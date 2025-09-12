Recent Headlines
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Excitement as Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Attend Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on 1 Nov
The presence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week underscores just how serious the Nigerian government is to support and grow the country’s burgeoning mining sector. - October 29, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor. The live event... - October 21, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Makes a Welcome Live, In-Person Return to Abuja in November
The mining sector globally has welcomed the return of Nigeria’s leading industry event on the calendar: Nigeria Mining Week will be back in-person at the Abuja International Conference Centre from 1–3 November 2022. After two years of digital connection, the entire mining value chain... - July 27, 2022 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Back in October with Seven Compelling Reasons to Invest in Burgeoning Mining Sector
The much-anticipated Nigeria Mining Week expo and conference will return from 12–13 October as planned, but will take place in a digital format again due to the current challenges in the market with regards to travel and COVID-19 restrictions. Supported by Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines... - August 22, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
UK DIT Joins Forces with Nigeria’s Mining Community with Online Trade Show
The UK Department of International Trade (UK DIT) has announced their partnership with the organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, for the launch of an exciting digital trade show, the Alternative Mining Equipment Trade Show, aiming to drive collaboration between the UK and Nigeria for the development... - March 26, 2021 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event: a Golden Opportunity to Show the Way Forward for Country’s Mining Industry
The programme for the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, offers an extensive range of sessions that showcases how the various sectors are gearing up for a veritable explosion of the mining industry. - September 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event Receives Strong Support from Industry and Ministry
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, have announced several high-level sponsorships by longstanding partners of the event. These include Emotan Global Ventures Limited, AG Vision, PW Nigeria (PWN), Punuka, Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO). - September 09, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Proceed Digitally in October and Reconvene in 2021
The mining mood in Nigeria remains upbeat amid the announcement that the Nigeria Mining Week conference will proceed as a digital platform from 12-16 October this year while the event will reconvene as a live event in Abuja on 11-13 October 2021. According to Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and... - July 24, 2020 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week
The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry"
Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap"
Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite
The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment
The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects
The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry
The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future
Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week
"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future
“Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week
Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday
Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den
Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria"
The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025"
“I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain
“Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector
Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring"
Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces
Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Organisers of iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Call Event “a Huge Boost for the Country’s Mining Sector”
“Gathering all the stakeholders to discuss the challenges and the way forward in Nigeria’s mining sector has been a huge boost in confidence for the industry and mining professionals in the country are very optimistic about the sector’s imminent rejuvenation.” This is... - December 06, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
200 Mining Experts to Gather for iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Next Week
Some 200 mining experts will gather for the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja, Nigeria from 18-19 November as the industry expects to gather momentum in the near future. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria, is regarded as a long overdue strategic... - November 14, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum: Can Nigeria Expect an Investment Boom in Its Mining Sector?
“Nigeria is perhaps the last remaining frontier for mineral investment in the region. With the wide occurrence of minerals and a history of mineral production, Nigeria presents a rare opportunity for serious investors and that opportunity is worth exploring.” This is according to... - November 07, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off
Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week
Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference
The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week
Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Relaunching Nigeria as a Great Mining Destination
Nigeria’s mining sector presents incredible opportunities for both the private and public sectors, given the country’s vast natural resources and the current drop in oil prices. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja this November is regarded as a long overdue strategic... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities of Mining Companies
“Women face an array of challenges in the mining sector. I am, however, very encouraged by the creation of a national 'Women in Mining' association,” says Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, Executive Director of the Hear Congo organization. Mrs Ngoie-Kasongo is a speaker and chairperson during the... - October 17, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week
Katanga Mining Week in the DRC: Crucial Industry Meeting with Expo and Technical Workshops
Cutting edge technology and practical workshops for the mining industry will be the main focus of the upcoming Katanga Mining Week taking place in Lubumbashi from 28-29 October. - October 01, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week
Heyl & Patterson Relocates to New Headquarters
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has relocated to a new base of operations in nearby Carnegie, PA to accommodate growth. - July 31, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Signs License Agreement with ELB Engineering Services in South Africa
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has signed an exclusive license agreement with ELB Engineering Services of Johannesburg, South Africa, for bulk material handling equipment. - April 10, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson to Supply Biomass Torrefaction Unit to University of Minnesota Duluth
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA announces the sale of an indirect-fired rotary calciner to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) for wood torrefaction. - February 19, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Signs Partnership Agreement with BHJD in China
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has entered into an exclusive partnership with BHJD Mining Engineering & Technology (Beijing) LLC in China for coal drying technology. - January 17, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Joins PA Mining Initiative in Southern Africa
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA is one of ten companies in the Pennsylvania Mining Export Program, promoting mining equipment to the Southern African market. - April 25, 2013 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Signs Alliance Agreement with Torrefy Corporation
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA and Torrefy Corporation of Research Triangle Park, NC sign exclusive worldwide agreement to market biomass torrefaction systems to the alternative energy industry. - August 16, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.