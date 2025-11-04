The three new hand crafted dolls, which went on sale today at www.Dumye.com, honor the age-old tradition of henna or mehndi, found in both Middle Eastern and Indian cultures. Each doll comes with its own unique hand-painted henna design on her legs and a small henna detail on her right hand. Each doll can be personalized with a choice of hairstyle, as well as body, hair and eye colours. For every doll purchased, DUMYÉ gifts a doll to one of the millions of orphaned children around the world. - July 08, 2014 - Dumyé