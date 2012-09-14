|
17.3” Full HD Display Portable Dumb Terminal, from Acnodes Corporation
Portable monitor keyboard dumb terminal comes with 17.3 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD 1000-nit high brightness LCD panel, 108-key keyboard & touch pad, rugged light weight aluminum housing, -20 to 60 degree...
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
2-in-1 handheld game
Poker & Black Jack
use 2 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell or box
24" Ultra Slim Core i7 Touch Panel PC, from Acnodes Corporation
$2,586.00
Panel PC comes with 24 inch 1920 x 1080 full HD LCD panel and projected capacitive multi-touch screen, it powered by Core i7-3555LE 2.0GHz processor, it also comes with an IP65 rated flat front bezel,...
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
25 in 1 classic TV games
(NTSC or PAL)
Packing : Window Box
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
Option : with IR function
us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play
use 3 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : window box
games list :
IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
1) Texas Hold'em
2) Black Jack
3) Roulette
4) Craps
5) Slots
use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
5-in-1 board game
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell
game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers
AccessIT™, from Minicom Advanced Systems
AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...
ACM5000 Family, from Opengear
$275.00
The Opengear ACM5000 delivers secure In-Band and Out-Of-Band access to remote sites from anywhere in the world. We give IT personnel remote hands to reach out to branch offices and wiring closets as if...
Audio Conferencing System, from Indosoft
We believe our conferencing platform solution provides all the features required for your audio conferencing requirements.
If you have a unique feature request that you can't find included with our...
Automatic Folder and File Synchronization, from Tilana Systems Corporation
Keep your files synced so you can work wherever you like. Sync whole folders, or sync classes of files. Any file protected in the remote data center is available to sync between your computers.
Automatic Versioning, from Tilana Systems Corporation
Ever need last week's version of a file? When Tilana Reserve protects your file modifications, each saved version is preserved. Retrieve any past version in seconds.
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD
Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V)
PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V)
Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace
Horizontal...
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom
Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines
Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors.
The base...
certified refurbished laptops and desktops computers, from PCMACNERDS
$169.00
We are currently offering certified refurbished desktop computers from dell, hp, gateway, emachines and more at a starting price of $169, laptops start at $279. Under the current promotion all computers...
CMS6100 Central Management Appliance, from Opengear
$895.00
Secure Centralized Management
The CMS6100 appliance provides flexible, centralized control of data center servers, network devices and power; and branch offices and remote sites where trained operators...
Contact Center Solutions, from Indosoft
$0.00
Indosoft Inc., Contact Management Suite (CMS) is a perfect blend of Web based CRM with a flexible and robust Agent Interface, open but fully customizable Database, excellent Outbound Dialer and a sophisticated...
Continuous Data Protection (CDP), from Tilana Systems Corporation
New and modified files are protected automatically as you save. Tilana Reserve keeps encrypted copies of your files in a secure, off-site data center.
D.I.Y. Kit game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Do It Yourself Kit game
with key holder
use 2xAG10 batteries (included)
packing : clamshell
game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc
Do Not Call Blocker, from Indosoft
Indosoft Real time Call Blocking Solution (Do Not Call Blocker)
Indosoft Inc. offers real-time Call Blocking for Organizations engaged in mass outbound marketing campaigns. Organizations making calls...
DX Matrix, from Minicom Advanced Systems
The DX is a KVM matrix management switch that provides 24/7, out-of-band BIOS level management for the high-density server room and data center. It is a secure, flexible, and supremely scalable centralized...
Ethernet IP Traffic Generator, from Omnicor
$0.00
NuStreams-2000 is an advanced Ethernet IP Traffic Generator test system for Layer 2 to 7 and wire-speed Layer 2 and Layer 3 IP packet generation for testing of multiple DUT's (Device Under Test). ...
Figure Series 2 Keyboard Platform, from Task 2, Inc.
$115.50
The curved front edge and unique support pad configuration of the Figure Series Platforms is the first significant response, to most recent ergonomic theory.
The Figure 2 Platform allows the user to bring...
Figure Series 6 Keyboard Platform, from Task 2, Inc.
$130.50
The Figure 6 Platform allows the user to bring their body closer to the platform surface. This posture allows the user’s arms to hand loosely and naturally parallel to the upper body. The forearms...
Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows, from Imonggo POS Software
$0.00
Imonggo free POS system is the easiest point of sale on Earth. It is simple, intuitive yet powerful and scalable to handle multiple branches and unlimited users... And best of all, it's FREE for small...
HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board, from TRENTON Systems, Inc.
The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces...
Hosted and Remote Call center, from Indosoft
Indosoft provides technology for hosted Contact Centers, also popularly known Contact Center On-Demand, with a complete, unified, multi-tenant contact center suite that includes ACD, IVR, CTI, Predictive...
Indosoft Dialer, from Indosoft
What is a Predictive Dialer?
Typical Use of the Predictive Dialer?
What are the typical applications for Predictive Dialers?
What are the features of Predictive Dialers?
Preview, Agent Ready and Power...
Indosoft Recording, from Indosoft
Recording Solutions
The versatile feature rich Indosoft Recording solution is a powerful way to document and listen to your organization's telephone conversations. It can record and convert the conversation...
IP Control, from Minicom Advanced Systems
IP Control is an affordable remote KVM gateway providing access and control of your computers and servers, no matter how distant, via a standard web-browser. Featuring KVM IP technology that penetrates...
IP Traffic Test and Measure - IP Traffic Generator, from Omnicor
$1,100.00
IP Traffic Test & Measure software testing tool is a IP traffic generator for automatic generation of TCP and UDP traffic. User can specify configuration parameters to shape and control traffic load. Networks...
iPad POS for Restaurants, from aireus
Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants.
At the core of the professional product is a fully featured simple...
IR TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game
use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule,
and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller.
packing : clamshell
Jersey Display Case, from Display Gifts Inc.
$84.95
Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.
Karate Fighter, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Karate Fighter
use 3 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell
1 or 2 players
Option :
- Flashlights
- Vibration controller
KVM Extender USB, from Minicom Advanced Systems
About the KVM Extender USB
The KVM Extender USB, a versatile, plug and play solution, opens up options by enabling an extended physical separation between a KVM workstation and a computer or KVM switch.
KVM.net, from Minicom Advanced Systems
KVM.net is a comprehensive system for secure, centralized management of global KVM access to servers. KVM.net addresses the need for managed access in high density enterprise environments such as data...
KVM.net II, from Minicom Advanced Systems
This is what KVM.net® II can do for a Server Room:
Automate centralized remote access
Create customized access services
Use a single portal to access ANY of your IT assets via a single-click
Keep...
MFK Sentinel Premium, from Aymer International LTD
MFKeyboards offer high level keyboarding solutions for customer’s or employee’s identification - all integrated in one product - the Sentinel Keyboard. Equipped with Magnetic Card Reader, Smart...
Micro 20 Keyboard Platform, from Task 2, Inc.
$77.63
Our Micro 20 Platform is our most basic platform, featuring a standard 20 inch width, gel wrist support and non-skid pads to prevent the keyboard from slipping and moving around. This platform when combined...
Micro Figure Keyboard Platform, from Task 2, Inc.
$101.25
The Task 2™ Micro Platforms are made of unique thin-core materials providing the lowest possible profile. This lightweight material is offered in multiple shapes and sizes to fit almost any workstation...
Micro Series 27 Keyboard Platform, from Task 2, Inc.
$75.00
Our Micro 27 Platform features a 27 inch wide surface allowing mousing to be done directly on main surface. Mousing can be performed on both right and left sides alike. Also features gel wrist support...
Mini bus, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Brick game with ball-chain
9999-in-1
use 2xAG13 batteries (included)
packing : clamshell
Mini CAT5 KVM Extender, from Minicom Advanced Systems
The Mini KVM Extender is a high value, affordable solution for extending your KVM console from your computer or KVM switch to a distance of up to 70m/230ft away over clutter free CAT5/6/7 cables.
If you're...
Mini X-game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Mini X-game
use 1xAG3 battery (included)
packing : blister card
game : Soccer, Basketball, Tennis & Bowling.
NetDisturb - IP Network Imapirment Emulator, from Omnicor
$1,620.00
NetDisturb is an IP network impairment emulator software that can generate impairments (latency, delay, jitter, limited bandwidth and lost packets) over IP networks. NetDisturb allows the user to disturb...
NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance, from NorthSeas AMT
The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,...