PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
New Agreement Offers Expanded Sales, Service and Support to Sumitomo’s Line of Marathon® CP Cryopumps in North America. - July 03, 2016 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.
PowerAmerica, a private-public partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy, industry and academia, has released a new call for projects to advance wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor manufacturing and to accelerate the adoption of WBG semiconductor power electronics applications.
Issued October 2nd,... - October 08, 2015 - PowerAmerica
Fenner Precision has developed a unique timing belt design which provides high-accuracy, low-maintenance linear motion solutions for 3D printing machines. These new belts are made in the U.S.A. and are available to 3D Printing equipment designers and manufacturers immediately. - July 17, 2014 - Fenner Precision
HoodTech Vision will exhibit at AUVSI’s Unmanned Systems 2014, May 13-15, in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, booth # 847. To view the online press kit, please go to: http://www.virtualpressoffice.com/kit/my2c. - May 10, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small and mid-sized unmanned and manned systems, celebrates the benchmark delivery of 1,200 cooled, midwave-infrared (MWIR) airborne payloads. The 4-axis stabilized gimbal imaging systems are designed for intelligence,... - May 01, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small unmanned and manned systems, announces the new Alticam 05-EO5 turret. - April 12, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
Non-Contact Tool for Photonic Patterning - March 26, 2014 - OAI
HoodTech Vision announces that Mark S. Long has joined the company as the new Director of Business Development. - March 19, 2014 - HoodTech Vision
Two, independently operated, 4-axis gyro-stabilized imaging systems on a single aircraft. - August 31, 2013 - HoodTech Vision
Alticam EO/IR-P features MWIR Sensor and Laser Pointer for Advanced ISR - September 14, 2012 - HoodTech Vision
Factory Authorized Safety Stock(TM) (FASStTM) keeps production lines running without interruption. - November 02, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
CryoWorks, Inc has opened a sales and manufacturing facility in Riverside, CA. The address is 9227 Orco Parkway, Suite C, Riverside, CA 92509, Phone: (951) 965-0136, Website: www.cryoworks.net.
The facility was opened in May 2011 and is managed by Timothy Mast. Mr. Mast has 23 years of experience in... - September 21, 2011 - CryoWorks, Inc.
Electronics Authorized Directory provides an online resource to eliminate procurement of counterfeit components. - September 09, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution. - August 24, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Raytheon IDS recognizes Rochester Electronics for providing high-quality products and excellent customer service. - August 03, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
LSI Corporation licenses Rochester Electronics to manufacture their complete line of gate array products - April 16, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution. - April 02, 2011 - Rochester Electronics
CAPRES A/S, a Danish developer of next generation semiconductor metrology systems for the direct nano- and micro-scale electrical characterization of materials, announced today a repeat order for its fully automated 300mm microRSP-A300 from an industry leading foundry located in Asia. With the development... - March 12, 2011 - CAPRES A/S
Gostai will showcase a brand new design for its Jazz mobile telepresence robot during CeBIT. Jazz now integrates an LCD screen to show the face of the person controlling it. CeBIT is the first occasion Gostai shows this innovation. - February 25, 2011 - Gostai
Gostai, Europe’s leader in service robotics & Artificial Intelligence solutions, reveals its Gostai Jazz® line of autonomous service robots. - December 22, 2010 - Gostai
Rochester expands space-level continuing manufacturing services and product offering … - November 20, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution - November 12, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Continuing semiconductor manufacturer transforms “End-of-Life” into “Extension-of-Life™.” - November 06, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Proven semiconductor replication service is a superior alternative to system redesign - October 21, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Rochester facility certified to supply FSC 5961, 5962 military and commercial grade products - October 08, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
The Authorized Directory provides users a SAFE connection to authorized suppliers - October 08, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Gostai opened its Urbi operating system for robotics to the community in May. To support this release and to stimulate the Urbi programming community, Gostai now organizes a free contest based on Urbi open source. - September 18, 2010 - Gostai
Gostai opens its core technology to the community - August 20, 2010 - Gostai
Authorized semiconductor distributor and continuing manufacturer certified to aerospace quality system. - May 20, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Direct drive rotary servo table with air bearings - April 23, 2010 - IntelLiDrives
Technology transfer enables legacy, end-of-life product support by recognized market leader - April 21, 2010 - Rochester Electronics
Integrated turn-key direct drive linear actuator - April 02, 2010 - IntelLiDrives
New Way® Air Bearings today announced that it ranks number 41 on Deloitte’s prestigious 2009 Greater Philadelphia Fast 50, a listing of the fastest-growing technology, life sciences, and clean tech companies in the region, based on five-year revenue growth of 115 percent. - November 02, 2009 - New Way Air Bearings
This antenna is also specially designed to be used in double sided arrangements with a single reader for applications that require large reading volumes. - August 29, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
Inc. Magazine has ranked New Way® Air Bearings No. 3245 on its third annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. New Way, the world’s largest independent air bearing manufacturer, achieved this ranking with revenue growth of 80% from 2005 through 2008. - August 22, 2009 - New Way Air Bearings
This reader provides for ultra fast inventory of items on pallets, warehouse shelves, on moving vehicles, or anywhere fixed reader class performance is required in a portable device. - June 21, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
It has an estimated life span of five years at a transmission time interval of approximately 1.5 seconds. All data is pre-programmed prior to shipping. - June 05, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
The parking barrier is an ideal solution for apartments and condos, gated communities, business parking lots and garages, university parking areas and recreation operations from hotels to RV camps. he exact same top portion of your press release. - May 14, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
The module is shipped with firmware designed to ensure ease of integration and provides designers with a significant cost/performance advantage. - May 10, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) now offers passive RFID animal tags operating in the UHF spectrum (GAO116033). Typically, in the past, animal tagging has primarily been done using low frequency transponders; however, these innovative EPC Gen 2 Class 1 tags address some of the shortcomings of using LF. - March 08, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) presents this advanced UHF Gen 2 passive RFID tag (GAO116032) specially designed for the tracking of any medium-sized livestock, however, its shape is specially designed for use with pigs. Tagging the animal gives the ability to monitor each animal's feeding, location,... - March 06, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) recommends its UHF 902MHz Gen 2 Harsh Environment/Metal/Liquid RFID Tag (GAO116501), an excellent solution for containers, pallets, stillages and trolleys. This contactless read/write tag is also suitable for harsh environments and where long read range is required.
Encapsulated... - February 12, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.
New motion controller from Varedan Technologies offers space savings for high-performance servo systems. - January 16, 2009 - Varedan Technologies
According to Doug Markham, President of iPower New England, the new iPowerNE.com website was designed to provide access to its existing customers for the web-based services it provides, such as iZap and iHub, as well as information and guidance to industrial manufacturers seeking an innovative way to solve their supply chain challenges. - June 04, 2008 - iPower Distribution Group of New England