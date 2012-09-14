PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pajarito Powder Announces Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC) Pajarito Powder, LLC, a ventured-backed company located in Albuquerque, NM, USA announced the release a new product line of Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts, or EEC, that dramatically improves performance and energy efficiency in PEM, Alkaline and AEM electrolyzer applications. - April 28, 2018 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger Joins Pajarito Powder Technical Advisory Board Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Black Bear Strengthens Team with Experienced Carbon Black Sales Executives Black Bear today announced that Ad van Oorschot en Serge Klunder have joined the Black Bear team to service their customers in the growing market for high quality, green carbon blacks. Ad van Oorschot joins Black Bear with 30+ years’ experience in the coating and ink industry. Previous roles include... - September 17, 2016 - Black Bear Carbon

Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Sea-Land Chemical Co. Launches New Website Specialty Chemical Distribution Firm Enhances www.sealandchem.com to Support Its Global Operations - July 28, 2015 - Sea-Land Chemical Co.

Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Blue Earth Labs Guides Municipal Water Systems in Achieving Stage 2 Compliance Provides Online Step-by-Step Resource and Stage 2 Compliance Guarantee Solution - October 04, 2012 - Blue Earth Labs

Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012 Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Blue Earth Labs Expands Capability to Prevent Legionella in Building Water Systems Team Completes Comprehensive Training Course for Developing Legionella HACCP Water Plans - June 05, 2012 - Blue Earth Labs

Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Blue Earth Labs Partners with Azure Water Services to Expand Presence in Water Treatment Industry Blue Earth Labs partners with Azure Water Services to offer its solutions for advanced cleaning and water infrastructure maintenance to Azure's customer base in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. - April 28, 2012 - Blue Earth Labs

Gold Nuggets for Biotechnology, Generated by Lasers While gold prices keep setting new records, nanoparticles from pure gold are also gaining importance in biotechnology. Particular GmbH from Germany now uses a laser method to produce them with high purity and conjugate them with high efficiency. - September 16, 2011 - Particular GmbH

NSTI Nano Tech Boston 2011 – FutureCarbon Goes US FutureCarbon, the leading provider of super-composites based on carbon nanomaterials, is making a first-time appearance at this year's NSTI nano tech show in Boston from June 14 through 15. FutureCarbon is thus actively continuing its course of expansion. Visitors can find FutureCarbon at booth 1407. FutureCarbon... - June 09, 2011 - FutureCarbon GmbH

ChiroSolve Inc. Launches New Website ChiroSolve Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its new website - February 26, 2011 - ChiroSolve, Inc.

FutureCarbon with Electrically Heated Coating for Temperatures Up to 500°C at Nano Tech 2011 Show FutureCarbon has developed a new variant of its Carbo e-Therm electrically heated coating - Carbo e-Therm UHT can be heated by low voltage to temperatures as high as 500°C. The company is presenting it for the first time to the international public at this year's nano tech show in Tokyo, Japan from... - February 11, 2011 - FutureCarbon GmbH

ChiroSolve, Inc. Launches New Method Development Kits ChiroSolve announces the introduction of two new product packages, EnantioPrep and ScalePrep. - February 06, 2011 - ChiroSolve, Inc.

Toxic Metals in Pet Food An informative Webinar is scheduled for February 10th, to review the findings of an analytical study by SPEX CertiPrep on the levels of toxic metal found in some commercial pet foods. - February 03, 2011 - SPEX CertiPrep Inc

Vishnu Chemicals Names Lee A. Iwan as Commercial Manager for North and Latin America Industry veteran brings international business development, sales and marketing skills to Vishnu Chemicals customers in the Americas. - January 06, 2011 - Vishnu Chemicals Ltd

PureLine Treatment Systems Debuts New Generator Technology PureLine Treatment Systems has expanded the HP ElectroChemical Generator product line to include the HP-1 Unit, a generator incorporating state of the art technology, with an output of up to 1 pound per day of ultra-high purity (99.5% pure) Chlorine Dioxide, produced within a totally self-contained unit. - December 09, 2010 - PureLine Treatment Systems

SPEX CertiPrep Launches New Web Site, spexcertiprep.com New site provides improved navigation, an easy ordering system, and enhanced search to find the Certified Reference Materials and technical information visitors are looking for. - October 14, 2010 - SPEX CertiPrep Inc

FutureCarbon Shows Materials of the Future at JEC Asia FutureCarbon, the leading producer of carbon super-composites based in Germany, is making an appearance at this year's JEC Asia show from October 12 through 14 in Singapore. FutureCarbon intends to demonstrate an increasing focus on SEA markets. - October 07, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon at Composites Europe 2010 – Look Into High-Tech Super-Composites Live At this year's Composites Europe show from September 14 through 16 in Essen FutureCarbon GmbH, the leading producer of super-composite materials, is presenting its latest solutions for heating systems in hall 10-11 on booth G36. - September 09, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

Superior Innovations in Composites: FutureCarbon on Show at Hanover 2010 At this year's Hanover Fair, FutureCarbon, a leading name in carbon supercomposites, is presenting its innovative products based on carbon nanomaterials. Included are Carbo e-Therm, an electrically heated coating, and CarboGran, a simply dispersed granulate. - April 15, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Expands Distribution with New Sales Partner in Germany and Austria Chemicals trader CSC Jäklechemie is the new sales partner of FutureCarbon, the leading supplier of extra-high-grade semi-manufactured products of carbon nanomaterials for further industrial processing. CSC Jäklechemie will in future strengthen FutureCarbon's market presence in Germany and Austria. - April 08, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Showing for the First Time at JEC Composites 2010 in Paris A heated coating as easily applied to a whole variety of surfaces of any geometry as standard acrylic paint. And a granulate of carbon nanotubes that disperses as simply in fluids as soluble coffee powder in hot water. These are among the innovative products that FutureCarbon is exhibiting at JEC Composites 2010 in Paris from April 13 through 15. - April 08, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH

FutureCarbon Achieves Breakthrough in Development of Simply Soluble CNT Granulates FutureCarbon has successfully completed development of a non-dusting carbon nanotube granulate that disperses by simple stirring. In its reaction and handling the granulate is comparable to soluble coffee. This development marks a breakthrough in the industrial use of carbon nanomaterials. FutureCarbon is marketing the product as CarboGran. - February 14, 2010 - FutureCarbon GmbH