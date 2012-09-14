PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Banner Ups (SGIA 2018 booth ) is proud to announce its Banner Ups KederTape has received the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association’s (SGIA) Product of the Year Award in the Finishing – Laminates, Adhesives, Films, Coatings category.
“This was the best year for entries that I can remember,”... - September 07, 2017 - Banner Ups
The maker of Banner Ups, has made sign-making history by creating a banner that withstood winds up to 108 mph in research wind tunnel tests. The banner was constructed using the company’s Improved MegaTape product which will be launched April 1, 2017 and Banner Ups BravoTab adhesive banner tabs. - March 26, 2017 - Banner Ups
The 2016 Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) Expo brought together leaders of the specialty imaging industry this year in Las Vegas. In addition to a successful showcase, E. L. Hatton Sales Co. / Banner Ups, of Wellington, OH was recognized in the Association's prestigious Product of the Year Competition with the Product of the Year Award in the Finishing Equipment – Other category for its BravoBanner Automated Banner Finishing Machine. - September 25, 2016 - Banner Ups
E. L. Hatton Sales Co., maker of the Banner Ups line of adhesive-based banner finishing products, announces that the GPS Group will be its authorized representatives in the U.S. and Canada.
Established in 2009, GPS Group is a consortium of independent reps covering the continental U.S. and Canada. GPS... - August 06, 2016 - Banner Ups
E. L. Hatton Sales Co., maker of the Banner Ups line of adhesive-based banner finishing products, announces that PrintLAT will be its exclusive authorized representative in Latin America, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.
Established in 2005, PrintLAT has become... - July 08, 2016 - Banner Ups
Banner Ups has recently expanded to offer new customized grommet alternatives with lightning fast production times. Most of the products on the market today are designed as a one-size-fits-all solution. While these products may provide a temporary fix, they commonly fail due to inferior craftsmanship. - February 13, 2016 - Banner Ups
Business owners are thinking and saving green with banner hangers from Banner Ups. Instead of tossing damaged signs in the trash, these products are the quick, cost effective, and a more environmentally conscious decision. Banner hangers are small, extremely strong and flexible enough to meet a wide array of business needs. Best of all, these astounding products help reduce the staggering 250 to 400 million tons of garbage Americans produce every year. - January 14, 2016 - Banner Ups
Instead of purchasing new Christmas ornaments and decorations this season, a growing number of people are choosing to repair and rejuvenate their current decorations with an innovative plastic grommet from Banner Ups. These adhesive Power Tabs are designed and proven to withstand winds up to 98 MPH. Engineered with high strength composite film, Power Tabs are less conspicuous and stronger than any other product on the market today. - December 11, 2015 - Banner Ups
Banner finishing company Banner Ups is offering their new Power Tabs products for those looking for a unique banner finishing method that can give you access to durable yet inexpensive banner blanks. - November 04, 2015 - Banner Ups
Traditional banner making was not an easy process; it required accuracy, time, and money for materials that often proved to be ineffective. That is why E.L. Hatton Sales Co. created their line of Banner Ups banner hangers to eliminate clumsy old fashioned methods of banner finishing like grommet presses, welding/sewing, and plastic grommets. - June 05, 2015 - Banner Ups
Mark Bennett, Inventor of Magic Filler, has a vision. Even though his vision is technically mono-vision (more on that later), his business plan is better than 20/20. Mr. Bennett is setting his new-found sight to change the way we all make our coffee every day. “Magic Filler” is designed to fit on any coffee maker to allow automatic water filling, eliminating the often messy transfer from sink to coffee maker we are all used to. - April 04, 2015 - Magic Filler
On April 9-11 2015, E.L. Hatton Sales Co., creator of the original Banner Ups, will be attending the ISA 2015 in Las Vegas to showcase their new Banner Ups product: the BravoBanner®. - March 11, 2015 - Banner Ups
Large, medium, and small businesses alike know the importance of commercial marketing in this day and age. - February 18, 2015 - Banner Ups
Banner finishing can often feel like a hassle due to a lack of effective products on the market. - December 19, 2014 - Banner Ups
On Wednesday October 22 through to Friday October 24, E.L. Hatton Sales (http://www.bannerups.com/) attended the 2014 SGIA Expo as an exhibitor to showcase Banner Ups’ line of banner hangers. - November 28, 2014 - Banner Ups
On Thursday August 7th, 2014, a wrap-up showcase event was held at the Blackwell Inn and Conference Center on the campus of The Ohio State University to congratulate students and companies participating in the Ohio Expert Intern Program, including Abbie Vaculik and E.L Hatton Sales. - October 21, 2014 - Banner Ups
As part of the Ohio Export Internship Program, E.L. Hatton Sales recently hired Abbie Vaculik, a junior from Ohio State University as well as a member of the Fisher College of Business. - August 21, 2014 - Banner Ups
E.L. Hatton Sales Co., a manufacturer of products such as the PowerPunch® and BravoTabs®, proudly introduces sign shops to their new PowerTabs® product. - July 18, 2014 - Banner Ups
E.L. Hatton Sales Co. (http://www.bannerups.com/), a manufacturer committed to providing time and cost effective finishing solutions for banner makers, introduces a new and improved version of its popular Banner Ups PowerPunch. - June 21, 2014 - Banner Ups
E. L. Hatton Sales Co., maker of Banner Ups PowerTabs® Adhesive Grommet Tabs, announces introduction of the new and improved version of its popular PowerPunch® a heavy duty hand-held punch capable of easily cutting holes in thick banner material. - June 05, 2014 - Banner Ups
Using High Strength Composite Material, Banner Ups Has Created a Range of Durable, Easy-to-Use, & Time-Saving Alternatives to Fit All Kinds of User Requirements. - May 20, 2014 - Banner Ups
As a Company known for Simple Yet Durable & Effective Adhesive Grommets, Banner Ups Strives to Innovate Banner Hangers for Enhanced Visual Effect and Maximum Strength - May 20, 2014 - Banner Ups
Banner Ups® Offers a Durable Grommet Alternative with New PowerTabs. - May 02, 2014 - Banner Ups
Banner Ups® Adhesive Grommet Tabs Ensure Quick, Simple, and Durable Banner Finishing. - May 02, 2014 - Banner Ups
Manufactured Using High Strength Composite Film, PowerTabs by Banners Ups® are stronger than Grommets and easier to install. - March 29, 2014 - Banner Ups
Banner Ups® Brings You a Quick and Hassle Free Way to Create Instant Banners on Your Own Without Any Sewing, Hemming, or Grommeting. - March 29, 2014 - Banner Ups
Banner Ups Recently Released Its New PowerTabs Into the Market with the Aim to Revolutionize the Concept of Banner Reinforcements in the Graphics Industry - March 12, 2014 - Banner Ups
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics has launched a new website for its Process Systems business unit: http://www.processsystems.saint-gobain.com/. The site provides comprehensive market and application information along with useful advanced search tools. - June 21, 2012 - Saint-Gobain Process Systems
Gainsborough showers this month released two new showers into their mixer shower range. The showers are digital and the simple push button control is all it takes to start the shower running. There is also a shower boost button to get that something extra. - February 24, 2012 - Gainsborough Showers
Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings.
In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation
Izzi acrylic whirlpool factory introduces a new high efficiency Whirlpool tub that saves 38 percent of energy cost over the average 30 minute bath. This is accomplished by combining the Syllent heat pump and Izzi's, high efficiency insulation system. - September 01, 2011 - Izzi Bath and Spa
Water Pik, Inc. announced today the launch of a new company website designed specifically for the United Kingdom, www.waterpik.co.uk. The new site features a number of the elements used in Water Pik’s new corporate web site launched last October (www.waterpik.com). The new site also highlights Water Pik’s commitment to health, innovation and sustainability. - September 12, 2008 - Water Pik, Inc.