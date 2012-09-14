PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CNC Machines to Offer Valuations and On-The-Spot Cash Offers to Manufacturers Seeking to Buy New Equipment at FABTECH CNC Machines will be an exhibitor at the upcoming FABTECH expo (exhibitor booth #A2181) from November 11 through 14 in Chicago, offering on-the-spot help to attendees who are buying or selling their CNC machines. They will provide complimentary equipment estimates, a seller listing on their website,... - October 31, 2019 - CNC Machines

CNC Machines Annual Skills-Gap Scholarship Now Open for Students Enrolled in Manufacturing-Related Programs CNC Machines this week announced it is accepting applications for a $2500 scholarship for students pursuing a certification, certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree in a manufacturing-related area of study. - September 27, 2019 - CNC Machines

Solidification Products International Inc. President Bill Gannon is Scheduled as a Guest Speaker at the Doble, "Life of a Transformer" Event Information: Life of a Transformer Seminar Industry Expo February 12-13, 2019 Red Rock Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nevada. SPI President, Bill Gannon will be the subject matter expert, guest speaker on the subject of Oil Containment. - February 08, 2019 - Solidification Products International, Inc.

Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation

The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company

Price Engineering Adds Yaskawa as Automation Supplier Price Engineering, a local distribution and systems integrator, is excited to announce the addition of Yaskawa Servo Motors and Motion Controllers to their automation supplier line up. This includes distribution of servo motors and amplifiers, motion controllers and I/O products. “The face of... - December 20, 2017 - Price Engineering

CSI Bequest Promotes Safer Veteran Bathrooms with Purple Heart Homes Donation of 500+ dual purpose grab bars and commercial-grade shower curtains made to veteran's organization Purple Heart Homes by CSI Bathware. - October 05, 2017 - Component Sourcing International

Armstrong’s VIL Retrofit Pump Wins CSE’s Product of the Year Gold Award Armstrong's VIL Retrofit Pump selected as Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine's Gold Winner in the Pump/Pump Controls category Product of the Year competition. - September 14, 2017 - Armstrong Fluid Technology

Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries

Precision Dispensing Equipment Manufacturer Walther Systemtechnik GmbH Selects USA Distribution Partner Walther Systemtechnik GmbH selects Air Flo Spray Equipment as distribution partner for the USA. Walther Systemtechnik GmbH produces world class solutions in single component dispensing applications for manufacturing specializing in grease and oil. - May 11, 2017 - Air Flo Spray Equipment Company

Hydraulic and Automation Suppliers Added to Price Engineering The addition of Poclain Hydraulics and Danfoss Drives round out a Comprehensive Portfolio. - May 11, 2017 - Price Engineering

Price Engineering Adds Rethink Robotics to Automation Lineup Price to distribute Rethink’s collaborative robots throughout Wisconsin. - April 23, 2017 - Price Engineering

Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator™ System Solves Lismore City Pump Problems Struggling with increased costs from solids handling system as well as decreased productivity for an extended period of time, the Lismore City Council finally resolved the chronic problems with the digester pump at their South Lismore sewage treatment plant with the Gorman-Rupp’s Eradicator™... - April 22, 2017 - Hydro Innovation

Packaged Water Goes Green with the W.S. Darley & Co. Bag in Box Solution The innovative packaged water solution, Darley Bag in Box Water, provides new value propositions to first responders around the world. - April 21, 2017 - W.S. Darley & Company

Custom Fluidpower Named Finalist in Hunter Manufacturing Awards Custom Fluidpower have been named one of 5 finalists in the Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA). The HMA promote best practices in local manufacturing and Custom Fluidpower were selected from over 170 finalists in the Product Design Award category. - September 17, 2016 - Custom Fluidpower

New Hydraulic Reservoir Revolutionizing Fluid Power Industry Modern design can be 10-20 times smaller than traditional reservoirs. - June 17, 2016 - Price Engineering

Price Engineering Acquires Fox Valley Fluid Power Price Engineering Company, a leading provider of hydraulic and pneumatic systems, components and service, announced that it has acquired the assets of Fox Valley Fluid Power (FVFP), a local hydraulic repair and service company based in Kaukauna, WI. “The acquisition enables Price to continue to... - January 21, 2016 - Price Engineering

S4J Manufacturing Services Celebrates 50 Years in Business Cape Coral-based niche manufacturer well positioned for next half century - September 23, 2015 - S4J Manufacturing Services

Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions (www.BlacohMetals.com). Established... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries

Smith & Loveless Inc. Acquires Schloss Engineered Equipment Inc. Smith & Loveless Inc., the global leader in advanced grit removal and handling technology, announces the asset acquisition of longtime headworks equipment designer Schloss Engineered Equipment Inc., Aurora, Colo. The parties agreed not to disclose the terms of the acquisition. The acquisition supports... - January 28, 2015 - Smith & Loveless

Hydradyne, LLC Names David Parks Company President The Board of Directors of LOR, Inc., Hydradyne's parent company, named David Parks the President of Hydradyne, LLC in the 4th quarter of 2014. - January 23, 2015 - Hydradyne, LLC

Philadelphia Carbide Adds Tungsten Carbide & Ceramic Tooling to Its Line-Up of Custom Manufactured Industrial Parts & Components Suburban Philadelphia company adds customized precision tooling to its line-up of precision manufacturing capabilities - October 01, 2014 - Philadelphia Carbide Co.

New TMX Shell Mill Arbors Provide Coolant-Through Capability This fall, TMX Cutting Tool Solutions announces a new line of CAT 40 and CAT 50 Shell Mill Arbors. TMX Cutting Tool Solutions introduces a new line of coolant through TMX CAT 40 and CAT 50 Shell Mill Arbors. These arbors expand upon the current line of TMX coolant through tool holders including CAT... - September 10, 2014 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Thompson Pump Hosts 24th Annual Pumpology School Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. held their 24th annual Pumpology® School April 23-25, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 42 attendees from 15 states, Canada and Peru. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 10, 2014 - Thompson Pump

TMX Extends Cutting Tool Solutions Line from Toolmex Industrial Solutions Toolmex Industrial Solutions extends their comprehensive Drilling, Tapping, and Threading line of TMX Cutting Tools for demanding process jobs from production facilities to the machine shop floor. The extended product line offers an exceptional balance of performance benefits and price; TMX Cutting Tool... - March 20, 2014 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

TMX CAT 40 End Mill Holders Provide the Coolest -- Affordable Coolant-Thru Capability TMX CAT’s are designed to outperform all other end mill systems in the most crucial areas of tool holder performance: concentricity, rigidity and balance at high spindle speeds. These factors, combined with the systems reliable and stable runout accuracy, amount to significant long-term savings. - March 20, 2014 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

CSI Achieves Perfection with On-Time Deliveries to Bosch Rexroth Component Sourcing International scores 100% on time deliveries for the past three months to rigorous customer Bosch Rexroth. - February 11, 2014 - Component Sourcing International

Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move in Baltimore Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company, Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their Baltimore-Washington Branch in Jessup, MD to a larger facility at 711 Pittman Road in Baltimore. The new branch location is situated on 4.6 acres easily accessible from the Baltimore Beltway... - November 27, 2013 - Thompson Pump

TLV Introduces New Steam Solutions Engineering App TLV ToolBox is a new steam calculation mobile app for fluid engineering released by TLV International, Inc.. The new app is available for iOS and Android, and features steam stables, a unit conversion tool, steam and condensate pipe sizing calculations, heat calculations, and much more. - October 17, 2013 - TLV International, Inc.

Priest Electric Explains How to Reduce Electric Motor Bearing Failures There are several reasons to do an electric motor rebuild, but the most common is bearing failure. It has been suggested that as much as 80% of all the electric motor rebuilds are done because of a bearing failure. These failures can be due to improper bearing use, improper maintenance or improper installation... - August 02, 2013 - Priest Electric

Thompson Pump Promotes Sales Manager Thompson Pump, an international manufacturer of portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the promotion of Bobby Zitzka to the role of Sales Manager. Zitzka will oversee the corporate sales team including national accounts, international sales, municipal sales, and the inside sales department based out... - July 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Announces Branch Location Move to Biloxi, MS Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc. headquartered in Port Orange, FL announces the recent move of their southern Mississippi branch from Pass Christian to a larger facility at 9257 West Oaklawn Rd. in Biloxi. The new facility with 4,000 square feet situated on two acres near corridor I-10 is... - July 11, 2013 - Thompson Pump

TMX Workholding Solutions Extends Product Line for Aerospace, Energy and Construction TMX Large diameter manual chucks provide the ideal solution for manufacturer’s involved in aerospace, energy and heavy construction equipment. The workholding solutions are designed and engineered by TMX engineers in Illinois, all of the TMX large diameter workholding products are made from forged... - June 26, 2013 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Thompson Pump Designates Branch Manager of the Year Thompson Pump, a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and supply of portable, diesel-driven pumps, has announced that Bobby Thompson is their Branch Manager of the Year. Of the 21 Thompson Pump branch operations nationwide, Bobby Thompson is the manager of the Panama City, FL location and... - June 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump’s 2013 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 23rd annual Pumpology® School April 17-19, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 55 attendees from 15 states and seven foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Primed for Success with KM Specialty Pumps & Systems Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., announces the appointment of KM Specialty Pumps & Systems as regional sales, rental, and service representatives for the Thompson Pump product portfolio in parts of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Headquartered in Chandler, Indiana, a suburb of Evansville,... - February 02, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Thompson Pump Launches Social Media Program Thompson Pump, the leader in portable diesel-driven pumps, announces the launch of a social media program designed to provide the company with a greater online presence, as well as improve stakeholder communications and corporate branding. - January 24, 2013 - Thompson Pump

Toolmex Supports Toys for Tots Drive Toolmex Industrial Solutions is proud to support Toys for Tots this holiday season, and is helping to make the holidays brighter for disadvantaged families. - November 07, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Toolmex Enters the World of Engineered Solutions with TMX® Power Chucks Toolmex, an emerging solution provider and consultant for application specific requirements, is scheduled to demo face clamping technology for the auto industry at IMTS 2012. - August 11, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Toolmex Introduces PALTECH PH-5000 Grades for Efficient Turning of Steel and Cast Iron As an up and coming contender in the indexable carbide market, Product Engineers from Toolmex and Palbit SA have worked together to develop new technology turning grades for the US market, Paltech PH5. The new Paltech PH 5000 turning grades from Palbit by Toolmex incorporate a new MT-CVD coating process. - August 11, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Thompson Pump Launches Gator Giveaway Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the launch of the Gator Giveaway Sweepstakes at upcoming events. - August 06, 2012 - Thompson Pump

VARNA Products Introduces New XD9 Extreme Duty Whisper Vane Pump VARNA Products adds to its popular XD line with a 9 gpm pump built for extreme duty fluids and temps. - July 13, 2012 - Varna Products

Thompson Pump Introduces 6JCC High-Head Pump Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Co., Inc., a full-service provider of high quality pumps, pumping equipment and engineering expertise, introduces the 6-inch, high-head 6JCC pump. - June 15, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Toolmex Shows Off New Elektrimax Premium and Rolled Steel Motors at EASA 2012 Toolmex Corporation, a quality and value leading supplier of AC NEMA and IEC Metric motors, is displaying new European Engineered Elektrimax Premium and Rolled Steel motors alongside a full range of definite purpose motors at the Electrical Apparatus Service Association Exhibition (Booth #314) in Nashville,... - June 13, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

Thompson Pump’s 2012 Pumpology® School Thompson Pump & Manufacturing Co., Inc., held their 22nd annual Pumpology® School April 25-27, at their corporate facilities in Port Orange, Fla. Thompson Pump hosted 50 attendees from 19 states and 3 foreign countries. The three-day workshop included training sessions for sales and service-oriented... - May 02, 2012 - Thompson Pump

Toolmex to Provide BISON 6-Jaw Chucks for DMG/ Mori Seiki Innovation Days Toolmex will showcase their BISON 6-Jaw Chucks on a Mori Seiki NZX4000 as part of emerging technology from DMG / Mori Seiki USA Innovation Days May 8 – 10, 2012. - April 25, 2012 - Toolmex Industrial Solutions

VARNA Products Introduces New Variable Speed Low Flow Pump VARNA Products, A Division of Transportation Research Corp., is proud to introduce their newest pump Model TG-300 Variable Speed Low Flow Pump. The TG-300 is a positive displacement gear pump designed for smooth continuous flows from 0-to-400 ml/min (0-to-5 gal/hour), viscosity range of 30 cSt to 600... - February 23, 2012 - Varna Products

Winters Tridicator Gauge Now Compliant to New ASME Specifications Winters’ TTD Series Tridicator Gauge, which measures both pressure and temperature on the same dial, is now available with wider temperature ranges. This change complies to the revision made by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a global not-for-profit organization that specifies codes and standards for the technical community, to Boiler Code Section IV. - January 10, 2012 - Winters Instruments

Priest Electric Boosts Supply of Quality Electric Motors to Meet Demand from Heavy Duty Industries Priest Electric offers electric motors manufactured by some of the best names in the field of electric motor and motor control manufacturers. - January 07, 2012 - Priest Electric