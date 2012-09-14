PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SHI Cryogenics Group Releases Highest Capacity 4K Cryocooler to Date New RDE-418D4 Cryocooler Increases Cooling Performance by 20% Compared to Existing Models. - January 05, 2019 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc. Announces Collaboration Agreement with Synergy Systems Corporation New Agreement Offers Expanded Sales, Service and Support to Sumitomo’s Line of Marathon® CP Cryopumps in North America. - July 03, 2016 - Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics of America, Inc.

PowerAmerica Announces New Funding for Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Electronics Development PowerAmerica, a private-public partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy, industry and academia, has released a new call for projects to advance wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor manufacturing and to accelerate the adoption of WBG semiconductor power electronics applications. Issued October 2nd,... - October 08, 2015 - PowerAmerica

Innovative Motion Control Solutions for 3D Printing Fenner Precision has developed a unique timing belt design which provides high-accuracy, low-maintenance linear motion solutions for 3D printing machines. These new belts are made in the U.S.A. and are available to 3D Printing equipment designers and manufacturers immediately. - July 17, 2014 - Fenner Precision

HoodTech Vision to Demonstrate New Alticam 05-EO5, 4-Axis Stabilized Imaging Payload at AUVSI 2014 HoodTech Vision will exhibit at AUVSI’s Unmanned Systems 2014, May 13-15, in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, booth # 847. To view the online press kit, please go to: http://www.virtualpressoffice.com/kit/my2c. - May 10, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision Announces Delivery of 1,200 Cooled MWIR, Stabilized-Imaging Airborne Payloads HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small and mid-sized unmanned and manned systems, celebrates the benchmark delivery of 1,200 cooled, midwave-infrared (MWIR) airborne payloads. The 4-axis stabilized gimbal imaging systems are designed for intelligence,... - May 01, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision Introduces Ultra-Stabilized EO Imaging Payload with Ultra-Low SWaP for Small UAS HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small unmanned and manned systems, announces the new Alticam 05-EO5 turret. - April 12, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision Appoints New Director of Business Development HoodTech Vision announces that Mark S. Long has joined the company as the new Director of Business Development. - March 19, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision’s New Capability – Dual-Payload Flights on a Single Aircraft Two, independently operated, 4-axis gyro-stabilized imaging systems on a single aircraft. - August 31, 2013 - HoodTech Vision

Hood Technology’s New Stabilized Imaging Payload for Small UAVs Alticam EO/IR-P features MWIR Sensor and Laser Pointer for Advanced ISR - September 14, 2012 - HoodTech Vision

FASSt Program from Rochester Electronics Makes Millions of Active Semiconductor Products Available with Little to No Lead Times Factory Authorized Safety Stock(TM) (FASStTM) keeps production lines running without interruption. - November 02, 2011 - Rochester Electronics

CryoWorks Incorporated Opens Manufacturing Facility and Sales Office in Riverside, CA CryoWorks, Inc has opened a sales and manufacturing facility in Riverside, CA. The address is 9227 Orco Parkway, Suite C, Riverside, CA 92509, Phone: (951) 965-0136, Website: www.cryoworks.net. The facility was opened in May 2011 and is managed by Timothy Mast. Mr. Mast has 23 years of experience in... - September 21, 2011 - CryoWorks, Inc.

Worldwide Directory Provides Listing of Authorized Distributors for More Than 200 Original Semiconductor Manufacturers Electronics Authorized Directory provides an online resource to eliminate procurement of counterfeit components. - September 09, 2011 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Reinstates Manufacturing of AMCC’s Standard Products Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution. - August 24, 2011 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems Raytheon IDS recognizes Rochester Electronics for providing high-quality products and excellent customer service. - August 03, 2011 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Announces Re-Introduction of LSI CMOS ASIC Gate Array Product Line LSI Corporation licenses Rochester Electronics to manufacture their complete line of gate array products - April 16, 2011 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Product Re-Introduction: Entire AMCC Gate Array Product Line Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution. - April 02, 2011 - Rochester Electronics

CAPRES A/S Gets Repeat Order for microRSP-A300 Automated Metrology System from a Leading Foundry in Asia CAPRES A/S, a Danish developer of next generation semiconductor metrology systems for the direct nano- and micro-scale electrical characterization of materials, announced today a repeat order for its fully automated 300mm microRSP-A300 from an industry leading foundry located in Asia. With the development... - March 12, 2011 - CAPRES A/S

Gostai Jazz Robots Give CeBIT a Taste of Science-Fiction Gostai will showcase a brand new design for its Jazz mobile telepresence robot during CeBIT. Jazz now integrates an LCD screen to show the face of the person controlling it. CeBIT is the first occasion Gostai shows this innovation. - February 25, 2011 - Gostai

Gostai Launches Its Jazz Line of Service Robots Gostai, Europe’s leader in service robotics & Artificial Intelligence solutions, reveals its Gostai Jazz® line of autonomous service robots. - December 22, 2010 - Gostai

Rochester Electronics' Space-Level Semiconductor Manufacture and Re-Creation Provide Cost-Effective Alternatives to System Re-Design Rochester expands space-level continuing manufacturing services and product offering … - November 20, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Re-Creates and Manufactures Intersil HIP0081 Devices, Eliminating High-Cost System Re-Designs Rochester Electronics re-creates semiconductor die, chip, and package to provide a complete replication solution - November 12, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Has Authorized Chip One Stop to Provide Long-Term Semiconductor Supply Solutions Continuing semiconductor manufacturer transforms “End-of-Life” into “Extension-of-Life™.” - November 06, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Provides Industry’s Only Established Semiconductor Replication Process with Guaranteed Product Performance and Reliability Proven semiconductor replication service is a superior alternative to system redesign - October 21, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

Defense Logistics Agency Endorses Rochester Electronics for Qualified Suppliers List of Distributors Rochester facility certified to supply FSC 5961, 5962 military and commercial grade products - October 08, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics Joins with SIA to Provide the Only Comprehensive Worldwide Directory of Authorized Semiconductor Distributors The Authorized Directory provides users a SAFE connection to authorized suppliers - October 08, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

Gostai Organizes the First Urbi Open Source Contest Gostai opened its Urbi operating system for robotics to the community in May. To support this release and to stimulate the Urbi programming community, Gostai now organizes a free contest based on Urbi open source. - September 18, 2010 - Gostai

The Urbi Robotic Software Platform Goes Open Source Gostai opens its core technology to the community - August 20, 2010 - Gostai

Rochester Electronics Facility Certified to AS9120 Standard Authorized semiconductor distributor and continuing manufacturer certified to aerospace quality system. - May 20, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

IntelLiDrives, Inc. Announces New Direct Drive Rotary Table Model RTH-4 Direct drive rotary servo table with air bearings - April 23, 2010 - IntelLiDrives

Rochester Electronics to Provide Continuous Support of Maxim® Products Through Its Extension-of-Life™ Process Technology transfer enables legacy, end-of-life product support by recognized market leader - April 21, 2010 - Rochester Electronics

IntelliDrives Introduces Direct Drive Servo Motor Linear Actuator Integrated turn-key direct drive linear actuator - April 02, 2010 - IntelLiDrives

New Way® Air Bearings Ranked Number 41 on Deloitte’s 2009 Greater Philadelphia Fast 50 New Way® Air Bearings today announced that it ranks number 41 on Deloitte’s prestigious 2009 Greater Philadelphia Fast 50, a listing of the fastest-growing technology, life sciences, and clean tech companies in the region, based on five-year revenue growth of 115 percent. - November 02, 2009 - New Way Air Bearings

134.2kHz Fixed Reader Antenna Withstands Harsh Environments This antenna is also specially designed to be used in double sided arrangements with a single reader for applications that require large reading volumes. - August 29, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

New Way® Air Bearings Ranks No. 3245 on the 2009 Inc. 5,000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 80% Inc. Magazine has ranked New Way® Air Bearings No. 3245 on its third annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. New Way, the world’s largest independent air bearing manufacturer, achieved this ranking with revenue growth of 80% from 2005 through 2008. - August 22, 2009 - New Way Air Bearings

RFID Reader - the Power of a Handheld Computer – the Price of a PDA This reader provides for ultra fast inventory of items on pallets, warehouse shelves, on moving vehicles, or anywhere fixed reader class performance is required in a portable device. - June 21, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

Active RFID Tag with Mounting Strap It has an estimated life span of five years at a transmission time interval of approximately 1.5 seconds. All data is pre-programmed prior to shipping. - June 05, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

RFID Enabled Parking Barrier Gate from GAO The parking barrier is an ideal solution for apartments and condos, gated communities, business parking lots and garages, university parking areas and recreation operations from hotels to RV camps. he exact same top portion of your press release. - May 14, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

13.56MHz RFID Reader Mini Module The module is shipped with firmware designed to ensure ease of integration and provides designers with a significant cost/performance advantage. - May 10, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

UHF EPC Compliant RFID Passive Sheep Ear Tag GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) now offers passive RFID animal tags operating in the UHF spectrum (GAO116033). Typically, in the past, animal tagging has primarily been done using low frequency transponders; however, these innovative EPC Gen 2 Class 1 tags address some of the shortcomings of using LF. - March 08, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

UHF Gen 2 RFID Pig Ear Tag Launched by GAO GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) presents this advanced UHF Gen 2 passive RFID tag (GAO116032) specially designed for the tracking of any medium-sized livestock, however, its shape is specially designed for use with pigs. Tagging the animal gives the ability to monitor each animal's feeding, location,... - March 06, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

GAO Offers Gen 2 Harsh Environment/Metal/Liquid RFID Tag GAO RFID Inc. (www.GAORFID.com) recommends its UHF 902MHz Gen 2 Harsh Environment/Metal/Liquid RFID Tag (GAO116501), an excellent solution for containers, pallets, stillages and trolleys. This contactless read/write tag is also suitable for harsh environments and where long read range is required. Encapsulated... - February 12, 2009 - GAO RFID Inc.

Single-Axis Motion Controller for Linear Servo Amplifiers New motion controller from Varedan Technologies offers space savings for high-performance servo systems. - January 16, 2009 - Varedan Technologies