Recent Headlines
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN. - April 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC
Skeeter Brush Trucks announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC, a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers. - August 24, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Hinton Transportation Investments Names Dan Millar to Board
Dan Millar Named C.C.O. Hinton Transportation Investments HTI is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Millar to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Dan will be appointed to the Board of Directors focusing on developing sales strategies that leverage HTI's strengths and align operational objectives... - August 13, 2022 - HTI - Hinton Transportation Investments
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth
Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS
Bollinger B1 to Exhibit at Los Angeles Auto Show
Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Bollinger Motors Names Head of Production
Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Swedish Electric Car Startup Uniti Launches Record-Breaking Equity Crowdfunding Campaign
This record-breaking campaign establishes Uniti’s place as a legitimate contender in the automotive space with a strong grassroots movement. The vehicle is scheduled for launch later this year. It includes significant advancements in safety, sustainability and user experience. - September 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)
IRT Announces Partnership with Nomad GCS
Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that Nomad GCS, a premier manufacture of mobile command vehicles, will now be including IRT’s Rhodium Incident Management software as a standard component on all of their command vehicles. IRT’s... - August 24, 2017 - Nomad GCS
Nomad GCS Supports “Eclipsville” with Equipment and Personnel
What Happens When a Town Grows 7x Overnight? - August 18, 2017 - Nomad GCS
New Fully Automated Car Factory in Sweden - Automotive Startup Uniti Partners with Siemens to Establish World First Facility
Electric car startup Uniti Sweden announces its fully automated car production facility to be in Sweden, in a new foundation partnership with Siemens Nordics. The "industry 4.0" facility will be the first of its kind in the world, focusing on sustainable manufacture of composite materials... - March 16, 2017 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)
New Swedish Auto Maker Completes Historic Crowdfunding Campaign - Announces Intention to "Publish All"
570 crowd-investors aged 18-85 from 45 countries pledged to invest in electric car startup Uniti Sweden AB in one of Scandinavia’s biggest, and one of the world’s most diverse, equity crowdfunding campaigns of all time. The team intends to publish the entire journey from prototype to... - November 23, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)
Swedish EV Startup Exceeds Crowdfunding Goal after 36 Hours
Electric car start-up Uniti Sweden AB exceeded their equity-crowdfunding campaign target after 36 hours and will now release additional shares. After launching their campaign on October 5, Uniti reached its investment goal from 196 crowd investors. The campaign is still running on the Swedish... - October 08, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)
Tech Startup Uniti Releases Open Source Microcontroller to Support the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Electric car startup Uniti announced the upcoming release of the Uniti ARC, the world’s first open-source commercial development board for three phase motors with Arduino compatibility. It is designed to empower makers, startups, educators and anyone else, to be part of the electric vehicle revolution by making electric car prototyping more accessible for a wider public. - May 25, 2016 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)
Renault and gestigon Work on Next Generation Driver Monitoring
Renault and gestigon have announced that they have been collaborating intensively since 2015 to provide a next generation driver monitoring system for the Renault vehicles. The cooperation is being driven by the Renault Innovation Silicon Valley Lab in Sunnyvale (CA) and intends to assess the... - April 06, 2016 - gestigon
New Swedish Electric City Car to Challenge the Global Automotive Industry
The social, environmental and economic consequences of the automotive industry are part of the motivation for the development of an ingenious and unique electric city car, Uniti. With a philosophy that challenges current business practices, the usage of fossil fuels, and ‘old... - October 04, 2015 - Uniti Sweden AB (publ)
West Coast Customs Partners with SMTCL, World's Largest Machine Tool Company
The famous West Coast Customs is now manufacturing in shop to reduce time and costs. This is all made possible with their new VMC from the world's largest machine tool company, SMTCL. - February 21, 2015 - SMTCL Americas
7 Design Tips for New Tankers from Daniel Jenkins Owner of Fyrtrks
Tips for getting the most value in your new tanker. Dan Jenkins the owner of Fyrtrks will help you keep in check the escalating costs associated with your fire apparatus. These tips will help you get what you want and what you need in a new tanker. - July 21, 2013 - Fyrtrks
PAM's Auto Receives Top 100 Workplaces in Minnesota - St. Cloud, MN
PAM’s Auto, Inc. has been named one of the Top 100 Workplaces in Minnesota based on an employee-based survey project from the Star Tribune. The Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 19. The report can also be found at... - June 22, 2011 - PAM's Auto, Inc.
Motive Announces Involvement in New Foretravel IH-45 Model
Motive completed the CAD and Engineering requirements for the IH-45 body and dashboard program. - November 26, 2010 - Motive Industries Inc.
Sirius Enterprises Introduces Miss Pearl
Miss Pearl, a full custom 1954 Cadillac Roadster. - October 01, 2010 - Sirius Enterprises LLC
Motive Unveils the Kestrel, Canada’s First Bio-Composite Electric Vehicle Design
Motive has announced the development of Canada’s first bio-composite bodied electric car. The car, called the Kestrel, will make its full marketing debut during the September EV 2010 VÉ Conference and Trade Show in Vancouver. The Kestrel is an electric 4 passenger compact vehicle,... - August 22, 2010 - Motive Industries Inc.
MEC Design Team Up with NH Hoteles to Offer Their Customers Overnight Stays in Germany
Berlin based Mercedes Benz tuning company MEC Design have partnered with international hotel chain NH Hoteles to offer customers who purchase their one piece wheels a voucher for an overnight stay in Germany. - June 26, 2010 - MEC Design
MEC Design Launch Their Popular Website as a Mobile Version
Berlin based Mercedes Benz tuning company MEC Design release a more compact mobile specific version of their website. - June 24, 2010 - MEC Design
Rough Country Suspension Announces 2.5” X Series Lift Kit for Jeep TJ
Rough Country Announces new X-Series 2.5" Lift Kit, allowing Jeep TJ owners a versatile ride quality and adjustable components for future modifications. - June 13, 2010 - Rough Country Suspension Products
MEC Design Take the SLS to Extremes with Their New Studies
Berlin based tuning company MEC Design release a preview of their styling package for the SLS AMG. - November 25, 2009 - MEC Design
MEC Design Launch Their Topselling 3-Piece Alloy Wheel as a 1-Piece
Berlin based tuning company MEC Design release their new 1-Piece mecxtremeIII alloy wheel. - October 11, 2009 - MEC Design
Alternative Automotive Technologies Offers “AAT 2010 Camaro Supercharger Package” for the Aftermarket Performance Enthusiast
2010 Camaro Supercharger is released. - September 20, 2009 - Alternative Automotive Technologies
Sexy New European Curves Now on Show Courtesy of Tuning Experts MEC Design
Berlin based tuning company MEC Design enhance the looks of the Mercedes-Benz CLS with their new bodykit. - March 19, 2009 - MEC Design
Alternative Automotive Technologies LLC Opens Doors for Business
A new innovative automotive business has opened in Troy, Michigan. - March 06, 2009 - Alternative Automotive Technologies
XP Vehicles Expects U. S. DOE ATVM Funding to Complete Development of Revolutionary Electric Vehicle
Safe, affordable, durable vehicles powered by alternative energy. - February 11, 2009 - XP Vehicles Inc.
Victory Get Their Man
Victory Lighting (UK) Ltd have appointed Peter Phillipson as their Vice President Technical Sales & Marketing. - December 05, 2008 - Victory Lighting (UK) Ltd.