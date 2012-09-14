PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women... - September 17, 2019 - Something Sweet LLC

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Zucchero’s Factory Now Offers Last Minute Birthday Cakes in Sydney Zucchero’s Factory now offers last minute birthday cakes, cupcakes, naked cakes, custom cakes and more available for same day delivery in Sydney. - April 01, 2018 - Zucchero's Factory

Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture 14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets

Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA organic. The... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery

The Donut Doctor is in... Sacramento? Donut baking icon, Chef Ron Levi has signed on with Donut Madness in Sacramento to resume his reign as the Dr. of Donut Derangement. Chef Ron promises to resurrect the pastry hi-jinx that propelled his prior haunt to donut fame. - November 30, 2015 - Donut Madness

Subscribe to Authentic French Cuisine at Home or Office with FRENCH BOX by Café Noir Café Noir, Bangalore’s emblem of French culture and cuisine, recently introduced a risk-free online subscription service for its freshly baked French delicacies; FRENCH BOX by Café Noir. FRENCH BOX comprises of products ranging from exquisite croissants and French macarons to authentic... - October 20, 2015 - FRENCH BOX by Café Noir

La Gourmandine Bakery Featured in New York Times’ "36 Hours in Pittsburgh" La Gourmandine Bakery, a traditional French bakery in Pittsburgh, PA, has been recognized by the New York Times in a feature highlighting the area's hotspots. - July 22, 2015 - La Gourmandine

Family Owned Local Bakery Works with Troubled Youth Imagicakes Cake Designers, a minority owned and operated custom cake bakery is ramping up to begin its comprehensive programs to serve the at-risk youth of Philadelphia. - June 18, 2015 - Imagicakes Cake Designers

Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes

Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain breads,... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company

Alvarado Street Bakery Named Great Place to Work® on the 2013 Best Small & Medium Workplaces List Great Place to Work Institute named Alvarado Street Bakery #23 on their annual Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the USA list which is published in FORTUNE Magazine. They were selected from hundreds of companies across the country in a process that consisted of employee questionnaires and a workplace... - September 21, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Local Dayton Company to Build Food Truck Through Crowdfunding Campaign Dayton based company iLoveStroopwafels.com has been growing ever since its launch in 2011. The time has come to further expand and the company is looking to raise funds for a food truck through a crowdfunding campaign. - July 03, 2013 - iLoveStroopwafels.com

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe Opens First Location in Phoenix Market First 100 customers to receive free French toast during grand opening celebration on May 27. - May 19, 2013 - Kneader's Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery is Named One of the Top 500 Companies in the North Bay Alvarado Street Bakery has just been recognized as one of the top 500 revenue-producing companies in the North Bay by NorthBay Biz Magazine. “As a worker owned & operated cooperative business, it is a special honor to be included on this list,” says Michael Girkout, President of Alvarado... - March 24, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four commencement... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Presented with Healthiest Employer Award For the 2nd year in a row, Alvarado Street Bakery was recognized as one of the Bay Area's Healthiest Employer. - September 09, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Synchro Swimsuits a Balance of Art and Science As the world is engrossed in the Olympic Summer Games, a new book teaches how to create competitive synchro swimsuits. - August 06, 2012 - Celebration Generation

Hoosier Girl Cakery: a Sweet New Addiction for Monroe New Bakery Makes Homemade Cakes from Scratch Just Like Grandma’s - February 25, 2012 - Hoosier Girl Cakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Received the AIB Superior Certification AIB awards Alvarado Street Bakery their highest certification. - January 25, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery

New Cake Pops Are Tops at Veronica’s Treats. Sweet Sensation Snags Place in Celebrity Gift Bags. With rave reviews from gourmet food critics and inclusion in celebrity SWAG bags at the Emmys, Oscars, MTV, SAG & ACM Awards, Cake Pops are the top selling new product at Veronica’s Treats. The handmade treats are big on taste and small on size, capitalizing on chocolate-lovers desire for just-a-bite... - January 05, 2012 - Veronica's Treats

Renaee Smith Joins BookDaily.com As a featured author, the first chapters of Renaee Smith's books are now available to thousands of readers to sample – free of charge. Renaee Smith is currently promoting JAMAICA’S FORGOTTEN TREATS. Visit http://www.bookdaily.com/author/1475728/renaee-smith or www.renaeescakes.com - October 16, 2011 - Renaee's Cakes

Alvarado Street Bakery Gets Non-GMO Project Verified Alvarado Street Bakery does not allow genetically modified ingredients in any of their products, now or ever. - September 10, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Round Challah Bread for Rosh Hashanna (Jewish New Year) Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious round challah bread for the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashana (New Year), Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Tabernacles). They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page http://challahnmore.com. For... - September 08, 2011 - challahnmore.com

früute - A New Pastry Shop in West Hollywood Opens Its Doors früute, a curious new pastry shop in West Hollywood is serving tarts far from the ordinary: mini, incredibly airy, and artistically infused with meticulously paired flavors, some even quite unexpected. 18 signature tarts are handmade daily with organic ingredients, including Sea Salt Caramel, Wasabi, Piña Colada and Budino. Learn more at http://www.fruute.com. - July 01, 2011 - früute

Award Winning Restaurant Claire’s on Cedros Announces Weekend Dinner Service Claire’s on Cedros LEED® Platinum certified, eco-friendly bakery and café, has added weekend dinner service to it’s existing breakfast and lunch offerings. - June 19, 2011 - Claire's on Cedros

Deerfields Bakery Launches New Website Deerfields Bakery, an award winning retail and wholesale bakery, today unveiled its new website. The new website marks a milestone for the company and optimally positions it for future growth. - June 07, 2011 - Deerfields Bakery

Assemblymember Jared Huffman Presented a Certificate of Recognition to Alvarado Street Bakery On Friday, May 20th, 2011, Alvarado Street Bakery was honored with a visit from California State Assemblymember Jared Huffman, and presented with a Sustainable North Bay Award from the Assembly. The Sustainable North Bay Award reads “Presented to honor your commitment to over 30 years of producing... - May 25, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Was Presented with the PAL Hero Award from FAAN The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) PAL Hero Award presented to Alvarado Street Bakery. - May 18, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Mothers Day at the Vanilla Pod Bakery The Vanilla Pod Bakery, Cheltenham, has launched its Mothers Day 2011 Collection and offers variety of bakery to make any Mum feel that extra special. Vanilla Pod's Mothers Day collection consists of layer cakes, regular size and bite cupcakes, as well as giant cupcakes. Prices start from as little... - March 23, 2011 - The Vanilla Pod Bakery

Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations Announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for Any Occasion Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for any occasion. For a limited time Isabellas Creations is offering a free consultation and taste test for your special occasion. You can receive this offer my contacting Isabellas Creations directly at 347-464-8845. - February 11, 2011 - Isabella's Creations

"BEAR DOWN Cupcakes" Win with Chicago Bears Fans Chicago's Foiled Cupcakes Helps Loyal Fans Celebrate Da Bears Playoffs Season with a Custom BEAR DOWN Cupcake Assortment - January 19, 2011 - Foiled Cupcakes

Alvarado Street Bakery Receives Green Jobs Award The Green Jobs Advisory Board, consisting of experts in the fields of green business, workforce development, social justice and environmental impact, has selected Alvarado Street Bakery as a winner of the Green Jobs Award for 2010. - November 18, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Shabtai Gourmet Gluten-Free Bakery Wins Best New Kosher for Passover Product at Kosherfest's 2010 New Product Competition Gluten-Free Yidels Devils Food Mini Chocolate Swiss Roll Wins Best new Passover Product at Kosherfest New Product Competition 2010. Shabtai Gourmet is a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, peanut free, soy free, lactose free, casein free, corn free, and kosher bakery. Shabtai ships his gluten-free sweets across the United States & Puerto Rico. - October 19, 2010 - Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery

ChallahNMore.com is Selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies Challahnmore.com will now be selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies though their web site http://challahnmore.com/grandma.htm. The cookies are made with organic Kamut Flour, which is the ancient wheat. Kamut is advocated by nutritionists as the best absorbed into the entire system. It is well... - October 10, 2010 - challahnmore.com

Alvarado Street Bakery Awarded "Best Rye" in Magazine Taste Test Everyday with Rachael Ray awarded Alvarado Street Bakery the "Best Rye" in a blind taste test. - September 04, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Freedom Bakery & Confections Introduces Computer Printed Dog Biscuits for National Dog Week and Proceeds to Benefit ASPCA Freedom Bakery & Confections introduces new gourmet dog biscuit treats, Celebarktion. These gourmet treats are made with all human ingredients and decorated with an internally developed machine that prints with FDA approved food color. 25% off all online dog biscuit sales made during National Dog Week (September 22-28) will be donated to the ASPCA. - September 02, 2010 - Freedom Bakery & Confections

This Cupcake Was Made for You and Me Fireworks on Lake Michigan. Baseball. The Taste. Celebrate the great city and America the Beautiful with Foiled Cupcakes’ 4th of July Assortment. - July 02, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes

"Stanley Cupcakes" Score with Chicago Blackhawk Fans Looking for a unique way to show your Blackhawks spirit? Then check out Foiled Cupcakes' exclusive "Stanley Cupcakes" assortment only available through the playoffs, complete with unique Quippies that only Chicago fans will truly appreciate. - May 29, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Challah Bread for Shavout Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious challah bread for the Jewish holiday of Shavous. They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page http://challahnmore.com. For those who live in the Monsey NY or Teaneck NJ areas, free local delivery is... - May 14, 2010 - challahnmore.com

Celebrating 90 Years of Babka Continental Kosher Bakery, the oldest Kosher Bakery in the San Fernando Valley, is celebrating 90 years of Kosher baking with the launch of BabkaClub.com, the first cake-of-the-month club devoted to Babka, the classic Jewish coffee cake. Babka are traditional sweet yeast cakes that are hand mixed and rolled, filled with a delightful crumb mix, twisted and then baked in a tile lined oven. - April 29, 2010 - Continental Kosher Bakery

Freshly Baked Foiled Cupcakes (foiledcupcakes.com) Now a Selling Phenomenon at Upscale Chocolate and Wine Lounge Chicago's northwest suburban community can now indulge in cupcakes and chocolates. Foiled Cupcakes of Naperville gives Anna Shea Chocolates' patrons in South Barrington yet another reason to stop and stay at their chocolate bar's new lounge salon. - April 07, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of "Mini-Seudah" Shelach Manos Packages for Purim Challahnmore.com will now be selling "Mini-Seudah" Shelach Manos packages through their web page http://challahnmore.com/purim.htm. The challahnmore "min-Seudah" Shelach Manos package consists of two freshly baked small challahs, a small bottle of grape juice and a variety of hamantashen... - February 23, 2010 - challahnmore.com

Whipt Cream Delivers Custom Cupcakes to the Philips & Company Radio Show at the CBS Radio Affiliate KYKY-FM St. Louis Y98FM On Monday January 18, 2010 Whipt Cream delivers custom cupcakes to the Philips & Company Radio Show at the CBS radio affiliate KYKY-FM St. Louis Y98FM. - January 29, 2010 - Whipt Cream

ChallahNMore.com Announces the Introduction of Amy Lyn's Flax Thins Challahnmore.com will now be selling Amy Lyn's Flax Thins through their web page http://challahnmore.com/flaxthins.htm. Amy Lyn's Flax Thins are a tasty nutritious bread and snack alternative. They are delicious with cheeses, dips, salsa, soup and salads or as tasty topping. - December 24, 2009 - challahnmore.com