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Within Asphalt Paving, Roofing, & Saturated Materials Manufacturing
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Del Sol Roofing Secures Gold as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine
Del Sol Roofing Achieves Gold Standard as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine, Setting a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Roofing Industry - January 25, 2024 - Del Sol Roofing
Miami's Climate-Friendly Makeover: Roof Insulation for a Greener Future
Del Sol Roofing Leads the Way to Sustainable Living in Miami, FL - October 31, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Launches Comprehensive Hurricane Season Services
Del Sol Roofing, Florida's premier roofing company, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized hurricane season services. - August 15, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Unveils Revamped Website Redefining the Online Roofing Experience
Miami roofing company DelsolRoofing.com sets new standards for user-friendly interface, comprehensive services, and cutting-edge innovation in the roofing industry. - July 19, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Casa Roofing Awarded 2023 Best Roofers in New Braunfels Award
Casa Roofing is proud to announce its receiving of the “Best Roofers in New Braunfels 2023” award from Expertise.com. Co-owner and founding member, Brent Slaughter, says, “We do our best to provide an unmatched service at a reasonable cost to our neighbors in New Braunfels, TX,... - January 25, 2023 - Casa Roofing
Chouinard Bros. Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Offer on Its Roofing and Building Services
Chouinard Bros. celebrates 50 years of providing the best roofing and siding installation and service experience with a discount on the removal and reinstallation of private roofs, valid until December 31, 2022. - November 21, 2022 - Oakville Curling Club
Searaven Glauben, LLC Announces Acquisition of Pelican Refinery, LLC
U.S.-owned Searaven Glauben, LLC. (SGLLC) and Pelican Refinery, LLC. (PRLLC) announce the signing of an agreement for SGLLC to acquire all PRLLC assets, subject to final due-diligence report approval and other conditions. The agreement includes an 18,000-bpd asphalt (Bitumen) refinery located in... - August 25, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
Searaven Glauben Announces Revised Bitumen Contract Worth $3.36B
Energy company Searaven Glauben, LLC signs revised $3.36 billion (USD) Bitumen contract with a major shipping port in China, extending its original agreement from 5 to 10 years. - May 18, 2020 - Searaven Glauben
GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System
GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com
Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region
Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts
Quartz Carpet Releases Terradec - Resin Bonded Permeable Paving in US
Quartz Carpet USA Launches Terradec in American Market. Resin Bonded Surfacing Company Experiencing Continued Growth. After several years of product testing and research in Europe, Quartz Carpet is pleased to announce the launch of Terradec in the American market, adding to their wide range of... - November 22, 2017 - Terradec
For Third Year in a Row, Richards Paving Named to National "Top Paving Contractor" List
Locally-owned and operated Richards Paving was recently named one of the top paving contractors in the country by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine. Richards Paving, the only Delaware based company on the list, received the same honor in 2014 and 2015. “It really is a result... - July 08, 2016 - Richards Paving
112 Roofing Launches New Website for the Coram Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in NY. - May 14, 2016 - 112 Roofing
E&B Paving Fort Wayne Office Honored with National Awards
E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Irving Materials, Inc. Appoints Director of Marketing/Business Development
Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization. Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Concrete Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Hires Web Marketing Firm in Move to Better Serve Local Residents
Lucas Blacktop is a paving and masonry contractor in Zebulon, North Carolina, and serving residents in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and nearby communities. - December 13, 2012 - Lucas Blacktop
Sales of Roofing Sheets from Foregale on the Increase
Roofing sheets from Foregale are flying off the shelves as consumers look for cheaper roofing solutions. Sales of roofing sheets from Foregale have been gradually increasing for several years now. - August 23, 2012 - Foregale Ltd
Eco-Roofs Helps Butler University Students Complete First Campus Green Roof Installation Atop Pharmacy College Building
Biology student initiates green roof installation at University. - May 07, 2012 - Eco Roofs
Paving Contractor in Raleigh, NC, Partners with SEO Firm to Better Serve Area Property Owners
Home- and business owners in Raleigh will soon have easier access to the asphalt paving and repair services they need. - March 18, 2012 - AJ's Paving Company
Absolute Metal Roofs of North Carolina Wins Award
Absolute Metal Roofs of North Carolina is proud to announce that they have been recognized as one of the top 200 exterior contractors in the country. - December 10, 2011 - Absolute Metal Roofs
Sika Sarnafil's Stanley Graveline Receives ASTM William C. Cullen Award
Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is pleased to announce that Stanley Graveline, Vice President, Technical Services, has received the William C. Cullen Award from ASTM International in recognition of his long-time outstanding... - August 10, 2011 - Sika Sarnafil
Gutter Helmet Systems Expands Into Northern New Jersey and Philadelphia Markets
Gutter Helmet Systems announces the expansion of their gutter protection business into the northern New Jersey and Philadelphia markets. The expansion represents a homecoming, as the northern New Jersey area was one of the original birthplaces for the Gutter Helmet brand. - April 08, 2011 - Gutter Helmet Systems
Metal Roofs: Award Winning Roofing Contractor
Angie’s Super Service Award is earned by companies that achieve and maintain a superior service record on Angie's List. Only 5% of companies listed on Angie’s list meet the eligibility requirements. Maximus Metal Roofing not only met the eligibility requirements, but also won the 2010 Super Service Award. - February 22, 2011 - Maximus Metal Roofing
Homeowners in the Mid-Atlantic Prepare Their Gutters for Snow with Helmet Heat from Gutter Helmet Systems
Last winter the Mid-Atlantic region was hit by a series of monster snow storms known as "Snowmageddon." The storms left countless homes with damaged gutters dangling from their eaves. - November 08, 2010 - Gutter Helmet Systems
E&B Paving Receives Top Category Award from American Concrete Pavement Association for Jasper County Airport Project
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received a 2010 National “Excellence in Concrete Pavement” Gold Award in the Airport Overlays Category from the American Concrete Paving Association (ACPA) for its runway, taxiway and apron... - October 04, 2010 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Polyglass® USA Opens Its Corporate Headquarters
Polyglass USA, a leading manufacturer in the commercial and residential roofing industry, opened its corporate headquarters in Deerfield Beach, FL effective July 30, 2010. The move brings together key functional areas of the business in one location for the first time. The new building will also... - August 06, 2010 - Polyglass USA, Inc.
E&B Paving Promotes Steve Varner to Lead Indianapolis Area Office
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, promotes Steve Varner to area manager of its Indianapolis office. - December 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
E&B Paving Receives Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana Awards for Anderson, Muncie Projects
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, was recognized by the Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana (APAI) with two Quality Pavement Awards at the 2009 APAI Winter Conference. APAI honored E&B in the Airport and Governmental award... - December 17, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Aggregate Industries Celebrates Green Star Certification at North Grafton Ready Mix Plant
Aggregate Industries Northeast Region celebrates the Green-Star Certification of its North Grafton Ready Mix plant in North Grafton, Massachusetts. The North Grafton Ready Mix Plant was recognized by the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association for its Environmental Management System (EMS) as a... - November 04, 2009 - Aggregate Industries Northeast Region
Roofing Materials Manufacturer, Trimline Building Products Announces Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent
Roofing materials leader, Trimline Building Products provides a solution for exhaust and intake challenges with their new roofing product, Trimline Tri-Vent Rolled Vent. - June 09, 2009 - Trimline Building Products
E&B Paving Promotes Jason Richmond to Business Development Position
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, announced Jason Richmond, 32, has been promoted to Corporate Business Development Manager, a new position at the company. He will be responsible for identifying, securing and managing business development... - April 23, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
E&B Paving Receives 15 Industry Awards for Recent Projects
E&B Paving, Inc., an Anderson, Ind.-based asphalt and concrete paving contracting firm, received 15 awards during the first quarter of 2009 for its work on transportation construction projects throughout Indiana. At its annual World of Asphalt Conference earlier this month, the National... - April 03, 2009 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Asphalt Industry to See Immediate Savings, Stronger Performance with FORTA-FI
Shovel-ready infrastructure projects stand to gain tremendous cost savings with FORTA-FI as transportation officials work to build and repair the nation’s highways, bridges, airports, schools, municipal streets, and commercial and industrial parking lots. - March 05, 2009 - FORTA® Corporation
American Hydrotech, Inc. Promotes Edward J. Jarger to General Sales & Marketing Manager
Edward J. Jarger's increased responsibilities and knowledge of the construction and architectural community will help American Hydrotech continue with growth and strategic direction. - January 26, 2008 - American Hydrotech, Inc.
National Coatings Corporation Gets an A+
National Coatings wins the highly competitive LAUSD bid for cool roofing. Building on experience and knowledge from supplying Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, NV, National celebrates the big win in the City of Angels. - July 22, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation
White Armor™ Roofing Granule Introduced by National Coatings Corporation Contributes to Saving Energy
The 1st roofing granule listed with the Cool Roof Rating Council for use in roof coatings which passes the stringent CA Title 24 requirements for reflectivity and emissivity as part of the state efforts to save energy is now available for immediate delivery. - June 07, 2006 - National Coatings Corporation