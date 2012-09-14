PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Bollinger B1 to Exhibit at Los Angeles Auto Show Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

Bollinger Motors Names Head of Production Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

Swedish Electric Car Startup Uniti Launches Record-Breaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign This record-breaking campaign establishes Uniti’s place as a legitimate contender in the automotive space with a strong grassroots movement. The vehicle is scheduled for launch later this year. It includes significant advancements in safety, sustainability and user experience. - September 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

IRT Announces Partnership with Nomad GCS Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that Nomad GCS, a premier manufacture of mobile command vehicles, will now be including IRT’s Rhodium Incident Management software as a standard component on all of their command vehicles. IRT’s Rhodium™... - August 24, 2017 - Nomad GCS

Nomad GCS Supports “Eclipsville” with Equipment and Personnel What Happens When a Town Grows 7x Overnight? - August 18, 2017 - Nomad GCS

New Fully Automated Car Factory in Sweden - Automotive Startup Uniti Partners with Siemens to Establish World First Facility Electric car startup Uniti Sweden announces its fully automated car production facility to be in Sweden, in a new foundation partnership with Siemens Nordics. The "industry 4.0" facility will be the first of its kind in the world, focusing on sustainable manufacture of composite materials for... - March 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

New Swedish Auto Maker Completes Historic Crowdfunding Campaign - Announces Intention to "Publish All" 570 crowd-investors aged 18-85 from 45 countries pledged to invest in electric car startup Uniti Sweden AB in one of Scandinavia’s biggest, and one of the world’s most diverse, equity crowdfunding campaigns of all time. The team intends to publish the entire journey from prototype to mass... - November 23, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Swedish EV Startup Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal after 36 Hours Electric car start-up Uniti Sweden AB exceeded their equity-crowdfunding campaign target after 36 hours and will now release additional shares. After launching their campaign on October 5, Uniti reached its investment goal from 196 crowd investors. The campaign is still running on the Swedish platform... - October 08, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Tech Startup Uniti Releases Open Source Microcontroller to Support the Electric Vehicle Revolution Electric car startup Uniti announced the upcoming release of the Uniti ARC, the world’s first open-source commercial development board for three phase motors with Arduino compatibility. It is designed to empower makers, startups, educators and anyone else, to be part of the electric vehicle revolution by making electric car prototyping more accessible for a wider public. - May 25, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

Renault and gestigon Work on Next Generation Driver Monitoring Renault and gestigon have announced that they have been collaborating intensively since 2015 to provide a next generation driver monitoring system for the Renault vehicles. The cooperation is being driven by the Renault Innovation Silicon Valley Lab in Sunnyvale (CA) and intends to assess the "user’s... - April 06, 2016 - gestigon

New Swedish Electric City Car to Challenge the Global Automotive Industry The social, environmental and economic consequences of the automotive industry are part of the motivation for the development of an ingenious and unique electric city car, Uniti. With a philosophy that challenges current business practices, the usage of fossil fuels, and ‘old mechanics’,... - October 04, 2015 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)

West Coast Customs Partners with SMTCL, World's Largest Machine Tool Company The famous West Coast Customs is now manufacturing in shop to reduce time and costs. This is all made possible with their new VMC from the world's largest machine tool company, SMTCL. - February 21, 2015 - SMTCL Americas

7 Design Tips for New Tankers from Daniel Jenkins Owner of Fyrtrks Tips for getting the most value in your new tanker. Dan Jenkins the owner of Fyrtrks will help you keep in check the escalating costs associated with your fire apparatus. These tips will help you get what you want and what you need in a new tanker. - July 21, 2013 - Fyrtrks

PAM's Auto Receives Top 100 Workplaces in Minnesota - St. Cloud, MN PAM’s Auto, Inc. has been named one of the Top 100 Workplaces in Minnesota based on an employee-based survey project from the Star Tribune. The Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 19. The report can also be found at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2011 Produced... - June 22, 2011 - PAM's Auto, Inc.

Motive Announces Involvement in New Foretravel IH-45 Model Motive completed the CAD and Engineering requirements for the IH-45 body and dashboard program. - November 26, 2010 - Motive Industries Inc.

Sirius Enterprises Introduces Miss Pearl Miss Pearl, a full custom 1954 Cadillac Roadster. - October 01, 2010 - Sirius Enterprises LLC

Motive Unveils the Kestrel, Canada’s First Bio-Composite Electric Vehicle Design Motive has announced the development of Canada’s first bio-composite bodied electric car. The car, called the Kestrel, will make its full marketing debut during the September EV 2010 VÉ Conference and Trade Show in Vancouver. The Kestrel is an electric 4 passenger compact vehicle, designed... - August 22, 2010 - Motive Industries Inc.

MEC Design Team Up with NH Hoteles to Offer Their Customers Overnight Stays in Germany Berlin based Mercedes Benz tuning company MEC Design have partnered with international hotel chain NH Hoteles to offer customers who purchase their one piece wheels a voucher for an overnight stay in Germany. - June 26, 2010 - MEC Design

MEC Design Launch Their Popular Website as a Mobile Version Berlin based Mercedes Benz tuning company MEC Design release a more compact mobile specific version of their website. - June 24, 2010 - MEC Design

Rough Country Suspension Announces 2.5” X Series Lift Kit for Jeep TJ Rough Country Announces new X-Series 2.5" Lift Kit, allowing Jeep TJ owners a versatile ride quality and adjustable components for future modifications. - June 13, 2010 - Rough Country Suspension Products

MEC Design Take the SLS to Extremes with Their New Studies Berlin based tuning company MEC Design release a preview of their styling package for the SLS AMG. - November 25, 2009 - MEC Design

MEC Design Launch Their Topselling 3-Piece Alloy Wheel as a 1-Piece Berlin based tuning company MEC Design release their new 1-Piece mecxtremeIII alloy wheel. - October 11, 2009 - MEC Design

Alternative Automotive Technologies Offers “AAT 2010 Camaro Supercharger Package” for the Aftermarket Performance Enthusiast 2010 Camaro Supercharger is released. - September 20, 2009 - Alternative Automotive Technologies

Sexy New European Curves Now on Show Courtesy of Tuning Experts MEC Design Berlin based tuning company MEC Design enhance the looks of the Mercedes-Benz CLS with their new bodykit. - March 19, 2009 - MEC Design

Alternative Automotive Technologies LLC Opens Doors for Business A new innovative automotive business has opened in Troy, Michigan. - March 06, 2009 - Alternative Automotive Technologies

XP Vehicles Expects U. S. DOE ATVM Funding to Complete Development of Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Safe, affordable, durable vehicles powered by alternative energy. - February 11, 2009 - XP Vehicles Inc.