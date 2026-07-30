It may be the hottest part of the summer, but the Dog Days at Great Country Farms are all about fun with your family and canine companions. To celebrate the peak of summer produce production, Great Country Farms will host its 7th annual Dog Days Peach and Sunflower Festival on August 15 and 16, 2009 from 9 am – 6 pm. - August 13, 2009 - Great Country Farms