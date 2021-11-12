Recent Headlines
Mtis Co., Ltd., a Specialist Manufacturer of Rotating and Auxiliary Equipment, Including Compressors, Blowers and Dryers, is Launching in the Global Market
The company supplies air and gas pressurized fluid systems in an integrated mechanical and electrical control package, and designs, manufactures, and tests power plants, shipbuilding including offshore facilities, petrochemicals for EPC projects that require various and rigorous specifications, and... - November 12, 2021 - Mtis
Leading Association for Motion Control Distributors Rolls Out New Branding, New Mission to Reflect Transformation of Industry
To better reflect technological advancements and recent trends in the motion control industry, the 46-year-old Fluid Power Distributors Association recently introduced new branding and a revised mission statement. The branding includes a new tagline that emphasizes the work FPDA members provide to... - October 21, 2021 - FPDA
DSE, a Specialized Company in Metal Bearing for Marine Engines and Industrial Plants, Enters the Global Market
It has grown from manufacturing Sulzer Fuel Exhaust Pump Bearing into a professional metal-bearing manufacturer in shipbuilding engines, power generation facilities, and various plants. DSE's metal bearing has strong compressive strength that withstands high loads, low friction coefficient,... - August 17, 2021 - DSE BEARING Co., Ltd.
ShinJin Hydrotec-Tonners is Specialized in Manufacturing Various Hydraulic Tools and Equipment in Korea and is Now Trying to Enter the Global Market
ShinJin Hydrotec-Tonners manufactures hydraulic cylinders, pumps, special hydraulic tools and hydraulic equipment widely used in construction, production, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and the oil and gas industries. - August 09, 2021 - ShinJin Hydrotec
Leading Distributors, Manufacturers in Motion Control, Sealing, Equipment Services to Gather in October for Industry Summit
Three leading trade associations in the motion control, sealing, and equipment services industries will host a multi-day Industry Summit this October in Sandestin, Florida. - August 04, 2021 - FPDA
DEMA Presented the New Rocket XL Chemical Injector
DEMA has launched the new Rocket XL, designed for in-line injection in larger 1/2” NPT pipes, with 1/4” or 3/8” metering barbs for a wide variety of different chemistries. Single and dual barbs are also available. The Rocket injector is the most versatile venturi injector in the marketplace. The design makes it serviceable and will last forever, delivering more pressure for any application and the lowest pressure loss amongst competitive units. - June 02, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company
The Importance of Dilution Control in Institutional Cleaning During a Pandemic
An article detailing the lessons learned over a year into the pandemic featuring details on the importance of using dilution control systems in institutional cleaning. - May 12, 2021 - DEMA Engineering Company
Registration Open for Joint Sales Workshop with Sales Management Experts Jim Pancero and Tom Reilly
The Equipment Service Association (ESA), FPDA Motion & Control Network (FPDA), and the International Sealing Distribution Association (ISD) will offer their first “Joint Sales Workshop: Thriving in a Changing Sales Landscape” on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 1 PM to 5 PM EST. This... - March 11, 2021 - FPDA
SVI Industrial Provides Faster Support Service for U.S. and Canadian Customers of BHDT
BHDT has entered into a cooperation agreement with SVI Industrial in order to offer their customers in the United States and Canada faster service support on BHDT products. As a result of this agreement, SVI is now the only authorized repair facility for BHDT products in the United States and... - February 23, 2021 - SVI Industrial
Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family
Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation
The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World
Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company
Price Engineering Adds Yaskawa as Automation Supplier
Price Engineering, a local distribution and systems integrator, is excited to announce the addition of Yaskawa Servo Motors and Motion Controllers to their automation supplier line up. This includes distribution of servo motors and amplifiers, motion controllers and I/O products. “The face... - December 20, 2017 - Price Engineering
CSI Bequest Promotes Safer Veteran Bathrooms with Purple Heart Homes
Donation of 500+ dual purpose grab bars and commercial-grade shower curtains made to veteran's organization Purple Heart Homes by CSI Bathware. - October 05, 2017 - Component Sourcing International
Armstrong’s VIL Retrofit Pump Wins CSE’s Product of the Year Gold Award
Armstrong's VIL Retrofit Pump selected as Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine's Gold Winner in the Pump/Pump Controls category Product of the Year competition. - September 14, 2017 - Armstrong Fluid Technology
Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve
Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries
Precision Dispensing Equipment Manufacturer Walther Systemtechnik GmbH Selects USA Distribution Partner
Walther Systemtechnik GmbH selects Air Flo Spray Equipment as distribution partner for the USA. Walther Systemtechnik GmbH produces world class solutions in single component dispensing applications for manufacturing specializing in grease and oil. - May 11, 2017 - Air Flo Spray Equipment Company
Hydraulic and Automation Suppliers Added to Price Engineering
The addition of Poclain Hydraulics and Danfoss Drives round out a Comprehensive Portfolio. - May 11, 2017 - Price Engineering
Price Engineering Adds Rethink Robotics to Automation Lineup
Price to distribute Rethink’s collaborative robots throughout Wisconsin. - April 23, 2017 - Price Engineering
Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator™ System Solves Lismore City Pump Problems
Struggling with increased costs from solids handling system as well as decreased productivity for an extended period of time, the Lismore City Council finally resolved the chronic problems with the digester pump at their South Lismore sewage treatment plant with the Gorman-Rupp’s... - April 22, 2017 - Hydro Innovation
Packaged Water Goes Green with the W.S. Darley & Co. Bag in Box Solution
The innovative packaged water solution, Darley Bag in Box Water, provides new value propositions to first responders around the world. - April 21, 2017 - W.S. Darley & Company
Custom Fluidpower Named Finalist in Hunter Manufacturing Awards
Custom Fluidpower have been named one of 5 finalists in the Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA). The HMA promote best practices in local manufacturing and Custom Fluidpower were selected from over 170 finalists in the Product Design Award category. - September 17, 2016 - Custom Fluidpower
New Hydraulic Reservoir Revolutionizing Fluid Power Industry
Modern design can be 10-20 times smaller than traditional reservoirs. - June 17, 2016 - Price Engineering
Price Engineering Acquires Fox Valley Fluid Power
Price Engineering Company, a leading provider of hydraulic and pneumatic systems, components and service, announced that it has acquired the assets of Fox Valley Fluid Power (FVFP), a local hydraulic repair and service company based in Kaukauna, WI. “The acquisition enables Price to continue... - January 21, 2016 - Price Engineering
S4J Manufacturing Services Celebrates 50 Years in Business
Cape Coral-based niche manufacturer well positioned for next half century - September 23, 2015 - S4J Manufacturing Services
Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions
To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries
Smith & Loveless Inc. Acquires Schloss Engineered Equipment Inc.
Smith & Loveless Inc., the global leader in advanced grit removal and handling technology, announces the asset acquisition of longtime headworks equipment designer Schloss Engineered Equipment Inc., Aurora, Colo. The parties agreed not to disclose the terms of the acquisition. The acquisition... - January 28, 2015 - Smith & Loveless
Hydradyne, LLC Names David Parks Company President
The Board of Directors of LOR, Inc., Hydradyne's parent company, named David Parks the President of Hydradyne, LLC in the 4th quarter of 2014. - January 23, 2015 - Hydradyne, LLC
Philadelphia Carbide Adds Tungsten Carbide & Ceramic Tooling to Its Line-Up of Custom Manufactured Industrial Parts & Components
Suburban Philadelphia company adds customized precision tooling to its line-up of precision manufacturing capabilities - October 01, 2014 - Philadelphia Carbide Co.
New TMX Shell Mill Arbors Provide Coolant-Through Capability
This fall, TMX Cutting Tool Solutions announces a new line of CAT 40 and CAT 50 Shell Mill Arbors. TMX Cutting Tool Solutions introduces a new line of coolant through TMX CAT 40 and CAT 50 Shell Mill Arbors. These arbors expand upon the current line of TMX coolant through tool holders including... - September 10, 2014 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
Thompson Pump Hosts 24th Annual Pumpology School
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. held their 24th annual Pumpology® School April 23-25, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 42 attendees from 15 states, Canada and Peru. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and... - May 10, 2014 - Thompson Pump
TMX CAT 40 End Mill Holders Provide the Coolest -- Affordable Coolant-Thru Capability
TMX CAT’s are designed to outperform all other end mill systems in the most crucial areas of tool holder performance: concentricity, rigidity and balance at high spindle speeds. These factors, combined with the systems reliable and stable runout accuracy, amount to significant long-term savings. - March 20, 2014 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
TMX Extends Cutting Tool Solutions Line from Toolmex Industrial Solutions
Toolmex Industrial Solutions extends their comprehensive Drilling, Tapping, and Threading line of TMX Cutting Tools for demanding process jobs from production facilities to the machine shop floor. The extended product line offers an exceptional balance of performance benefits and price; TMX Cutting... - March 20, 2014 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
CSI Achieves Perfection with On-Time Deliveries to Bosch Rexroth
Component Sourcing International scores 100% on time deliveries for the past three months to rigorous customer Bosch Rexroth. - February 11, 2014 - Component Sourcing International
Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move in Baltimore
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their Baltimore-Washington Branch in Jessup, MD to a larger facility at 711 Pittman Road in Baltimore. The new branch location is situated on 4.6 acres easily accessible from the Baltimore... - November 27, 2013 - Thompson Pump
TLV Introduces New Steam Solutions Engineering App
TLV ToolBox is a new steam calculation mobile app for fluid engineering released by TLV International, Inc.. The new app is available for iOS and Android, and features steam stables, a unit conversion tool, steam and condensate pipe sizing calculations, heat calculations, and much more. - October 17, 2013 - TLV International, Inc.
Priest Electric Explains How to Reduce Electric Motor Bearing Failures
There are several reasons to do an electric motor rebuild, but the most common is bearing failure. It has been suggested that as much as 80% of all the electric motor rebuilds are done because of a bearing failure. These failures can be due to improper bearing use, improper maintenance or improper... - August 02, 2013 - Priest Electric
Thompson Pump Promotes Sales Manager
Thompson Pump, an international manufacturer of portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the promotion of Bobby Zitzka to the role of Sales Manager. Zitzka will oversee the corporate sales team including national accounts, international sales, municipal sales, and the inside sales department based... - July 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move to Biloxi, MS
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their southern Mississippi branch from Pass Christian to a larger facility at 9257 West Oaklawn Rd. in Biloxi. The new facility with 4,000 square feet situated on two acres near corridor I-10... - July 11, 2013 - Thompson Pump
TMX Workholding Solutions Extends Product Line for Aerospace, Energy and Construction
TMX Large diameter manual chucks provide the ideal solution for manufacturer’s involved in aerospace, energy and heavy construction equipment. The workholding solutions are designed and engineered by TMX engineers in Illinois, all of the TMX large diameter workholding products are made from... - June 26, 2013 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
Thompson Pump Designates Branch Manager of the Year
Thompson Pump, a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of portable, diesel-driven pumps, has announced that Bobby Thompson is their Branch Manager of the Year. Of the 21 Thompson Pump branch operations nationwide, Bobby Thompson is the manager of the Panama City, FL location... - June 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump’s 2013 Pumpology® School
Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 23rd annual Pumpology® School April 17-19, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 55 attendees from 15 states and seven foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and... - May 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Primed for Success with KM Specialty Pumps & Systems
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., announces the appointment of KM Specialty Pumps & Systems as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the Thompson Pump product portfolio in parts of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Headquartered in Chandler, Indiana, a suburb of... - February 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Thompson Pump Launches Social Media Program
Thompson Pump, the leader in portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the launch of a social media program designed to provide the company with a greater online presence, as well as improve stakeholder communications and corporate branding. - January 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump
Toolmex Supports Toys for Tots Drive
Toolmex Industrial Solutions is proud to support Toys for Tots this holiday season, and is helping to make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged families. - November 07, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
Toolmex Introduces PALTECH PH-5000 Grades for Efficient Turning of Steel and Cast Iron
As an up and coming contender in the indexable carbide market, Product Engineers from Toolmex and Palbit SA have worked together to develop new technology turning grades for the US market, Paltech PH5. The new Paltech PH 5000 turning grades from Palbit by Toolmex incorporate a new MT-CVD coating... - August 11, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
Toolmex Enters the World of Engineered Solutions with TMX® Power Chucks
Toolmex, an emerging solution provider and consultant for application specific requirements, is scheduled to demo face clamping technology for the auto industry at IMTS 2012. - August 11, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions
Thompson Pump Launches Gator Giveaway
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the launch of the Gator Giveaway Sweepstakes at upcoming events. - August 06, 2012 - Thompson Pump
VARNA Products Introduces New XD9 Extreme Duty Whisper Vane Pump
VARNA Products adds to its popular XD line with a 9 gpm pump built for extreme duty fluids and temps. - July 13, 2012 - Varna Products
Thompson Pump Introduces 6JCC High-Head Pump
Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the 6-inch, high-head 6JCC pump. - June 15, 2012 - Thompson Pump
Toolmex Shows Off New Elektrimax Premium and Rolled Steel Motors at EASA 2012
Toolmex Corporation, a quality and value leading supplier of AC NEMA and IEC Metric motors, is displaying new European Engineered Elektrimax Premium and Rolled Steel motors alongside a full range of definite purpose motors at the Electrical Apparatus Service Association Exhibition (Booth #314) in... - June 13, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions