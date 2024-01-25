Tapflo Group from Sweden, a leading European manufacturer of AODD pumps, is expanding distribution network with a sales and distribution centre in California and an additional warehouse in Pennsylvania to cover the US market. "The decision to develop Tapflo America was made to even better serve American customers and be able to respond their needs more efficiently," says Hakan Ekstrand CEO of Tapflo. - September 09, 2013 - Tapflo Group