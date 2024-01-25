DEMA has launched the new Rocket XL, designed for in-line injection in larger 1/2” NPT pipes, with 1/4” or 3/8” metering barbs for a wide variety of different chemistries. Single and dual barbs are also available. The Rocket injector is the most versatile venturi injector in the marketplace. The design makes it serviceable and will last forever, delivering more pressure for any application and the lowest pressure loss amongst competitive units. - June 02, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company