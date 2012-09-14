PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

APCT Holdings Acquires Cartel Electronics & Affiliate Cirtech APCT Holdings, the ownership group of APCT, a printed circuit board manufacturing company, has acquired the Southern California based company Cartel Electronics and its affiliate company, Cirtech. With this acquisition, APCT now becomes one of the largest privately held printed circuit board manufacturers... - January 16, 2018 - APCT

APCT Awarded AS9100D Certification for Wallingford, CT Facility APCT, a leading manufacturer of high reliability, printed circuit boards, is pleased to announce the AS9100D Certification of the Wallingford, CT facility Quality Management System. AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management System standard, specific to the Original Equipment Manufacturers... - July 18, 2017 - APCT

Precision Technologies Surges on Printed Circuit Boards Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with the... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies

Asian Circuits Simplifies PCB Assembly Cost Estimation with Online Quote Generator Asian Circuits, an expert in multi-layer PCBs, prototypes and electronic assembly, released today an Instant Online Quote Generator for estimating the cost of Turnkey PCB Assembly. This new online tool dramatically reduces the time to estimate the cost of a Turnkey PCB Assembly job. "Prior to the... - November 27, 2014 - Asian Circuits Inc.

OSI Optoelectronics Introduces Cable and Harness Assembly Services OSI OptoElectronics and turnkey solutions, is proud to introduce cable and harness assembly services. - May 29, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Laser Diode Introduces Low-Noise, High-Sensitivity, High-Speed, 30 µm InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the latest detector in the avalanche photodiode (APD) family, the LAPD 1550-30R. - May 23, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics

Schmartboard Announces New Program to Pay Users $100 for a Circuit Schmartboard Will Pay $100 and Give Free Schmartboards in Return for Good Design Content. - February 12, 2014 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

OSI Laser Diode’s New 1550 nm High-Power (> 500mW), Pulsed Laser Diode Modules for Test & Measurement New pulsed laser diode modules featuring power greater than 500mW will be showcased in OSI Laser Diode’s booth # 2029 at SPIE Photonics West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Feb. 4-6, 2014. - November 16, 2013 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Optoelectronics Offers Engineering, Prototyping and Contract Manufacturing Services OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, global suppliers of high performing standard and OEM photodiodes, high power light sources, optoelectronic components, and value-added assemblies, announces expanded contract manufacturing capabilities. OSI offers vertical integration... - December 21, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Laser Diode Introduces High-Reliability, High Power, Monolithic Stack Pulsed Laser Diodes OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces a product family of high power monolithic stack pulsed laser diodes for a wide variety of military/defense, industrial, automotive, and machine vision applications. Single and stacked pulsed laser diodes are available up to 375W and fiber-coupled... - December 20, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

OSI Optoelectronics Introduces 800 nm Silicon Avalanche Photodiode Series OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the APD Series 8-150, a new family of silicon avalanche photodiodes optimized for operation in the 800 nm wavelength region. Available in hermetically-sealed metal packages, the devices offer lower noise and high sensitivity... - October 12, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics

Macrotron Systems Announces Three New High Performance MLC-Based Solid State Drives Macrotron Systems announces its eMars™ series solid state drives. - September 13, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

SchmartBoard Releases Family of Surface Mount Prototyping Shields Arduino Users Now Able to Use SOIC, QFP and QFN Components on Projects. - August 09, 2012 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Macrotron Systems Announces the Addition of Plastic Injection Molding to Its Service Array Cost effective solutions for high volume requirements. - July 19, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

SchmartBoard Adds DFN Boards to “EZ” Solder SMT to DIP Lineup Now DFN Components Can be Used on a Breadboard - December 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Aisling Industries Passes On-Site Audit and FAI from Cobham Composites and Raytheon El-Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that they have passed First Article Inspections from Cobham Composites and Raytheon based on the AS9102 Aerospace Standard for quality control in the manufacture of products for the aerospace industry. Aisling... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Passes TUV Rheinland Re-Certification Audit El Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that the company has passed their TUV Rheinland ISO 9001: 2008 re-certification audit. The company passed the audit 100% without any findings or suggested improvements by the Auditor. The company... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Personnel Complete IPC J-STD-001 Solder Re-Certification Global Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that all in-house personnel engaged with ITAR and MilSpec regulated programs have now completed their IPC J-STD-001 certification. As part of Aisling Industries continued drive to meet the very highest standards when... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

Aisling Industries Becomes Approved Supplier to GE Electronics manufacturing specialists Aisling Industries have announced that they have achieved Approved Supplier status with global electronics giant GE. This approval of the company’s supplier status marks the beginning of a strategic business relationship between the two clients. Due to this... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries

iwNetworks Expands Line of High Performance Transceiver Offerings at the Best Value XFP, GE SFP, CWDM SFP, and BiDi SFP types now available. - July 18, 2011 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

SchmartBoard Releases SOIC to DIP Adapter with “ez” SolderingProduct Family Will Soon Support QFP and QFN Packages as Well SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced the first offering in a new product family to support the use of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) components with breadboards. This initial offering is an SOIC to DIP adapter with a twist. The product has SchmartBoard’s... - February 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Heraeus Features High Performance Sputter Targets at PVSEC Valencia Heraeus Thin Film Materials Division (TMD) will showcase a brand-new high purity indium tube target – featuring a ‘near net shape’ – that offers improved results for the production of CIG / CIGS PV solar cells. Drawing from a comprehensive portfolio of sputter targets for a-Si, CIGS, CdTe and crystalline PV applications, Heraeus will exhibit the new sprayed ZAO tubes for TCO layers, micro-alloyed CIG targets (planar and tube form factors), and high purity 4N+ CuGa and 4N to 5N Indium tubes. - September 04, 2010 - W.C. Heraeus - Thin Film Materials Division

SchmartBoard to Give Away Development Board for TI Microcontrollers SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced a new monthly contest for their new development board which supports Texas Instruments Incorporated's (TI) broad microcontroller portfolio, including ultra-low power MSP430, ARM® Cortex™-M3-based Stellaris and real-time control C2000 MCU platforms. - August 12, 2010 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Macrotron Announced Their Enhanced Value-Added Services in Addition to the Complete EMS Macrotron's improvements were made as part of Macrotron’s commitment to enhanced customer satisfaction. Macrotron is recognized as an innovative EMS company focused on customer-oriented EMS solutions. - July 28, 2010 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

SchmartBoard Announces Circuit Design Contest SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced a contest for circuit design using microcontrollers from Microchip, Parallax and Texas Instruments called the 2010 SchmartBoard MCU Challenge. - July 15, 2010 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Announces New Through Hole Board with a Twist Board designed by SchmartBoard Users. - October 21, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Excel Electrocircuits Inc. Receives 2009 Award for Best in Orion, Michigan Excel Electrocircuit, Inc. is a World Class manufacturer of printed circuit boards since 1970. They manufacture Single Sided, Double Side and Multilayer boards (up to 24) for applications for but not limited to Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Military, Automotive, Commercial and Medical. - September 06, 2009 - Excel Electrocircuit Inc.

SchmartBoard Releases Parallax Propeller Board Product to be marketed by SchmartBoard and Parallax to DIY enthusiasts. - June 24, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Releases $15 8-Bit Microchip PIC® Microcontroller Board Single Development Board Supports 116 Different PIC® Chips. - June 15, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Device Solutions, Ltd. to Utilize SchmartBoard for New Meridian Prototyping embedded designs now quicker and more flexible than ever. - June 10, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Awarded Key Circuit Prototyping Patent Patent 7,511,228 Covers “EZ” Solder Technology - April 20, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

4th Dimension PCB Obtains ITAR Registration 4th Dimension PCB, Inc., a provider of printed circuit board (PCB) design services, announced today that it has obtained International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) Registration. Administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), under authority established... - April 19, 2009 - 4th Dimension PCB

SchmartBoard Signs Electronic School Supply, Inc. Distributor to Help Get SchmartBoard Into Higher Education. - March 16, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Signs MicroControllerShop.com Distributor to Help Get SchmartBoard Into Embedded Market - March 09, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Announces a Line of 6 Regulated Power Modules Reusable SchmartModules can power circuits for only $15. - March 04, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Adds an Electronics Starter Kit to Product Offering SchmartBoard announced today the availability of the new “Solder By Numbers(SBN) Starter Kit” a starter kit for people who are new to electronics. The SBN Starter Kit includes - An Elenco 40 Watt Electronic Soldering Station - Assorted sized tips for the soldering iron - Water Soluble Solder... - December 03, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Saturn Electronics Corp. to Present at PCB West PCB Fabricator to Take Industry-Leading Lead Free Knowledge on the Road. - June 20, 2008 - Saturn Electronics Corp.

Mania Lives at Saturn Electronics Corporation Acceller8 Tester Astonishes Quality Department. - May 22, 2008 - Saturn Electronics Corp.

SchmartBoard is Looking for Beta Testers New Website will be Social Network for Electronics Enthusiasts. - May 08, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

Upcoming Webinar Promises to Reduce Lead Free Costs by 30% Saturn Electronics Corp. to Educate Attendees on Specific Solutions. - April 24, 2008 - Saturn Electronics Corp.

SchmartBoard Announces Contest for Education 10 to Win SchmartBoard Notebook Bags in SchmartBowl Contest - February 19, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Announces 6 Winners in Schmartie Awards Top prizewinner receives $1000 and a product marketed with his name on it. - February 06, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

SchmartBoard Announces New Education Program Students and educational institutions to receive a 20% discount on SchmartBoard - October 25, 2007 - SchmartBoard, Inc.

American Metal is Cashing in on Quality Amidst massive recalls on products made in China, American Metal strives to make a name for itself based on quality. - October 19, 2007 - American Metal & Technology

Design Solutions Acquires Paradigm Manufacturing Partners Design Solutions Inc. (DSI) announces the acquisition of Paradigm Manufacturing Partners (PMP), an EMS and contract manufacturing services provider based in Garden Grove, California. This acquisition helps DSI close the gap between design and manufacturing to provide a full product development solution under one umbrella. - March 13, 2007 - Design Solutions

4th Dimension PCB Certified as a Top Performer 4th Dimension PCB, Inc., a provider of printed circuit board design services based in Florida, has been certified as a Top 20% Performer based on the Past Performance Evaluation survey responses of its reference customers. 4th Dimension PCB’s PPE score of 96/100 demonstrates outstanding overall... - May 26, 2006 - 4th Dimension PCB