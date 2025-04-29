Recent Headlines
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Tecfire Launches 45-Minute Fire-Rated STB80 Hinged Doors with T-Flame Glass for North American Market
Tecfire expands its product portfolio in North America, introducing a cutting-edge 45-minute fire-resistive Single and Double Door system, now available through Glassopolis in the U.S. and Canada. - August 16, 2024 - Tecfire
Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region. - May 08, 2024 - Hartung Glass Industries
Leadership Evolution at Hartung Glass Industries: Nick David Sciola Appointed CEO of Company and Our Current CEO, Nick Sciola Sr., Will Assume the Role of Executive Chair
After 35 years leading Hartung Glass from a small business to a robust entity with 9 locations and 920 employees, the current CEO is transitioning to Executive Chairman from June 1, 2023. In his stead, President Nick David Sciola, with over 15 years at the company, will become CEO. Nick David has led multiple departments, guiding Hartung to its best financial results in 2022. Congratulations to Nick David on this well-deserved role. - June 02, 2023 - Hartung
PaintMosaic by Kaamar: Upgrade of Online Mosaic Tile Design Software
New version of PaintMosaic software allows online mosaic design directly in the browser. - March 21, 2022 - Kaamar Ltd
Mirodec Explains Why Glass is Crucial for Sustainable Design
Michael Khoury, General Manager of Mirodec shares why sustainability will be more relevant than ever and how glass plays a major role in this. - April 30, 2020 - Mirodec
Omachron Plastics Inc. Releases 100% Post-Consumer Plastic Recycled Blocks
The release of 100% post-consumer plastic recycled blocks plus color additives. Made from plastics 1-7 without the need to sort or wash materials. - February 09, 2020 - Omachron
Mirodec - 2019 in Retrospect
For 2020, let’s take a moment to look at 2019 in review for Mirodec. The past year has been phenomenal - working for amazing projects in the UAE and abroad. - January 27, 2020 - Mirodec
Major Industries Launches New Website
Major Industries, a leading manufacturer of skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems, recently updated its website with a new look, enhanced menus and site navigation, as well as additional tools for learning more about their company culture and full line of daylighting systems. - October 06, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.
Major Announces Partnership with SpecPro, Inc., a Leader in Daylighting Retrofits and Service
Major Industries, Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with SpecPro, Inc., the preeminent service leader in the consultation, inspection, analysis, maintenance, repair and replacement of existing commercial skylight and wall systems, and the expansion of its services as a Retrofit... - May 29, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.
Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair
Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware
Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry
Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.
Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses
Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror
Technical Report - Applying Physics and Sensory Sciences to Spirits Nosing Vessel Design to Improve Evaluation Diagnostics and Drinking Enjoyment
Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.
EnduroShield Helps Keep Your Tiles Looking Like New
EnduroShield is a world leader in home surface protection. EnduroShield is available in DIY kits for the home and protects glass, tile and grout and stainless steel. Stocked by some of the largest home retail outlets in the world, EnduroShield is well placed to offer tips about how to keep tile surfaces and flooring looking new in the home. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
See the New Double Sided X-Line Machine by EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018
Visit EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 to see the new X-Line Double-sided Fully Automated machine. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
EnduroShield Coating Protects Glass Curtain Wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel
EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog
Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global
Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System
Solar Innovations®—a single source provider of custom glass structures, skylights, windows, and doors—just announced the addition of the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames patent. The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior... - June 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations Raises Over $4,000 for Local Firefighters
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems proudly raised over $4,000 for Schuylkill and Lebanon County Volunteer Firefighter Education during its 2018 first quarter Solar Cares campaign. The Solar Cares campaign was created to dedicate extra time and effort into giving back to the... - May 02, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations to Celebrate 20 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing
Planning is under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as it prepares to celebrate its twentieth anniversary on April 15, 2018. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories, sunrooms, skylights, and much more, Solar... - April 04, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Launches New Conservatory Planning Website
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems recently launched its new Conservatory Planning website at Conservatory.Planning.Solar, a new tool that will walk users through the planning process of a conservatory build. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses,... - March 21, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® to Display at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
Preparations are under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as they prepare to exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show on Saturday, March 3 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 in booth 514/516. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows,... - March 01, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Launches New Greenhouse Planning Website
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; recently launched its new Greenhouse Planning website at... - February 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Innovative Lockbox Design Blends Functionality with Exquisite Design
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; now offers an innovative lockbox design that integrates into all swing door... - January 24, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
LUCARIS Opens Up a New World of Luxury Supplying Four of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok with Its World-Acclaimed Brand of Pristine Crystal Glasses
LUCARIS opens up a new world of luxury supplying four of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok with its world-acclaimed brand of pristine crystal glasses, in the THE TASTE WITH STYLE campaign. In this coming year, LUCARIS is going to take 2018 on a journey to specially nominated bars and restaurants that have chosen LUCARIS crystal glasses in Shanghai, China, and Delhi, India. - December 25, 2017 - LUCARIS
EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series
EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
Aston Releases Its New Frameless Shower Collections Featuring StarCast Protective Glass Coating
Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global
Aston Partners with EnduroShield for Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections
In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement,... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global
Inc. 500 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Fab Glass and Mirror today announced it has been named to the Inc. 500 annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. - October 19, 2017 - Fab Glass and Mirror
AGC EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate Glad Bow Available from Abrisa Technologies
Abrisa Technologies is pleased to announce that it can now supply Asahi Glass Corporation (AGC) EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate glass for applications such as sensitive bio-photo detection, high throughput sensors, image sensor windows, biosensors, enhancement glass for thin displays, cover... - August 04, 2017 - Abrisa Technologies
Fab Glass and Mirror Offers Laminated Glass
Fab Glass and Mirror is an online glass and mirror store in Columbus, Ohio, United States. They are wholesalers and distributors of custom cut glass and mirror products of a wide range. A few months ago, laminated glass was added to the line of products the company had to offer. Although Fab Glass... - July 27, 2017 - Fab Glass and Mirror
INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website
July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.
Automate Now and Move In-Line. X-Line Designed & Built by EnduroShield.
EnduroShield dramatically reduces cleaning time, and protects glass against staining and etching. The new X-Line Automatic Coating Machine takes EnduroShield to the next level. The vertical system streamlines the application of EnduroShield, allowing scalability to any size of operation with effortless line integration. - May 10, 2017 - EnduroShield
LUCARIS Introduced Aerlumer® - the Signature of Wine Glass Innovation First in Mumbai
Good wine must be served in a good glass. A quality glass should also accentuate the wine’s aroma or bouquet, a point that leads on to the harmonious relationship between anatomies. - May 02, 2017 - LUCARIS
Diamond Tech Crafts to Exhibit at CHA’s Creativation 2017
Diamond Tech Crafts, the source for the country's best quality stained glass, mosaic tools, and accessories, announce a return to The Craft & Hobby Association’s (CHA) event, Creativation 2017. Launching a new version of Fuseworks™ and mosaic kits at Creativation 2017, will be the... - January 11, 2017 - Diamond Tech
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2016. - August 22, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Releases Testing Results for Multiple Products
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes testing on multiple products. - July 13, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Hosts Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Mixer
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; hosts mixer in partnership with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. - June 26, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
VISTAMATIC® Announces the Launch of Clarity Switchable Glass for Privacy and Observation Control in Healthcare, Commercial and Residential Environments
VISTAMATIC, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy glass solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Clarity, its new switchable privacy glass solution that enables privacy and discrete observation for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. The launch of Clarity positions... - June 16, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
Jeannette Specialty Glass Celebrates 40 Years in Business in 2016
Founded in the heart of America’s premier glass making region in 1904, Jeannette Specialty Glass (JSG) is celebrating 40 years in business with existing ownership. JSG has been producing glass for over 100 years at the current facility and specializes in the manufacturing of crystal clear borosilicate glass, an engineered glass durable enough to withstand a variety of mechanical, chemical and thermal shocks. - May 13, 2016 - JSG Oceana
VISTAMATIC® Privacy Glass Solutions Partners with Reading Hospital for $354 Million, 476,000-Square-Foot Expansion
Vistamatic, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy solutions, is delighted to be partnering with Pennsylvania’s largest hospital construction at Reading Hospital. This $345 million expansion named: “The 7th Avenue Project,” will add more than 20 percent of space to this... - May 06, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
VISTAMATIC® Announces Supply Agreement with ODL for BetweenGlassBlinds™ Kits to Extend Its Range of Products and Solutions to the Healthcare and Commercial Sectors
Agreement to include ongoing product development across a range of vision control systems. - March 30, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Marine and Stop Glazing System
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, and windows; glass structures; and skylights has received the patent for its hybrid marine and stop glazing system. - March 21, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Raises Money for Local Food Pantries
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the Commonwealth as part of the third annual Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, PA on May 21, 2015. - March 07, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
OriginalMuranoGlass.com Announces Discounts on Its Widest Range of Murano Glass Chandeliers
Explore extraordinary Murano glass chandeliers in an array of choices at this reputable online shop! Most importantly, these masterpieces are now sold at unbelievable discounts. - February 21, 2016 - Original Murano Glass
Solar Innovations, Inc. Debuts G2 International Window Display at the 2016 International Builders’ Show
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; debuts G2 International Window System Display at the International Builder Show in Las Vegas this week. - January 18, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
PaintMosaic by Kaamar: New Online Mosaic Tile Design Software
Kaamar today launched PaintMosaic, their online design software for mosaics and mosaic mirrors. - December 25, 2015 - Kaamar Ltd
Kaamar Launch Satin Range of Colourful Mosaic Mirrors
Family firm Kaamar, online supplier of custom mosaic pictures, today launched their new Satin Mosaic Mirror range of small mirrors with contemporary tile patterns in a selection of colour schemes for interior design. - December 10, 2015 - Kaamar Ltd
Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Adjustable Door Catch
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; receives patent for Adjustable Door Catch. - November 11, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.