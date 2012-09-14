Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Game Development , from New Breed Games, LLC

$20.00 - Service

Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.

17.3” Full HD Display Portable Dumb Terminal , from Acnodes Corporation

Product

Portable monitor keyboard dumb terminal comes with 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD 1000-nit high brightness LCD panel, 108-key keyboard & touch pad, rugged light weight aluminum housing, -20 to 60 degree...

2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box

24" Ultra Slim Core i7 Touch Panel PC , from Acnodes Corporation

$2,586.00 - Product

Panel PC comes with 24 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD LCD panel and projected capacitive multi-touch screen, it powered by Core i7-3555LE 2.0GHz processor, it also comes with an IP65 rated flat front bezel,...

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc

5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)

5-in-1 TV Board game , from Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00 - Product

5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers

AccessIT™ , from Minicom Advanced Systems

Product

AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...