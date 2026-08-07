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ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Recent Release, "Two Stories in the State of Confusion," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Denise Westerhoff, Explores God's Love Guiding Children Through Doubt
Denise Westerhoff has completed a new book, "Two Stories in the State of Confusion," presenting two parallel narratives designed for young readers navigating complex emotions and identity questions. The first story, Buddy Bunny Mine, follows a young bunny struggling with jealousy as he... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Deanna Dotson, Explores Jesus Christ's Identity Through Psalm 23
Deanna Dotson has completed a new, book, "Who Is the I AM of Heaven?: Psalm 23: The Lord Is My Shepherd," which invites readers into a transformative meditation on Christ's role as shepherd and savior. Drawing from the timeless words of Psalm 23, Dotson crafts a stirring exploration of... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "It is Time," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Russell Stuart Irwin Explores Scripture's Central Revelation Through Humanity's Most Precious Resoure
Russell Stuart Irwin has completed a new book, titled, "It is Time": Vol. 1 Outpouring, a work that examines the profound intersection of time, meaning, and divine purpose. The premise centers on a singular truth: time binds all humanity together across centuries, serving as the conductor... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mike Sanders Challenges Believers to Choose Conviction Over Comfort
Mike Sanders has completed a new book, "Unshaken: A Call to Stand When the World Bows" that confronts one of Christianity's most pressing questions: In an age where truth is blurred and compromise is celebrated, will you stand firm or bow to the world's demands? Through piercing honesty... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Orange and Lemon," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors Virginia L. Sallach and Janet Sallach Shanahan, Presents a Whimsical Tale of Two Sisters
Twin sisters Orange and Lemon navigate their daily lives as mirrors of one another, however, their personalities are as distinct as the fruits they're named after. When their individual choices lead to surprising repercussions, a chance encounter with a gracious neighbor lady transforms their lives. - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Dani and Jute Get Ready," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dianne Lusk, Introduces Young Readers to a Friendship Exploring Identity
Dianne Lusk has completed a new book, titled, "Dani and Jute Get Ready," which welcomes readers into the world of Dani, a mysterious young girl, and Jute, her wise protector. Together, they navigate their charming town and the people who inhabit it, discovering that growth comes through... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Letters in the Schoolhouse," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Claudine Yvette, Delivers a Captivating Historical Mystery Set in Eastern Washington
Claudine Yvette has completed a new book, "Letters in the Schoolhouse: A Historical Fictional Mystery," a tale that begins when Charlotte finds herself drawn to an enchanting thicket of old-growth trees hidden within the wheat fields of Nehaw Valley. What captures her imagination is an... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
"The Dead Letter Gang," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bette-Jo E. Johnson, Takes Readers on a Magical Mailroom Adventure Because of a Simple Birthday Wish
Bette-Jo E. Johnson has completed her new book, "The Dead Letter Gang," an enchanting children's story. When young Anna sets out to create a special gift for her grandmother, she never expects to find herself traveling through the mail alongside a mysterious group known as the Dead Letter... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Wonderful Words of Wisdom," from Christian Faith Publishing Author R. Philip Holloway, Offers 365 Days of Scriptural Meditation to Deepen Faith
R. Philip Holloway has completed a new book, "Wonderful Words of Wisdom": 365 Days of Inspiration, a compelling collection of daily meditations grounded in Scripture. Each day presents a thoughtfully crafted reflection on biblical verses, designed to inspire and encourage readers as they... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Teacher's Teacher," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Darrick Bruns, Shows How Educators Transform Lives Through Genuine Relationships
Darrick Bruns has completed a new book, "The Teacher's Teacher": Classroom Experiences to Students' Success, a candid exploration of what truly matters in education. Rather than focusing on curriculum standards or test scores alone, this work unveils the profound truth that successful... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Journey," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Geoff Kinuthia, Explores a Believer's Spiritual Expedition Through Eternal Truths
Geoff Kinuthia has completed a new book, titled, "The Journey": Reflections, the Process, and the Power of the Journey, which unveils how divine encounters and personal processes bring revelation, direction, and strength to believers navigating their faith journey. This stirring work... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Becoming A Dad," from Christian Faith Publishing Author David Block, Offers Profound Wisdom for Fathers Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Parenthood
David Block has completed a new book, "Becoming A Dad": Wisdom & Guidance for a Father, drawing from a life marked by extraordinary resilience and hard-won understanding. Born in a close-knit Louisiana community, Block survived a life-threatening surgical procedure at age five, lost... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John Walker, Explores Biblical Encounters and Modern UFO Phenomena
John Walker has completed a new book, "Aliens, UFOs, and the Bible," that presents a provocative thesis: the same entities documented in declassified military reports and contemporary eyewitness accounts appear throughout Scripture, from Genesis to Revelation. By meticulously weaving... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Renewing Patriotism," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John H. Schwan, Addresses Healing America's Deepest Divisions and Restoring Unity
John H. Schwan has completed a new book, titled, "Renewing Patriotism: How to Heal a Divided America and Restore Its Identity," which examines the erosion of shared values that has fractured American society. Throughout the nation's history, political and ideological conflict has... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Leonard Hewitt, Reveals How Authentic Contentment Flourishes Amid Hardship
Leonard Hewitt has completed a new book, "How I Found Joy on a Turbulent Road," an examination of the profound difference between fleeting happiness and enduring joy. Through candid reflection, Hewitt distinguishes how joy emerges not from circumstances or possessions, but from deep... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "El líder y sus batallas," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Andrés H. Mercedes, Equips Leaders with Strategies to Overcome Five Critical Challenges
Andrés H. Mercedes has completed a new book, "El líder y sus batallas: Estrategias para enfrentarlas," which addresses a fundamental truth for anyone in a leadership position: those called to direct will inevitably encounter battles across multiple dimensions of their lives... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The 'J' Star," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rebecca Michele, Journey Shares Twenty-Five Old Testament Stories Leading to Christ's Birth
Rebecca Michele Journey has completed a new book, "The "J" Star," a beautifully crafted advent journey that guides children and families through sacred narratives from creation to redemption. Each story unfolds with accessible language and theological depth, allowing young... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Inspirational Songs of Faith, Hope, and Humor," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joel Brandon, Offers Heartwarming Original Compositions
Joel Brandon has completed a new book, "Inspirational Songs of Faith, Hope, and Humor," a thoughtfully curated collection of original songs that celebrate the human spirit in all its complexity. Through these compositions, Brandon explores a spectrum of meaningful topics—from... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Time Was Not My Burden," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Don Cincone, Explores How Creative Vision Transcends Ordinary Existence
Don Cincone has completed his remarkable new book, "Time Was Not My Burden: The Artist Memoir," a profound chronicle of one man's journey through decades of artistic expression and spiritual discovery. Born in Alto, Louisiana, Cincone has lived an extraordinary life that spans continents,... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Dear Migraine," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Angela M. Mohn, RN, Offers Insights Into Healing Chronic Migraines Through Nutrition
Angela M. Mohn, RN has completed a new book, titled, "Dear Migraine," which chronicles her remarkable thirty-seven-year battle with debilitating migraines and the profound healing journey that followed. Through candid storytelling and practical wisdom, she reveals how a fundamental shift... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Hush," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Marc Schefsky, Presents a Haunting Portrait of Survival, Faith, and Inexplicable Forces
Marc Schefsky has completed a new book, "The Hush," a gripping narrative set on a remote Pennsylvania ridge where one family constructs an alternative to the chaos engulfing the world below. As infrastructure crumbles and the valley descends into scarcity, the ridge becomes a sanctuary of... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Wendy Perry, Follows a Brave Boy Battling an Amphibian Invasion
Wendy Perry has completed a new book, "Mighty Warren and the Goliath Frogs," a delightful adventure that unfolds when Warren awakens from vivid dreams of dinosaurs, frogs, and family to discover something shocking outside his window. His beloved pond—the sanctuary where countless... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Crossroads," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Prodigy Powhatan, Offers Spiritually Resonant Poetry Exploring Life, Faith, and Human Connection
Prodigy Powhatan has completed a new book, titled, "Crossroads," a distinctive collection of poetry that delves into the profound corners of the human experience. Through carefully crafted verses, she explores themes of spirituality, love, family bonds, and divine purpose, creating a work... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Kingdom Nuggets," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Michelle Webb, Offers a Transformative Devotional to Deepen Faith and Unlock Divine Purpose
Michelle Webb has completed a new book, "Kingdom Nuggets," a distinctive devotional that transcends traditional spiritual reading. Rather than lengthy passages, Webb delivers concentrated wisdom—powerful spiritual truths distilled into accessible, thought-provoking segments that... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Thoughts on Scripture," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joshua David Bushong, Offers a Transformative Forty-Day Spiritual Journey
Joshua David Bushong has completed a new book, "Thoughts on Scripture": A 40-Day Devotional, presenting an accessible spiritual resource crafted for those navigating busy schedules without sacrificing their commitment to faith. Whether life constantly pulls you in multiple directions or... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Susan Gedeon, Shows How God's Presence Transforms Daily Moments
Susan Gedeon has completed a new book, "Every Day Life with the Holy Spirit: Testimonies and Stories of Listening to the Holy Spirit Speak, Hearing Him, and Obeying Him," which showcases the tangible reality of divine intervention in daily life. Through candid personal narratives and... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "IN PURSUIT," Presents an Unforgettable Account of One Man's Quarter-Century Quest Through Life's Most Profound Uncertainties
Douglas J. Patnode has completed a new book, titled, "IN PURSUIT," chronicling the remarkable true story of Heinz's twenty-five-year journey as he navigates the complex terrain of hopes, dreams, and personal aspirations. The narrative unfolds across two intersecting dimensions: the search... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins Explores How Embracing Uniqueness Leads to Purpose
Dr. Jacqueline D. Jenkins has completed her sophomore book project, a new book, titled, "Deliberately DIFFERENT with PURPOSE," which challenges the pervasive cultural narrative that demands conformity at any cost. In a world obsessed with fitting in, Jenkins presents a transformative... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ruthy Robinson, is an Urgent Call to Spiritual Readiness
Ruthy Robinson has completed a new book, titled, "The Last Days Are Being Fulfilled": Are You Ready?—a stirring examination of biblical prophecy and the unmistakable markers of the end times. Through careful analysis of Scripture, particularly 2 Timothy 3:1-9, Robinson illuminates... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Red Glove," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Elaine Walker, Reimagines Classic Fairy Tales Through an Aging Woman's Intimate Memories
Elaine Walker has completed a new book, titled, "The Red Glove," which takes readers on a deceptive journey through an ordinary afternoon walk in the woods with her husband. What begins as a simple stroll gradually transforms into something far more fantastical as the narrator weaves... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Mi Vida Maravillosa," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Petra Martínez Sendiz de Garlet, Shares an Intimate Family Legacy Spanning Generations
Petra Martínez Sendiz de Garlet has completed a new book, titled, "Mi Vida Maravillosa," a biographical account written for her children and grandchildren. Through these pages, she opens the doors to her life's journey, inviting her family to experience firsthand the pivotal... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Whispers in the Wind," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Terence Jones I, Offers Poetic Devotion Where Love Becomes Action and Faith Fuels Purpose
Terence Jones I has completed a new book, titled, "Whispers in the Wind: Poetic Devotions for Love, Faith, and Fire," a collection that transcends traditional poetry by weaving devotional wisdom throughout each carefully crafted verse. These aren't merely words on a page: they are... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Awakening," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Douglas Abbott, Explores a Near-Future America Torn Between Technology and Liberty
Douglas Abbott has completed a new book, titled, "The Awakening," a gripping thriller that plunges readers into a world of corporate conspiracy and political machinations. When billionaire industrialist Andrew Garth vanishes in the wake of a life-changing encounter with God aboard a... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Ten Things I Learned About God from My One-Year-Old Son," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jeremy Crow Explores Spiritual Truths Through Fatherhood
Jeremy Crow has completed a new book, "Ten Things I Learned about God from My One-Year-Old Son," which emerged from an unexpected divine calling during a worship service. While listening to his pastor speak about God's boundless love for His children, Crow felt a distinct conviction that... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Glenn C. Hirt, Follows an Underdog Mule Defying Expectations
Glenn C. Hirt has completed a new book, titled, "The Adventures of LEROY The Racing Mule," which brings to life a fictional narrative inspired by the actual Great American Horse Race of 1976. The story follows Leroy, a kindhearted mule with distinctive floppy ears who grows up on a ranch... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Reborn from the Ashes," by Geri Geasland, Invites Readers Into One Woman's Transformative Journey Toward Healing Through Poetry and Art
Geri Geasland has completed a new book, "Reborn from the Ashes," a beautiful collection of poetry that chronicles her path toward wholeness and spiritual renewal. The work presents an honest accounting of the fears and questions she must confront and wrestle with along her journey. Each... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "My Story: Up to and Through...," Chronicles a Transformative Spiritual Awakening That Reshaped One Man's Entire Existence
Vernon M. Lewis, PhD has completed a new book, "My Story": Up to and Through the Seventies Revival, which documents his remarkable journey from spiritual emptiness to profound encounter with the Holy Spirit. Growing up on an Iowa farm and later pursuing psychology as a profession, Dr. - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michelle Chapeau Stone’s Newly Released "The Uninvited Visitor(s)" is a Charming Children’s Story About Kindness, Curiosity, and Unexpected Adventures
“The Uninvited Visitor(s)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Chapeau Stone is a delightful children’s tale that follows Ms. Betty Jo as she discovers a series of mysterious “uninvited visitors” and responds with compassion and creativity. - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
Recent Release, "Ian and the Snowman," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Nate Wood, Invites Young Readers Into a Magical Winter Adventure of Imagination
Nate Wood has completed a new book, "Ian and the Snowman: Another Ian Adventure," a enchanting story that captures the wonder of childhood discovery. When Ian builds a snowman in his yard, he soon realizes his frosty creation is far more than a pile of snow: it becomes a portal to... - August 07, 2026 - Christian Faith Publishing
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
AlwaysBeSmile Announces "The World of AlwaysBeSmile" YouTube Live Album Listening Party for September 15, 2026
Independent artist, music producer, and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has announced an upcoming YouTube live stream event titled "The World of AlwaysBeSmile - Full Album Live Listening Party," scheduled for September 15, 2026. The virtual event offers fans a launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, featuring special AI commentary breaking down the fusion of South Asian folk and electronic beats. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Independent Musician AlwaysBeSmile Announces Global Release of Atmospheric Acoustic Folk Single "The Heavy Door"
Independent musician and producer AlwaysBeSmile has officially unveiled his latest single, "The Heavy Door." The atmospheric folk track contrasts the noise and chaos of a gathering thunderstorm outside with the quiet warmth and emotional sanctuary found within a rustic cabin. Built on warm acoustic instrumentation, intimate vocals, and rich narrative storytelling, the song explores themes of peace, resilience, and finding the anchor that holds you steady during turbulent times. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Author and Producer AlwaysBeSmile Launches "AlwaysBeSmile Podcast" Network for Creators
Independent artist and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has launched the AlwaysBeSmile Podcast. This multimedia audio network serves as a comprehensive masterclass companion to his published literary works, including Easily Learn Bengali, The Independent Musician’s Blueprint, and The eBook Publisher’s Handbook. The show translates complex global distribution, digital rights management, and technical metadata logistics into practical guides for independent creators. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
2nd Annual She's Got Now Empowerment Luncheon Celebrated WNBA's 30th Anniversary with theme “30 Years of Business & Basketball”
Highlighting the 30 greatest players in league history while spotlighting women's leadership in business and sports who have NOW and not NEXT. - August 05, 2026 - HAG-Helpppp Agency Group
Recent Release, "Future Plans," from Page Publishing Author R.L. Hill, Explores What Happens When Two Unlikely Souls Discover Love Worth Any Sacrifice
R.L. Hill has completed a new book, "Future Plans," which tells the captivating story of an unexpected romance between two people who risk their entire lives for each other. What begins as a relationship that must remain hidden evolves into something far more profound—a journey... - August 05, 2026 - Page Publishing
Recent Release, "Being Biracial," from Page Publishing Author Roger Wong, Explores Biracial Americans Navigating Identity, Belonging, and Race Relations
Roger Wong has completed a new book, "Being Biracial: Has Anything Changed?" that examines the intricate social and psychological barriers confronting mixed-race individuals in America. Through candid reflection and personal narrative, he investigates how biracial people navigate a... - August 05, 2026 - Page Publishing
Recent Release, "YANA," from Page Publishing Author Susan "Soozie" Baker, Shows Penguins Discovering Strength Through Community
Susan "Soozie" Baker has completed a new book, "YANA: You Are Not Alone," a children's story that follows a colony of penguins as they navigate the challenges of survival and belonging. Filled with wonderful illustrations by ManYee Wong, young readers discover how teamwork... - August 05, 2026 - Page Publishing