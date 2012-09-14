CereNate , from Source-Omega



CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...

Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3 , from Source-Omega

$39.95

PURE ONE™ PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical prevention...

100% natural Mulberry juice , from NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd



Volume: 252ml Extracted from natural mulberry fruit Without any preservative or additive Rrich in nutrition, health function, also a functional beverage.

Acai Berry Pulp , from Unit Brazil



Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant Extract-----Astragaloside...

all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.



We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils , from Unit Brazil



Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.

Andrographis Paniculate P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Andrographis...

Astragalus Plant Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.



We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...

Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Atermisinin...

Avanafil , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00

We can supply the avanafil with the following specification: Avanafil 99% Min (HPLC) Avanafil is a prescription drug advertised as a sexual enhancement product for men who may be suffering from erectile...

Baicalin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$20.00

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Berberine Hydrocloride 98% Min (HPLC) , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Berberine...

Beyond Berry™ , from Nutritional Institute

$29.95

Beyond Berry™, a complete whole food protein drink, contains everything your body needs to feel great even when you're on-the-go. Rich in proteins, antioxidants, minerals, enzymes, probiotics...

Bounce Back™ , from Nutritional Institute

$16.95

Bounce Back™ is a powerful blend of antioxidants from citrus bioflavonoids and grape seed extract that will help your body fight the damaging effects of free radicals along with enhancing your body's...

Brain Boost™ , from Nutritional Institute

$23.95

Brain Boost™'s unique natural blend of nutrients, extracts and herbs work synergistically to enhance your brain function and boost your creativity, concentration and energy levels. Be sharp,...

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum , from Unit Brazil



We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and famous...

Brownie Sampler , from Fairytale Brownies

$7.95

Taste them, you'll LOVE them! Think our brownies look delicious but want to make absolutely sure before sending them to your most valuable clients? The Business Brownie Sampler offers 3 flavor indulgences:...

Brownies - Happy Birthday Sixteen , from Fairytale Brownies

$46.00

This year, say Happy Birthday with 16 Fairytale Brownies! One each of our 12 Fairytale Flavors plus an extra Original, Chocolate Chip, Toffee Crunch & Walnut. Your personalized birthday wishes are included...

Bunches of Caramel Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of Coconut Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of Mint Chocolate Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of Original Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of Peanut Butter Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of Raspberry Swirl Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of Walnut Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Bunches of White Chocolate Brownies , from Fairytale Brownies



We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...

Cajun Morel Chardonnay Reduction Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$20.00

This Cajun hot sauce has class. The rare flavour of morel mushrooms and dry Chardonnay accentuate the sassafras creating a Cajun sauce that is beyond belief. Rich, powerful, and full of flavour. The...

Calivirgin Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil , from Coldani Olive Ranch

$0.00

Our flagship bottle. Estate grown multiple award winning extra virgin olive oil is rich and fruity in flavor yet mild enough to use as a culinary staple in your kitchen.

Chili Chocolate Passion Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00

Dessert Hot sauce. First you taste dark chocolate and rich Jamaican Vanilla delectably blended with French Roast espresso coffee. Then the rising heat of the habanero peppers expresses itself in the...

Chinese Yunnan Black Tea Supply , from China Xiamen Mingren Tea Co. LTD

$0.00

Yunnan black tea is famous for its fat golden buds . Tea brewed from good Yunnan Black Tea has a reddish brown color. The aroma is strong sugary and floral with a slight roasted undertone. The taste is...

Chondroitin , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Colorado Easy Mix , from Colorlight Creative

$3.50

Colorado Organic Pancake Mix Cookie Mix Unleached White Flour Whole Wheat Flour Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers

Custom Nutrient Premixes , from Fortitech, Inc.



Fortitech's nutrient systems are custom designed premixes containing any of a wide variety of nutrients associated with health and wellness – used in the fortification of food, drinks and pharmaceutical...

Enzyme Time™ , from Nutritional Institute

$16.95

You are what you eat... only if your body has enough of the essential enzymes it needs for proper absorption and digestion. Otherwise, even if you eat the best diet in the world, your body may not be able...

Fusion Fire Hot Sauce , from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.

$15.00

A hot sauce fusion of 8 different fresh hot peppers. Builds slowly as the peppers express themselves one after another in different parts of the mouth. Many background flavours create an amazing and inescapable...

Gardenoside , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$3,000.00

We can supply the Gardenoside with the following specification: Gardenoside 20-98% Min (HPLC) It can be used for hyperpyrexia, nasal hemorrhage, haematemesis, conjunctivitis, infectious hepatitis with...

Giant Knotweed Extract Resveratrol 98% , from ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc



Resveratrol Resveratrol Product No.: OHI-000025 CAS No.： Active Ingredient: Resveratrol Specification: 98% Test Method： HPLC Giant Knotweed Extract Resveratrol Traditional Andmodernuses: Huzhang...

Gift Certifigates , from Nutritional Institute

$25.00

Parents, Teachers, Professionals, Grandparents, Co-Workers, Spouses, Siblings, everyone else! Give a STUDENT FORMULA™ $25.00 Gift Certificate today. And be a part of helping create healthier generations.Be...

Gourmet Coffee Gift Sets , from With Gratitude, Inc.



Gourmet Coffee Gift Sets are offered in a variety of containers (gift baskets, gift boxes, specialty containers) featuring Smiles Coffee, the only coffee that utilizes a patent-pending process that allows...

Grape Seed Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Green Latte™ , from Nutritional Institute

$29.95

Imagine edible energy in a liquid form and you've got Green Latte™, a completely organic Super Green Food + Energy Drink. This nutrient-rich power drink contains so many vegetables (broccoli,...

Green Tea Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Green...

Handmade Italian Desserts and Pastries , from Divina Desserts USA

$0.00

Desserts for food service,wholesale and retail. Tiramisu, various cream based tortes and fruit based tortes, micro Italian gourmet pastries, cannoli. Contact us for a complete list of our handmade gourmet...

Hippophae Rhamnoides (Seaberry) P.E. , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.

$0.00

We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Hippophae...

Honey , from Unit Brazil



Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums.

Huperzia Serrata Extract , from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.



We, Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd. are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and...

Infared Sauna , from Nutritional Institute

$895.00

The Relax Far Infrared Sauna is an incredibly effective, portable and low-cost way to engage in sauna therapy, which has been used for thousands of years for mental, spiritual and physical cleansing--all...

Inside Out , from Nutritional Institute

$18.95

All fat is not bad. In fact, essential fatty acids (EFAs) are necessary to life but many people do not receive enough of them in their diets. Inside Out™ contains all the omega-3 EFAs (from flax...