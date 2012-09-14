PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Robot Bear Opens Office in the United States Robotic startup, that has a robot bear co-founder, sells its 1st batch in pre-sale and opens laboratory in Boston. - December 28, 2018 - Tobyto

Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition Kickstarter Campaign Started by Momtrepreuneur of K McCabe Publishing LLC A Kickstarter Campaign for Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition just launched. The goal of the campaign is to spread brand awareness and help improve packaging. - October 01, 2018 - K McCabe Publishing LLC

Create Your Own Collectible Doll at Eyesoftexasdolls.com Did you know that the owner of Beacon's Glow Collectibles, Brenda Mize, makes OOAK handmade dolls from Dianna Effner Little Darling doll sculpts? - May 19, 2017 - Brenda Mize

ArcStone Casting & Design Launches Talking Trump Toy on Kickstarter Artist launches Kickstarter Campaign to help fund the release of his Humpty Trumpty figure which is available in both Democrat and Republican versions. - March 12, 2017 - ArcStone Casting & Design

New Boy the Exclusive Launch Toy Advertising Partner on Cartoon Network Hindi NewBoy have partnered with Turner, a division of Time Warner and parent company of Cartoon Network, to be the exclusive launch toy advertising partner on the newly launched channel, Cartoon Network Hindi. - May 27, 2016 - NewBoy FZCO

Creating Jobs for Talented Refugee & Low-Income Women in the West Bank Unemployment rates are high across the West Bank, and young women are particularly disadvantaged. Child's Cup Full, a non-profit social enterprise, focuses on the artisan sector to create jobs for refugee and unemployed women to develop their craft skills so they can support themselves, their families, and their communities. - April 16, 2016 - Child's Cup Full

Shlii Launches Kickstarter for Merpug Plush Toys A Kickstarter campaign to produce designer plush toys of Merpug, a character from Shlii’s Norfolk Merdogs line. - May 31, 2015 - Neutral Ocean Design

Webble.com Gets a Design Revamp to Make Ordering a Personalized Bobblehead Doll a Breeze HD Design Center, LLC the leader of custom bobblehead dolls updates the popular website, www.webobble.com for a more robust experience. - May 09, 2015 - HD Design Center, LLC

MBC3 Joins NewBoy in a Long Term Toy Partnership MBC3, the leading kids TV channel in the MENA region, and NewBoy, the region’s leading distributor of toys, stationery, food, and nursery products, announced today a new strategic partnership that appoints NewBoy as MBC3’s toy partner. The partnership will commence on January 01, 2015 and... - February 11, 2015 - NewBoy FZCO

Project Abby Aims to Improve the Lives of Kids with Autism in Latin America Project Abby aims to improve communication and learning for kids with autism in Latin America. They have created toys and technological tools that they want to distribute to 500 low-income autism families this Christmas, as well as a follow-up from their psychologists and therapist (3 months) and to link them to a specialized institution in their community! - November 19, 2014 - Project Abby

Pop Out Pets™ Debuts as First Multi-Transformative Plush Toy for Kids New, multi-transforming plush toy animals entice children to discover and explore while learning about conservation and the protection of wildlife at a time when extinction rates reach their highest levels in history. - August 10, 2014 - Beyond Wonder, Inc.

Monster Factory Successfully Launches Its New Toy Line, the Mythicals, on Kickstarter Monster Factory, has a new line of plush toys coming to life—thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign. The project, entitled The Mythicals: Handmade Plush Toys, was launched on Tuesday, July 15th. In only six days, with contributions from a slew of generous backers, the Monster Factory secured their $12,000 goal enabling them to start production on the first three characters in the new collectable line. - July 25, 2014 - Monster Factory

Meet the Mythicals! Monster Factory Unveils New Line of Handmade Plush Toys in Kickstarter Campaign Monster Factory is re-imagining everyone’s favourite mythical beasts… in adorable plush form! They hope to raise enough funds via Kickstarter to have their new line manufactured in Toronto, Canada. - July 17, 2014 - Monster Factory

Dumyé Releases First Ever Limited Edition Henna Dolls The three new hand crafted dolls, which went on sale today at www.Dumye.com, honor the age-old tradition of henna or mehndi, found in both Middle Eastern and Indian cultures. Each doll comes with its own unique hand-painted henna design on her legs and a small henna detail on her right hand. Each doll can be personalized with a choice of hairstyle, as well as body, hair and eye colours. For every doll purchased, DUMYÉ gifts a doll to one of the millions of orphaned children around the world. - July 08, 2014 - Dumyé

Dumyé and Start Team Up To Help Disadvantaged Children in the UAE Handmade cloth doll designer Dumyé ran its first therapeutic art workshop for orphans and foster children at the Maria Art Center in Sharjah. Working in collaboration with Start, a non-profit organisation, Dumyé gave girls and boys from the Social Care Centre the opportunity to create their own dolls. The workshop marks the first time Dumyé has made good on its brand pledge to gift a doll to a child in need for every one it sells. - July 06, 2014 - Dumyé

Girls Can be Superheroes, Too! Lottie Announces Winner of Their Superhero Costume Design Competition An innovative crowd-sourced design competition that asked kids aged 10 and under to create a superhero outfit for the Lottie doll has announced a winner. - June 18, 2014 - Arklu

Girls Can be Superheroes, Too! Lottie Teams Up with Brave Girl Alliance and Challenges Young Girls in a Costume Design Competition for Their New Doll, Out This Fall Girls Can Be Superheroes, Too! is the rallying call for a global competition, which will see entrants aged 10 and under asked to design a superhero outfit for the new Lottie doll. - April 25, 2014 - Arklu

2 Blue Ducks Offers Socially Responsible Playthings. Children’s Toy Line Sports Organic Cotton and Recycled Packaging. Parents are falling in love with a new line of children’s toys that let kids enjoy chemical-free playthings. Launching in January at the Toronto Gift Fair, 2 blue ducks is offering parents and children across Canada eco-friendly and socially responsible plush toys inspired by the dreamy hues of... - December 29, 2013 - 2 blue ducks

2 Blue Ducks Welcomes Milestone Baby Cards Into Canada; Commemorate Each New Step of Your Baby’s Life A baby’s first year is filled with endless milestones, proud parental moments and so many firsts that no parent or loved one wants to forget. Mark each unique occasion with Milestone Baby Cards, launching this January at the Toronto Gift Fair. Winner of the Baby Innovation Award 2013 in the Netherlands, nominated for the K+J Innovation Award in Germany and recipient of highly commended award for the Junior Design Award 2013 in the U.K., Milestone Baby Cards are making waves across the globe. - December 17, 2013 - 2 blue ducks

Ride-on Toy Company Opens Its Doors with New Ride-Able Toy Bull The ride-on toy manufacturer Soft Side Toys has announced that they are open for business, selling a unique new high-tech hybrid ride-on toy that engages kids like a rocking horse but moves with the reciprocal energy of a hoppity-hop or hop ball. Buyers can find the ride-on toy at www.softsidetoys.com. - August 26, 2012 - Soft Side Toys

Heroes of the World, Unite in Play Veteran toy developers, Go, Go, Dynamo!, are harnessing the power of Kickstarter to crowd fund the first line of action figures that teach kids about diverse cultures through great play and magical stories. This knowledge fosters a mutual understanding between people of unfamiliar backgrounds and cultures. - July 28, 2012 - Go Go Dynamo

GUND Seeks Puppy Love Top Soft-Toy Company Launches "Top Dog" Contest; "Most Pinteresting Dog" Also Fetches Prizes - July 18, 2012 - GUND

Monsters Set Free to Run Wild www.goofygrinmonsters.com - Un-batten the hatches and open your doors, these fun-loving monsters are only looking to play. Goofy Grin Monsters have been set loose by the Z & Z Toy Corporation and are searching for children to play with. You can recognize them by their super soft fur, vibrant colors... - February 23, 2012 - Z & Z Toys Corp.

PlushToysKing.com - Toy Shop Implements Creative Approach to Selling Online PlushToysKing.com toy shop takes a different path to success in e-commerce by giving people quality content with a twist. - February 03, 2012 - PlushToysKing.com

NPIC Expands Get Naked® with Functional Cat Treats Get Naked® treat line expands from functional dog treats to include functional cat treats - January 29, 2012 - Natural Polymer International Corporation

NPIC Revitalizes Its Twistix® Brand of Twisted Dental Chews for Dogs NPIC revitalizes its Twistix® Brand of twisted dental chews for dogs with updated formulas for increased palatability and better brand recognition under the Twistix® name. - January 29, 2012 - Natural Polymer International Corporation

Personalized Holiday Gifts for New Baby Arrive at www.BabyStuffGifts.com Specialty Online Boutique Offers New Baby Gifts in Time for the Holidays. - November 11, 2011 - Baby Stuff Gifts

BabyStuffGifts.com Delivers New Personalized Seasonal Gifts for Infants and Toddlers Online Children’s Retail Shop Includes Classic Specialty Gifts This Fall - October 18, 2011 - Baby Stuff Gifts

All Natural Interactive Dog Chew, Quado, Gets New Pumpkin Flavor and Two Additional Sizes NPIC releases new packaging for Quado, a new wheat-free, corn-free and soy-free pumpkin flavored Quado and two new sizes to add to it's current mint flavored Ginormous-sized Quado. - April 29, 2011 - Natural Polymer International Corporation

BabyStuffGifts.com Web Site Featuring Personalized Baby Gift Baskets for Girl and Boy Online boutique specializes in custom baby gifts for the sophisticated gift-giver - January 27, 2011 - Baby Stuff Gifts

BabyStuffGifts.com Announces New Rush Order Shipping Service for Christmas Personalized Baby Stuff is now available to ship within twenty-four hours. - December 10, 2010 - Baby Stuff Gifts

BabyStuffGifts.com Delivers Hand-Painted Personalized Plates and Ornaments This Holiday Season Online boutique includes new specialty baby gifts and children’s gifts for the holidays. - November 29, 2010 - Baby Stuff Gifts

Crafty Baby Launches the Ultimate Art Smock Today, Crafty Baby® launches their newest product in their fun and functional line of children’s accessories. The Ultimate Art Smock joins the established line of handcrafted in the USA products including best sellers, the Nap Pack (www.craftybaby.com/napmat.html) and clutch ball (www.craftybaby.com/clutchball.html). “I’ve... - November 26, 2010 - Crafty Baby (R)

BabyStuffGifts.com Baby Gift Retailer Announces the Addition of North American Bear Co. Christmas Toys to Catalog Specialty online boutique adds new plush toys and dolls in time for the holidays. - November 11, 2010 - Baby Stuff Gifts

New Personalized Baby Gifts and Children’s Gifts for Holiday 2010 Arrive at BabyStuffGifts.com Latest Arrival Include Popular Children’s Personalized Specialty Gifts - October 19, 2010 - Baby Stuff Gifts

Baby Stuff Gifts Offers Pastel Pancake Crinkle Bear to Online Customers Purchase Personalized Baby Gifts and Receive a North American Bear Co. Plush Toy. - August 08, 2010 - Baby Stuff Gifts

Magical Rainbow Wins Creative Child Magazine’s Game of the Year Award Magical Rainbow has been presented with the 2010 Game of the Year Award in the Board Game category by Creative Child Magazine*1. - August 03, 2010 - Crossen Creations

Adorable Girl Doll Creator Named WonderWomen of Toys 2010 Entrepreneur of the Year Adorable Originals® is delighted to announce the recognition of Melanie Corpstein, founder of Adorable Originals® and creator of Adorable Girl® dolls for the prestigious 2010 Wonder Women of Toys (WWOT) Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Ms. Corpstein received the award at the 6th Annual WWOT... - March 07, 2010 - Adorable Originals

PB&J Toy Announces New Toys Debuting at Toy Fair 2010 PB&J Toy company will be debuting new products at the 2010 Toy Fair in New York City on February 14th through 17th. See and meet PB&J at Booth #6348. - February 07, 2010 - PB&J Toy Company

Shocker Toys Hits Wizard’s Big Apple Con Booth #321 and VGXPO with the Popular Wizard Maxx Exclusive, Indie Spotlight Series1 and More October 16th - 18th, Pier 94 NYC, Tribune’s Dick Tracy will make an appearance as a hyper-articulated 6” action figure in creator Chester Gould’s black and white comic strip style. The World’s Most Famous Detective will be available in two limited run action figures. The limited B&W standard version with suit and pistol, will be available at the Shocker Toys booth #321. The limited B&W variant figure, with Tracy in his iconic trench coat with Tommy gun, will also be available at the booth. - October 09, 2009 - Shocker Toys LLP

Scan2Go is Unveiled A new agreement has recently been concluded between d-rights Inc., NewBoy FZCO, SBS Productions Inc. and Stonebridge Capital Inc. The four companies will be co-producing a new TV animation series titled “Scan2Go” in 52 episodes, 30 minutes each as a Korea-Japan-Middle East joint project. The... - October 06, 2009 - NewBoy FZCO

Big Mouth Billy Bass™ Makes a Big Splash on the iTunes® App Store For the 10th anniversary of Big Mouth Billy Bass, the singing fish, Gemmy Industries is releasing an iPhone app and record and play tabletop version. - April 19, 2009 - Gemmy Industries

Crafty Baby Owner, Jill Chuckas, Named as Secretary of the Handmade Toy Alliance Crafty Baby ® owner, Jill Chuckas, was named as Secretary and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Handmade Toy Alliance (www.handmadetoyalliance.org) this past week. Formed in November of 2008 as a reaction to the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA), the Handmade Toy Alliance... - April 14, 2009 - Crafty Baby (R)

Rally a Success! But Amend the CPSIA Needs More Congressional Support. Members of the Handmade Toy Alliance (HTA) gathered Wednesday at the Amend the CPSIA rally in Washington DC (www.amendtheCPSIA.com). The rally was the first of its kind to bring together the diverse constituents impacted by the unintended consequences of the new Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act... - April 03, 2009 - Crafty Baby (R)

Nookums™ Announces the Launch of It's Spring 2009 Line of Paci-Plushies™ Pacifier Holders Nookums™, a manufacturer of innovative baby products, announces the launch of it's Spring 2009 line of Paci-Plushies™ with BPA and Phythalates Free Pacifiers. - March 26, 2009 - Paci-Plushies

Handmade Toy Alliance Members Remain Committed to Changing the CPSIA Across the country, members of the Handmade Toy Alliance (HTA) continue their vehement efforts to make common sense changes to this broad reaching legislation that has done little to improve safety in children’s products. - March 10, 2009 - Crafty Baby (R)

Toy Fair 2009 and Shocker Toys Booth# 4923 The fast growing toy company, Shocker Toys LLP is set to exhibit at the American International Toy Fair trade only show in New York City at the Jacob Javits Convention Center 15th-18th Feb. Shocker Toys will be set up in the new Action Figure/Urban art aisle lower level of the Jacob Javits and will feature fun interactive products and a great sales team. Booth# 4923 - February 15, 2009 - Shocker Toys LLP

The Handmade Toy Alliance to Hold Press Conference at Toy Fair - NYC Members of the Handmade Toy Alliance will be attending the upcoming Toy Fair held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City from February 15 – 18, 2009. An HTA press conference has been scheduled for Sunday, February 15th at 1:30 pm - Booth #1249. - February 13, 2009 - Crafty Baby (R)

"Save Small Business from the CPSIA" Places in the Top Ten Ideas for Change on Change.org The Handmade Toy Alliance's (www.handmadetoyalliance.org) initiative on Change.org, won its place as one of the top ten ideas for change in America. - January 21, 2009 - Crafty Baby (R)