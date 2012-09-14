PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Practical Business Know-How, Solutions and Updates to Build Country’s Mining Industry The upcoming third edition of the Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja from 15-17 October provides access to all the practical knowledge, valuable connections and decision makers for would-be and established mining companies in the country. - July 25, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October to Gather the Industry and Explore Its Potential and Future Nigeria Mining Week, the flagship mining conference and expo in West Africa, will return to Abuja from 15-17 October following its tremendous success in October 2017. “Not only a landmark achievement, but an encouragement for the mining sector” is how Alh. Sani Shehu, the President of MAN... - March 01, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

"Landmark" Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja Reignites Enthusiasm for Industry’s Potential and Future “Not only a landmark achievement but an encouragement for the mining sector,” is how the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alh. Sani Shehu, describes the hugely successful, second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition that took place in Abuja in October. - November 08, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Abuja to Become the Centre of the Nigerian Mining Vision as Nigeria Mining Week Comes to the City from Tuesday Excitement is building in Abuja in preparation before becoming the centre of the Nigerian mining vision next week during the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with over 500 mining professionals gathering to discuss the state and the future of this burgeoning sector. Nigeria’s Minister of... - October 15, 2017 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the latest... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria" The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025" “I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril Azobu,... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain “Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from 16-19... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how Alhaji... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring" Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Organisers of iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Call Event “a Huge Boost for the Country’s Mining Sector” “Gathering all the stakeholders to discuss the challenges and the way forward in Nigeria’s mining sector has been a huge boost in confidence for the industry and mining professionals in the country are very optimistic about the sector’s imminent rejuvenation.” This is according... - December 06, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

200 Mining Experts to Gather for iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Next Week Some 200 mining experts will gather for the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja, Nigeria from 18-19 November as the industry expects to gather momentum in the near future. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria, is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - November 14, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum: Can Nigeria Expect an Investment Boom in Its Mining Sector? “Nigeria is perhaps the last remaining frontier for mineral investment in the region. With the wide occurrence of minerals and a history of mineral production, Nigeria presents a rare opportunity for serious investors and that opportunity is worth exploring.” This is according to Olayinka... - November 07, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining in... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Relaunching Nigeria as a Great Mining Destination Nigeria’s mining sector presents incredible opportunities for both the private and public sectors, given the country’s vast natural resources and the current drop in oil prices. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja this November is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities of Mining Companies “Women face an array of challenges in the mining sector. I am, however, very encouraged by the creation of a national 'Women in Mining' association,” says Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, Executive Director of the Hear Congo organization. Mrs Ngoie-Kasongo is a speaker and chairperson during the upcoming... - October 17, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Katanga Mining Week in the DRC: Crucial Industry Meeting with Expo and Technical Workshops Cutting edge technology and practical workshops for the mining industry will be the main focus of the upcoming Katanga Mining Week taking place in Lubumbashi from 28-29 October. - October 01, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Heyl & Patterson Relocates to New Headquarters Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has relocated to a new base of operations in nearby Carnegie, PA to accommodate growth. - July 31, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs License Agreement with ELB Engineering Services in South Africa Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has signed an exclusive license agreement with ELB Engineering Services of Johannesburg, South Africa, for bulk material handling equipment. - April 10, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson to Supply Biomass Torrefaction Unit to University of Minnesota Duluth Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA announces the sale of an indirect-fired rotary calciner to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) for wood torrefaction. - February 19, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Partnership Agreement with BHJD in China Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has entered into an exclusive partnership with BHJD Mining Engineering & Technology (Beijing) LLC in China for coal drying technology. - January 17, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Joins PA Mining Initiative in Southern Africa Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA is one of ten companies in the Pennsylvania Mining Export Program, promoting mining equipment to the Southern African market. - April 25, 2013 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Alliance Agreement with Torrefy Corporation Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA and Torrefy Corporation of Research Triangle Park, NC sign exclusive worldwide agreement to market biomass torrefaction systems to the alternative energy industry. - August 16, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Gardner Denver Announces Launch of New Oil-Flooded Rotary Air Compressor Once again, Gardner Denver has advanced the small HP rotary screw air compressor market with their latest offering – the New Apex Series. The Apex Series offers performance and reliability that you demand delivered by a simple and proven Industrial design. The Apex Series allows you to customize... - April 13, 2012 - Gardner Denver

Heyl & Patterson Donates Civic Arena Archival Materials to Heinz History Center Heyl & Patterson Inc., a specialist engineering company headquartered in Pittsburgh, has donated a collection of blueprints and photographs related to the company’s role in the construction of the Civic Arena to the Senator John Heinz History Center. The donation was made in conjunction with... - March 15, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Celebrates 125 Years in Business Heyl & Patterson Inc., innovator of railroad & barge unloaders and thermal processing equipment, has been based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA since its founding in 1887. - January 12, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson to Demonstrate Alternative Energy Process During Laboratory Facility Tours Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA manufactures torrefaction equipment and plans to demonstrate its process at the Northeast Biomass Conference in Pittsburgh on October 12-13, 2011. - October 05, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Representative Agreement with Tecnagent in Chile Heyl & Patterson of Pittsburgh, PA, USA signs an exclusive representative agreement with Tecnagent of Santiago, Chile to enhance the sales of thermal processing systems to the mining industry in Chile. - August 25, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Thurston Manufacturing Co. Celebrates 40 Years Thurston Manufacturing Company announced today that 2011 is its 40th Anniversary. Incorporated by Wayne A. Jensen of rural Thurston, NE in April of 1971, the company began with six local stockholders and first saw noteworthy growth when it launched the BLU-JET fertilizer application and tillage equipment... - May 23, 2011 - Thurston Manufacturing Company

Atlas Copco Launches New Small Oil-Injected Compressor, Matching Indian Market Requirements Atlas Copco launches the EXELLENCE oil-injected 11-30 kW GAe/GAe VSD compressor family. With a Free Air Delivery (FAD) and Specific Energy Requirement (SER) fitted to the highest demands of the Indian market and aligned with the governmental increased concern on energy saving and environmental impact. - June 17, 2010 - Atlas Copco India

KOR-IT®, Inc. Launches National Program to Cut Costs for Its Customers During the "Trade-In" event, which begins November 10th 2009, KOR-IT®, Inc, will accept trade-ins of any used core drill machines in exchange for a credit towards the purchase of an equal or greater valued machine. - November 12, 2009 - KOR-IT®, INC.

Professional Mines Switch to U.S. Prospector’s Equipment The S-1 Finishing System has replaced vastly more complicated and expensive finishing systems. - November 07, 2008 - U.S. Prospector

PSSI Launches www.PerforatedScreens.com Perforated Screen Surfaces Inc. (PSSI) is proud to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website; www.perforatedscreens.com. Among the many changes visitors will find is an easy to navigate website, pages for each product line, product selection guidance, photo galleries, and a newly designed news section. - August 25, 2007 - Samscreen Incorporated

Samscreen Supports Upstate New York Economic Development On July 24th, 2007 Samscreen representative Dale Sturdevant joined 100’s of other New York companies at the first ever “Going Global” event presented by the Cortland County (NY) BDC-IDA. This event was focused on producing more Upstate New York businesses with the capabilities of selling... - July 27, 2007 - Samscreen Incorporated