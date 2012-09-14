Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Gold Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer... Conferencing Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment. Connection Assistant® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Connection Assistant software is a Collaboration and Presence tool designed for general business use. This application links workgroup members to each other, as well as to their desktop resources. Associates... Data Transport Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers a complete suite of data services through our Inter-Tel DataNet and Network Services divisions, that include dedicated access, local access, dial-up services, private networking and point-to-point... Financial Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



As a part of Inter-Tel’s Managed Services program we offer access to a comprehensive financial program called TotalSolution that considers all the costs associated with the operation of your communications... Hosted Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers hosted solutions that ensure key communications are received no matter what the specific site’s network connectivity conditions are. E-mail–Hosted ------------------ Hosted... Implementation and Integration , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When it comes to high-end networking, you may need some assistance in selecting the products and configurations that are right for your business. While other solution providers apply cookie-cutter programs... Internet Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Internet access solutions can make connectivity headaches a thing of the past. By providing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), T-1 and broadband Internet connectivity, Inter-Tel NetSolutions® has... Management and Monitoring , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s Managed Network Services employs state-of-the-art network technology and tools to ensure that your network is performing at optimal levels. Our highly skilled staff provides 24/7/365 proactive... Security Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Understanding how security improves network efficiency is an important issue in today’s networked communications environment. Inter-Tel DataNet focuses on tactical security deployment to protect your network... Voice Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Network Services NetSolutions® can deliver communication solutions offering flexibility and dependability to enhance the efficiency and overall effectiveness of your business communications. Services 1 - 11 of 11 Page: 1

