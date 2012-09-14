PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts

Quartz Carpet Releases Terradec - Resin Bonded Permeable Paving in US Quartz Carpet USA Launches Terradec in American Market. Resin Bonded Surfacing Company Experiencing Continued Growth. After several years of product testing and research in Europe, Quartz Carpet is pleased to announce the launch of Terradec in the American market, adding to their wide range of architectural... - November 22, 2017 - Terradec

For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result of... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving

112 Roofing Launches New Website for the Coram Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in NY. - May 14, 2016 - 112 Roofing

E&B Paving Fort Wayne Office Honored with National Awards E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State Park. Presented... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Irving Materials, Inc. Appoints Director of Marketing/Business Development Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization. Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide marketing... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Concrete Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Hires Web Marketing Firm in Move to Better Serve Local Residents Lucas Blacktop is a paving and masonry contractor in Zebulon, North Carolina, and serving residents in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and nearby communities. - December 13, 2012 - Lucas Blacktop

Sales of Roofing Sheets from Foregale on the Increase Roofing sheets from Foregale are flying off the shelves as consumers look for cheaper roofing solutions. Sales of roofing sheets from Foregale have been gradually increasing for several years now. - August 23, 2012 - Foregale Ltd

Eco-Roofs Helps Butler University Students Complete First Campus Green Roof Installation Atop Pharmacy College Building Biology student initiates green roof installation at University. - May 07, 2012 - Eco Roofs

Paving Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Partners with SEO Firm to Better Serve Area Property Owners Home- and business owners in Raleigh will soon have easier access to the asphalt paving and repair services they need. - March 18, 2012 - AJ's Paving Company

Absolute Metal Roofs of North Carolina Wins Award Absolute Metal Roofs of North Carolina is proud to announce that they have been recognized as one of the top 200 exterior contractors in the country. - December 10, 2011 - Absolute Metal Roofs

Sika Sarnafil's Stanley Graveline Receives ASTM William C. Cullen Award Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is pleased to announce that Stanley Graveline, Vice President, Technical Services, has received the William C. Cullen Award from ASTM International in recognition of his long-time outstanding contributions... - August 10, 2011 - Sika Sarnafil

Gutter Helmet Systems Expands Into Northern New Jersey and Philadelphia Markets Gutter Helmet Systems announces the expansion of their gutter protection business into the northern New Jersey and Philadelphia markets. The expansion represents a homecoming, as the northern New Jersey area was one of the original birthplaces for the Gutter Helmet brand. - April 08, 2011 - Gutter Helmet Systems

Metal Roofs: Award Winning Roofing Contractor Angie’s Super Service Award is earned by companies that achieve and maintain a superior service record on Angie's List. Only 5% of companies listed on Angie’s list meet the eligibility requirements. Maximus Metal Roofing not only met the eligibility requirements, but also won the 2010 Super Service Award. - February 22, 2011 - Maximus Metal Roofing

Homeowners in the Mid-Atlantic Prepare Their Gutters for Snow with Helmet Heat from Gutter Helmet Systems Last winter the Mid-Atlantic region was hit by a series of monster snow storms known as "Snowmageddon." The storms left countless homes with damaged gutters dangling from their eaves. - November 08, 2010 - Gutter Helmet Systems

E&B Paving Receives Top Category Award from American Concrete Pavement Association for Jasper County Airport Project E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received a 2010 National “Excellence in Concrete Pavement” Gold Award in the Airport Overlays Category from the American Concrete Paving Association (ACPA) for its runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation... - October 04, 2010 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Polyglass® USA Opens Its Corporate Headquarters Polyglass USA, a leading manufacturer in the commercial and residential roofing industry, opened its corporate headquarters in Deerfield Beach, FL effective July 30, 2010. The move brings together key functional areas of the business in one location for the first time. The new building will also house... - August 06, 2010 - Polyglass USA, Inc.

E&B Paving Promotes Steve Varner to Lead Indianapolis Area Office E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, promotes Steve Varner to area manager of its Indianapolis office. - December 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

E&B Paving Receives Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana Awards for Anderson, Muncie Projects E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, was recognized by the Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana (APAI) with two Quality Pavement Awards at the 2009 APAI Winter Conference. APAI honored E&B in the Airport and Governmental award categories... - December 17, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Aggregate Industries Celebrates Green Star Certification at North Grafton Ready Mix Plant Aggregate Industries Northeast Region celebrates the Green-Star Certification of its North Grafton Ready Mix plant in North Grafton, Massachusetts. The North Grafton Ready Mix Plant was recognized by the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association for its Environmental Management System (EMS) as a tool... - November 04, 2009 - Aggregate Industries Northeast Region

Roofing Materials Manufacturer, Trimline Building Products Announces Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent Roofing materials leader, Trimline Building Products provides a solution for exhaust and intake challenges with their new roofing product, Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent. - June 09, 2009 - Trimline Building Products

E&B Paving Promotes Jason Richmond to Business Development Position E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, announced Jason Richmond, 32, has been promoted to Corporate Business Development Manager, a new position at the company. He will be responsible for identifying, securing and managing business development opportunities... - April 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

E&B Paving Receives 15 Industry Awards for Recent Projects E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received 15 awards during the first quarter of 2009 for its work on transportation construction projects throughout Indiana. At its annual World of Asphalt Conference earlier this month, the National Asphalt... - April 03, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Asphalt Industry to See Immediate Savings, Stronger Performance with FORTA-FI Shovel-ready infrastructure projects stand to gain tremendous cost savings with FORTA-FI as transportation officials work to build and repair the nation’s highways, bridges, airports, schools, municipal streets, and commercial and industrial parking lots. - March 05, 2009 - FORTA® Corporation

American Hydrotech, Inc. Promotes Edward J. Jarger to General Sales & Marketing Manager Edward J. Jarger's increased responsibilities and knowledge of the construction and architectural community will help American Hydrotech continue with growth and strategic direction. - January 26, 2008 - American Hydrotech, Inc.

National Coatings Corporation Gets an A+ National Coatings wins the highly competitive LAUSD bid for cool roofing. Building on experience and knowledge from supplying Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, NV, National celebrates the big win in the City of Angels. - July 22, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation