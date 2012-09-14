PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Major Industries Launches New Website Major Industries, a leading manufacturer of skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems, recently updated its website with a new look, enhanced menus and site navigation, as well as additional tools for learning more about their company culture and full line of daylighting systems. - October 06, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

Major Announces Partnership with SpecPro, Inc., a Leader in Daylighting Retrofits and Service Major Industries, Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with SpecPro, Inc., the preeminent service leader in the consultation, inspection, analysis, maintenance, repair and replacement of existing commercial skylight and wall systems, and the expansion of its services as a Retrofit Distributor... - May 29, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Technical Report - Applying Physics and Sensory Sciences to Spirits Nosing Vessel Design to Improve Evaluation Diagnostics and Drinking Enjoyment Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.

EnduroShield Helps Keep Your Tiles Looking Like New EnduroShield is a world leader in home surface protection. EnduroShield is available in DIY kits for the home and protects glass, tile and grout and stainless steel. Stocked by some of the largest home retail outlets in the world, EnduroShield is well placed to offer tips about how to keep tile surfaces and flooring looking new in the home. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

See the New Double Sided X-Line Machine by EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 Visit EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 to see the new X-Line Double-sided Fully Automated machine. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

EnduroShield Coating Protects Glass Curtain Wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global

Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System Solar Innovations®—a single source provider of custom glass structures, skylights, windows, and doors—just announced the addition of the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames patent. The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior protected... - June 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations Raises Over $4,000 for Local Firefighters Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems proudly raised over $4,000 for Schuylkill and Lebanon County Volunteer Firefighter Education during its 2018 first quarter Solar Cares campaign. The Solar Cares campaign was created to dedicate extra time and effort into giving back to the surrounding... - May 02, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations to Celebrate 20 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing Planning is under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as it prepares to celebrate its twentieth anniversary on April 15, 2018. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories, sunrooms, skylights, and much more, Solar Innovations®... - April 04, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Launches New Conservatory Planning Website Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems recently launched its new Conservatory Planning website at Conservatory.Planning.Solar, a new tool that will walk users through the planning process of a conservatory build. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden... - March 21, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® to Display at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show Preparations are under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as they prepare to exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show on Saturday, March 3 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 in booth 514/516. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories,... - March 01, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Launches New Greenhouse Planning Website Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; recently launched its new Greenhouse Planning website at https://Greenhouse.Planning.Solar. - February 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Innovative Lockbox Design Blends Functionality with Exquisite Design Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; now offers an innovative lockbox design that integrates into all swing door offerings. Through... - January 24, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

LUCARIS Opens Up a New World of Luxury Supplying Four of the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in Bangkok with Its World-Acclaimed Brand of Pristine Crystal Glasses LUCARIS opens up a new world of luxury supplying four of the best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok with its world-acclaimed brand of pristine crystal glasses, in the THE TASTE WITH STYLE campaign. In this coming year, LUCARIS is going to take 2018 on a journey to specially nominated bars and restaurants that have chosen LUCARIS crystal glasses in Shanghai, China, and Delhi, India. - December 25, 2017 - LUCARIS

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Aston Releases Its New Frameless Shower Collections Featuring StarCast Protective Glass Coating Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global

Aston Partners with EnduroShield for Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement, Aston’s... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global

Inc. 500 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Fab Glass and Mirror today announced it has been named to the Inc. 500 annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. - October 19, 2017 - Fab Glass and Mirror

AGC EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate Glad Bow Available from Abrisa Technologies Abrisa Technologies is pleased to announce that it can now supply Asahi Glass Corporation (AGC) EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate glass for applications such as sensitive bio-photo detection, high throughput sensors, image sensor windows, biosensors, enhancement glass for thin displays, cover glass... - August 04, 2017 - Abrisa Technologies

Fab Glass and Mirror Offers Laminated Glass Fab Glass and Mirror is an online glass and mirror store in Columbus, Ohio, United States. They are wholesalers and distributors of custom cut glass and mirror products of a wide range. A few months ago, laminated glass was added to the line of products the company had to offer. Although Fab Glass and... - July 27, 2017 - Fab Glass and Mirror

INTIGRAL, Inc. Launches New Website July 10 marks the relaunch of www.intigral.com; a website devoted to insulating glass and blinds between the glass. Intigral.com boasts an all new layout with easy to navigate pages to find the information you need quickly. Visitors to the site will see many new features including interactive blinds... - July 13, 2017 - INTIGRAL, Inc.

Automate Now and Move In-Line. X-Line Designed & Built by EnduroShield. EnduroShield dramatically reduces cleaning time, and protects glass against staining and etching. The new X-Line Automatic Coating Machine takes EnduroShield to the next level. The vertical system streamlines the application of EnduroShield, allowing scalability to any size of operation with effortless line integration. - May 10, 2017 - EnduroShield

LUCARIS Introduced Aerlumer® - the Signature of Wine Glass Innovation First in Mumbai Good wine must be served in a good glass. A quality glass should also accentuate the wine’s aroma or bouquet, a point that leads on to the harmonious relationship between anatomies. - May 02, 2017 - LUCARIS

Diamond Tech Crafts to Exhibit at CHA’s Creativation 2017 Diamond Tech Crafts, the source for the country's best quality stained glass, mosaic tools, and accessories, announce a return to The Craft & Hobby Association’s (CHA) event, Creativation 2017. Launching a new version of Fuseworks™ and mosaic kits at Creativation 2017, will be the perfect... - January 11, 2017 - Diamond Tech

Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2016. - August 22, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Releases Testing Results for Multiple Products Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes testing on multiple products. - July 13, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Hosts Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Mixer Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; hosts mixer in partnership with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. - June 26, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

VISTAMATIC® Announces the Launch of Clarity Switchable Glass for Privacy and Observation Control in Healthcare, Commercial and Residential Environments VISTAMATIC, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy glass solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Clarity, its new switchable privacy glass solution that enables privacy and discrete observation for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. The launch of Clarity positions VISTAMATIC... - June 16, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

Jeannette Specialty Glass Celebrates 40 Years in Business in 2016 Founded in the heart of America’s premier glass making region in 1904, Jeannette Specialty Glass (JSG) is celebrating 40 years in business with existing ownership. JSG has been producing glass for over 100 years at the current facility and specializes in the manufacturing of crystal clear borosilicate glass, an engineered glass durable enough to withstand a variety of mechanical, chemical and thermal shocks. - May 13, 2016 - JSG Oceana

VISTAMATIC® Privacy Glass Solutions Partners with Reading Hospital for $354 Million, 476,000-Square-Foot Expansion Vistamatic, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy solutions, is delighted to be partnering with Pennsylvania’s largest hospital construction at Reading Hospital. This $345 million expansion named: “The 7th Avenue Project,” will add more than 20 percent of space to this 147-year... - May 06, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

VISTAMATIC® Announces Supply Agreement with ODL for BetweenGlassBlinds™ Kits to Extend Its Range of Products and Solutions to the Healthcare and Commercial Sectors Agreement to include ongoing product development across a range of vision control systems. - March 30, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Marine and Stop Glazing System Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, and windows; glass structures; and skylights has received the patent for its hybrid marine and stop glazing system. - March 21, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Raises Money for Local Food Pantries Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the Commonwealth as part of the third annual Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, PA on May 21, 2015. - March 07, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

OriginalMuranoGlass.com Announces Discounts on Its Widest Range of Murano Glass Chandeliers Explore extraordinary Murano glass chandeliers in an array of choices at this reputable online shop! Most importantly, these masterpieces are now sold at unbelievable discounts. - February 21, 2016 - Original Murano Glass

Solar Innovations, Inc. Debuts G2 International Window Display at the 2016 International Builders’ Show Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; debuts G2 International Window System Display at the International Builder Show in Las Vegas this week. - January 18, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

PaintMosaic by Kaamar: New Online Mosaic Tile Design Software Kaamar today launched PaintMosaic, their online design software for mosaics and mosaic mirrors. - December 25, 2015 - Kaamar Ltd

Kaamar Launch Satin Range of Colourful Mosaic Mirrors Family firm Kaamar, online supplier of custom mosaic pictures, today launched their new Satin Mosaic Mirror range of small mirrors with contemporary tile patterns in a selection of colour schemes for interior design. - December 10, 2015 - Kaamar Ltd

Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Adjustable Door Catch Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; receives patent for Adjustable Door Catch. - November 11, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Implements Greenhouse Aquaponic System Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes aquaponic system implementation. - October 21, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Redesigned Major Industries Website Showcases Daylighting Major Industries recently redesigned their website for easier access to daylighting product information, as well as their network of Independent Representatives throughout the country. - October 16, 2015 - Major Industries, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Completes Building Expansion Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes building expansion. - September 30, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Wins 2015 NSA Design Awards Solar Innovations, Inc. wins the NSA Design Awards in the Glazed Roof Sunroom $35,000 - $50,000 category for a private home. - September 14, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Releases Second Generation 90° Operable Skylight Test Results Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; releases second generation 90° operable skylight test results. - September 08, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Is Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2015. - August 31, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Hosts First Annual Job Fair Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is hosting an on-site job fair on August 28th and 29th. - August 23, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.