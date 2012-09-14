Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer , from APCT

Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion, Commitment...

Kentix Start Set Pro , from Alternate E Source

$1,550.00 - Product



KryptAll K iPhone , from KryptAll

If you can't communicate securely, you can't operate You rely on phones to discuss important information and KryptAll has the solution to ensure your conversations are not made public someday. The K...

PM24 Edge Monitor , from Alternate E Source

$4,800.00 - Product

With the right power monitoring system, such as with The EDGE, your organization can protect data and applications while optimizing the power delivery infrastructure for efficiency and lower cost. New...

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training , from CRA, Inc.

CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...

Background Check Investigations , from Gailey Associates Inc.

Background Searches Most searches are done in 24 hours of request Background Searches Civil Court Record Criminal Court Record Reference Interview Prior Insurance Claims Prior Lawsuits WCAB Background Consumer...

CAD design service , from e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd

We provide CAD/CAM design services to Automotive, Aircraft Interior, rail-coach interior and Appliance industries. We provide services on Unigraphics, Catia V4, Catia V5, Pro-E, Delcam, MasterCAM, Hypermesh,...

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems , from Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders - Remote Monitoring via Internet Two Weeks Continuous Recording

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services , from International Investigators, Inc.

As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to conduct...

Child custody investigations , from TAMA Investigations

Do you think your child's other parent is unfit? Do you think you are the better parent? Do you have a custody case going before a judge? Do you need evidence to help you with custody or joint custody...

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

Attorneys, corporations and individuals rely on International Investigators, Inc. for definitive results in every type of legal matter: Background Research Investigations Child Custody Due Diligence Embezzlement Financial...

Computer Forensics , from High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge offers Digital Forensics expert service to eliminate the negative consequences and investigate cyber crime and fraud incidents.

Criminal Background Checks , from Instant Checkmate

$0.00 - Service

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.

DNA Screening & Nutraceuticals for 1 month , from IPAST International

$695.00 - Service

This service includes complete mathematical DNA profiling and the creation of a personalized nutraceutical blend for healing your body. Please visit the DNA Screening page (www.ipast.net/HealYourBody/dna-screening.html)...

engineering cad/cam/cae , from Whorl Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

cad/cam/cae services

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

Forensic Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

All too often, criminal matters are neglected or ignored by law enforcement and prosecutors. In such circumstances, International Investigators, Inc. has been effective in investigating and preparing...

ForensicPrint Child ID System , from Kid Print Solutions

$1,999.00 - Product

ForensicPrint is designed to be the most powerful, easy to use, portable child identification system available! ForensicPrint will enable your organization to quickly and easily capture all the vital...

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom , from Antrica

The ANT-3570 is a 2.0 Mega Pixel 1920 x 1080P 30 Resolution speed dome camera. Offering Progressive scan for removal of interlacing effects and full HD capability . Dual Stream capability using Dual Codecs...

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom , from Antrica

The ANT-3530 is a High Definition 2MP 1/2.5" H.264/JPEG IP video camera offering 1920 x1080pixels of resolution at 30 fps. Using a CMOS sensor the ANT353 offers 10x OPTICAL zoom facility Offering...

GA private investigator , from TAMA Investigations

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to Alimony,...

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services , from International Investigators, Inc.

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of your...

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder , from Antrica

The ANT-32000 is a High Definition H.264 video and audio CODEC that can be used in several ways. Offering Full HD video and audio encode decode and full duplex mode this is an industry first! Firstly it...

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability , from Antrica

Product



HALO® Decking unit for marina construction , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design *...

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of terrorism...

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on docks...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can survive all...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO Harbor...

Heavy Equipment Unit , from AJ GPS

Designed specifically for heavy equipment use, the Millennium Plus HEU comes complete with everything you need to begin tracking and monitoring your inventory anywhere in Canada, the United States or Mexico.

Helicoil Gauge , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$90.00 - Product

Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.

Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$75.00 - Product

Installation Tools Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation...

Helicoil Tap , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$35.00 - Product

Thread Cutting Taps Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E. Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.

Helicoil Thread Repair Kit , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$50.00 - Product

Thread Repair Kits Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch. Helicoil Thread...

Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$0.25 - Product

Wire Thread Inserts Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications. Helicoil inserts can be supplied in other...

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support , from CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and have...

Lad-Saf® Powered Climb Assist System , from Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Product



LIFEcard Health , from EMERgency 24

$0.00 - Service

The LIFEcard Health program acts as your own health advocate when you or your loved ones are unable to communicate. The Health LIFEcard informs medical personnel or concerned parties of existing medical...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00 - Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car) , from Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00 - Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection against...

Malware Analysis & Reverse Engineering , from High-Tech Bridge SA

During reverse engineering of a malware, certified experts of High-Tech Bridge will analyze malicious binary’s behavior and activities. Malware can be an executable file, system library, LKM (Loadable...

Manned Guarding , from VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

$0.00 - Service

Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing and...

Meldin® 7000 Thermoset Polyimide Materials and Meldin® HT High-Performance Thermoplastic Materials , from Saint-Gobain Seals

The Meldin® product family is the most complete range of polyimide and engineered thermoplastic materials available on the market today. These materials are available in compression or injection molded...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from Dynamics West

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...