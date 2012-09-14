PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Computer Hardware
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   


 Industry Name (Hold the <CTRL> button to select more than one)

    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 79 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Game Development Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
17.3” Full HD Display Portable Dumb Terminal 17.3” Full HD Display Portable Dumb Terminal, from Acnodes Corporation
Product
Portable monitor keyboard dumb terminal comes with 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD 1000-nit high brightness LCD panel, 108-key keyboard & touch pad, rugged light weight aluminum housing, -20 to 60 degree...
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack 2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box
24" Ultra Slim Core i7 Touch Panel PC 24" Ultra Slim Core i7 Touch Panel PC, from Acnodes Corporation
$2,586.00 - Product
Panel PC comes with 24 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD LCD panel and projected capacitive multi-touch screen, it powered by Core i7-3555LE 2.0GHz processor, it also comes with an IP65 rated flat front bezel,...
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play 5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game 5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers
AccessIT™ AccessIT™, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...
ACM5000 Family ACM5000 Family, from Opengear
$275.00 - Product
The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 79 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help