Recent Headlines
BaumTech Expands Its Managed ATM Services by Partnering with UNOFCU to Provide On-Premise ATM Solutions
Industry Leader Offers Innovative Banking Solutions - April 08, 2022 - BaumTech
NationalLink Announces Promotion of Pamela Farley to Director of Marketing
Congratulations to Marketing Manager, Pamela Farley, on her promotion to the Director of Marketing role. Pam says, “I’m so proud to be working with the talented team at NationalLink!” - August 13, 2021 - NationalLink
NationalLink, Inc. Announces Appointment of Waldo Banks as VP of Sales & Marketing
NationalLink Inc., a leader in ATM Solutions, Cash Management Programs and Bankcard Processing, today announced the appointment of Waldo Banks as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Waldo is a visionary senior level executive with over 20 years of experience in a broad range of leadership... - July 31, 2021 - NationalLink
Codebase Technologies Partners with Capital Bank Group to Build New Regional Digital Bank
Capital Bank Group selects Codebase Technologies to build and launch its first fully digital bank in Jordan and Iraq. The strategic partnership will enrich Capital Bank Group’s digital offering to its retail and corporate clientele. The Capital Bank Group initiative will spearhead digital... - July 02, 2021 - Codebase Technologies
Kuwait Finance House Spearheads RegTech in the GCC with Expanded Partnership with Codebase Technologies
Codebase Technologies (CBT), a global API banking solutions provider, has been selected by Kuwait Finance House Bahrain (KFHB), a pioneer in the global Shari’a banking space, to expand the bank’s digital market leadership with a streamlined regulatory reporting platform to enhance... - June 11, 2021 - Codebase Technologies
Codebase Technologies Enables More Intuitive P2P Payments with Digibanc™ Socialpay
Codebase Technologies, a leading Global Open API Banking Solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of Digibanc™ SocialPay, a cutting-edge social peer-to-peer payments and fund transfers solution. Widespread adoption of a product or service in the digital age is heavily reliant on... - May 11, 2021 - Codebase Technologies
National Link Celebrates 25th Business Anniversary
National Link, Inc., one of the largest ATM Providers in the nation, is celebrating a 25th Business Anniversary. Congratulations to all the businesses that made it through the difficulties of this past year. Especially those that didn't just survive, but thrived. National Link has big plans for this year, and the coming years, in continuing to deliver secure options for both cash distribution and credit card transactions. - April 23, 2021 - NationalLink
Zink Pay Partners with Codebase Technologies to Transform Recurring Payments in the UAE
Zink Pay chooses Codebase technologies, a leading global Open API Banking solutions provider, to power their payments processing systems. The partnership builds on the strengths of each company to offer global customers enhanced payment experiences across their lifecycle. Zink Pay’s concept... - April 18, 2021 - Codebase Technologies
Dubai Islamic Bank and Codebase Technologies Launch Roshan Digital Account App in Pakistan
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) announced the launch of its Roshan Digital Account platform, built in collaboration with global open API banking solution provider Codebase Technologies, to facilitate frictionless digital onboarding and seamless overseas banking and investing for... - March 24, 2021 - Codebase Technologies
Codebase Unveils Digibanc SaaS
Codebase Technologies, the award-winning digital banking solutions provider, has today announced the launch of its Digital Banking as a Service platform – Digibanc™ SaaS. - December 06, 2020 - Codebase Technologies
Codebase Technologies Enables Digital Transformation at National Bank of Pakistan
Pakistan’s Premier Banking Institution continues its trust in Codebase Technologies, a Global Open API Banking solutions provider with its Digital Transformation Agenda. - July 07, 2020 - Codebase Technologies
Tellerex Announces the Release of Its Latest Software Application, SPOTLight, a First-in-Development Asset Lifecycle-Management Client Portal
Tellerex is pleased to announce the release of its latest software application, SPOTLight, a first-in-development client portal that assists global banks and retailers with the lifecycle management of their ATM and kiosk assets. - February 11, 2020 - Tellerex Inc.
Verve Global Card Launches 1st International Transaction in New York, USA
Verve in partnership with Discover Global Network, launched the Verve Global card with its first transaction in New York, USA. This will be the first payment card of African origin to be accepted internationally. Verve Global card is now accepted in over 190 countries wherever the Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse and Verve logos are displayed. - November 06, 2019 - Verve
PaymentWorld Partners with Xcaliber Solutions for a Robust Fraud and Chargeback Management Platform
PaymentWorld, a payments technology company, announces today a partnership with Xcaliber Solutions Inc. that will bring together a robust fraud and chargeback software platform. With this addition, PaymentWorld encompasses a tool that comes with a full fraud platform built-in from Xcaliber... - September 03, 2019 - PaymentWorld
Tellerex Named to Inc. 5000's 2019 Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.
Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union Upgrades to Dolphin Debit to Manage Its ATMs
To improve service levels, Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union has turned over management of its 20 ATMs to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. Healthcare Systems FCU, based in Falls Church, Virginia, serves members who work or volunteer in the healthcare industry in... - February 15, 2019 - Dolphin Debit
Tellerex Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary
Tellerex, Incorporated, a leading ATM, Kiosk, and lifecycle solutions provider is pleased to announce their 5 year anniversary and would like to thank their team and all of their customers for their loyalty and support. The company is operated by a world-class team of industry professionals who... - November 13, 2018 - Tellerex Inc.
North Carolina’s Duke Credit Union, Weary of Upgrade Costs, Picks Dolphin Debit to Manage Its ATM Fleet
Facing the prospect of having to go through another ATM upgrade – the January 2020 migration to Windows 10 – Duke Credit Union decided it was finally time to get out of the ATM business and turn its fleet of machines over to Dolphin Debit. Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management... - November 09, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Banksforge Expands Online Database and Launches New Version of the Site
Banksforge helps people to identify banks and financial institutions, and has now introduced the new version of the site. - October 25, 2018 - Banksforge
PAI and Zem Media Announce Market Partnership
PAI chooses Zem Media as Preferred Provider of Digital Toppers for ATMs. - October 23, 2018 - Zem Media
Three California Credit Unions Choose Dolphin Debit to Manage Their ATM Fleets
Three California credit unions have turned over operation of their ATM fleets to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. The three are: San Jose-based Pacific Postal Credit Union, founded in 1931, a $217.1 million credit union with 14,186 members serving U.S. Postal Service and... - September 21, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Dade County Federal Credit Union Turns to Dolphin Debit to Expand Its ATM Fleet
Facing a major capital investment in order to expand its ATM fleet, Dade County Federal Credit Union in Florida opted instead for the lower-cost, lower-hassle strategy of outsourcing its new ATMs to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. Dade County FCU is a 79-year-old credit... - August 16, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Heartland Credit Union Association Names Dolphin Debit Its Exclusive ATM Partner
Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, has been named the Exclusive Partner of the Heartland Credit Union Association (HCUA). Kansas-based HCUA has credit union members of all sizes in Kansas, Missouri and other regions. The organization’s objective is to unite, strengthen,... - July 26, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Delivers New ATM Fleet to Chocolate Bayou Federal Credit Union
For Chocolate Bayou Federal Credit Union, turning management of its ATMs over to Dolphin Debit was the right choice at the right time, for several reasons. The Alvin, Texas-based credit union was saddled with aging ATMs, all but one too old for an upgrade to accommodate EMV cards. It also saw an... - July 18, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Tellerex Inc. Adds Market Leadership to Drive Future Growth
Tellerex announced today that after a successful five-year growth strategy, the Company has named James Kilkelly its Chairman and Christian Ranke as its President & CEO, effective June 18, 2018. - June 18, 2018 - Tellerex Inc.
Magnolia FCU Opts for Dolphin Debit After Hearing Rave Reviews
For Magnolia Federal Credit Union, the decision to move its ATM fleet to Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, was based on rave reviews from other Dolphin Debit clients. Now Magnolia is giving its own outstanding reviews. Magnolia FCU, in Jackson, Mississippi, has 23,000 members... - May 15, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Names Joe Woods to Lead Its National Sales Force
Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, has named industry veteran Joe Woods its Senior Vice President and Director of Sales. In this position, Woods will guide and grow Dolphin Debit’s sales force to serve the rapidly increasing number of credit unions and banks that are... - May 02, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
AMOCO Federal Credit Union Moves Its ATMs to Dolphin Debit, Easing Management Burden
Managing 14 ATMs is one job that Ashley Carner, Chief Operations Officer at AMOCO Federal Credit Union in Texas, is glad to be rid of now that the credit union has partnered with Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. AMOCO FCU is one of Dolphin Debit’s newest clients. The... - March 28, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Revenue Climbed 27% in 2017 as It Added Client ATMs, Generated 47% More Transactions
Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, saw strong growth across all areas of the company in 2017. Its revenue grew by 27 percent along with significant increases in the number of ATMs that it operates, the number of transactions, and the total amount of cash dispensed. Growth in... - March 14, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Builds a Truly National Presence, Adding Credit Union Clients in Four New States
Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company, has added several client credit unions that are now serving their members without the burdens of ATM maintenance and servicing responsibilities. For Dolphin, which traditionally served credit unions in the southern half of the country, the... - February 28, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Credit Unions, Bank in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas Move All Their ATMs to Dolphin Debit Management
Four credit unions and one community bank in the South Central region now have all of their ATMs under the management of Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. The credit unions and bank range in size up to $159 million in assets. The institutions are: · Combined Federal... - January 10, 2018 - Dolphin Debit
Harris County FCU Upgrades to Dolphin Debit as Its New ATM Fleet Manager
Harris County Federal Credit Union had been outsourcing management of its ATMs for several years, but has now turned those ATMs over to Dolphin Debit in a move that has yielded improved service for the credit union. The credit union, frustrated with the lackluster service that its previous... - November 30, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Now Manages All ATMs for Five Southeast Region Credit Unions
Five credit unions in the Southeast now have all of their ATMs under the management of Dolphin Debit, the full-service ATM management company. The five credit unions range in size up to $116.8 million in assets, and three are in the CUliance ATM Cinch program, powered by Dolphin Debit. The credit... - September 21, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Metro Merchant Services Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE and Local Recognition for Two More Awards
Local business Metro Merchant Services has been chosen as the winner of two prestigious awards - the SCORE American Small Business Champion and the Superstars in Business Award by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. Metro Merchant Services founder and president, Mark Landis, also received the David J Freschman Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce. - July 18, 2017 - Metro Merchant Services
Four Mid-Atlantic Region Credit Unions Turn Over ATM Management to Dolphin Debit
Small credit unions are finding that outsourcing their ATMs is a better strategy than owning and maintaining the machines. - June 21, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Louisiana’s ASI Federal Credit Union Moves Its ATM Fleet to Dolphin Debit
ATM outsourcing is a growing trend among financial institutions, especially credit unions. - May 25, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit’s Gary Walston Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Gulf Coast Area Finalist
Gary Walston is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2017. - May 18, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Names Christy Nusz VP and Regional Sales Manager
Nusz will help Dolphin expand its services to credit unions and banks in the West and Midwest. - May 11, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Sabine FCU Caps Long Relationship with Dolphin Debit, Moving All Its ATMs to Dolphin
Houston-based Dolphin Debit takes over management of credit union's ATMs. - April 13, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Tennessee Credit Union Leaves ATM Hassles Behind, Turning Management Over to ATM Cinch & Dolphin Debit
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Employees Credit Union has outsourced its ATMs to Houston-based Dolphin Debit. - February 01, 2017 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit’s Gary Walston Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2016 Gulf Coast Area Finalist
Gary Walston, CEO of Houston company that specializes in ATM services for financial institutions, was named an EY Entrepreneur of Year finalist. - May 11, 2016 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Revenue Climbed 18% in 2015 as It Serviced More ATMs, Generated 24% Transaction Growth
EMV chip cards and other regulatory burdens are driving credit unions and banks to outsource their ATM fleets according to Dolphin Debit. The number of ATMs Dolphin operates climbed 22 percent in 2015. - February 03, 2016 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Aiding Credit Unions and Banks in Transition to Chip Card-Enabled ATMs
Financial institutions need to prepare for the Oct. 2016 EMV ATM deadline by upgrading their ATMs to the new standard. Dolphin Debit has created a video to help educate consumers about the new EMV chip card-enabled ATMs. - January 28, 2016 - Dolphin Debit
Coastal Community And Teachers Credit Union Turns to Dolphin Debit to Manage Its ATMs
Coastal Community And Teachers Credit Union has turned over management of its ATMs to Dolphin Debit. - January 13, 2016 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Marks Successful First Decade of Managing ATMs for Credit Unions, Banks
Dolphin Debit’s first ATM was placed with Community Resource CU 10 years ago today. - December 02, 2015 - Dolphin Debit
Start Up Vendmerce Offers Free EMV Terminals and Mobile Card Readers to All New Merchants
Vendmerce announced today that it will provide free EMV countertop credit card terminals and mobile card readers to all new merchants with no contracts and low transaction fees. Vendmerce is a payment processor headquartered in Allentown Pennsylvania, devoted to developing the check out process in... - October 18, 2015 - Vendmerce
Dolphin Debit Access Selects CheckAlt for ATM Image Deposit Processing Solution
CheckAlt's innovative solution works directly with image-enabled ATMs, which Dolphin Debit provides to credit unions across the U.S. - September 16, 2015 - Dolphin Debit
EFCU Financial Turns Management of Its ATM Fleet Over to Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit continues to help credit unions expand their market visibility with its ATM management services. EFCU of Baton Rouge has handed over its ATMs to Dolphin to manage. - June 03, 2015 - Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Helps Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union Boost Presence via Murphy USA Sites
Randolph Brooks FCU and Dolphin Debit began working together in 2014, with a single Murphy USA-based ATM in San Antonio. RBFCU added sites gradually and then in March 2015, doubled its number of sites to 12, launching six locations in Austin. - May 13, 2015 - Dolphin Debit
Keesler Federal Credit Union Leverages Dolphin Debit ATMs to Maximize Convenience for Members
Keesler Federal Credit Union has increased ATM usage through its agreement with Dolphin Debit to strategically place ATMs at Murphy USA gas stations and CVS pharmacies. - April 15, 2015 - Dolphin Debit