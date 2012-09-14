PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company

Madden Metering Chemical Metering Pump Still Kicking It After 54 Years Madden received a metering pump for repair that has been in service since October 16, 1964. - May 15, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

Madden Manufacturing is Offering Complete Industrial Chemical Injection Packages Save time and money with chemical metering packages that include all of the accessories you will need to get up and running. - February 19, 2018 - Madden Manufacturing

Thompson Pump Hosts 24th Annual Pumpology School Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. held their 24th annual Pumpology® School April 23-25, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 42 attendees from 15 states, Canada and Peru. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 10, 2014 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move in Baltimore Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their Baltimore-Washington Branch in Jessup, MD to a larger facility at 711 Pittman Road in Baltimore. The new branch location is situated on 4.6 acres easily accessible from the Baltimore Beltway... - November 27, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Promotes Sales Manager Thompson Pump, an international manufacturer of portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the promotion of Bobby Zitzka to the role of Sales Manager. Zitzka will oversee the corporate sales team including national accounts, international sales, municipal sales, and the inside sales department based out... - July 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move to Biloxi, MS Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their southern Mississippi branch from Pass Christian to a larger facility at 9257 West Oaklawn Rd. in Biloxi. The new facility with 4,000 square feet situated on two acres near corridor I-10 is... - July 11, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Designates Branch Manager of the Year Thompson Pump, a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of portable, diesel-driven pumps, has announced that Bobby Thompson is their Branch Manager of the Year. Of the 21 Thompson Pump branch operations nationwide, Bobby Thompson is the manager of the Panama City, FL location and... - June 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2013 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 23rd annual Pumpology® School April 17-19, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 55 attendees from 15 states and seven foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Hammersmith Mfg. Installs SmartSkim® Coolant Recycling System Hammersmith Mfg. of Horton, Kansas has installed the SmartSkim® CL-375 Coolant Recycling System into their Horton, Kansas machine shop facility. With a 375 gallon capacity, Cross-Flow separator and 10 Micron filtration, the SmartSkim CL-375 greatly reduces the use of cutting fluids and disposal... - April 24, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Hammersmith Mfg. Introduces The FlexxRight® Hammersmith Mfg. introduces The FlexxRight®…a dynamic and U.S. patented excavation bucket targeted for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight® is safer and smarter than tooth buckets. - February 21, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Thompson Pump Primed for Success with KM Specialty Pumps & Systems Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., announces the appointment of KM Specialty Pumps & Systems as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the Thompson Pump product portfolio in parts of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Headquartered in Chandler, Indiana, a suburb of Evansville,... - February 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Launches Social Media Program Thompson Pump, the leader in portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the launch of a social media program designed to provide the company with a greater online presence, as well as improve stakeholder communications and corporate branding. - January 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Launches Gator Giveaway Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the launch of the Gator Giveaway Sweepstakes at upcoming events. - August 06, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Introduces 6JCC High-Head Pump Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the 6-inch, high-head 6JCC pump. - June 15, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2012 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 22nd annual Pumpology® School April 25-27, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 50 attendees from 19 states and 3 foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 02, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Welcomes Gajeske, Inc., Best Line Equipment & Power Equipment Company Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality portable pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, announces the appointment of Gajeske, Inc., Best Line Equipment, & Power Equipment Company as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the... - September 02, 2011 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2011 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 21st annual Pumpology® School April 27-29, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted more than 45 attendees from 16 states and two foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales... - May 15, 2011 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Introduces Pump Innovations Thompson Pump launches multiple revolutionary pump innovations including the new Thompson Pump series with OVT (oil-less vacuum technology) priming system, the Compact pump series, and advanced Silent Knight®. - May 13, 2011 - Thompson Pump

Hammersmith Mfg. Named the Recipient of the 2011 Region 7 Head Start Association Corporate Award Hammersmith Mfg., of Horton Ks. received the 2011 Corporate Award from the Region VII Head Start Association. This award recognizes achievements and services contributed in the August 2009-2010 school year. As an award winner, Hammersmith Mfg. will now continue to the National Head Start level to compete... - February 23, 2011 - Hammersmith Mfg

R.O. UltraTec Announces New Chief Executive Officer As CEO, Pavel will be responsible for the development and launch of a newly structured and enhanced customer service program, and for a planned expansion of the company’s product line. - November 04, 2010 - R.O Ultratec

Tuthill Corporation Earns a Spot on 2010 InformationWeek 500 List of Top Technology Innovators Across America: Building a Competitive Advantage with Passion Tuthill Corporation, today announced that it made this year’s InformationWeek 500, an annual listing of the nation’s most innovative users of business technology. This is the second year in a row that Tuthill’s IT department has received this acknowledgment. The 2010 list was revealed... - September 15, 2010 - Tuthill Corporation

Thompson Pump Obtains ISO 9001:2008 Quality Certification Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, has achieved ISO 9001:2008 quality recertification for their Port Orange manufacturing facility. This certification represents the highest standard attainable for quality management systems and manufacturing capabilities. - July 14, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2010 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 20th annual Pumpology® School April 21-23, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. - May 13, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Hammersmith Mfg Introduces the FlexxRight Mini Hammersmith Mfg.- http://www.hammersmithmfg.com introduces the FlexxRight Mini…a new, dynamic and patent-pending excavation bucket for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight Mini is flexible, safe and strong. Targeted at compact and... - April 21, 2010 - Hammersmith Mfg

Vail Products Unveils New Super Heavy-Duty Single Shank Ripper Vail Products adds the new Super Heavy-Duty Single Shank Ripper to its’ catalog of severe-duty attachments. - April 21, 2010 - Hammersmith Mfg

Happy 40th Thompson Pump. Portable Pump Leader Celebrates Four Decades of Pumping Innovations. Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is celebrating its 40th year providing innovative pumps and pumping solutions. - April 01, 2010 - Thompson Pump

SINT Technology Offered Training Courses in Strain Gauge Measuring Systems SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies, manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 26, 2010 - SINT Technology

SINT Technology Offers New Cutting Edge Solutions in Vibration Measurement Field SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 24, 2010 - SINT Technology

SINT Technology Strengthens Its Leadership in the Field of Industrial Measurements Thanks to Measurement Uncertainty Analysis Systems SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of systems aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology

Sound Intensity Measurements: SINT Technology Now Specialises in Monitoring Noise Pollution SINT Technology, is a leading company in the field of stress gauge measurements and now offers its customers a service for monitoring and measuring the level of noise. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology

SINT Technology Increases Its Leadership in Strain Gauge Measurement Systems SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology

Machine and Plant Performance: SINT Technology Offers Advanced Monitoring Techniques SINT Technology, specialises in research and design of instruments aimed at small to medium-sized companies manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology

The Drilling Resistance of Materials: SINT Technology Introduces a New Measuring System SINT Technology, a leading company in the field of strain gauge measurements, introduces DRMS – the Drilling Resistance Measurement System, a new system created to measure the drilling resistance of natural building materials (stones) and mortars (concrete). - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology

Residual Stresses: SINT Technology Offers Two New Measurement Systems SINT Technology, a leading company in the field of strain gauge measurements, also specialises in the measurement of residual stresses by means of strain gauge measurement systems, and has expanded the number of services to small to medium sized manufacturers of mechanical products. - March 19, 2010 - SINT Technology

Thompson Pump Promotes Enviroprime® Standby Lift Station System at Upcoming GSA Expo Booth #1015 Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is promoting their Enviroprime® Standby Lift Station System at the upcoming GSA Expo in Orlando, FL. - March 18, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Promotes Rotary Wellpoint Pump for 2010 NASTT No-Dig Trade Thompson Pump features rotary wellpoint pump in 8 and 12 inch models, handling 1,750 and 3,000 gallons per minute (GPM), respectively. The maximum head is 50-feet. The pumps feature abrasion and corrosion resistant wetted components at the pump end and seal, which increase pump life span and reduce operational costs. The rotors are heavy duty steel, with polyurethane coating, while the rotor housing and bearing housings are cast aluminum. - January 31, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Supports Haiti Relief Efforts Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, is aiding disaster relief efforts in Haiti with company-wide monetary donations and supplies. - January 22, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Exhibiting at Pumper Show The Thompson Pump 4JSCM Enviroprime® Pump will be featured at The Pumper & Cleaner trade show in Louisville, KY February 25-27 at booth #8139. The 4JSCM is a 4” automatic priming centrifugal pump that provides flows of up to 1,450 gallons per minute and heads up to 130 feet. The pump handles... - January 21, 2010 - Thompson Pump

Innov-X Systems Significantly Upgrades Omega Series Analyzers Innov-X Systems, Inc. proudly announces the introduction of several new features and capabilities associated with its 2.0.9 software for the Omega Series handheld X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) analyzers. The rugged, handheld Omega XRF analyzer features a safe, yet powerful 40 kV / 4 Watt X-ray tube for high... - January 10, 2010 - Innov-X Systems

Hammersmith Mfg. & Sales Announces the FlexxRight Demo Day You're Invited - FlexxRight Demo Day - January 28th, 2010. Hammersmith Mfg., makers of the FlexxRight invite you to come see how to Dig Safer, Prevent Pipeline Damage, Reduce Costs with the safest, most flexible bucket on the market. - December 20, 2009 - Hammersmith Mfg

Thompson Pump VP Celebrates 25 Years of Service Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. of Port Orange, Fla., celebrates the 25th employment anniversary of Dale Conway, Vice President of Engineering. Conway has held many positions in the manufacturing and engineering sectors of Thompson Pump since 1984. He currently oversees all engineering departments... - November 12, 2009 - Thompson Pump

Graco Launches New 1 Inch Air-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Family Graco's new Husky 1050 diaphragm pump features a stall-free, low pulsation air valve which provides a smooth and rapid changeover. Available in aluminum, polypropylene, conductive polypropylene, PVDF, stainless steel and hastelloy fluid sections. - October 22, 2009 - Graco Inc

Thompson Pump Launches New Web Site Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service manufacturer and provider of pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, officially launches a new and improved web site www.ThompsonPump.com. Thompson Pump’s new web site offers improved navigation and expanded information on... - October 18, 2009 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Promotes 4JSVC Pump for 2009 WEFTEC Tradeshow Thompson Pump will be promoting its heavy duty 4-inch eco-friendly dry-priming electric driven pump, model 4JSVC, at the 2009 WEFTEC tradeshow. The 4JSVC-EBS-40 model provides large solids-handling capabilities; the Enviroprime® priming system eliminates product blow-by and is one of the fastest... - July 30, 2009 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Promotes 8JSCE Pump for 2009 APWA Tradeshow Thompson Pump promotes its heavy duty 8-inch eco-friendly dry-priming electric driven pump, model 8JSCE, at 2009 APWA Tradeshow. The 8JSCE-EBS-100 model provides large solids-handling capabilities; the Enviroprime® priming system eliminates product blow-by and is one of the fastest priming systems... - July 30, 2009 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Moves Into Panama City Facility Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. announces the recent move of their Panama City branch operation to a larger facility at 5814 Merritt Brown Road. The new facility with over 6200 total square feet and 1.5 acres will better accommodate the company’s growing customer needs for pump rentals,... - July 15, 2009 - Thompson Pump

Bacharach Inc., a Leader in the HVACR Industry, Plans Bright Future with New Vice President of Sales Bacharach Inc. is proud to introduce Jamie Hamm as their new Vice President of Sales. - June 24, 2009 - Bacharach Inc.

Graco Inc. Launches New 4500 psi Hydra-Clean Pressure Washer The Hydra-Clean 4500 psi pressure washer is designed for heavy duty cleaning of large equipment and facilities. - June 12, 2009 - Graco Inc