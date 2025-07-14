Recent Headlines
SHI Cryogenics Group Launches Highest-Capacity Single-Stage Cryocoolers to Date
New CH-160D3 Cryocooler Series Offers Increased Cooling Performance at 20 K and 77 K - July 14, 2025 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair. - January 26, 2025 - Nanomotion
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases World’s Highest-Capacity 4K Cryocooler
New Model Expertly Combines Gifford-McMahon and Joule-Thomson Technologies - January 05, 2024 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
AOTCO Metal Finishing Acquires Modern Metal Finishing
AOTCO Metal Finishing, a Massachusetts-based national leader in electroplating, anodizing, and other surface finishing services, announced its strategic acquisition of Connecticut-based Modern Metal Finishing (MMF), further enhancing AOTCO's portfolio with MMF's expert anodizing services. This allows AOTCO to better service customers in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. AOTCO is NADCAP and ISO 13485 accredited, ITAR registered, and serves North America's advanced manufacturers. - June 22, 2023 - AOTCO Metal Finishing
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 77K Cryocooler to Date
New CH-160D2 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 300% Compared to Existing Models - November 14, 2022 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
SHI Cryogenics Group Extends Freedom® Helium Compressor Line
The F-20L Adds to SHI's Line of Water-Cooled Compressor Offerings. - February 18, 2022 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Names Derakhshan President and CEO
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. (SCAI), a leading global provider of innovative cryogenic and vacuum solutions, today announced the promotion of Mark Derakhshan to President and Chief Executive Officer. Derakhshan succeeds David Dedman, who retired at the end of March. He will be... - April 03, 2021 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Quantum Design and Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announce Collaboration
Companies launch the R-98 Compressor, a variable-speed helium compressor, developed for use with cryogen-free instrumentation. - March 04, 2020 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 4K Cryocooler to Date
New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announces Collaboration Agreement with Synergy Systems Corporation
New Agreement Offers Expanded Sales, Service and Support to Sumitomo’s Line of Marathon® CP Cryopumps in North America. - July 03, 2016 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
PowerAmerica Announces New Funding for Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Electronics Development
PowerAmerica, a private-public partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy, industry and academia, has released a new call for projects to advance wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor manufacturing and to accelerate the adoption of WBG semiconductor power electronics applications. Issued October... - October 08, 2015 - PowerAmerica
Innovative Motion Control Solutions for 3D Printing
Fenner Precision has developed a unique timing belt design which provides high-accuracy, low-maintenance linear motion solutions for 3D printing machines. These new belts are made in the U.S.A. and are available to 3D Printing equipment designers and manufacturers immediately. - July 17, 2014 - Fenner Precision
HoodTech Vision to Demonstrate New Alticam 05-EO5, 4-Axis Stabilized Imaging Payload at AUVSI 2014
HoodTech Vision will exhibit at AUVSI’s Unmanned Systems 2014, May 13-15, in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, booth # 847. To view the online press kit, please go to: http://www.virtualpressoffice.com/kit/my2c. - May 10, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
HoodTech Vision Announces Delivery of 1,200 Cooled MWIR, Stabilized-Imaging Airborne Payloads
HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small and mid-sized unmanned and manned systems, celebrates the benchmark delivery of 1,200 cooled, midwave-infrared (MWIR) airborne payloads. The 4-axis stabilized gimbal imaging systems are designed for... - May 01, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
HoodTech Vision Introduces Ultra-Stabilized EO Imaging Payload with Ultra-Low SWaP for Small UAS
HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small unmanned and manned systems, announces the new Alticam 05-EO5 turret. - April 12, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
OAI Introduces New, Non-contact, High Resolution Photolithography System Developed by Eulitha AG
Non-Contact Tool for Photonic Patterning - March 26, 2014 - OAI
HoodTech Vision Appoints New Director of Business Development
HoodTech Vision announces that Mark S. Long has joined the company as the new Director of Business Development. - March 19, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
HoodTech Vision’s New Capability – Dual-Payload Flights on a Single Aircraft
Two, independently operated, 4-axis gyro-stabilized imaging systems on a single aircraft. - August 31, 2013 - HoodTech Vision
Hood Technology’s New Stabilized Imaging Payload for Small UAVs
Alticam EO/IR-P features MWIR Sensor and Laser Pointer for Advanced ISR - September 14, 2012 - HoodTech Vision
FASSt Program from Rochester Electronics Makes Millions of Active Semiconductor Products Available with Little to No Lead Times
Factory Authorized Safety Stock(TM) (FASStTM) keeps production lines running without interruption. - November 02, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
CryoWorks Incorporated Opens Manufacturing Facility and Sales Office in Riverside, CA
CryoWorks, Inc has opened a sales and manufacturing facility in Riverside, CA. The address is 9227 Orco Parkway, Suite C, Riverside, CA 92509, Phone: (951) 965-0136, Website: www.cryoworks.net. The facility was opened in May 2011 and is managed by Timothy Mast. Mr. Mast has 23 years of experience... - September 21, 2011 - CryoWorks, Inc.
Worldwide Directory Provides Listing of Authorized Distributors for More Than 200 Original Semiconductor Manufacturers
Electronics Authorized Directory provides an online resource to eliminate procurement of counterfeit components. - September 09, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Reinstates Manufacturing of AMCC’s Standard Products
Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution. - August 24, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems
Raytheon IDS recognizes Rochester Electronics for providing high-quality products and excellent customer service. - August 03, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Announces Re-Introduction of LSI CMOS ASIC Gate Array Product Line
LSI Corporation licenses Rochester Electronics to manufacture their complete line of gate array products - April 16, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Product Re-Introduction: Entire AMCC Gate Array Product Line
Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution. - April 02, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
CAPRES A/S Gets Repeat Order for microRSP-A300 Automated Metrology System from a Leading Foundry in Asia
CAPRES A/S, a Danish developer of next generation semiconductor metrology systems for the direct nano- and micro-scale electrical characterization of materials, announced today a repeat order for its fully automated 300mm microRSP-A300 from an industry leading foundry located in Asia. With the... - March 12, 2011 - CAPRES A/S
Gostai Jazz Robots Give CeBIT a Taste of Science-Fiction
Gostai will showcase a brand new design for its Jazz mobile telepresence robot during CeBIT. Jazz now integrates an LCD screen to show the face of the person controlling it. CeBIT is the first occasion Gostai shows this innovation. - February 25, 2011 - Gostai
Gostai Launches Its Jazz Line of Service Robots
Gostai, Europe’s leader in service robotics & Artificial Intelligence solutions, reveals its Gostai Jazz® line of autonomous service robots. - December 22, 2010 - Gostai
Rochester Electronics' Space-Level Semiconductor Manufacture and Re-Creation Provide Cost-Effective Alternatives to System Re-Design
Rochester expands space-level continuing manufacturing services and product offering … - November 20, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Re-Creates and Manufactures Intersil HIP0081 Devices, Eliminating High-Cost System Re-Designs
Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution - November 12, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Has Authorized Chip One Stop to Provide Long-Term Semiconductor Supply Solutions
Continuing semiconductor manufacturer transforms “End-of-Life” into “Extension-of-Life™.” - November 06, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Provides Industry’s Only Established Semiconductor Replication Process with Guaranteed Product Performance and Reliability
Proven semiconductor replication service is a superior alternative to system redesign - October 21, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Defense Logistics Agency Endorses Rochester Electronics for Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors
Rochester facility certified to supply FSC 5961, 5962 military and commercial grade products - October 08, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics Joins with SIA to Provide the Only Comprehensive Worldwide Directory of Authorized Semiconductor Distributors
The Authorized Directory provides users a SAFE connection to authorized suppliers - October 08, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Gostai Organizes the First Urbi Open Source Contest
Gostai opened its Urbi operating system for robotics to the community in May. To support this release and to stimulate the Urbi programming community, Gostai now organizes a free contest based on Urbi open source. - September 18, 2010 - Gostai
The Urbi Robotic Software Platform Goes Open Source
Gostai opens its core technology to the community - August 20, 2010 - Gostai
Rochester Electronics Facility Certified to AS9120 Standard
Authorized semiconductor distributor and continuing manufacturer certified to aerospace quality system. - May 20, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
IntelLiDrives, Inc. Announces New Direct Drive Rotary Table Model RTH-4
Direct drive rotary servo table with air bearings - April 23, 2010 - IntelLiDrives
Rochester Electronics to Provide Continuous Support of Maxim® Products Through Its Extension-of-Life™ Process
Technology transfer enables legacy, end-of-life product support by recognized market leader - April 21, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
IntelliDrives Introduces Direct Drive Servo Motor Linear Actuator
Integrated turn-key direct drive linear actuator - April 02, 2010 - IntelLiDrives
New Way® Air Bearings Ranked Number 41 on Deloitte’s 2009 Greater Philadelphia Fast 50
New Way® Air Bearings today announced that it ranks number 41 on Deloitte’s prestigious 2009 Greater Philadelphia Fast 50, a listing of the fastest-growing technology, life sciences, and clean tech companies in the region, based on five-year revenue growth of 115 percent. - November 02, 2009 - New Way Air Bearings
134.2kHz Fixed Reader Antenna Withstands Harsh Environments
This antenna is also specially designed to be used in double sided arrangements with a single reader for applications that require large reading volumes. - August 29, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
New Way® Air Bearings Ranks No. 3245 on the 2009 Inc. 5,000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 80%
Inc. Magazine has ranked New Way® Air Bearings No. 3245 on its third annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. New Way, the world’s largest independent air bearing manufacturer, achieved this ranking with revenue growth of 80% from 2005 through 2008. - August 22, 2009 - New Way Air Bearings
RFID Reader - the Power of a Handheld Computer – the Price of a PDA
This reader provides for ultra fast inventory of items on pallets, warehouse shelves, on moving vehicles, or anywhere fixed reader class performance is required in a portable device. - June 21, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
Active RFID Tag with Mounting Strap
It has an estimated life span of five years at a transmission time interval of approximately 1.5 seconds. All data is pre-programmed prior to shipping. - June 05, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
RFID Enabled Parking Barrier Gate from GAO
The parking barrier is an ideal solution for apartments and condos, gated communities, business parking lots and garages, university parking areas and recreation operations from hotels to RV camps. he exact same top portion of your press release. - May 14, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
13.56MHz RFID Reader Mini Module
The module is shipped with firmware designed to ensure ease of integration and provides designers with a significant cost/performance advantage. - May 10, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.