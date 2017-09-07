Mark Bennett, Inventor of Magic Filler, has a vision. Even though his vision is technically mono-vision (more on that later), his business plan is better than 20/20. Mr. Bennett is setting his new-found sight to change the way we all make our coffee every day. “Magic Filler” is designed to fit on any coffee maker to allow automatic water filling, eliminating the often messy transfer from sink to coffee maker we are all used to. - April 04, 2015 - Magic Filler