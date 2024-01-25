Recent Headlines
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - Mostra Convegno Expocomfort 2024
Zealux to Showcase Innovative Inverboost Heat Pump Technology at MCE - January 25, 2024 - Zealux Heat Pump
DEMA Presented the New Rocket XL Chemical Injector
DEMA has launched the new Rocket XL, designed for in-line injection in larger 1/2” NPT pipes, with 1/4” or 3/8” metering barbs for a wide variety of different chemistries. Single and dual barbs are also available. The Rocket injector is the most versatile venturi injector in the marketplace. The design makes it serviceable and will last forever, delivering more pressure for any application and the lowest pressure loss amongst competitive units. - June 02, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company
The Importance of Dilution Control in Institutional Cleaning During a Pandemic
An article detailing the lessons learned over a year into the pandemic featuring details on the importance of using dilution control systems in institutional cleaning. - May 12, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company
New Year, New Heights. Sensidyne® Elevates Four to New Leadership Roles.
After the second consecutive record year in 2019, an evolution within Sensidyne's Management Team positions the company well for continued growth and development. - January 15, 2020 - Sensidyne, LP
The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World
Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company
Madden Metering Chemical Metering Pump Still Kicking It After 54 Years
Madden received a metering pump for repair that has been in service since October 16, 1964. - May 15, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing
Madden Manufacturing is Offering Complete Industrial Chemical Injection Packages
Save time and money with chemical metering packages that include all of the accessories you will need to get up and running. - February 19, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing
Thompson Pump Hosts 24th Annual Pumpology School
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. held their 24th annual Pumpology® School April 23-25, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 42 attendees from 15 states, Canada and Peru. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and... - May 10, 2014 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move in Baltimore
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their Baltimore-Washington Branch in Jessup, MD to a larger facility at 711 Pittman Road in Baltimore. The new branch location is situated on 4.6 acres easily accessible from the Baltimore... - November 27, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Promotes Sales Manager
Thompson Pump, an international manufacturer of portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the promotion of Bobby Zitzka to the role of Sales Manager. Zitzka will oversee the corporate sales team including national accounts, international sales, municipal sales, and the inside sales department based... - July 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move to Biloxi, MS
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their southern Mississippi branch from Pass Christian to a larger facility at 9257 West Oaklawn Rd. in Biloxi. The new facility with 4,000 square feet situated on two acres near corridor I-10... - July 11, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Designates Branch Manager of the Year
Thompson Pump, a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of portable, diesel-driven pumps, has announced that Bobby Thompson is their Branch Manager of the Year. Of the 21 Thompson Pump branch operations nationwide, Bobby Thompson is the manager of the Panama City, FL location... - June 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump’s 2013 Pumpology® School
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 23rd annual Pumpology® School April 17-19, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 55 attendees from 15 states and seven foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and... - May 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Hammersmith Mfg. Installs SmartSkim® Coolant Recycling System
Hammersmith Mfg. of Horton, Kansas has installed the SmartSkim® CL-375 Coolant Recycling System into their Horton, Kansas machine shop facility. With a 375 gallon capacity, Cross-Flow separator and 10 Micron filtration, the SmartSkim CL-375 greatly reduces the use of cutting fluids and... - April 24, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg
Hammersmith Mfg. Introduces The FlexxRight®
Hammersmith Mfg. introduces The FlexxRight®…a dynamic and U.S. patented excavation bucket targeted for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight® is safer and smarter than tooth buckets. - February 21, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg
Thompson Pump Primed for Success with KM Specialty Pumps & Systems
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., announces the appointment of KM Specialty Pumps & Systems as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the Thompson Pump product portfolio in parts of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Headquartered in Chandler, Indiana, a suburb of... - February 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Launches Social Media Program
Thompson Pump, the leader in portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the launch of a social media program designed to provide the company with a greater online presence, as well as improve stakeholder communications and corporate branding. - January 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Launches Gator Giveaway
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the launch of the Gator Giveaway Sweepstakes at upcoming events. - August 06, 2012 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Introduces 6JCC High-Head Pump
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the 6-inch, high-head 6JCC pump. - June 15, 2012 - Thompson Pump
Sensidyne Releases New Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Gas Detection Sensor to Meet Revised ACGIH TLV
Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S [CAS 7783-06-4]) gas exposure can cause long-term health effects and is deadly in high concentrations if aid is not given immediately. After a 5 year notice period, ACGIH adopted a 1 PPM TLV for Hydrogen Sulfide, reduced from the former level of 10 PPM. A 5 PPM STEL was also... - May 10, 2012 - Sensidyne, LP
Thompson Pump’s 2012 Pumpology® School
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 22nd annual Pumpology® School April 25-27, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 50 attendees from 19 states and 3 foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and... - May 02, 2012 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Welcomes Gajeske, Inc., Best Line Equipment & Power Equipment Company
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality portable pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, announces the appointment of Gajeske, Inc., Best Line Equipment, & Power Equipment Company as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for... - September 02, 2011 - Thompson Pump
Sensidyne Releases New Coal Mine Safety Instrument
Sensidyne, LP, a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial health and safety equipment, releases the CDEM-1000 for sale. The Sensidyne CDEM-1000 Coal Dust Explosibility Meter is a portable, handheld, easy-to-use instrument, designed to provide a direct indication of the potential... - August 20, 2011 - Sensidyne, LP
GilAir Plus Personal Air Sampling Pump Now Available from Sensidyne
The GilAir Plus personal air sampling pump from Gilian is now available. This personal air sampling pump for industrial hygiene and occupational health and safety application has been released for sale by the manufacturer Sensidyne. - July 20, 2011 - Sensidyne, LP
Thompson Pump’s 2011 Pumpology® School
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 21st annual Pumpology® School April 27-29, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted more than 45 attendees from 16 states and two foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for... - May 15, 2011 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Introduces Pump Innovations
Thompson Pump launches multiple revolutionary pump innovations including the new Thompson Pump series with OVT (oil-less vacuum technology) priming system, the Compact pump series, and advanced Silent Knight®. - May 13, 2011 - Thompson Pump
Sensidyne Provides Free Admission to AIHce 2011 Exhibits
The American Industrial Hygiene Conference and Expo (AIHce) is the premier conference and exposition for occupational and environmental health and safety professionals. AIHce is considered the most important event of the year among EH&S professionals. More than 5,000 industrial hygiene and... - April 25, 2011 - Sensidyne, LP
Sensidyne Exhibits Cutting Edge Air Sampling Solutions at AIHce American Industrial Hygiene Conference and Expo 2011
Sensidyne, LP, a leading supplier and manufacturer of industrial health and safety instrumentation and accessories will exhibit the company's products in booth 1135 at the American Industrial Hygiene Conference and Expo (AIHce) May 16 - 18, 2011. The American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA)... - April 10, 2011 - Sensidyne, LP
Hammersmith Mfg. Named the Recipient of the 2011 Region 7 Head Start Association Corporate Award
Hammersmith Mfg., of Horton Ks. received the 2011 Corporate Award from the Region VII Head Start Association. This award recognizes achievements and services contributed in the August 2009-2010 school year. As an award winner, Hammersmith Mfg. will now continue to the National Head Start level to... - February 23, 2011 - Hammersmith Mfg
R.O. UltraTec Announces New Chief Executive Officer
As CEO, Pavel will be responsible for the development and launch of a newly structured and enhanced customer service program, and for a planned expansion of the company’s product line. - November 04, 2010 - R.O Ultratec
Tuthill Corporation Earns a Spot on 2010 InformationWeek 500 List of Top Technology Innovators Across America: Building a Competitive Advantage with Passion
Tuthill Corporation, today announced that it made this year’s InformationWeek 500, an annual listing of the nation’s most innovative users of business technology. This is the second year in a row that Tuthill’s IT department has received this acknowledgment. The 2010 list was... - September 15, 2010 - Tuthill Corporation
New Offering in the SensAlert Product Portfolio - SensAlarm Plus
Sensidyne, LP, a leading provider and manufacturer of industrial health and safety equipment, releases SensAlarm Plus for sale. Customers have come to appreciate SensAlarm as a complete single point gas monitoring system contained in an easy to install package. This well-received product offering... - July 17, 2010 - Sensidyne, LP
Thompson Pump Obtains ISO 9001:2008 Quality Certification
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, has achieved ISO 9001:2008 quality recertification for their Port Orange manufacturing facility. This certification represents the highest standard attainable for quality management systems and manufacturing capabilities. - July 14, 2010 - Thompson Pump
Sensidyne to Exhibit Leading Air Sampling Solutions at AIHce
Sensidyne, LP, a leading provider and manufacturer of industrial health and safety equipment will exhibit the company’s air sampling pumps, accessories and equipment in booth 1211 at the American Industrial Hygiene Conference and Expo (AIHce) May 24 – 26, 2010. The American Industrial... - May 16, 2010 - Sensidyne, LP
Thompson Pump’s 2010 Pumpology® School
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 20th annual Pumpology® School April 21-23, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. - May 13, 2010 - Thompson Pump
Vail Products Unveils New Super Heavy-Duty Single Shank Ripper
Vail Products adds the new Super Heavy-Duty Single Shank Ripper to its’ catalog of severe-duty attachments. - April 21, 2010 - Hammersmith Mfg
Hammersmith Mfg Introduces the FlexxRight Mini
Hammersmith Mfg.- http://www.hammersmithmfg.com introduces the FlexxRight Mini…a new, dynamic and patent-pending excavation bucket for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight Mini is flexible, safe and strong. Targeted at compact... - April 21, 2010 - Hammersmith Mfg
Happy 40th Thompson Pump. Portable Pump Leader Celebrates Four Decades of Pumping Innovations.
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is celebrating its 40th year providing innovative pumps and pumping solutions. - April 01, 2010 - Thompson Pump
SINT Technology Offered Training Courses in Strain Gauge Measuring Systems
SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies, manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 26, 2010 - SINT Technology
SINT Technology Offers New Cutting Edge Solutions in Vibration Measurement Field
SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 24, 2010 - SINT Technology
SINT Technology Strengthens Its Leadership in the Field of Industrial Measurements Thanks to Measurement Uncertainty Analysis Systems
SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of systems aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology
Sound Intensity Measurements: SINT Technology Now Specialises in Monitoring Noise Pollution
SINT Technology, is a leading company in the field of stress gauge measurements and now offers its customers a service for monitoring and measuring the level of noise. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology
SINT Technology Increases Its Leadership in Strain Gauge Measurement Systems
SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology
Machine and Plant Performance: SINT Technology Offers Advanced Monitoring Techniques
SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology
The Drilling Resistance of Materials: SINT Technology Introduces a New Measuring System
SINT Technology, a leading company in the field of strain gauge measurements, introduces DRMS – the Drilling Resistance Measurement System, a new system created to measure the drilling resistance of natural building materials (stones) and mortars (concrete). - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology
Residual Stresses: SINT Technology Offers Two New Measurement Systems
SINT Technology, a leading company in the field of strain gauge measurements, also specialises in the measurement of residual stresses by means of strain gauge measurement systems, and has expanded the number of services to small to medium sized manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology
Thompson Pump Promotes Enviroprime® Standby Lift Station System at Upcoming GSA Expo Booth #1015
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is promoting their Enviroprime® Standby Lift Station System at the upcoming GSA Expo in Orlando, FL. - March 18, 2010 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Promotes Rotary Wellpoint Pump for 2010 NASTT No-Dig Trade
Thompson Pump features rotary wellpoint pump in 8 and 12 inch models, handling 1,750 and 3,000 gallons per minute (GPM), respectively. The maximum head is 50-feet. The pumps feature abrasion and corrosion resistant wetted components at the pump end and seal, which increase pump life span and reduce operational costs. The rotors are heavy duty steel, with polyurethane coating, while the rotor housing and bearing housings are cast aluminum. - January 31, 2010 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Supports Haiti Relief Efforts
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is aiding disaster relief efforts in Haiti with company-wide monetary donations and supplies. - January 22, 2010 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Exhibiting at Pumper Show
The Thompson Pump 4JSCM Enviroprime® Pump will be featured at The Pumper & Cleaner trade show in Louisville, KY February 25-27 at booth #8139. The 4JSCM is a 4” automatic priming centrifugal pump that provides flows of up to 1,450 gallons per minute and heads up to 130 feet. The pump... - January 21, 2010 - Thompson Pump