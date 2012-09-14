PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf

Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™ Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them how... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder

Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0 New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves

Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard. Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds

Legacy Golf Tour Launches 2019 Tour Operations 2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

Legacy Golf Tour District Director Business Opportunity Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.

CartsMD Onsite Golf Cart Repair Company Celebrates Expansion with New Showroom Grand Opening CartsMD announces that it will be opening a showroom location in Ft. Myers right on US-41 inside the Forest Center Plaza. The company invites the public to attend their grand opening event on Saturday October 6, 2018 from 12-4pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks, prize raffles, and... - September 14, 2018 - CartsMD

Round 4 Putters Introduces Two New 3D Printed Putter Models Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters

New Amateur Golf Tour Set to Smash Golfer’s Expectations in a Big Way Gary Player’s son, Wayne Player, announces the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, the most exciting golf tour format in the world – Don’t be just a Golfer, be a Player. Wayne Player, Tour Commissioner of The Player Tour LLC, recently announced the launch of the Player Amateur Tour... - February 01, 2018 - Player Amateur Tour

Gain an Edge with the Mv10 from Ergo Golf; Announcing an Exciting New Golf Product Designed to Eliminate the No. 1 Cause of Golf Injuries The Mv10 provides the average golfer with an advantage for the weekend championship by preserving their back strength and stamina lost by competitors in the later holes. - September 14, 2017 - Ergo Golf

QLIPP Signs Agreement with 3P in Europe QLIPP, the Ultimate Tennis Sensor, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the 3P - Price Performance Products GmbH in Europe (excluding Italy and Poland). With this agreement, QLIPP will strengthen her marketing and brand presence in new markets within Europe. “We... - August 18, 2017 - 9 Degrees Freedom

QLIPP PLUS - "World's First Smart Tennis Dampener" QLIPP (www.qlipp.com) has launched the first smart tennis dampener in the world, QLIPP PLUS. QLIPP PLUS is also the proud winner of the DISTREE FRESH Awards in DISTREE EMEA 2017. With the latest rubber sheathing, the QLIPP PLUS tennis sensor can be used on any tennis racquet like a dampener. Attach... - April 10, 2017 - 9 Degrees Freedom

Penley Introduces the Next Evolution of Its Energy Transfer Accelerance Design with The QUASAR ET3 Shaft Penley Golf Shafts, the golf industry’s premier shaft manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their handcrafted ET shaft line – the "QUASAR ET3." - February 14, 2017 - Penley Golf Shafts

QLIPP Enters Exclusive Distribution with RacquetGuys in Canada QLIPP, the Ultimate Tennis Sensor, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the RacquetGuys in Canada. With this agreement, QLIPP will strengthen her marketing and brand presence in new markets. "The addition of RacquetGuys within our distribution network across... - November 02, 2016 - 9 Degrees Freedom

GBT Technologies LLC Announces Launch of Patented Performance Certified Golf Ball Ratings Rigorous and independent testing yields performance ratings of leading golf balls utilizing patented technology to help golfers choose the right ball without marketing hype. - October 25, 2016 - GBT Technology, LLC

New Matching Golf Accessories Provide Fun and Fashion on the Golf Course Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats

Golf Car Options Magazine, the First Golf Car Related Magazine Targeted to the Retail Consumer Seamless Publishing & Design, today announced the launch of an exciting new magazine titled Golf Car Options. - August 12, 2016 - Golf Car Options

Cool Springs to Sponsor Anniversary Tee It Forward Event Bethel Park Facility to Participate as Sponsor for The First Tee of Pittsburgh 15th Anniversary Event - June 16, 2016 - Cool Springs

Kenny Giannini Takes the Reins at Kenny Giannini Putters Kenny Giannini, master putter maker and 35-year industry veteran, is now the sole owner of his company, Kenny Giannini Putters. Giannini and Tim Mooney, former Managing General Partner of the company, have dissolved a three-year business partnership. Mr Giannini, former putter maker at Ben Hogan, Cleveland,... - June 03, 2016 - Kenny Giannini Putters

Eagle Eye Power Solutions: Introducing the New GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger As warm weather approaches, so does golfing season. To ensure your golf cart will never die mid-hole, it is imperative to keep the batteries charged at all times. Eagle Eye offers a top of the line, high frequency automatic battery charger for golf cart batteries. The new GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger is compatible with various 36V and 48V vehicle models, including E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. - May 25, 2016 - Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC

QLIPP™ Joins Tennis Industry Association as a Technology Partner QLIPP™, the “Ultimate Tennis Performance Sensor,” has joined the Tennis Industry Association. QLIPP is a tennis sensor that fits any racquet like a dampener and tells the player the quality of his or her tennis stroke in real time. As a new Tech Partner of the TIA, QLIPP™ empowers... - March 12, 2016 - 9 Degrees Freedom

Golf's First Mental Game Analytics Platform Released BIIRDIE GOLF announced today that its mental game analytics platform is available for all golfers. Players can now subscribe to Biirdie without going through a coach or golf team. - March 10, 2016 - Biirdie Golf

Riveer Introduces the TourSpin™ Club Washer: the New Golf Equipment Service Station Utilizing a rotating stream of high pressure water without the need for soaps or chemicals, the TourSpin™ Club Washer provides simple and quick cleaning of your irons and hybrids, safely and completely removing all dirt from grooves and numbers. - March 02, 2016 - TourSpin Club Washer

Shortgolf Caddy App is Available for Free from Golf Green Games - is Shortgolf the Zen Version of Golf? Shortgolf Caddy App available for Free on website GolfGreenGames.com; Features: Siri English UK Female, Siri English India Male, Scorekeeping, Rules Compliance, Stroke Advice (distance and direction), Trash Talk, G-rated Humor, Music (Purple Haze, artist: Winger, author: Jimi Hendrix), Leftie Demo. - February 08, 2016 - Golf Green Games Inc

Rotary Swing Announces New RST Winter Golf Training Program Rotary Swing has just announced an all-new program to complement their considerable collection of online golf swing resources. The all-new swing instruction package is called the RST (Rotary Swing Tour) Winter Golf Training Program. This new platform is designed to keep swing skills sharp, even during... - November 17, 2015 - Rotary Swing

Linda Henriksson: First CaddieON Profile Player LET player, Linda Henriksson and CaddieON sign a sponsorship deal to support Linda’s golfing career and to promote CaddieON golf innovation in the golfing world. - November 06, 2015 - CaddieON Inc.

Kenny Giannini Putters Partners with Desert Classic Charities for CareerBuilder Challenge 2016 Formerly the Humana Challenge, CareerBuilder is the new title sponsor of the annual event and will continue to celebrate the legacy of Bob Hope while also continuing a health-themed focus in conjunction with the Clinton Foundation. Kenny Giannini Putters – with 35 years of precision in every putt – has partnered with Desert Classic Charities, the non-profit organizer of the CareerBuilder Challenge, to provide 165 putters for the 2016 tournament. - October 15, 2015 - Kenny Giannini Putters

Unique Pink Golf Cart Seat Pad Promotes Fund Raising for Breast Cancer Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, a woman owned company in Plaistow NH, that manufactures golf cart seat pads, today announced that the Play-For-Pink tournament held at the Haverhill Country Club, Haverhill, Massachusetts, that she co-chaired, raised more than $30,000 for breast cancer research. - October 02, 2015 - Elite Seats

Pendulum Golf of Georgia to Sponsor 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic to be held at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek Georgia on September 28, 2015. - September 16, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Pendulum Golf of Georgia to Sponsor 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament to be held at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell Georgia on August 31, 2015. - August 11, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia

QLIPP Tennis Performance Sensor Delivers Real-Time Stroke Data so Players Can Improve Their Game Performance Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Final Development of Smart Sensor Reached - July 30, 2015 - 9 Degrees Freedom

Tennessee Section PGA and CaddyX Partner to Enhance Club Championships CaddyX Club Champion Lug-Free-4-Life Series enhances Tennessee Section PGA golf facilities' annual club championships with lug-free travel and CaddyX Grand Champion with lug-free travel for life. - July 15, 2015 - CaddyX

FEEL Golf Grip Co. Launches on Kickstarter FEEL Pro-Release Golf Grips, Tour (TR2) Series & SBST Putter Grips. - July 11, 2015 - Feel Grip Co.

Penley Shafts Introduces New QMIT Design & Manufacturing Process for Golf Shafts Penley Shafts’ QMIT Shaft Building Process Yields Better Consistency, Control and Playability through a Proprietary Design Process that Revolutionizes Feel. - June 25, 2015 - Penley Golf Shafts

Georgia Startup Putter Manufacturer to Compete in Golf Industry's Highly Competitive Envronment Can a small startup Georgia based manufacturer become successful today in golf's highly competitive environment? Pendulum Golf of Georgia thinks so, and announced today the launch of The Pendulum Putter, the product of years of research and design conducted by Bob and Bo Chambers, a father and son team from Marietta Georgia. - June 05, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia

Golf Legend Tommy Jacobs Joins Penley Shafts Advisory Staff Penley Golf Shafts has announced that legendary PGA Tour Player Tommy Jacobs has joined its Advisory Staff. - February 13, 2015 - Penley Golf Shafts

Innovative Golf Tags System from Golf Pad GPS Offers Golfers Easy Game Performance Analysis Golf Tags allows golfers to quantify their performance while staying focused on the game. - January 20, 2015 - Golf Pad GPS

SwingThought.com Tour to Open 2015 Season February 23-28 at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta, Ga. Former South Georgia Classic host Kinderlou Forest Golf Club to host SwingThought.com Tour 2015 Season Opening event with $140,000 Purse and Web.com Tour event exemption on the line. - December 24, 2014 - SwingThought.com Pro Golf Tour

SwingThought.com Tour Awarded Four Unrestricted Exemptions Into BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation SwingThought.com Tour awarded four unrestricted exemptions into BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. SwingThought.com Tour, the only tour the BMW Charity Pro-Am will award exemptions to in 2015, continues to provide players with the most opportunity for advancement. - December 07, 2014 - SwingThought.com Pro Golf Tour

SwingThought.com Pro Golf Tour Hosts $40,000 Guaranteed Purse event at Disney Magnolia SwingThought.com Pro Golf Tour host $40,000 Guaranteed Purse event at Disney Magnolia. Designed in classic Tour style, the championship Magnolia course is the longest of the Walt Disney World Resort golf courses and has played host to some of golf’s biggest events - November 23, 2014 - SwingThought.com Pro Golf Tour

Mike Wine Golf Academy Opens in Denver Mike Wine, PGA, returns to Colorado to open golf academy. - November 13, 2014 - Mike Wine Golf Academy

Richey Grabs $16,000 1st Place Prize at SwingThought.com Tour Winter Series Event at Orange County National Florida Southern alum wins first $40,000 Guaranteed Purse event of Season - November 08, 2014 - SwingThought.com Pro Golf Tour

Golf Cart Pink Pad Promotes Play-For-P.I.N.K Fund Raising for Breast Cancer Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, a woman owned company in Plaistow NH, that manufactures golf cart seat pads, today introduced the Play-For-P.I.N.K KartMate. KartMate golf cart seat pads are used mostly by women golfers. In August, when Michelle Schena, helped raise $15,000 for breast cancer... - October 09, 2014 - Elite Seats

New Selections of Golf Cars Available at Lake Erie Golf Cars Lake Erie Golf Cars has the latest selection of high quality golf carts for sale in Ohio, including their featured 2014 Yamaha Adventurer 2+2 for gas cars and the EZGO S4 with high torque DC motor for electric cars. - October 06, 2014 - Lake Erie Golf Cars

FeedbacK™ Welcomes New Leadership Partner Alan B. Clark named Chief Operating Officer on heels of FeedbacK’s success at 2014 PGA Worldwide Merchandise Show. - March 02, 2014 - FeedbacK™ Enterprise, LLC

A Start-Up, PunchbowlGolf.com Launches Golf Lesson Marketplace PunchbowlGolf.com disrupts traditionally high fees of golf courses and private instructors. Over 3,000 instructors have signed up to teach for this nationwide service. The website connects beginner golfers to pro instructors. - February 25, 2014 - Punchbowl Golf

Golf-Info-Guide.com Delivers Wealth of Free Tips and Videos to Help Golfers Lower Scores New website focuses on instruction for all levels of golfers covering every aspect of the game. Golf-Info-Guide.com also features analysis of the top pros’ swings, equipment articles, e-commerce portal and much more. - February 13, 2014 - Thomas Golf Inc.

eShop4Golf Poised to Help Grow the $2.6b Golf Green Grass Market - More Profit for Your Golf Shop - Ecommerce Made Real Easy for Green-Grass Golf-Shops eShop4Golf delivers a fully customize ecommerce storefront designed to integrate entirely into a Country Club’s website (i.e. members don’t need to leave the CC website to shop for the product they want and need). eShop manages the technology, hosting, customer service, payment processing, tax collection and redemption and brings the full catalog of OEM partners like Taylor Made, Cobra, Puma, adidas and more. - January 20, 2014 - eShop4Golf