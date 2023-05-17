Recent Headlines
ImaGEN Teams Up with Noah Chemicals to Introduce Cutting-Edge Chemical Solutions for Hydrogen Generation on Demand
ImaGEN Inc., a leader in hydrogen generation systems, has partnered with Noah Chemicals, a renowned chemical manufacturing and services provider, to develop a groundbreaking on-demand hydrogen generation technology that promises to revolutionize the energy industry. With potential applications... - May 17, 2023 - Noah Chemicals
BOC Sciences Reports Strong Capabilities of CDMO Operations
BOC Sciences, one of the front-runners in chemical material manufacturing and custom services for the full drug product lifecycle, today reported strong growth over the past year in its expanded contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform. - May 10, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Unveils Comprehensive Capabilities of Custom Peptide Drug Conjugate
BOC Sciences unveils its comprehensive capabilities of custom peptide drug conjugate from project design to commercial production. - May 09, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Confirms Bulk Offering of Pharmaceutical Impurities for Global Partners
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BOC Sciences, the world's reputed chemical supplier, declares that it will increase production to offer pharmaceutical impurity standards in bulk to satisfy unmet demands. - April 20, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Rolled Out PEG GMP Manufacture Services for Broad Applications
BOC Sciences recently launched the PEG GMP manufacture service, a novel solution that aims at providing GMP-grade PEG products for a wide scope of applications. - December 30, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences: ADC Analysis and Characterization Support Development, Registration, and Release
BOC Sciences announces support for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development, registration, and release by providing a comprehensive set of analysis and characterization technologies. - November 11, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Makes Easy Access to Polymerization Tech
Owing to the continuously upgraded synthesis technologies and analytical abilities, BOC Sciences has performed well in the polymer industry, serving the community with a comprehensive product portfolio and valuable technical support. - November 11, 2022 - BOC Sciences
High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials That Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products
BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. - October 13, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Declares the Availability of 10,000 Impurities, All in Stock
BOC Sciences recently confirmed to its customers that over 10,000 impurities are now in stock, ready for immediate delivery. - October 12, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences September Promotion: Comprehensive Labeled Peptides with Stable Quality
As a pioneer in stable isotopic labeling chemistry, BOC Sciences develops a large variety of SIL compounds. Its promotion of labeled peptides, the increasingly used materials for convenient detection in research, is on the boil in September. - September 14, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Yields Peptide-siRNA Conjugates of High Quality
BOC Sciences offers high-quality peptide-siRNA conjugates to help clients achieve substantial preclinical progress for RNAi therapeutics. - September 07, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Developed Strain Expression Systems to Enhance Fermentation Productivity
BOC Sciences developed strain expression systems for fermentation to help researchers greatly enhance fermentation productivity while significantly reducing costs. - September 02, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Stable and Quality Supply of Phosphoramidites is a Reality at BOC Sciences
As an expert in chemistry, BOC Sciences understands how important the quality of phosphoramidite is to successful oligo synthesis and remarkably, it has taken concrete actions to manufacture certified products. - August 05, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Shares Its Strategic Emphasis on NTPs During the Pandemic
"Whether your studies involve DNA sequencing, cDNA synthesis, RT-PCR, RCA, MDA, DNA labeling, in vitro transcription, siRNA synthesis, or RNA amplification, we stock hundreds of modified or natural NTPs to suit your various molecular biological applications," a BOC Sciences manager announces to the public. - August 05, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Grandly Promotes: One-Stop CDMO Service Platform for Drug Development
BOC Sciences recently initiated an unprecedentedly comprehensive CDMO service platform to accelerate the technology transfer of medicines from research to commercial production. - July 06, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Commitment at BIO 2022: From Concept to GMP Production
The BIO International Convention just ended on June 16 at San Diego Convention Center. BOC Sciences exhibited a whole set of preclinical CRO & fermentation CDMO services and attracted many interested visitors stopping by to have an informative in-person meeting. - July 06, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Officially Releases the Final Invitation to Renowned Pharma Conferences in May
As the two industry-renowned exhibitions—CPhI North America and TIDES USA 2022 draw near, BOC Sciences is making final efforts to let the news reach as many researchers as possible, especially those who are struggling to find the best mRNA services. - May 23, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Carbohydrates of BOC Sciences Reveal Myriad Possibilities for Therapeutics
BOC Sciences updated several carbohydrates and derivatives in July 2020 and has kept a constant enlargement of product categories since then. Currently, it provides a full spectrum of carbohydrates that dramatically boost the research in Glycochemistry, Glycobiology, Glyco-analytics, and other Glycosciences. - May 23, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Offers Pharmaceutical Impurities to Assist in Drug Development
BOC Sciences announces the provision of pharmaceutical impurities to assist in drug development. - January 09, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Promotes Drug Development by Pharmaceutical Impurity Identification
BOC Sciences recently introduces pharmaceutical impurity identification services to accelerate drug development. - December 30, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences' Exhibition at TIDES USA 2021 Shows Its Strong PseudoUridine Productivity
From September 20 to 23, 2021, BOC Sciences participated in the industry's most well-known conference-TIDES USA 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. - December 22, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Provides PseudoUridines for Vaccine R&D
BOC Sciences announces that they are providing pseudoUridine products for RNA modification to further promote the research and development of vaccines. - December 11, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Improves Its Fermentation CDMO Platform for Microbial Drug Development
BOC Sciences recently announced that it has improved its fermentation CDMO platform to provide a comprehensive one-stop industrial fermentation CDMO service. - November 27, 2021 - BOC Sciences
Pajarito Powder Announces Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC)
Pajarito Powder, LLC, a ventured-backed company located in Albuquerque, NM, USA announced the release a new product line of Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts, or EEC, that dramatically improves performance and energy efficiency in PEM, Alkaline and AEM electrolyzer applications. - April 28, 2018 - Pajarito Powder, LLC
Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger Joins Pajarito Powder Technical Advisory Board
Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC
Black Bear Strengthens Team with Experienced Carbon Black Sales Executives
Black Bear today announced that Ad van Oorschot en Serge Klunder have joined the Black Bear team to service their customers in the growing market for high quality, green carbon blacks. Ad van Oorschot joins Black Bear with 30+ years’ experience in the coating and ink industry. Previous roles... - September 17, 2016 - Black Bear Carbon
Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities
The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies
The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface
Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions
Sea-Land Chemical Co. Launches New Website
Specialty Chemical Distribution Firm Enhances www.sealandchem.com to Support Its Global Operations - July 28, 2015 - Sea-Land Chemical Co.
Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada
Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions
Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years
Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report
Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions
Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia
Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community
Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins
Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight
Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Blue Earth Labs Guides Municipal Water Systems in Achieving Stage 2 Compliance
Provides Online Step-by-Step Resource and Stage 2 Compliance Guarantee Solution - October 04, 2012 - Blue Earth Labs
Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas
Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012
Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process
The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins
Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production
Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US
Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol
Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff
University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec
Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs
Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis
Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions
Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec
The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions