Recent Headlines
Within Retail Bakeries
Maison Alyzee Elevates Bay Area Artisanal Pastry Art & Landscape Ahead of a New Season
The Acclaimed French Patisserie Reaffirms Commitment to Flawless Technique, Premium European Ingredients & Culinary Excellence. Maison Alyzée celebrated for its authentic viennoiserie & high-end dessert announced its strategic focus on the 2026–2027 national culinary competition circuit. Renowned for bringing the exacting standards of Parisian baking to the local community, the patisserie showcases its dedication to flawless execution, rigorous chef training & elite ingredient sourcing. - July 03, 2026 - Maison Alyzee
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Couture Cake Bakery Grants Wedding Wishes
January 1, 2022 marks the 5th anniversary for local cake bakery Candyland Designs. This year brings a new image, focus and team of professional designers hyper focused on catering to the wedding industry in charitable ways that bring together local wedding professionals and volunteers. In 2020,... - December 25, 2021 - Candyland Designs
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions
Developing new protein for food - May 09, 2021 - Vegan Gastronomy
Swedish Pastries Now Available in Birmingham, Michigan
Svenska Café, a Swedish coffee shop in Birmingham, Michigan, today announced that it will celebrate its annual Fat Tuesday event on February 16 with the semla – more than just a bun. - February 12, 2021 - Svenska Cafe
Dry Powdered Vegan Ice Cream VICECRM from Potato Protein Introduced
Turn any plant milk into vegan ice cream with VICECRM. - February 19, 2020 - Vegan Gastronomy
Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season
Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and... - September 17, 2019 - Danker & Danker PR/Marketing
Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon
Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s
Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest
In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Zucchero’s Factory Now Offers Last Minute Birthday Cakes in Sydney
Zucchero’s Factory now offers last minute birthday cakes, cupcakes, naked cakes, custom cakes and more available for same day delivery in Sydney. - April 01, 2018 - Zucchero's Factory
Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location
Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway
Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture
14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets
Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner
One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery
The Donut Doctor is in... Sacramento?
Donut baking icon, Chef Ron Levi has signed on with Donut Madness in Sacramento to resume his reign as the Dr. of Donut Derangement. Chef Ron promises to resurrect the pastry hi-jinx that propelled his prior haunt to donut fame. - November 30, 2015 - Donut Madness
Subscribe to Authentic French Cuisine at Home or Office with FRENCH BOX by Café Noir
Café Noir, Bangalore’s emblem of French culture and cuisine, recently introduced a risk-free online subscription service for its freshly baked French delicacies; FRENCH BOX by Café Noir. FRENCH BOX comprises of products ranging from exquisite croissants and French macarons to... - October 20, 2015 - FRENCH BOX by Café Noir
La Gourmandine Bakery Featured in New York Times’ "36 Hours in Pittsburgh"
La Gourmandine Bakery, a traditional French bakery in Pittsburgh, PA, has been recognized by the New York Times in a feature highlighting the area's hotspots. - July 22, 2015 - La Gourmandine
Family Owned Local Bakery Works with Troubled Youth
Imagicakes Cake Designers, a minority owned and operated custom cake bakery is ramping up to begin its comprehensive programs to serve the at-risk youth of Philadelphia. - June 18, 2015 - Imagicakes Cake Designers
Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes
WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes
Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line
Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company
Alvarado Street Bakery Named Great Place to Work® on the 2013 Best Small & Medium Workplaces List
Great Place to Work Institute named Alvarado Street Bakery #23 on their annual Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the USA list which is published in FORTUNE Magazine. They were selected from hundreds of companies across the country in a process that consisted of employee questionnaires and a... - September 21, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Local Dayton Company to Build Food Truck Through Crowdfunding Campaign
Dayton based company iLoveStroopwafels.com has been growing ever since its launch in 2011. The time has come to further expand and the company is looking to raise funds for a food truck through a crowdfunding campaign. - July 03, 2013 - iLoveStroopwafels.com
Kneaders Bakery & Cafe Opens First Location in Phoenix Market
First 100 customers to receive free French toast during grand opening celebration on May 27. - May 19, 2013 - Kneader's Bakery
Alvarado Street Bakery is Named One of the Top 500 Companies in the North Bay
Alvarado Street Bakery has just been recognized as one of the top 500 revenue-producing companies in the North Bay by NorthBay Biz Magazine. “As a worker owned & operated cooperative business, it is a special honor to be included on this list,” says Michael Girkout, President of... - March 24, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI
Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery
Alvarado Street Bakery Presented with Healthiest Employer Award
For the 2nd year in a row, Alvarado Street Bakery was recognized as one of the Bay Area's Healthiest Employer. - September 09, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Synchro Swimsuits a Balance of Art and Science
As the world is engrossed in the Olympic Summer Games, a new book teaches how to create competitive synchro swimsuits. - August 06, 2012 - Celebration Generation
Hoosier Girl Cakery: a Sweet New Addiction for Monroe
New Bakery Makes Homemade Cakes from Scratch Just Like Grandma’s - February 25, 2012 - Hoosier Girl Cakery
Alvarado Street Bakery Received the AIB Superior Certification
AIB awards Alvarado Street Bakery their highest certification. - January 25, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery
New Cake Pops Are Tops at Veronica’s Treats. Sweet Sensation Snags Place in Celebrity Gift Bags.
With rave reviews from gourmet food critics and inclusion in celebrity SWAG bags at the Emmys, Oscars, MTV, SAG & ACM Awards, Cake Pops are the top selling new product at Veronica’s Treats. The handmade treats are big on taste and small on size, capitalizing on chocolate-lovers desire for... - January 05, 2012 - Veronica's Treats
Renaee Smith Joins BookDaily.com
As a featured author, the first chapters of Renaee Smith's books are now available to thousands of readers to sample – free of charge. Renaee Smith is currently promoting JAMAICA’S FORGOTTEN TREATS. Visit http://www.bookdaily.com/author/1475728/renaee-smith or www.renaeescakes.com - October 16, 2011 - Renaee's Cakes
Alvarado Street Bakery Gets Non-GMO Project Verified
Alvarado Street Bakery does not allow genetically modified ingredients in any of their products, now or ever. - September 10, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery
ChallahNMore.com Announces the Delivery of Fresh Round Challah Bread for Rosh Hashanna (Jewish New Year)
Challahnmore.com will now be baking and delivering fresh delicious round challah bread for the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashana (New Year), Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Tabernacles). They can be ordered and shipped via USPS Priority Mail through their web page... - September 08, 2011 - challahnmore.com
früute - A New Pastry Shop in West Hollywood Opens Its Doors
früute, a curious new pastry shop in West Hollywood is serving tarts far from the ordinary: mini, incredibly airy, and artistically infused with meticulously paired flavors, some even quite unexpected. 18 signature tarts are handmade daily with organic ingredients, including Sea Salt Caramel, Wasabi, Piña Colada and Budino. Learn more at http://www.fruute.com. - July 01, 2011 - früute
Award Winning Restaurant Claire’s on Cedros Announces Weekend Dinner Service
Claire’s on Cedros LEED® Platinum certified, eco-friendly bakery and café, has added weekend dinner service to it’s existing breakfast and lunch offerings. - June 19, 2011 - Claire's on Cedros
Deerfields Bakery Launches New Website
Deerfields Bakery, an award winning retail and wholesale bakery, today unveiled its new website. The new website marks a milestone for the company and optimally positions it for future growth. - June 07, 2011 - Deerfields Bakery
Assemblymember Jared Huffman Presented a Certificate of Recognition to Alvarado Street Bakery
On Friday, May 20th, 2011, Alvarado Street Bakery was honored with a visit from California State Assemblymember Jared Huffman, and presented with a Sustainable North Bay Award from the Assembly. The Sustainable North Bay Award reads “Presented to honor your commitment to over 30 years of... - May 25, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Alvarado Street Bakery Was Presented with the PAL Hero Award from FAAN
The Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network (FAAN) PAL Hero Award presented to Alvarado Street Bakery. - May 18, 2011 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Mothers Day at the Vanilla Pod Bakery
The Vanilla Pod Bakery, Cheltenham, has launched its Mothers Day 2011 Collection and offers variety of bakery to make any Mum feel that extra special. Vanilla Pod's Mothers Day collection consists of layer cakes, regular size and bite cupcakes, as well as giant cupcakes. Prices start from as... - March 23, 2011 - The Vanilla Pod Bakery
Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations Announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for Any Occasion
Maria Nitti, Owner of Isabellas Creations announces the Grand Opening of Custom Specialty Cakes for any occasion. For a limited time Isabellas Creations is offering a free consultation and taste test for your special occasion. You can receive this offer my contacting Isabellas Creations directly at... - February 11, 2011 - Isabella's Creations
"BEAR DOWN Cupcakes" Win with Chicago Bears Fans
Chicago's Foiled Cupcakes Helps Loyal Fans Celebrate Da Bears Playoffs Season with a Custom BEAR DOWN Cupcake Assortment - January 19, 2011 - Foiled Cupcakes
Alvarado Street Bakery Receives Green Jobs Award
The Green Jobs Advisory Board, consisting of experts in the fields of green business, workforce development, social justice and environmental impact, has selected Alvarado Street Bakery as a winner of the Green Jobs Award for 2010. - November 18, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Shabtai Gourmet Gluten-Free Bakery Wins Best New Kosher for Passover Product at Kosherfest's 2010 New Product Competition
Gluten-Free Yidels Devils Food Mini Chocolate Swiss Roll Wins Best new Passover Product at Kosherfest New Product Competition 2010. Shabtai Gourmet is a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, peanut free, soy free, lactose free, casein free, corn free, and kosher bakery. Shabtai ships his gluten-free sweets across the United States & Puerto Rico. - October 19, 2010 - Shabtai Gourmet Gluten Free Bakery
ChallahNMore.com is Selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies
Challahnmore.com will now be selling Grandma's Wholesome Kamut Flour Cookies though their web site http://challahnmore.com/grandma.htm. The cookies are made with organic Kamut Flour, which is the ancient wheat. Kamut is advocated by nutritionists as the best absorbed into the entire system. It is... - October 10, 2010 - challahnmore.com
Alvarado Street Bakery Awarded "Best Rye" in Magazine Taste Test
Everyday with Rachael Ray awarded Alvarado Street Bakery the "Best Rye" in a blind taste test. - September 04, 2010 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Freedom Bakery & Confections Introduces Computer Printed Dog Biscuits for National Dog Week and Proceeds to Benefit ASPCA
Freedom Bakery & Confections introduces new gourmet dog biscuit treats, Celebarktion. These gourmet treats are made with all human ingredients and decorated with an internally developed machine that prints with FDA approved food color. 25% off all online dog biscuit sales made during National Dog Week (September 22-28) will be donated to the ASPCA. - September 02, 2010 - Freedom Bakery & Confections
This Cupcake Was Made for You and Me
Fireworks on Lake Michigan. Baseball. The Taste. Celebrate the great city and America the Beautiful with Foiled Cupcakes’ 4th of July Assortment. - July 02, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes
"Stanley Cupcakes" Score with Chicago Blackhawk Fans
Looking for a unique way to show your Blackhawks spirit? Then check out Foiled Cupcakes' exclusive "Stanley Cupcakes" assortment only available through the playoffs, complete with unique Quippies that only Chicago fans will truly appreciate. - May 29, 2010 - Foiled Cupcakes