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Within Hog & Pig Farming
LivestockCity Announces Online Livestock Auction Closing on Labor Day Weekend
The sale consists of a diverse offering of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, donkeys, and more. - August 29, 2025 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Introducing Tails, Beaks and Feets: Created by Animal Lovers for Animal Lovers
Tails, Beaks and Feets, an innovative new app designed by passionate animal lovers and advocates, is now available to pet owners everywhere. Driven by their team’s deep love for animals and a commitment to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, Tails, Beaks and Feets offers a... - July 03, 2024 - Tails, Beaks and Feets
LivestockCity Unveils Innovative "Farm-to-Table" Marketplace for Discerning Consumers
LivestockCity: Revolutionizing agriculture with a digital platform connecting farmers and consumers through a farm-to-table marketplace. - September 22, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
LivestockCity Adds Poultry Market to Its Site
LivestockCity, a leading online platform that connects livestock farmers, buyers, and sellers, today announced the launch of its new poultry market. The new market is designed to make it easier for livestock farmers to buy and sell poultry online. - May 02, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Automed® Launches e-Commerce Solution for the Livestock Industry
Automed® is an easy-to-use medication applicator and management tool for livestock farming. - November 17, 2022 - Automed
MTech Systems, a Munters Company, Secures Important SaaS Contract with One of the World’s Largest Food Producers
MTech Systems, a Munters company within business area FoodTech, has signed a contract to fully deliver it’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to one of the world’s largest food producers. This is a recognition of FoodTech’s strategy with a clear direction to connect the entire... - February 04, 2022 - M-Tech Systems USA, LLC.
LivestockCity’s Wishmay Project Announces a New Service for Freelancers and Contractors
Wishmay, a marketplace run by LivestockCity, introduces a new service (in beta) that allows users to post a request for services needed. - November 09, 2021 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Beck & Bulow Expansion to Kodiak Island
Beck & Bulow offers pasture raised buffalo, beef, elk, wild boar, lamb, heritage pork, poultry, wild caught seafood and more. Come check out their butcher shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico or place an order for nationwide delivery. - October 15, 2021 - Beck & Bulow
LivestockCity Announces Its New Service Called "Wishmay," an e-Commerce Division
LivestockCity has released an e-commerce product called "Wishmay" to be used to help locate hard to find items as well as more common items. - February 14, 2021 - LivestockCity, Inc.
The Livestock Conservancy Improves Heritage Breed Genetics with Landmark Piglets
The first critically-endangered Large Black piglets bred from frozen, imported semen were born in the United States this summer. After years of extensive collaborative efforts from many organizations, new life and new genetics are being introduced to American Large Black Hog herds thanks to 25... - August 24, 2020 - The Livestock Conservancy
Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time
Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Polylast Systems, LLC Adds Golf Professional, Shelly Urish, to Bunker Liner Division
18 year veteran, Shelly Urish of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, (GCSAA), Trade Show Coordinator for the Golf Industry Show, (GIS), joins Polylast Systems, LLC in the golf course bunker liner division. - June 04, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick: Circle B Ranch Offers Healthy Alternative to Snack Sticks
Owners John and Marina Backes of Circle B Ranch, a small family farm has launched the “Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick” campaign. The purposes of the project are to raise awareness of healthy snack alternatives, to contest confinement raising, and to gain funding for... - January 17, 2018 - Circle B Ranch, LLC
Polylast Bunker Liner Expands Distribution to the United Kingdom
Bunker liner Manufacturer, Polylast Systems to distribute to United Kingdom. - November 15, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Polylast Systems, LLC to Provide Innovative Trailer Flooring for Kiefer Manufacturing
Polylast SurfaceGuard with Microban Antimicrobial Trailer Flooring - August 23, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Polylast Systems, LLC Expands Antimicrobial Surfaces Division Into Canada
Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today that the company has expanded its antimicrobial surfaces division into Canada. Polylast Systems manufactures a seamless 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides safety and comfort for horses, cattle, dogs, and yes, even humans. The patented,... - January 18, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Polylast Systems, LLC Announces New Flooring with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology
Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today, that it has partnered with Microban®, the nation’s leading antimicrobial technology company, to create an antimicrobial solution for its flooring systems. Polylast manufactures a seamless, 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides... - June 27, 2015 - Polylast Systems, LLC
Week of Awareness Focuses on Endangered Farm Animals
The first annual National Heritage Breeds Week will be held May 17-23, 2015 across the United States to raise awareness about nearly 200 endangered breeds of livestock and poultry. The event is sponsored by The Livestock Conservancy, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting endangered farm... - May 10, 2015 - The Livestock Conservancy
Livestock Conservancy Launches New Podcast Series
The Livestock Conservancy has just launched a new podcast series about heritage breeds of livestock & poultry. - December 07, 2014 - The Livestock Conservancy
The Feed You Need at a Price You’ll Love in Sun Roads Farmory's Pasture in a Box Systems
With water shortages and inclement weather ravaging our country, Sun Roads Farmory is pleased to offer an alternative feed source to keep your herd healthy and happy. Sun Roads systems produce feed with a very constant quality! This gives the producer the ability to provide a consistently high nutrient, 100% organic green feed to their animals regardless of weather or market conditions. All of this comes with an exciting, added bonus: using this feed system can cut your feed costs by half! - April 04, 2014 - Sun Roads Farmory
Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers
Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires
Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee
Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm,... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey Keynote Speaker at FPPC Summit in Des Moines
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be the keynote speaker at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Midwest Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. The theme of this year’s conference is “Strategies to Increase Yields and Farm Revenue Using Nitrogen... - July 08, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit
Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Worldwide Energy Concern Increases Focus on Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Summit
The latest research on farm scale, economically viable green energy solutions will be revealed at FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region Technology Summit to be held in Annapolis, MD. - March 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Intensifies Nutrient Reduction Efforts in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed
FPPC is holding its second annual regional summit in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region next month, with a focus on the role of thermo chemical processes in capturing nutrients and reclaiming energy from the animal waste stream. - February 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Governor Culver Praises Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC)
Sustainablity in agriculture is the focus of the Iowa Technology Summit, being held this week by Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) in Des Moines. In today's keynote address, Govenor Chet Culver said he appreciates the work of FPPC in taking on difficult challenges which are important in Iowa. - June 17, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to Address FPPC Technology Summit in Des Moines
Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) will hold its second regional summit in 2010, on June 14-16 in Des Moines. Agriculture experts will provide valuable information to growers, researchers and technology providers interested in nutrient reduction, renewable energy, and organic fertilizer at dairy, swine and poultry farm operations. - June 06, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.
FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Summit Registration Now Open
Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc., is a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research, conducting farm-scale projects that help develop scalable, economically viable solutions for renewable resources. The first of three 2010 conferences to share knowledge learned will be held in late March in Annapolis, MD. - March 04, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.