Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Madden Metering Chemical Metering Pump Still Kicking It After 54 Years Madden received a metering pump for repair that has been in service since October 16, 1964. - May 15, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

Madden Manufacturing is Offering Complete Industrial Chemical Injection Packages Save time and money with chemical metering packages that include all of the accessories you will need to get up and running. - February 19, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

Socially Conscious Online Retailer Donates Water Filter Units to Local Food Banks Instapure Brands donates water filtration units to two local food banks in the Northern Colorado area. - September 28, 2017 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Packaged Water Goes Green with the W.S. Darley & Co. Bag in Box Solution The innovative packaged water solution, Darley Bag in Box Water, provides new value propositions to first responders around the world. - April 21, 2017 - W.S. Darley & Company

Shale Pumps Now Offers Newly Designed Quintuplex Pumps As the industry leader in providing high-quality oil and gas drilling equipment solutions, Shale Pumps have recently announced that they will now offer newly designed Quintuplex pumps. - March 06, 2017 - Shale Pumps

The Internet of Things Gets Into Hot Water Hydra-Quick is introducing the world's fastest and smartest hot water on-demand delivery system which is smart phone programmable. The HydraQuik system can operate as a hot water demand system, timed delivery system, temperature controlled circulating system, and can even protect your piping from freezing. - December 10, 2015 - Hydra-Quick

New Centrifugal Magnetic Drive Pump for Safe and Economical Handling of Hazardous Fluids from Tapflo Tapflo CTM horizontal centrifugal pumps are pumps of centrifugal type where the power from the motor is transmitted to the centrifugal impeller by means of a magnetic coupling. CTM pumps are designed and manufactured for chemical transfer and circulation surface treatment industries. Now Tapflo introduces the biggest CTM pump in range. - June 29, 2015 - Tapflo Group

Smith & Loveless Inc. Acquires Schloss Engineered Equipment Inc. Smith & Loveless Inc., the global leader in advanced grit removal and handling technology, announces the asset acquisition of longtime headworks equipment designer Schloss Engineered Equipment Inc., Aurora, Colo. The parties agreed not to disclose the terms of the acquisition. The acquisition supports... - January 28, 2015 - Smith & Loveless

Thompson Pump Hosts 24th Annual Pumpology School Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. held their 24th annual Pumpology® School April 23-25, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 42 attendees from 15 states, Canada and Peru. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 10, 2014 - Thompson Pump

Systecon Inc. Announces Launch of Multi-Million Dollar Expansion in 2014 Systecon Inc. is planning an expansion project that includes a 50,000 square foot addition at its Schumacher Park Drive facility at a cost of $2.1 million. About 81 jobs would be added. - January 28, 2014 - Systecon Inc.

Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move in Baltimore Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their Baltimore-Washington Branch in Jessup, MD to a larger facility at 711 Pittman Road in Baltimore. The new branch location is situated on 4.6 acres easily accessible from the Baltimore Beltway... - November 27, 2013 - Thompson Pump

TLV Introduces New Steam Solutions Engineering App TLV ToolBox is a new steam calculation mobile app for fluid engineering released by TLV International, Inc.. The new app is available for iOS and Android, and features steam stables, a unit conversion tool, steam and condensate pipe sizing calculations, heat calculations, and much more. - October 17, 2013 - TLV International, Inc.

Euroflo Fluid Handling Ltd - Keeping Material Moving on a Bespoke Project A bespoke pumping project from Euroflo Fluid Handling Ltd for London's Connaught Crossing. - October 02, 2013 - Euroflo Fluid Handling Ltd

Company Provides New Vent Mist Elimination System Meeting EPA Requirements In response to the EPA setting new air quality regulations for stationary engines, JB Systems offers the HILCO® Vent Mist Elimination System to meet these new requirements. - October 01, 2013 - JB Systems

Tapflo Expands Into US Market - Tapflo America Tapflo Group from Sweden, a leading European manufacturer of AODD pumps, is expanding distribution network with a sales and distribution centre in California and an additional warehouse in Pennsylvania to cover the US market. "The decision to develop Tapflo America was made to even better serve American customers and be able to respond their needs more efficiently," says Hakan Ekstrand CEO of Tapflo. - September 09, 2013 - Tapflo Group

Thompson Pump Promotes Sales Manager Thompson Pump, an international manufacturer of portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the promotion of Bobby Zitzka to the role of Sales Manager. Zitzka will oversee the corporate sales team including national accounts, international sales, municipal sales, and the inside sales department based out... - July 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move to Biloxi, MS Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their southern Mississippi branch from Pass Christian to a larger facility at 9257 West Oaklawn Rd. in Biloxi. The new facility with 4,000 square feet situated on two acres near corridor I-10 is... - July 11, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Designates Branch Manager of the Year Thompson Pump, a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of portable, diesel-driven pumps, has announced that Bobby Thompson is their Branch Manager of the Year. Of the 21 Thompson Pump branch operations nationwide, Bobby Thompson is the manager of the Panama City, FL location and... - June 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2013 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 23rd annual Pumpology® School April 17-19, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 55 attendees from 15 states and seven foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Hammersmith Mfg. Installs SmartSkim® Coolant Recycling System Hammersmith Mfg. of Horton, Kansas has installed the SmartSkim® CL-375 Coolant Recycling System into their Horton, Kansas machine shop facility. With a 375 gallon capacity, Cross-Flow separator and 10 Micron filtration, the SmartSkim CL-375 greatly reduces the use of cutting fluids and disposal... - April 24, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Hammersmith Mfg. Introduces The FlexxRight® Hammersmith Mfg. introduces The FlexxRight®…a dynamic and U.S. patented excavation bucket targeted for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight® is safer and smarter than tooth buckets. - February 21, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Thompson Pump Primed for Success with KM Specialty Pumps & Systems Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., announces the appointment of KM Specialty Pumps & Systems as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the Thompson Pump product portfolio in parts of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Headquartered in Chandler, Indiana, a suburb of Evansville,... - February 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Launches Social Media Program Thompson Pump, the leader in portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the launch of a social media program designed to provide the company with a greater online presence, as well as improve stakeholder communications and corporate branding. - January 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump

FURA Submersible Sump/Sewage Line Offers Pumps of All Specifications Fura International, a manufacturer and service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces up to 150 HP pump line of highly efficient industrial booster pumps. - September 08, 2012 - Fura, Inc

Thompson Pump Launches Gator Giveaway Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the launch of the Gator Giveaway Sweepstakes at upcoming events. - August 06, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Fura International Adds Booster Pumps to Their Product Line Fura International, a manufacturer and service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces up to 150 HP pump line of highly efficient industrial booster pumps. - July 14, 2012 - Fura, Inc

VARNA Products Introduces New XD9 Extreme Duty Whisper Vane Pump VARNA Products adds to its popular XD line with a 9 gpm pump built for extreme duty fluids and temps. - July 13, 2012 - Varna Products

Thompson Pump Introduces 6JCC High-Head Pump Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the 6-inch, high-head 6JCC pump. - June 15, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2012 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 22nd annual Pumpology® School April 25-27, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 50 attendees from 19 states and 3 foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 02, 2012 - Thompson Pump

VARNA Products Introduces New Variable Speed Low Flow Pump VARNA Products, A Division of Transportation Research Corp., is proud to introduce their newest pump Model TG-300 Variable Speed Low Flow Pump. The TG-300 is a positive displacement gear pump designed for smooth continuous flows from 0-to-400 ml/min (0-to-5 gal/hour), viscosity range of 30 cSt to 600... - February 23, 2012 - Varna Products

Varna Products Works with Centers for International Trade Development on Educational Export Video Featured in Small Business Export Video for Young Adult Global Entrepreneurship Development Project. - September 23, 2011 - Varna Products

Thompson Pump Welcomes Gajeske, Inc., Best Line Equipment & Power Equipment Company Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality portable pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, announces the appointment of Gajeske, Inc., Best Line Equipment, & Power Equipment Company as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the... - September 02, 2011 - Thompson Pump

Power on Anywhere, Anytime with Gentech's New Honda-Powered Petrol Engine Generator Honda-powered petrol engine generator is resilient, work safe approved Power on anywhere, anytime with Gentech. - July 28, 2011 - Gentech Generators

Thompson Pump’s 2011 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 21st annual Pumpology® School April 27-29, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted more than 45 attendees from 16 states and two foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales... - May 15, 2011 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Introduces Pump Innovations Thompson Pump launches multiple revolutionary pump innovations including the new Thompson Pump series with OVT (oil-less vacuum technology) priming system, the Compact pump series, and advanced Silent Knight®. - May 13, 2011 - Thompson Pump

PumpScout.com Connects Thousands of Engineers with Pump Manufacturers and Suppliers Pump supplier search engine gets industrial pump buyers price quotes fast. - March 09, 2011 - PumpScout.com

Hammersmith Mfg. Named the Recipient of the 2011 Region 7 Head Start Association Corporate Award Hammersmith Mfg., of Horton Ks. received the 2011 Corporate Award from the Region VII Head Start Association. This award recognizes achievements and services contributed in the August 2009-2010 school year. As an award winner, Hammersmith Mfg. will now continue to the National Head Start level to compete... - February 23, 2011 - Hammersmith Mfg

Worcester Helps Give Creature Comforts to St. Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital When boiler and renewable manufacturer Worcester, Bosch Group, heard of a pet sanctuary in need of help it couldn’t wait to get its ‘paws’ stuck in to keep its hedgehogs. As a name that stands for reliability, quality and efficiency they knew they were the right company for the job. Tiggywinkles... - February 19, 2011 - Worcester, Bosch Group

R.O. UltraTec Announces New Chief Executive Officer As CEO, Pavel will be responsible for the development and launch of a newly structured and enhanced customer service program, and for a planned expansion of the company’s product line. - November 04, 2010 - R.O Ultratec

New Deal Lays Foundations of Success for Emerging Contractors High Power Equipment (HPE) Africa and Goscor Power Products join forces to supply a range of reliable and cost-effective construction machinery to the market. - October 14, 2010 - Goscor Power Products

Tuthill Corporation Earns a Spot on 2010 InformationWeek 500 List of Top Technology Innovators Across America: Building a Competitive Advantage with Passion Tuthill Corporation, today announced that it made this year’s InformationWeek 500, an annual listing of the nation’s most innovative users of business technology. This is the second year in a row that Tuthill’s IT department has received this acknowledgment. The 2010 list was revealed... - September 15, 2010 - Tuthill Corporation

Pierson Workholding Releases the SmartVac II Vacuum Chuck Workholding System The SmartVac II Vacuum Chuck Workholding System is a powerful yet affordable step into vacuum workholding for manufacturers. The system is revolutionary in the fact that it converts compressed air into a powerful vacuum that exceeds the power of most conventional vacuum pumps. A Starter Package is available and consists of a vacuum chuck base, a vacuum generator and a connection kit. - July 19, 2010 - Pierson Workholding

Thompson Pump Obtains ISO 9001:2008 Quality Certification Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, has achieved ISO 9001:2008 quality recertification for their Port Orange manufacturing facility. This certification represents the highest standard attainable for quality management systems and manufacturing capabilities. - July 14, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2010 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 20th annual Pumpology® School April 21-23, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. - May 13, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Hammersmith Mfg Introduces the FlexxRight Mini Hammersmith Mfg.- http://www.hammersmithmfg.com introduces the FlexxRight Mini…a new, dynamic and patent-pending excavation bucket for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight Mini is flexible, safe and strong. Targeted at compact and... - April 21, 2010 - Hammersmith Mfg

Vail Products Unveils New Super Heavy-Duty Single Shank Ripper Vail Products adds the new Super Heavy-Duty Single Shank Ripper to its’ catalog of severe-duty attachments. - April 21, 2010 - Hammersmith Mfg

Happy 40th Thompson Pump. Portable Pump Leader Celebrates Four Decades of Pumping Innovations. Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is celebrating its 40th year providing innovative pumps and pumping solutions. - April 01, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Promotes Enviroprime® Standby Lift Station System at Upcoming GSA Expo Booth #1015 Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is promoting their Enviroprime® Standby Lift Station System at the upcoming GSA Expo in Orlando, FL. - March 18, 2010 - Thompson Pump