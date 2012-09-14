PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt

LightBolt Launches New Ecommerce Site for OEM Compatible Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt

Adrian O’Leary Named President of PCT International - Industry Expert to Lead PCT International’s Global Business PCT International names Adrian O’Leary President, in charge of PCT's global business, focused on expansion & achieving long-term goals. O'Leary will report directly to Andes Industries CEO & Founder, Steve Youtsey. - November 07, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.

PCT International Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Global Demands; Providing Broadband Providers State-of-the Art Last Mile Product Solutions PCT International, Inc. (PCT) has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands. Multi-million dollar investment increases PCT's coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa AZ USA by more than 200% while contributing local economic benefits. Investment reflects increased market growth / share and future customer commitments in North and South America. - September 20, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.

Optec Introduces MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies to Provide Optimal Flexibility in Polarity and Gender Reconfiguration An Expanded Portfolio of High Density MTP/MPO Cabling Solution, the MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies - August 19, 2017 - Optec Technology Limited

Polycab Empowering and Educating Communities as Part of Their Social Responsibility Program Polycab adopted two of the Gujarat villages with the purpose of empowering individuals with education, practical knowledge, and manual experience. They want to inspire them to do phenomenal things and make sure that the impact of their endeavors endures for years. - June 08, 2017 - Polycab

Optec Announces New Website Launch The completely redesigned website offers enhanced rich content focused on the Company’s Multi-fiber Engineering Excellence. - May 26, 2017 - Optec Technology Limited

eFiberTools Now Offering Best Pricing & 3-Yrs Warranty on INNO View-Series Fusion Splicers Special pricing and 3-year warranty now on INNO Instrument View-Series Fusion Splicers. - April 12, 2017 - eFiberTools

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division. Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28.05... - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand

LEMO and Northwire to Attend Electronica 2016 LEMO and NWI will be in Hall B3 and Booth 123 at Electronica tradeshow 2016. - November 06, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.

Guillermo Villaseñor and Carlos Aviles Join NWI’s TEAM and Bring Big Ideas Northwire’s two newest TEAM members hit the ground running in Santa Teresa. - November 06, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.

Mathieu Menet of LEMO and NWI Discusses Innovation at November Forum LEMO TEAM member and NWI partner Mathieu Menet is set to speak on new innovation concepts at the Lean Innovation Forum in Switzerland this November. - October 25, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.

Nixeus Unveils MAC & PC Compatible Mechanical Keyboard with Premium Metal Chassis Build Nixeus Technology, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, today announces their new full size Nixeus MODA PRO mechanical keyboard. - April 27, 2016 - Nixeus Technology, Inc.

New Fiber Optic Branch Office in SoCal - Kamaxoptic Communication After 14 years of success and being one of the top leaders in manufacturing passive componenets across Asia, Europe, Africa and South America. The KOC group is happy to announce the opening of its new branch in Los Angeles, California. Kamaxoptic Communication is extremely excited about the expansion... - October 22, 2015 - Kamaxoptic Communication

SV Just Released Their Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note SV Microwave just released their new New Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note. These cable assemblies are built-to-order and ship within 5 business days. Using the best interactive RF cable builder application in the market, customers can build cable assemblies designed for their specific... - August 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

Nixeus Revamps the MODA Mechanical Keyboard Nixeus MODA v2 Mechanical keyboard is a new and improved keyboard, made to be fully compatible with MACs and PCs. - July 30, 2015 - Nixeus Technology, Inc.

SV Microwave Released Their New VITA 67 Application Note SV Microwave’s latest high density, high performance VITA 67 Application Note is available on their website. Their floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. - July 16, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Just Released Their New SMP, SMPM & SMPS Application Note These high density, high frequency connectors increase electrical performance while reducing mass. - June 28, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave's Ready to Ship Customizable Cable Assemblies Will be Available July 1st SV is currently designing a new interactive Rapid Response Cable Assembly application for their website. The new program allows you to build a custom RF cable assembly from a variety of standard connector series and three cable types. - June 14, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their New FleXtra Application Note SV Microwave released their FleXtra Application Note with new Lab Test Cables. - May 10, 2015 - SV Microwave

Jeff Hale Joins PCT International as Executive Vice President, Engineering PCT International, a leading worldwide manufacturer of last mile and access network solutions for broadband communications networks, announced today that Jeff Hale has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Engineering. Hale will lead PCT’s highly regarded engineering team while also using PCT’s core expertise and competence to capture new market growth opportunities such as FTTx and OTT. - April 16, 2015 - PCT International, Inc.

Optec Launches Its First Video of Multifibers Engineering Excellence Optec Technology Limited, a leader in fiber optic interconnect and assembly products, today announces the celebration of its growth and expansion with the launch of its corporate video. The video gives an inside view of Optec. It introduces Optec’s advanced production facilities, and elaborates... - March 26, 2015 - Optec Technology Limited

SV Microwave Released Their Updated FeatherMate Application Note SV Microwave released a new Application Note for their FeatherMate RF interconnect cabled product line that combines a high density (.085” center-to-center spacing [2.16mm pitch]) 40 GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement mating mechanism force that eliminates damage to PCB solder joints. - March 12, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their Collective New Product Catalog SV Microwave released their latest Product Catalog which combined all of their most popular series (BMA, Coaxial Contacts, SMA, SMP, SMPM, SMPS, TNC and Type N) into one catalog. The latest version consists of every distribution part number available. The new catalog does not represent all of their offerings,... - February 25, 2015 - SV Microwave

Quickly Learn 11 Critical Factors for High-Reliability Connectors and Cable Assembly The LEMO Group and Northwire offer localized expertise on a global scale. - February 13, 2015 - Northwire, Inc.

PCT International, Inc. Launches Innovative, New Ultra High Density Fiber Management System. Conquers Most Advanced Digital Service Providers' Space Constraints. PCT International, Inc., a world leader in last mile products for the broadband industry, today announced the release of a new fiber management product designed to improve density and ease of fiber access enabling customers to scale operation along with growing subscriber revenues. The new PCT-UHD-FCRM ultra high density fiber management system conquers space constraints most advanced digital services providers are facing with the proliferation of fiber in their facilities. - February 03, 2015 - PCT International, Inc.

SV Released Their New Ultimate User Friendly Website SV Microwave launched their new ultimate user-friendly website which includes a redesigned Product Search function that simplifies product selection by allowing users to drill down to their selection from predefined categories. - January 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

LEMO and Northwire White Paper Series Helps Engineers Conquer Rugged Applications Learn how to successfully navigate extreme environments and complex requirements. - December 13, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

Flex Wires Inc. Achieves Sales Record for 2013 Flex Wires Inc. has exceeded its sales goals for 2013. The company is on its way to achieving another enormous sales record in 2014. This success is due to the company’s reinvigorated customer services as well as product quality. - November 22, 2014 - Flex Wires Inc.

Optec Revealed the Next Generation MXC Multifibers Cable Assemblies Optec Technology Limited revealed the next geneation MXC Multifibers Cable Assemblies which supports 1.6 terabytes of data transmission per second. - October 18, 2014 - Optec Technology Limited

Flex Wires Inc. Expands Horizons at EDS Summit Flex Wires Inc. participated in the prestigious EDS Summit in May, 2014. The event was an opportunity for Flex Wires executives to meet with industry leaders, provide information about Flex Wires products, and participate in the various events held at the summit. - October 17, 2014 - Flex Wires Inc.

SV Microwave's Released Their Newest Solderless High Speed Eval Board Connectors SV Microwave's released their newest solderless high speed eval board connectors. These compression mount connectors are solderless which allows for quick and easy assembly. - October 09, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released a New Catalog for Their Millimeter Wave Connector Series SV Microwave released a new Catalog for their Millimeter Wave connector series. SV Microwave's high frequency millimeter wave product line has the precision, quality and performance needed for the millimeter wave spectrum through 67 GHz. Products include 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm and 1.85 mm and are available... - September 28, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Will be at Tektronix OctoberBest-Booth L107 SV Microwave is exhibiting at the NW Electronics Design and Manufacturing Expo / OctoberBest on Wednesday, October 1st, 2014 at the Tektronix Conference Center, Building #38. Visit Booth L107 to learn about their new product lines. - September 26, 2014 - SV Microwave

Northwire Contributes to the USP Class VI National Discussion Surrounding Medical Equipment Manufacturing in Medical Design Briefs Northwire’s Life Sciences Experts Educate Readers on Quality Medical Cable Testing. - September 18, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

SV Microwave Just Released Their VITA 67 Product Line, the RF (DC to 26.5GHz) Addition to the VPX Platform SV's floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. COTS options for VITA 67.1 & 67.2 and custom configurations for VITA 67.3 are available. - September 08, 2014 - SV Microwave

Finally Smaller is Better! Check Out SV Microwave's New SMPS Connector Line SV's new SMPS connnector series is the next generation in miniature connectors. Being 45% smaller than the SMP and 30% smaller then the SMPM, the SMPS is ideal for dense packaging in multiport applications. The SMPS also has a low interface height making it an excellent choice for board to board applications using a bullet design. From the original SMP to the smaller SMPM and now the SMPS, SV Microwave has your effortless connection of push-on connectors. - August 24, 2014 - SV Microwave

Binder-USA and Northwire Form a Strategic Partnership Binder-USA, a global supplier of high-quality circular connectors and cordsets for over 50 years, has formed a strategic partnership with Northwire, Inc., which produces custom wire and cable interconnect solutions. The strategic partnership between Binder-USA and Northwire, Inc. will enhance the potential... - August 23, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

SV Microwave Hired New Western Regional Sales Manager SV Microwave is pleased to announce the addition of Javier Merino as Western Regional Sales Manager. - August 18, 2014 - SV Microwave

High Frequency Connectivity with a Twist. Check Out SV Microwave's Latest Application Note Featuring the Quarterback Connector Line SV Microwave has released a new Application Note for their latest line of connectors called the QuarterBack series. The line utilizes a quarter turn bayonet style coupling nut with a locking feature for standard SMP/SMPM interfaces. The QuarterBack connectors are ideal for high vibration and test applications... - August 10, 2014 - SV Microwave

Looking for Zero Disengagement Forces in Your RF Connector? Check Out SV Microwave's New FeatherMate Connector Line SV Microwave just released the new FeatherMate connector product line. This new RF interconnect system combines a high density (.100” center-to-center spacing) 40+ GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement force mating mechanism. Direct connection to board trace, solder-free board mounts... - August 02, 2014 - SV Microwave

The RoHS2 Official Deadline for Medical Devices Has Arrived NWI is your long-term RoHS2 partner for product categories through 2019. - July 23, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

Rely on Northwire to be Your Expert for RoHS2 Validation and Beyond NWI offers assistance for RoHS compliance, technical documentation, and more. - July 12, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

Global Connector Leader LEMO Acquires Custom Cable Manufacturer Northwire Two privately-held companies combine over 100 years of industry expertise. - July 03, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

One Month Until RoHS2 – Choose Northwire’s Compliance Support Services Northwire is your partner for testing, sourcing, documentation, and more. - June 26, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.

Concert Technologies to Expose Hazards of Telco Closet Mismanagement at the BOMA Every Building Conference and Expo Concert Technologies will be exhibiting at the upcoming Every Building Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida, June 22nd-24th. They will be presenting their nationwide riser management program titled riserSAFE. - June 20, 2014 - RiserSAFE

50 Years of Igus: Compact Car from Cologne Glides Through Asia on Tribo Polymers Since January of this year, a compact car equipped with polymer plain bearings from the plastic specialist igus, has been on tour across four continents and three oceans, through deserts, snow, and tropical heat. This demonstration trip showcases the potential and durability of the Cologne-based company's motion plastics - plastics for motion control applications. - June 16, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Choose Safe, Quality Products from NWI Medical Wire and Cable Supplier Northwire is recognized by industry for high-reliability life science applications. - June 14, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.