting sustainable urban living, is offering over 120 varieties of trees such as Honey Crisp Apple, Vietnamese Guava, Ruby Red Grapefruit and Arizona Sweet Orange. - December 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance

The Valley Permaculture Alliance Partners with the City of Phoenix After receiving a grant in the amount of $100,000 from Cities of Service, The City of Phoenix is partnering with the Valley Permaculture Alliance (VPA) and HandsOn Greater Phoenix in implementing two beneficial volunteering projects involving painting roofs of city-owned buildings with reflective paint... - November 09, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance

Time is Running Out on Purchasing This Year’s Valley Permaculture Alliance Fruit Trees The VPA, a valley nonprofit organization promoting sustainable urban living, is supporting the 13th Annual Fruit Tree Sales program where they sell over 120 varieties of trees. - November 04, 2012 - Valley Permaculture Alliance

Peppadew Grant Announcement Peppadew Fresh to Offer U.S. Grown Peppadew® Goldew Fruit - April 19, 2012 - Peppadew Fresh Vineyards

Egyfarm Extends Its Expertise in the Quality Fresh Produce Into Global Markets After proving to be one of Europe’s favorite providers of premium quality fresh produce, Egyfarm now starts expanding further into global markets. Specializing in quality varieties of grapes and strawberries, Egyfarm extends its expertise in fresh produce into more foreign markets and helps mark Egypt a global hub of quality fresh fruits and vegetables. - April 18, 2012 - Egyfarm

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market in Boyton Beach Launches Their Season of Winter Festivities Bedner's Farm continues their holiday tradition by launching a host of December events for their customers. From the much anticipated You Pick Strawberry field opening, to the arrival of Santa Clause and collection of toys for needy children. Proving once again, that you can always count on your local farmer! - December 10, 2011 - Bedner's Farm

Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Marshmallow Harvest at Great Country Farms, Bluemont, VA on April 9 and 10, 2011 Great Country Farms in Bluemont, VA will host its first event of 2011, the very popular 8th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Marshmallow Harvest, on April 9 and 10, 2011. This eagerly-awaited event has been extended to two days this year to allow more children to participate. - March 31, 2011 - Great Country Farms

Pistachio Nut Grower Launches Virtual Roadside Stand with Farm-Fresh Pistachios Pistachio nut (http://thepistachionut.com) grower launches a virtual roadside stand offering his San Luis Obispo farm-fresh pistachio nuts and free pistachio nut recipes. - May 28, 2010 - The Pistachio Nut

Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Marshmallow Harvest at Great Country Farms, Bluemont, VA Great Country Farms, located in Bluemont, VA, will open for the 2010 season on March 27, 2010 with its 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Marshmallow Harvest. This popular family event also starts off the U-pick fruit and vegetable season at Great Country Farms, Loudoun County’s popular destination for fun on the farm for the whole family. The farm will be open daily from 9 am to 6 pm during the 2010 season which runs from March 27 – Nov. 8, 2010. - March 23, 2010 - Great Country Farms

Arizona Wine Growers Collaborate to Create Their First Event Located at the Farm at South Mountain The Arizona Wine Growers Festival at The Farm Debuts with Wine Tasting, Walk-Though Exhibits, People's Choice Competition and Professional Tasting Awards - August 30, 2009 - Arizona Wine Growers Association

Dog Days Peach and Sunflower Festival at Great Country Farms, Bluemont, VA It may be the hottest part of the summer, but the Dog Days at Great Country Farms are all about fun with your family and canine companions. To celebrate the peak of summer produce production, Great Country Farms will host its 7th annual Dog Days Peach and Sunflower Festival on August 15 and 16, 2009 from 9 am – 6 pm. - August 13, 2009 - Great Country Farms

Proprietor Trent Ghiringhelli of Heibel Ranch Vineyards in St. Helena, CA Celebrates Release of First Vintage, 2006 Lappa's, Napa Valley Red Wine Release celebrated with Open House and BBQ at Heibel Ranch Vineyards, Pope Valley, CA on May 16, 2009 from Noon to 4:00pm. - April 30, 2009 - Marshall Lamm