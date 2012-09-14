PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional services... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Welcomes Bill Mountjoy as Vice President of Reliability Engineering CMMS Data Group (CDG) is proud to announce that Bill Mountjoy, CMRP, has joined its team as Vice President of Reliability Engineering. This is CDG’s first-ever reliability engineering employee. Bill has spent over 25 years implementing best practice methodologies in maintenance and reliability... - May 11, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Partners with Integrationworx CMMS Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its newly formed partnership with Integrationworx, a market-leading supplier of services and solutions for data integration (cloud and on-premises), analytics & business intelligence, master data management, and data security. Integrationworx is a Premier... - May 09, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

MVP Plant Wins the GOLD Award for Plant Engineering 2018 Product of the Year CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as the GOLD Maintenance Software Category Winner. - April 10, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Būf Creamery Wins Gold Medal Third Year in a Row at the 2018 American Cheese Society Conference Būf Creamery, an award-winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has been awarded the Gold ribbon for the third year in a row by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 35th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event included nearly 2000 different... - September 30, 2018 - Buf Creamery

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017 Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted Bronze... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

MVP Plant Named Finalist for Plant Engineering’s 2017 Product of the Year CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as a Maintenance Software Category Finalist. - November 10, 2017 - CMMS Data Group

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Būf Creamery Wins Awards at the 2017 American Cheese Society Conference Būf Creamery, an award winning cheese and yogurt creamery, has just been awarded ribbons by the prestigious American Cheese Society (ACS) at the 34th Annual American Cheese Society Conference held in Denver, Colorado. The event included 2024 different cheeses, 40 expert judges and 1400 attendees. Būf... - August 14, 2017 - Buf Creamery

The Future of CMMS is Here… CMMS Data Group Releases MVP Plant, the Next Generation Mobility-Driven with an Intuitive, Multi-Language Interface - June 26, 2017 - CMMS Data Group

Organic Solution Management LLC. Helps Partner Win EPA Sustainability Award Using Organic Solution Management’s Sustainable Anaerobic Digestion Program Organic Solution Management helps partner, Crystal Creamery, a Modesto-based dairy, win a Sustainability Award from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for sustainable management of organic by-products and water reduction. - June 29, 2016 - Organic Solution Management

CIOReview Selects CMMS Data Group for 20 Most Promising EAM Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising EAM Solution Providers 2015. CMMS Data Group makes it to CIOReview’s top EAM Solution Providers list for its expertise in delivering software and services, providing time- and money-saving solutions to maintenance and facilities professionals. - October 17, 2015 - CMMS Data Group

KC’s KickAss Beer Cheese Announces Spreading Demand Beer cheese is a cultural phenomenon in Kentucky, and now one company looks to bring the taste to anyone from the east coast to the west coast and everyone in between. - October 01, 2014 - KC's Kick Ass Beer Cheese

New Florida-Based Company KC’s Kick Ass Beer Cheese Releases Line of Healthy Beer Cheese Products A new Florida-based company, KC’s Kick Ass Beer Cheese, has released a fresh new line of beer cheeses that come in three different flavors– Original, Hot and Buffalo White. - September 25, 2014 - KC's Kick Ass Beer Cheese

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop is on the Move Blue Coop is officially closing and the Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Shop will be occupying that space early October 2014. - September 04, 2014 - Sweet Grass Dairy

CMMS Data Group Becomes a Microsoft Partner CMMS Data Group is proud to announce that it was recently recognized by Microsoft as a Silver Application Development Partner. For the commitment to creating and delivering innovative customer solutions and services based on Microsoft technologies, Microsoft proudly recognized CMMS Data Group's dedication... - March 30, 2013 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS, Purchasing, Reliability, Inventory and Work Audits Now Available from CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is excited to announce the latest service to help maintenance and facilities departments achieve success in a facility. - November 22, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Reliability Cornerstones - Eliminate the Firefighting! Webinar Announcement Tired of firefighting? Learn how to make firefighting a thing of the past during a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, November 14th at 1:00 p.m. CST. - November 10, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group to Exhibit at LatinCan 2012 CMMS Data Group to be among 55+ exhibitors at LatinCan 2012 conference. - October 13, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

MP2 Training Classes in Chicago and San Diego Announced for 4th Quarter 2012 Learn how to unleash the power of MP2 CMMS software saving your plant / facility time and money. - September 13, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Webinar Announcement: the Importance of Tracking Work in Facilities and Manufacturing Plants Learn how to increase reliability and save time and money by tracking work. - September 07, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

Learn About PLC / CMMS Integration CMMS Data Group announced today that the Company will host an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, August 22nd. During this webinar, participants will gain an understanding of PLC / CMMS integration. - August 22, 2012 - CMMS Data Group

PastureLand SummerGold Butters Win at American Cheese Society’s 2009 Competition in Austin, TX At the American Cheese Society’s August competition, industry judges called PastureLand’s Summer Gold cultured butter “lovely” and “complex.” The judges awarded two ribbons to PastureLand’s family of Summer Gold butters, recognizing the Southeastern Minnesota family farm cooperative for making a “great summer butter” with exceptional yellow color and complex flavors. - September 21, 2009 - PastureLand Cooperative

PastureLand Welcomes Back Meadowlark to Celebrate the 2009 Eat Local Challenge Following their success at the American Cheese Society’s August competition, and the announcement of two ribbons for their cultured, Summer Gold butters, PastureLand Cooperative announces the return of Meadowlark, a memorably hearty and buttery, cloth-wrapped cheddar. - September 20, 2009 - PastureLand Cooperative

Five Star Butter Co. “Best Butter On Earth” Featured in TIME Magazine "Gourmet Groceries" article describes "Best Butter On Earth" as "Lavish... clean-tasting creaminess." - April 19, 2008 - Five Star Butter Co.

PastureLand SummerGold Receives the Sante’ Gold Star for Exceptional Merit Sante’, the magazine for restaurant professionals, awarded a Gold Star for Exceptional Merit to PastureLand Cooperative’s unsalted SummerGold Butter in its October American Butter judging. The Sante’ judges evaluate premium and artisanal products that can benefit professional cooking,... - December 02, 2007 - PastureLand Cooperative

All Scream for "S’mores" Ice Cream Crescent Ridge Dairy announces winners of “Create a Crescent Flavor” ice cream contest. - November 29, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar and Mini Putt-Putt Closes for the Season After countless rounds of miniature golf, several thousand scoops of ice cream and even more delighted patrons, the Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar and Mini Putt-Putt, located at 276 South Franklin Street (Route 37) closed its doors for 2007 on November 11. The dairy bar and mini putt-putt will reopen in mid-April next year. - November 21, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Crescent Ridge Dairy’s All-World Ice Cream Sharon, Mass. Dairy selected as one of National Geographic’s top 10 ice creams. - November 08, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Crescent Ridge Dairy to Hold Food Drive Beginning October 29th From October 29th to November 2nd, Crescent Ridge Dairy of Sharon will hold a Food Drive for the Greater Boston Food Bank in an effort to fight hunger on a local level. Crescent Ridge delivery drivers will collect non-perishable food donations from home delivery customers and dairy bar collection boxes. - October 21, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Crescent Ridge Dairy Promotes Four Drivers Four milk delivery drivers at the award-winning Crescent Ridge Dairy have recently received promotions. The 75 year-old dairy is headquartered in Sharon, Mass. The following drivers have been promoted to Senior Transportation Experts and will be responsible for route expansion as well as providing... - August 23, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Crescent Ridge Dairy to Hold New Ice Cream Flavor Contest Fans of Crescent Ridge Dairy’s rich and delicious ice cream now have an opportunity to concoct their own ice cream recipe by entering the award winning dairy’s “Create A Crescent Flavor” ice cream contest. In honor of their 75th anniversary, Crescent Ridge Dairy is rounding up... - July 28, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Good Deeds – Crescent Ridge Dairy Collects Thousands of Pounds of Food In an effort to fight hunger on a local level, Crescent Ridge Dairy recently held a food drive and collected 3,284 pounds in food donations for the Greater Boston Food Bank. “We’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the food drive and helped make it a tremendous success,” noted... - July 20, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy

Crescent Ridge Dairy’s Organic Growth Catering to home delivery clients throughout the greater Boston area, Crescent Ridge Dairy of Sharon, Mass., has recently announced they now offer home delivery of Organic food items. In an ongoing quest to give customers exactly what they want, Crescent Ridge Dairy has expanded their offerings through... - June 28, 2007 - Crescent Ridge Dairy