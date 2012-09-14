Search Results
|
|
|
|Allison Kugel New York, NY
With her flare for relating to people and warming them up, Allison Kugel decided to try her hand at interviewing celebrities. A few stars took a chance on the little known interviewer, and from...
|
|AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion...
|
|APCT Santa Clara, CA
APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards.
With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT...
|
|Ativa Sativa
Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's...
|
|Atlantic Inkjet NB, Canada
Not all inkjet cartridge companies are the same and Not all inks are the same. When you need ink for your printer, Atlantic Inkjet is a company that stands behind it's service and guarantees.
Since...
|
|Atomic Wings New York, NY
Atomic Wings has been serving Authentic Buffalo Wings to the NY area for over 20 years! Our wings are fresh and never frozen! Select locations serve Organic wings. We have over 12 Awesome sauces.
|
|Auto Auction Mall Miami, FL
With access to the largest database of used salvage auction vehicles our customers enjoy unprecedented options when searching for and bidding on auction vehicle inventory. Our world class customer...
|
|Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfas... St. Augustine, FL
Dream It, Love It; Book It, Live It!
History, mystery, and romance are what bring people to St. Augustine, FL. Its dreamy historic downtown location on the water, vintage charm, stellar customer...
|
|Brothersoft Beijing, China
Established in July 2002, BrotherSoft is one of the leading software download sites providing a huge collection of shareware and freeware for free download. Committed to offering the latest and...
|
|Carat Interactive
During a time when most traditional agencies were spinning out interactive shops, Carat Worldwide saw that the true power of communication is realized when online and offline efforts synchronize,...
|
|Caravan to Midnight Inc. Dallas, TX
Caravan To Midnight
Caravan to Midnight is a nightly cyber delivered television show like no other! Hosted by John B Wells with new shows Tuesday – Friday with a terrestrial radio adjunct...
|
|Clearon Corp. Charleston, WV
Clearon Corp. is a premier world-class manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals located in South Charleston, WV, just minutes from the state’s capital. Our products are...
|
|ComputerUser.com syosset, NY
ComputerUser provides informaiton on technology tools and trends to small and mid size businesses. Our goal is to empower the user with information that they can use to better their business...
|
|ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves...
|
|Crysobel San Francisco, CA
Gaitri, the creative spirit behind Crysobel, conceived the fine jewelry collection as an expression of her personal experiences. Each handcrafted piece showcases her diverse background rooted...
|
|CVMR Inc. Toronto, Canada
CVMR® Inc. (CVMR®) is a Canadian company with its head office in Toronto and offices in China, USA, UK, UAE, Turkey, Burundi and the Philippines. It is active in mining and refining various...
|
|Cybele Software Wilmington, DE
Cybele Software is a leading provider of software solutions that enable companies to extend their existing technology foundation by integrating with trend-setting technology innovations.
Since...
|
|Daily Disciples Ministries Oceanside, CA
Daily Disciples Ministries is a CA state and Federal Non-Profit, 501c3, charity that operates the Daily Disciples Center, located in Oceanside, California at 701 West Street and 1002 S Coast...
|
|DRB Capital Delray Beach, FL
DRB Capital is an industry leading annuity purchaser, providing options for people in need of cash. DRB is committed to its sellers and has a passion for excellence. We offer liquidity and optionality...
|
|Environmental Innovative Technologies Mountainside, NJ
CertifiedKit.com | EIT Supply | Lew Corporation
We have the mission to protect the health and safety of those who come in contact with everyday environmental toxins. Our environmental test kits...
|
|EssentialSpanish.com Commack, NY
As a New York State Licensed Speech-Language Pathologist, I have seen the increased number of Spanish-speaking additions to our caseloads. However, the number of bilingual professionals remains...
|
|Exchange My Mail Albertson, NY
Exchange My Mail, Inc® a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, offers premium Hosted Microsoft Exchange email and collaboration services that enable individuals and businesses of all sizes to...
|
|Financial One Branchburg, NJ
As an industry leader, Financial One offers mortgage and insurance services to both residential and commercial clients. In addition to providing an abundance of convenient alternatives at the...
|
|Franchise Marketing Systems Alpharetta, GA
Franchise Marketing Systems is a full service franchise development and franchise consulting firm. The company was founded in 2009 by Chris Conner who had worked in the franchise development...
|
|FranchiseBusinessBroker.com Levittown, NY
Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers...
|
|Full Scale Media Group LLC New York, NY
Media Placement Campaigns
We have collectively pitched, booked, coordinated, co-produced and overseen countless media appearances for clients over the past ten years. Our ability to predict...
|
|Future Tire Ltd. Old Bethpage, NY
Plainview Tire Wholesalers Inc. was founded in 1973 by Richard Kugel and Marty Katz. The business handled both retail and the wholesale business until 1988 when Randy Lico joined their team...
|
|Galalite Screens Mumbai, India
Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...
|
|Global Facility Management & Constructio... Melville, NY
Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national...
|
|Globtec Investment LLC Washington, DC
Globtec Investment LLC was founded in 2005, to enhance the investment service industry in Turkey, by structuring and offering Turkish investment opportunities to the international market. Following...
|
|Gulliver Expeditions Quito, Ecuador
Gulliver Expeditions is a South American tour operator that offers unique Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia trips focused on adventure travel such as climbing, hiking, trekking, mountain biking, horseback...
|
|International School of Arizona Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade.
ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth...
|
|Investments Limited Boca Raton, FL
Investments Limited is one of the country’s premier real estate investment, ownership, development, and leasing organizations. They own a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial...
|
|Kgadi LLC Purchase, NY
Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player...
|
|Kokolakis & Associates, P.C. Astoria, NY
John Kokolakis emphasizes his practice in the area of Personal Injury. Specifically, people injured in serious automobile, tractor-trailer, train or motorcycle accidents. Also represented in...
|
|LaMar Lighting Company NY, Farmingdale
Since 1957, LaMar has been an acknowledged leader and innovator in fluorescent lighting. Specializing in custom design, as well as offering a full line of standard fixtures, LaMar combines contemporary...
|
|Leeza Gibbons
Every time Hollywood thinks they've figured her out, she cleverly moves another step up the ladder and successfully places another title among her many achievements. It's Leeza Gibbons' passion...
|
|Liberty Capital Group, Inc. San Diego, CA
Liberty Capital Group’s current portfolio of clients was segmented into categories based on characteristics such as business trade industries and geographic analytics. Each client segment...
|
|Lisa Kraner, Manhattan Living Realty
Lisa Kraner makes finding a new home, office or investment property a stress-free experience for busy people. By her knowledge of the market and access to every listing through MLR’s extensive...
|
|Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath West Palm Beach, FL
www.foryourrights.com
At Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath, we strive to provide our clients with the utmost compassion and superior legal representation. Although our main office is...
|
|Manhattan Living Baby New York, NY
Manhattan Living Baby is Manhattan's premiere boutique company for the busy baby and mom. At MLB we are all about providing the convenience of stylish must haves, great gift ideas, time saving...
|
|Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to...
|
|Marak Alliance LLC HOUSTON, TX
Upcoming Event
Local Content Conference 2018 on May 01 - 02 May, Houston, Texas
https://localcontentotc2018.com/registration
Don't Miss Out. This is the only major international local content...
|
|Masons Underground New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution!
Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.
|
|Medical Mutts Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical...
|
|NewCasinos.com - Catena Media (CTM) London, United Kingdom
NewCasinos.com is a leading site about new online casinos. The website distributes product news releases. The media releases can be found at https://www.catenamedia.com/media/press-releases/.
|
|Nurses Learning Center Garden City, MI
The Nurses Learning Center has been a bastion of hope for all aspiring nurses in Michigan and across the U.S. since 2005. Originating in Michigan, nurses from all over have collaborated to develop...
|
|Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour West End, Bahamas, The
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour combines Bahamian charm and luxury, Old Bahama Bay features 72 spacious beachfront Resort Condo suites, a 62 slip full service marina, oceanfront pool,...
|
|Opti-Nutra Ltd. London, United Kingdom
Opti-Nutra™ is dedicated to researching, developing and manufacturing innovative nutritional supplements for performance-driven consumers. Opti-Nutra™ upholds superior quality standards...
|Companies 1 - 50 of 6,399
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next