Recent Headlines
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard... - July 17, 2023 - ASC Sunstone Circuits
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT) Puts Focus on New Services
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies, LLC (“EACT”) announces the establishment of a quick-turn, rapid prototype service for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBA’s). Since 1999, EACT has been in the business of supporting our customers with prototypes and small to medium sized... - February 03, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
APCT Holdings Acquires Cartel Electronics & Affiliate Cirtech
APCT Holdings, the ownership group of APCT, a printed circuit board manufacturing company, has acquired the Southern California based company Cartel Electronics and its affiliate company, Cirtech. With this acquisition, APCT now becomes one of the largest privately held printed circuit board... - January 16, 2018 - APCT
APCT Awarded AS9100D Certification for Wallingford, CT Facility
APCT, a leading manufacturer of high reliability, printed circuit boards, is pleased to announce the AS9100D Certification of the Wallingford, CT facility Quality Management System. AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management System standard, specific to the Original Equipment... - July 18, 2017 - APCT
Precision Technologies Surges on Printed Circuit Boards
Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies
Asian Circuits Simplifies PCB Assembly Cost Estimation with Online Quote Generator
Asian Circuits, an expert in multi-layer PCBs, prototypes and electronic assembly, released today an Instant Online Quote Generator for estimating the cost of Turnkey PCB Assembly. This new online tool dramatically reduces the time to estimate the cost of a Turnkey PCB Assembly job. "Prior to... - November 27, 2014 - Asian Circuits Inc.
OSI Optoelectronics Introduces Cable and Harness Assembly Services
OSI OptoElectronics and turnkey solutions, is proud to introduce cable and harness assembly services. - May 29, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Laser Diode Introduces Low-Noise, High-Sensitivity, High-Speed, 30 µm InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the latest detector in the avalanche photodiode (APD) family, the LAPD 1550-30R. - May 23, 2014 - OSI Optoelectronics
Schmartboard Announces New Program to Pay Users $100 for a Circuit
Schmartboard Will Pay $100 and Give Free Schmartboards in Return for Good Design Content. - February 12, 2014 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
OSI Laser Diode’s New 1550 nm High-Power (> 500mW), Pulsed Laser Diode Modules for Test & Measurement
New pulsed laser diode modules featuring power greater than 500mW will be showcased in OSI Laser Diode’s booth # 2029 at SPIE Photonics West at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Feb. 4-6, 2014. - November 16, 2013 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Optoelectronics Offers Engineering, Prototyping and Contract Manufacturing Services
OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, global suppliers of high performing standard and OEM photodiodes, high power light sources, optoelectronic components, and value-added assemblies, announces expanded contract manufacturing capabilities. OSI offers vertical... - December 21, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Laser Diode Introduces High-Reliability, High Power, Monolithic Stack Pulsed Laser Diodes
OSI Laser Diode, Inc. (LDI), an OSI Systems Company, introduces a product family of high power monolithic stack pulsed laser diodes for a wide variety of military/defense, industrial, automotive, and machine vision applications. Single and stacked pulsed laser diodes are available up to 375W and... - December 20, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
OSI Optoelectronics Introduces 800 nm Silicon Avalanche Photodiode Series
OSI OptoElectronics (www.osioptoelectronics.com), an OSI Systems Company, introduces the APD Series 8-150, a new family of silicon avalanche photodiodes optimized for operation in the 800 nm wavelength region. Available in hermetically-sealed metal packages, the devices offer lower noise and high... - October 12, 2012 - OSI Optoelectronics
Macrotron Systems Announces Three New High Performance MLC-Based Solid State Drives
Macrotron Systems announces its eMars™ series solid state drives. - September 13, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
SchmartBoard Releases Family of Surface Mount Prototyping Shields
Arduino Users Now Able to Use SOIC, QFP and QFN Components on Projects. - August 09, 2012 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Macrotron Systems Announces the Addition of Plastic Injection Molding to Its Service Array
Cost effective solutions for high volume requirements. - July 19, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
SchmartBoard Adds DFN Boards to “EZ” Solder SMT to DIP Lineup
Now DFN Components Can be Used on a Breadboard - December 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Aisling Industries Passes On-Site Audit and FAI from Cobham Composites and Raytheon
El-Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that they have passed First Article Inspections from Cobham Composites and Raytheon based on the AS9102 Aerospace Standard for quality control in the manufacture of products for the aerospace... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Aisling Industries Becomes Approved Supplier to GE
Electronics manufacturing specialists Aisling Industries have announced that they have achieved Approved Supplier status with global electronics giant GE. This approval of the company’s supplier status marks the beginning of a strategic business relationship between the two clients. Due to... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Aisling Industries Personnel Complete IPC J-STD-001 Solder Re-Certification
Global Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that all in-house personnel engaged with ITAR and MilSpec regulated programs have now completed their IPC J-STD-001 certification. As part of Aisling Industries continued drive to meet the very highest standards... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
Aisling Industries Passes TUV Rheinland Re-Certification Audit
El Centro, California based Electronics Manufacturing Specialist Aisling Industries has recently announced that the company has passed their TUV Rheinland ISO 9001: 2008 re-certification audit. The company passed the audit 100% without any findings or suggested improvements by the Auditor. The... - September 23, 2011 - Aisling Industries
iwNetworks Expands Line of High Performance Transceiver Offerings at the Best Value
XFP, GE SFP, CWDM SFP, and BiDi SFP types now available. - July 18, 2011 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
SchmartBoard Releases SOIC to DIP Adapter with “ez” SolderingProduct Family Will Soon Support QFP and QFN Packages as Well
SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced the first offering in a new product family to support the use of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) components with breadboards. This initial offering is an SOIC to DIP adapter with a twist. The product has... - February 09, 2011 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Heraeus Features High Performance Sputter Targets at PVSEC Valencia
Heraeus Thin Film Materials Division (TMD) will showcase a brand-new high purity indium tube target – featuring a ‘near net shape’ – that offers improved results for the production of CIG / CIGS PV solar cells. Drawing from a comprehensive portfolio of sputter targets for a-Si, CIGS, CdTe and crystalline PV applications, Heraeus will exhibit the new sprayed ZAO tubes for TCO layers, micro-alloyed CIG targets (planar and tube form factors), and high purity 4N+ CuGa and 4N to 5N Indium tubes. - September 04, 2010 - W.C. Heraeus - Thin Film Materials Division
SchmartBoard to Give Away Development Board for TI Microcontrollers
SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced a new monthly contest for their new development board which supports Texas Instruments Incorporated's (TI) broad microcontroller portfolio, including ultra-low power MSP430, ARM® Cortex™-M3-based Stellaris and real-time control C2000 MCU platforms. - August 12, 2010 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Macrotron Announced Their Enhanced Value-Added Services in Addition to the Complete EMS
Macrotron's improvements were made as part of Macrotron’s commitment to enhanced customer satisfaction. Macrotron is recognized as an innovative EMS company focused on customer-oriented EMS solutions. - July 28, 2010 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.
SchmartBoard Announces Circuit Design Contest
SchmartBoard, a company that makes prototyping electronic circuits easier, has announced a contest for circuit design using microcontrollers from Microchip, Parallax and Texas Instruments called the 2010 SchmartBoard MCU Challenge. - July 15, 2010 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Announces New Through Hole Board with a Twist
Board designed by SchmartBoard Users. - October 21, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Excel Electrocircuits Inc. Receives 2009 Award for Best in Orion, Michigan
Excel Electrocircuit, Inc. is a World Class manufacturer of printed circuit boards since 1970. They manufacture Single Sided, Double Side and Multilayer boards (up to 24) for applications for but not limited to Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Military, Automotive, Commercial and Medical. - September 06, 2009 - Excel Electrocircuit Inc.
SchmartBoard Releases Parallax Propeller Board
Product to be marketed by SchmartBoard and Parallax to DIY enthusiasts. - June 24, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Releases $15 8-Bit Microchip PIC® Microcontroller Board
Single Development Board Supports 116 Different PIC® Chips. - June 15, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Device Solutions, Ltd. to Utilize SchmartBoard for New Meridian
Prototyping embedded designs now quicker and more flexible than ever. - June 10, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Awarded Key Circuit Prototyping Patent
Patent 7,511,228 Covers “EZ” Solder Technology - April 20, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
4th Dimension PCB Obtains ITAR Registration
4th Dimension PCB, Inc., a provider of printed circuit board (PCB) design services, announced today that it has obtained International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) Registration. Administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), under authority... - April 19, 2009 - 4th Dimension PCB
SchmartBoard Signs Electronic School Supply, Inc.
Distributor to Help Get SchmartBoard Into Higher Education. - March 16, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Signs MicroControllerShop.com
Distributor to Help Get SchmartBoard Into Embedded Market - March 09, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Announces a Line of 6 Regulated Power Modules
Reusable SchmartModules can power circuits for only $15. - March 04, 2009 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Adds an Electronics Starter Kit to Product Offering
SchmartBoard announced today the availability of the new “Solder By Numbers(SBN) Starter Kit” a starter kit for people who are new to electronics. The SBN Starter Kit includes - An Elenco 40 Watt Electronic Soldering Station - Assorted sized tips for the soldering iron - Water Soluble... - December 03, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Saturn Electronics Corp. to Present at PCB West
PCB Fabricator to Take Industry-Leading Lead Free Knowledge on the Road. - June 20, 2008 - Saturn Electronics Corp.
Mania Lives at Saturn Electronics Corporation
Acceller8 Tester Astonishes Quality Department. - May 22, 2008 - Saturn Electronics Corp.
SchmartBoard is Looking for Beta Testers
New Website will be Social Network for Electronics Enthusiasts. - May 08, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
Upcoming Webinar Promises to Reduce Lead Free Costs by 30%
Saturn Electronics Corp. to Educate Attendees on Specific Solutions. - April 24, 2008 - Saturn Electronics Corp.
SchmartBoard Announces Contest for Education
10 to Win SchmartBoard Notebook Bags in SchmartBowl Contest - February 19, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Announces 6 Winners in Schmartie Awards
Top prizewinner receives $1000 and a product marketed with his name on it. - February 06, 2008 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
SchmartBoard Announces New Education Program
Students and educational institutions to receive a 20% discount on SchmartBoard - October 25, 2007 - SchmartBoard, Inc.
American Metal is Cashing in on Quality
Amidst massive recalls on products made in China, American Metal strives to make a name for itself based on quality. - October 19, 2007 - American Metal & Technology