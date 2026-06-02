Recent Headlines
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
Radix Wire & Cable Introduces the Titan CAT6 200˚C: The Ultimate Solution for High-Performance, Rugged Connectivity
Radix Wire & Cable announces the launch of its newest high-performance, rugged data solution: the Titan CAT6 200˚C cable. This cutting-edge product is redefining data transmission standards through advanced features and unmatched durability, catering to the needs of industrial and commercial users. - August 29, 2024 - Radix-Wire & Cable
New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies
Radix Wire & Cable Expands to Larger Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility
After years of growth, Radix Wire & Cable is relocating to a larger headquarters and manufacturing facility in Glenwillow, OH. The new 120,000 sq ft facility will allow the company to increase its production capacity, improve manufacturing efficiencies, and strengthen its product development... - June 21, 2022 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Announces New Duralife RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife® RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables and meeting the code requirements for circuit survivability,... - January 12, 2022 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Introduces Titan Product Family for Teeming Ladle Transfer Car Cables in Steel Plants
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the Titan family of industrial cable products, including the Titan S 200 and the Titan K 200, to its suite of high-temperature wire and cable solutions. Created as a next-generation solution for teeming ladle transfer car cables in... - December 01, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Welcomes Nick Ippolito as New Distribution Channel Leader
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to welcome Nick Ippolito as the new Distribution Channel Leader for the High Temperature Sales Team. Nick brings over 20 years of sales experience to Radix and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lake Forest College. He most recently worked... - September 16, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Duralife® Team Welcomes Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell & Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham
Radix Wire and Cable is pleased to welcome two new members to the DuraLife® Fire Protection team, Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell and Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham. Matt Buzzell has over 10 years of experience in industrial and technical sales. Most recently, he worked as the... - August 04, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Leverages the Astounding Benefits of the SUPER J Product Line with All-New SRS-SUPER J Multi-Conductor Cable
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the SRS-SUPER J Multiconductor Cable to the SUPER J product line. The SRS-SUPER J Cable is the line’s first multiple conductor power and control cable, leveraging the astounding benefits of SUPER J for countless new... - June 10, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Optics11 and Optics11 Life Secure Funding to Accelerate Growth
Optics11 and Optics11 Life have secured funding from Rabobank. The funding will be used to strongly accelerate growth across global markets, to further build the team for the future and to strategically expand the high-tech product portfolios of both business units. “This is the right moment... - March 29, 2021 - Optics11
Radix Announces New DuraLife II Dual-Rated CI/CIC Ethernet Cables
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife II Dual Rated CIC /CI Ethernet FPLR cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables, the new DuraLife Ethernet cables ensure two-hour operation of... - February 18, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Recognized with Industry Innovators Awards
Radix Wire & Cable is honored to announce it received two 2020 innovators awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance for its industry-leading fire-resistant wire and cable offerings. Radix was named a Platinum Innovator for the DuraLife II Two Hour Fire Rated CI/CIC cable system with... - December 23, 2020 - Radix-Wire & Cable
LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019
LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt
LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions
LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt
LightBolt Launches New Ecommerce Site for OEM Compatible Connectivity Solutions
LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt
Adrian O’Leary Named President of PCT International - Industry Expert to Lead PCT International’s Global Business
PCT International names Adrian O’Leary President, in charge of PCT's global business, focused on expansion & achieving long-term goals. O'Leary will report directly to Andes Industries CEO & Founder, Steve Youtsey. - November 07, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.
PCT International Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Meet Global Demands; Providing Broadband Providers State-of-the Art Last Mile Product Solutions
PCT International, Inc. (PCT) has expanded its USA manufacturing capacity for coaxial cable to meet global supply chain demands. Multi-million dollar investment increases PCT's coaxial cable manufacturing in Mesa AZ USA by more than 200% while contributing local economic benefits. Investment reflects increased market growth / share and future customer commitments in North and South America. - September 20, 2017 - PCT International, Inc.
Optec Introduces MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies to Provide Optimal Flexibility in Polarity and Gender Reconfiguration
An Expanded Portfolio of High Density MTP/MPO Cabling Solution, the MTP® PRO Fiber Assemblies - August 19, 2017 - Optec Technology Limited
Polycab Empowering and Educating Communities as Part of Their Social Responsibility Program
Polycab adopted two of the Gujarat villages with the purpose of empowering individuals with education, practical knowledge, and manual experience. They want to inspire them to do phenomenal things and make sure that the impact of their endeavors endures for years. - June 08, 2017 - Polycab
Optec Announces New Website Launch
The completely redesigned website offers enhanced rich content focused on the Company’s Multi-fiber Engineering Excellence. - May 26, 2017 - Optec Technology Limited
eFiberTools Now Offering Best Pricing & 3-Yrs Warranty on INNO View-Series Fusion Splicers
Special pricing and 3-year warranty now on INNO Instrument View-Series Fusion Splicers. - April 12, 2017 - eFiberTools
Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division.
Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28. - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand
LEMO and Northwire to Attend Electronica 2016
LEMO and NWI will be in Hall B3 and Booth 123 at Electronica tradeshow 2016. - November 06, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.
Guillermo Villaseñor and Carlos Aviles Join NWI’s TEAM and Bring Big Ideas
Northwire’s two newest TEAM members hit the ground running in Santa Teresa. - November 06, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.
Mathieu Menet of LEMO and NWI Discusses Innovation at November Forum
LEMO TEAM member and NWI partner Mathieu Menet is set to speak on new innovation concepts at the Lean Innovation Forum in Switzerland this November. - October 25, 2016 - Northwire, Inc.
Nixeus Unveils MAC & PC Compatible Mechanical Keyboard with Premium Metal Chassis Build
Nixeus Technology, a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, today announces their new full size Nixeus MODA PRO mechanical keyboard. - April 27, 2016 - Nixeus Technology, Inc.
New Fiber Optic Branch Office in SoCal - Kamaxoptic Communication
After 14 years of success and being one of the top leaders in manufacturing passive componenets across Asia, Europe, Africa and South America. The KOC group is happy to announce the opening of its new branch in Los Angeles, California. Kamaxoptic Communication is extremely excited about the... - October 22, 2015 - Kamaxoptic Communication
SV Just Released Their Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note
SV Microwave just released their new New Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note. These cable assemblies are built-to-order and ship within 5 business days. Using the best interactive RF cable builder application in the market, customers can build cable assemblies designed for their... - August 23, 2015 - SV Microwave
Nixeus Revamps the MODA Mechanical Keyboard
Nixeus MODA v2 Mechanical keyboard is a new and improved keyboard, made to be fully compatible with MACs and PCs. - July 30, 2015 - Nixeus Technology, Inc.
SV Microwave Released Their New VITA 67 Application Note
SV Microwave’s latest high density, high performance VITA 67 Application Note is available on their website. Their floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. - July 16, 2015 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave Just Released Their New SMP, SMPM & SMPS Application Note
These high density, high frequency connectors increase electrical performance while reducing mass. - June 28, 2015 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave's Ready to Ship Customizable Cable Assemblies Will be Available July 1st
SV is currently designing a new interactive Rapid Response Cable Assembly application for their website. The new program allows you to build a custom RF cable assembly from a variety of standard connector series and three cable types. - June 14, 2015 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave Released Their New FleXtra Application Note
SV Microwave released their FleXtra Application Note with new Lab Test Cables. - May 10, 2015 - SV Microwave
Jeff Hale Joins PCT International as Executive Vice President, Engineering
PCT International, a leading worldwide manufacturer of last mile and access network solutions for broadband communications networks, announced today that Jeff Hale has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Engineering. Hale will lead PCT’s highly regarded engineering team while also using PCT’s core expertise and competence to capture new market growth opportunities such as FTTx and OTT. - April 16, 2015 - PCT International, Inc.
Optec Launches Its First Video of Multifibers Engineering Excellence
Optec Technology Limited, a leader in fiber optic interconnect and assembly products, today announces the celebration of its growth and expansion with the launch of its corporate video. The video gives an inside view of Optec. It introduces Optec’s advanced production facilities, and... - March 26, 2015 - Optec Technology Limited
SV Microwave Released Their Updated FeatherMate Application Note
SV Microwave released a new Application Note for their FeatherMate RF interconnect cabled product line that combines a high density (.085” center-to-center spacing [2.16mm pitch]) 40 GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement mating mechanism force that eliminates damage to PCB solder... - March 12, 2015 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave Released Their Collective New Product Catalog
SV Microwave released their latest Product Catalog which combined all of their most popular series (BMA, Coaxial Contacts, SMA, SMP, SMPM, SMPS, TNC and Type N) into one catalog. The latest version consists of every distribution part number available. The new catalog does not represent all of their... - February 25, 2015 - SV Microwave
Quickly Learn 11 Critical Factors for High-Reliability Connectors and Cable Assembly
The LEMO Group and Northwire offer localized expertise on a global scale. - February 13, 2015 - Northwire, Inc.
PCT International, Inc. Launches Innovative, New Ultra High Density Fiber Management System. Conquers Most Advanced Digital Service Providers' Space Constraints.
PCT International, Inc., a world leader in last mile products for the broadband industry, today announced the release of a new fiber management product designed to improve density and ease of fiber access enabling customers to scale operation along with growing subscriber revenues. The new PCT-UHD-FCRM ultra high density fiber management system conquers space constraints most advanced digital services providers are facing with the proliferation of fiber in their facilities. - February 03, 2015 - PCT International, Inc.
SV Released Their New Ultimate User Friendly Website
SV Microwave launched their new ultimate user-friendly website which includes a redesigned Product Search function that simplifies product selection by allowing users to drill down to their selection from predefined categories. - January 23, 2015 - SV Microwave
LEMO and Northwire White Paper Series Helps Engineers Conquer Rugged Applications
Learn how to successfully navigate extreme environments and complex requirements. - December 13, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.
Flex Wires Inc. Achieves Sales Record for 2013
Flex Wires Inc. has exceeded its sales goals for 2013. The company is on its way to achieving another enormous sales record in 2014. This success is due to the company’s reinvigorated customer services as well as product quality. - November 22, 2014 - Flex Wires Inc.
Optec Revealed the Next Generation MXC Multifibers Cable Assemblies
Optec Technology Limited revealed the next geneation MXC Multifibers Cable Assemblies which supports 1.6 terabytes of data transmission per second. - October 18, 2014 - Optec Technology Limited
Flex Wires Inc. Expands Horizons at EDS Summit
Flex Wires Inc. participated in the prestigious EDS Summit in May, 2014. The event was an opportunity for Flex Wires executives to meet with industry leaders, provide information about Flex Wires products, and participate in the various events held at the summit. - October 17, 2014 - Flex Wires Inc.
SV Microwave's Released Their Newest Solderless High Speed Eval Board Connectors
SV Microwave's released their newest solderless high speed eval board connectors. These compression mount connectors are solderless which allows for quick and easy assembly. - October 09, 2014 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave Released a New Catalog for Their Millimeter Wave Connector Series
SV Microwave released a new Catalog for their Millimeter Wave connector series. SV Microwave's high frequency millimeter wave product line has the precision, quality and performance needed for the millimeter wave spectrum through 67 GHz. Products include 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm and 1.85 mm and are... - September 28, 2014 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave Will be at Tektronix OctoberBest-Booth L107
SV Microwave is exhibiting at the NW Electronics Design and Manufacturing Expo / OctoberBest on Wednesday, October 1st, 2014 at the Tektronix Conference Center, Building #38. Visit Booth L107 to learn about their new product lines. - September 26, 2014 - SV Microwave
Northwire Contributes to the USP Class VI National Discussion Surrounding Medical Equipment Manufacturing in Medical Design Briefs
Northwire’s Life Sciences Experts Educate Readers on Quality Medical Cable Testing. - September 18, 2014 - Northwire, Inc.
SV Microwave Just Released Their VITA 67 Product Line, the RF (DC to 26.5GHz) Addition to the VPX Platform
SV's floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. COTS options for VITA 67.1 & 67.2 and custom configurations for VITA 67.3 are available. - September 08, 2014 - SV Microwave