Air Hydro Power of Louisville, KY has acquired Total Hose of Decatur and Huntsville, AL. With the addition of Air Hydro Power’s product lines, Total Hose will have complete Automation, Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Hose and Fitting offerings. Air Hydro Power currently has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, seven locations in KY and one location in Southern IN. With this acquisition AHP will have over 25 people supporting customers in AL and a total of 180 employees. - September 14, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.