Platinum Products & Services
Continuous Personnel Monitoring
Bchex
Service
Employment Drug Screening Services
Bchex
Service
Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants
SS Support Network
Service
K12 and Higher Education Screening Programs
Bchex
Service
NEMT Dispatch Services
SS Support Network
Service
NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.
SS Support Network
Service
Pre-Employment Background Checks
Bchex
Service
Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.
SS Support Network
Service
TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets
SS Support Network
Service
Volunteer Background Checks
Bchex
Service