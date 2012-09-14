PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Polylast Systems, LLC Adds Golf Professional, Shelly Urish, to Bunker Liner Division 18 year veteran, Shelly Urish of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, (GCSAA), Trade Show Coordinator for the Golf Industry Show, (GIS), joins Polylast Systems, LLC in the golf course bunker liner division. - June 04, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick: Circle B Ranch Offers Healthy Alternative to Snack Sticks Owners John and Marina Backes of Circle B Ranch, a small family farm has launched the “Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick” campaign. The purposes of the project are to raise awareness of healthy snack alternatives, to contest confinement raising, and to gain funding for national... - January 17, 2018 - Circle B Ranch, LLC

Polylast Bunker Liner Expands Distribution to the United Kingdom Bunker liner Manufacturer, Polylast Systems to distribute to United Kingdom. - November 15, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Polylast Systems, LLC Expands Antimicrobial Surfaces Division Into Canada Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today that the company has expanded its antimicrobial surfaces division into Canada. Polylast Systems manufactures a seamless 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides safety and comfort for horses, cattle, dogs, and yes, even humans. The patented, revolutionary,... - January 18, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Polylast Systems, LLC Announces New Flooring with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology Scottsdale-based, Polylast Systems announced today, that it has partnered with Microban®, the nation’s leading antimicrobial technology company, to create an antimicrobial solution for its flooring systems. Polylast manufactures a seamless, 100% recycled rubber flooring that provides safety... - June 27, 2015 - Polylast Systems, LLC

The Feed You Need at a Price You’ll Love in Sun Roads Farmory's Pasture in a Box Systems With water shortages and inclement weather ravaging our country, Sun Roads Farmory is pleased to offer an alternative feed source to keep your herd healthy and happy. Sun Roads systems produce feed with a very constant quality! This gives the producer the ability to provide a consistently high nutrient, 100% organic green feed to their animals regardless of weather or market conditions. All of this comes with an exciting, added bonus: using this feed system can cut your feed costs by half! - April 04, 2014 - Sun Roads Farmory

Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are interested... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not have... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm, Ranch... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey Keynote Speaker at FPPC Summit in Des Moines Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be the keynote speaker at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Midwest Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. The theme of this year’s conference is “Strategies to Increase Yields and Farm Revenue Using Nitrogen Capture... - July 08, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester near... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Worldwide Energy Concern Increases Focus on Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Summit The latest research on farm scale, economically viable green energy solutions will be revealed at FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region Technology Summit to be held in Annapolis, MD. - March 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Intensifies Nutrient Reduction Efforts in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed FPPC is holding its second annual regional summit in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region next month, with a focus on the role of thermo chemical processes in capturing nutrients and reclaiming energy from the animal waste stream. - February 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Iowa Governor Culver Praises Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Sustainablity in agriculture is the focus of the Iowa Technology Summit, being held this week by Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) in Des Moines. In today's keynote address, Govenor Chet Culver said he appreciates the work of FPPC in taking on difficult challenges which are important in Iowa. - June 17, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to Address FPPC Technology Summit in Des Moines Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) will hold its second regional summit in 2010, on June 14-16 in Des Moines. Agriculture experts will provide valuable information to growers, researchers and technology providers interested in nutrient reduction, renewable energy, and organic fertilizer at dairy, swine and poultry farm operations. - June 06, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.