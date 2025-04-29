Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the Commonwealth as part of the third annual Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, PA on May 21, 2015. - March 07, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.