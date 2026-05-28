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Within Golf Equipment
World Long Drive Rankings Update: Scottie Pearman Rises to World #1
Greensboro, NC native Scottie Pearman, is the new World #1 Long Driver in new official rankings. All sights are set on the World Championships. - May 28, 2026 - World Long Drive
SwingScribe Launches 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in Partnership with LPGA Foundation’s Girls Golf
SwingScribe announces the launch of its 2026 Girls Golf Initiative in partnership with Girls Golf, a program of the LPGA Foundation. The nationwide program will distribute 15,000 SwingScribe golf journals to Girls Golf participants, helping young girls build confidence, consistency, and self-belief through structured learning and reflection on and off the course. - February 04, 2026 - SwingScribe
Golf Sim & Rock-Climbing Sheds Across the USA Brought to You by Impact Sports in Cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc.
Impact Sports is excited to announce a new cooperation with Tuff Shed, Inc., bringing Golf Sheds and Rock Climbing to clients across North America. This relationship further allows Impact Sports to outfit quality sheds in any city on short notice with a trusted name in the industry. They look... - May 05, 2025 - Impact Sports
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
Xtreme Mats Adds Three New Product Lines and Caters to Evolution & AdvancedEV Brands
Xtreme Mats now offers their signature double-diamond mats for bag well applications, rear seat kit floor areas, and dashboards. In addition, Xtreme Mats is now also offering front and rear facing floor mats for Evolution and front floor mats for AdvancedEV Advent models. - September 26, 2023 - Xtreme Mats LLC
Great Lakes Golf Launches to Promote Golf Courses and Conservation Efforts in the Region
Great Lakes Golf (www.greatlakesgolf.com), a new regional brand promoting conservation efforts, innovative content and products to the golf community, today officially launched, showcasing the more than 5,000 golf courses in the Great Lakes region. The company aims to raise awareness and support... - April 19, 2023 - Great Lakes Golf
Upside Golf Launches New Podcast Live from a Golf Cart
Upside Golf Podcast, live from the Paddy Wagon. Your host and PGA Professional Paddy Shea takes you on a captivating ride with an unknown golf legend focusing on the fun, informative, edgy, and downright hilarious aspects of the game. - April 11, 2023 - Upside Golf
Penley Golf Shafts Brings Back a Long Time Favorite
One of Penley's most popular shaft models is making a comeback. - March 28, 2023 - Penley Golf Shafts
New Blog Dedicated to Golf Side Games Announced
Tom Newton, the author of the popular book, “Your Pocket Guide to Great Games for Golf,” announces a new blog dedicated to sharing information about golf side bets for fun loving golfers: www.greatgamesforgolfers.com. The blog will feature several resources, including: ·... - August 01, 2022 - Great Games for Golfers
Teenager Severely Burned When Teacher Conducts Science Experiment - Launches Golf Foundation to Help Others Heal
The Priest James Foundation is focused on providing putting greens for hospitals and medical facilities to utilize as a therapeutic resource. Most recently the Priest James Foundation installed its first putting green at the UCSD Health, Bannister Family House. - June 21, 2022 - Priest James Foundation
Eight Under Indoor Virtual Golf Leagues Bring Fresh Weeknight Entertainment to Las Colinas
Eight Under's new indoor golf simulator leagues offer a new weeknight social activity for golfers and other patrons in Dallas/Fort Worth. - May 04, 2022 - Eight Under
Eight Under Introduces Innovative Indoor Golf Venue to Las Colinas
Eight Under is a new indoor golf venue in Las Colinas for golfers who are serious about improving their game with innovative technology and top-level instruction. - March 14, 2022 - Eight Under
Living Better Brands, a Florida-Based Consumer Products Company, Announces the Product Launch of Their BagBolt Golf Accessory
BagBolt is a patented bag accessory that securely fastens any size golf bag to any properly equipped golf cart or pull cart. BagBolt remains with your bag after a 60 second install that puts the security of your bag and contents in your control; eliminating club repair/replacement expense and bag playability resulting from leaning, oscillation, strap binding and your bag falling off your cart. - March 02, 2022 - Living Better Brands
UltimateCartParts.com Now Offers Allied Lithium Battery Packages for Golf Carts
UltimateCartParts.com now offers Allied Lithium Battery packages for golf carts including E-Z-GO, Yamaha and Club Car. - December 11, 2021 - Ultimate Cart Parts
Golf Wurx Joins John Daly at the MoBetta Golf Tour in Nashville
Golf Wurx Inc., a major partner of the MoBetta Golf Tour, will be celebrating professional golfer John Daly’s birthday on April 22 at the MoBetta Golf Tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Nashville, TN. - April 22, 2021 - Golfwurx
I. B. Nobody’s New Book "From the Inside Out" is a Simple and Enjoyably Learnable Process to Understanding and Mastering the Great Game of Golf
A delightful and engaging book that serves as a veritable bible of tips and tricks that will improve and manage anyone’s golf game. - November 09, 2020 - From the Inside Out
Golfwurx Launches the S6 Golf Scooter and Full-feature iCart™ Course Management System
Golfwurx offers two primary products which consist of hardware, the S6 cart, and software, the iCart™ CMS (Course Management System). Each can be used individually, or together as a powerful golfing system. - September 13, 2020 - Golfwurx
SportsTraq GPS Auto Steering & Line Marking for Athletic Fields
Traqnology announces North American distribution of its iPad driven GPS Autosteering & Line Marking product, SportsTraq. SportsTraq is the first system of its kind developed for the Athletic Field market with scalability and high productivity in its design. SportsTraq is backed by North... - September 09, 2020 - Traqnology North America
PowerShot Golf Lets Golfers Compete for Cash and Prizes at Local Links
Hole-in-One Contest App now available for iOS, Android devices - May 08, 2019 - PowerShot Golf
Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™
Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world’s premier spots for golf, trains a golfer’s muscles to stay connected by teaching them... - April 24, 2019 - Swing Finder
Bionic Gloves Launches New RelaxGrip® 2.0
New glove designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club. RelaxGrip 2.0 offers enhanced comfort, improved durability & stays fresher longer. Specifically designed to help golfers achieve a more relaxed grip on the club, RelaxGrip 2.0 is built with a patented relief pad system that evens out the contours of your hand and provides a better grip through all conditions. - April 12, 2019 - Bionic Gloves
Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard.
Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds
Legacy Golf Tour Launches 2019 Tour Operations
2019 inaugural N. Texas event to be held at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound, Texas. - December 30, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.
Legacy Golf Tour District Director Business Opportunity
Seeking individuals to join nationally expanding golf tour as independent operators/owners. - December 29, 2018 - Legacy Golf Tour, Inc.
CartsMD Onsite Golf Cart Repair Company Celebrates Expansion with New Showroom Grand Opening
CartsMD announces that it will be opening a showroom location in Ft. Myers right on US-41 inside the Forest Center Plaza. The company invites the public to attend their grand opening event on Saturday October 6, 2018 from 12-4pm. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food and drinks, prize raffles,... - September 14, 2018 - CartsMD
Round 4 Putters Introduces Two New 3D Printed Putter Models
Using New Technology to Radically Improve MOI and Forgiveness - August 22, 2018 - Round 4 Putters
New Amateur Golf Tour Set to Smash Golfer’s Expectations in a Big Way
Gary Player’s son, Wayne Player, announces the launch of the Player Amateur Tour, the most exciting golf tour format in the world – Don’t be just a Golfer, be a Player. Wayne Player, Tour Commissioner of The Player Tour LLC, recently announced the launch of the Player Amateur... - February 01, 2018 - Player Amateur Tour
Gain an Edge with the Mv10 from Ergo Golf; Announcing an Exciting New Golf Product Designed to Eliminate the No. 1 Cause of Golf Injuries
The Mv10 provides the average golfer with an advantage for the weekend championship by preserving their back strength and stamina lost by competitors in the later holes. - September 14, 2017 - Ergo Golf
QLIPP Signs Agreement with 3P in Europe
QLIPP, the Ultimate Tennis Sensor, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the 3P - Price Performance Products GmbH in Europe (excluding Italy and Poland). With this agreement, QLIPP will strengthen her marketing and brand presence in new markets within... - August 18, 2017 - 9 Degrees Freedom
QLIPP PLUS - "World's First Smart Tennis Dampener"
QLIPP (www.qlipp.com) has launched the first smart tennis dampener in the world, QLIPP PLUS. QLIPP PLUS is also the proud winner of the DISTREE FRESH Awards in DISTREE EMEA 2017. With the latest rubber sheathing, the QLIPP PLUS tennis sensor can be used on any tennis racquet like a dampener. - April 10, 2017 - 9 Degrees Freedom
Penley Introduces the Next Evolution of Its Energy Transfer Accelerance Design with The QUASAR ET3 Shaft
Penley Golf Shafts, the golf industry’s premier shaft manufacturer, is pleased to announce the latest addition to their handcrafted ET shaft line – the "QUASAR ET3." - February 14, 2017 - Penley Golf Shafts
QLIPP Enters Exclusive Distribution with RacquetGuys in Canada
QLIPP, the Ultimate Tennis Sensor, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the RacquetGuys in Canada. With this agreement, QLIPP will strengthen her marketing and brand presence in new markets. "The addition of RacquetGuys within our distribution network... - November 02, 2016 - 9 Degrees Freedom
GBT Technologies LLC Announces Launch of Patented Performance Certified Golf Ball Ratings
Rigorous and independent testing yields performance ratings of leading golf balls utilizing patented technology to help golfers choose the right ball without marketing hype. - October 25, 2016 - GBT Technology, LLC
New Matching Golf Accessories Provide Fun and Fashion on the Golf Course
Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, today introduced her new line of golf shoe and accessory bags that match her KartMate golf cart seat pads. - October 05, 2016 - Elite Seats
Golf Car Options Magazine, the First Golf Car Related Magazine Targeted to the Retail Consumer
Seamless Publishing & Design, today announced the launch of an exciting new magazine titled Golf Car Options. - August 12, 2016 - Golf Car Options
Cool Springs to Sponsor Anniversary Tee It Forward Event
Bethel Park Facility to Participate as Sponsor for The First Tee of Pittsburgh 15th Anniversary Event - June 16, 2016 - Cool Springs
Kenny Giannini Takes the Reins at Kenny Giannini Putters
Kenny Giannini, master putter maker and 35-year industry veteran, is now the sole owner of his company, Kenny Giannini Putters. Giannini and Tim Mooney, former Managing General Partner of the company, have dissolved a three-year business partnership. Mr Giannini, former putter maker at Ben Hogan,... - June 03, 2016 - Kenny Giannini Putters
Eagle Eye Power Solutions: Introducing the New GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger
As warm weather approaches, so does golfing season. To ensure your golf cart will never die mid-hole, it is imperative to keep the batteries charged at all times. Eagle Eye offers a top of the line, high frequency automatic battery charger for golf cart batteries. The new GC-1000 Golf Cart Battery Charger is compatible with various 36V and 48V vehicle models, including E-Z-GO, Club Car, and Yamaha. - May 25, 2016 - Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC
QLIPP™ Joins Tennis Industry Association as a Technology Partner
QLIPP™, the “Ultimate Tennis Performance Sensor,” has joined the Tennis Industry Association. QLIPP is a tennis sensor that fits any racquet like a dampener and tells the player the quality of his or her tennis stroke in real time. As a new Tech Partner of the TIA, QLIPP™... - March 12, 2016 - 9 Degrees Freedom
Golf's First Mental Game Analytics Platform Released
BIIRDIE GOLF announced today that its mental game analytics platform is available for all golfers. Players can now subscribe to Biirdie without going through a coach or golf team. - March 10, 2016 - Biirdie Golf
Riveer Introduces the TourSpin™ Club Washer: the New Golf Equipment Service Station
Utilizing a rotating stream of high pressure water without the need for soaps or chemicals, the TourSpin™ Club Washer provides simple and quick cleaning of your irons and hybrids, safely and completely removing all dirt from grooves and numbers. - March 02, 2016 - TourSpin Club Washer
Shortgolf Caddy App is Available for Free from Golf Green Games - is Shortgolf the Zen Version of Golf?
Shortgolf Caddy App available for Free on website GolfGreenGames.com; Features: Siri English UK Female, Siri English India Male, Scorekeeping, Rules Compliance, Stroke Advice (distance and direction), Trash Talk, G-rated Humor, Music (Purple Haze, artist: Winger, author: Jimi Hendrix), Leftie Demo. - February 08, 2016 - Golf Green Games Inc
Rotary Swing Announces New RST Winter Golf Training Program
Rotary Swing has just announced an all-new program to complement their considerable collection of online golf swing resources. The all-new swing instruction package is called the RST (Rotary Swing Tour) Winter Golf Training Program. This new platform is designed to keep swing skills sharp, even... - November 17, 2015 - Rotary Swing
Linda Henriksson: First CaddieON Profile Player
LET player, Linda Henriksson and CaddieON sign a sponsorship deal to support Linda’s golfing career and to promote CaddieON golf innovation in the golfing world. - November 06, 2015 - CaddieON Inc.
Kenny Giannini Putters Partners with Desert Classic Charities for CareerBuilder Challenge 2016
Formerly the Humana Challenge, CareerBuilder is the new title sponsor of the annual event and will continue to celebrate the legacy of Bob Hope while also continuing a health-themed focus in conjunction with the Clinton Foundation. Kenny Giannini Putters – with 35 years of precision in every putt – has partnered with Desert Classic Charities, the non-profit organizer of the CareerBuilder Challenge, to provide 165 putters for the 2016 tournament. - October 15, 2015 - Kenny Giannini Putters
Unique Pink Golf Cart Seat Pad Promotes Fund Raising for Breast Cancer
Michelle Schena, the owner of Elite Seats, a woman owned company in Plaistow NH, that manufactures golf cart seat pads, today announced that the Play-For-Pink tournament held at the Haverhill Country Club, Haverhill, Massachusetts, that she co-chaired, raised more than $30,000 for breast cancer... - October 02, 2015 - Elite Seats
Pendulum Golf of Georgia to Sponsor 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic
Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 7th Annual Manna Fund Golf Classic to be held at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek Georgia on September 28, 2015. - September 16, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia
Pendulum Golf of Georgia to Sponsor 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament
Pendulum Golf of Georgia, maker of the Pendulum Putter announces its sponsorship of the 2015 Peach Classic Golf Tournament to be held at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell Georgia on August 31, 2015. - August 11, 2015 - Pendulum Golf of Georgia
QLIPP Tennis Performance Sensor Delivers Real-Time Stroke Data so Players Can Improve Their Game Performance
Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Final Development of Smart Sensor Reached - July 30, 2015 - 9 Degrees Freedom
Tennessee Section PGA and CaddyX Partner to Enhance Club Championships
CaddyX Club Champion Lug-Free-4-Life Series enhances Tennessee Section PGA golf facilities' annual club championships with lug-free travel and CaddyX Grand Champion with lug-free travel for life. - July 15, 2015 - CaddyX